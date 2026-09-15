Quick Verdict

Waterdrop Inc. reportedQ2 2026 earnings, showing Q2 2026 EPS of US$0.01 per diluted ordinary share and net operating revenue of US$213.4 million, up 72.8% year over year. Profitability remained solid despite sharply higher customer-acquisition spending. Shares gained about 4.9% on September 8, indicating a cautiously positive immediate market reaction.

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a Beijing-headquartered Chinese technology platform operating across online insurance brokerage, medical crowdfunding, and digital clinical-trial patient recruitment. Founded in 2016, the company aims to broaden access to insurance and healthcare-related services through technology, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. Its principal offerings include the Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace, Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, and the E-Find clinical-trial recruitment platform.

As of the latest available market data, Waterdrop had an intraday market capitalization of approximately US$370.1 million, a trailing P/E ratio of 4.90, and a forward dividend yield of 5.88%. The company reported 3,018 full-time employees and had approximately US$895.8 million of total cash reported on a market-data basis.

The Q2 report highlights Waterdrop’s shift toward AI-enabled insurance distribution and technical services. Insurance-related income, which includes brokerage commissions and technical-service income, became the central driver of growth, while medical crowdfunding remained strategically important but less financially material. Waterdrop also continued shareholder-return initiatives through a new repurchase authorization and a cash dividend.

Top Financial Highlights

Net operating revenue reached RMB1.448 billion (US$213.4 million), up 72.8% year over year and 16.6% sequentially. Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB125.8 million (US$18.5 million), down from RMB140.2 million a year earlier but up from RMB98.4 million in Q1 2026. Diluted EPS was RMB0.03, equivalent to approximately US$0.01 per ordinary share; an ADS represents ten Class A ordinary shares. Adjusted net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB135.5 million (US$20.0 million), versus RMB151.6 million in Q2 2025. Operating profit increased 14.3% year over year to RMB111.3 million (US$16.4 million), and increased 39.2% from Q1 2026. Implied gross profit was approximately RMB910.9 million, producing an implied gross margin of 62.9%, based on reported revenue of RMB1.448 billion and operating costs of RMB537.3 million. This is a calculated figure, not a company-reported gross-margin metric. Total operating costs and expenses rose 80.5% year over year to RMB1.337 billion (US$197.0 million), slightly outpacing revenue growth. Sales and marketing expense surged 220.7% to RMB637.5 million (US$94.0 million), primarily reflecting higher third-party traffic-channel marketing expenses. Insurance-related income rose 80.5% to RMB1.333 billion (US$196.5 million), accounting for roughly 92% of consolidated revenue. Medical crowdfunding service fees decreased 5.7% to RMB63.6 million (US$9.4 million). Digital clinical-trial solution income rose 26.8% to RMB35.2 million (US$5.2 million); the E-Find platform had relationships with 255 pharmaceutical companies and CROs and had supported 1,873 trials with 17,052 enrolled patients cumulatively as of June 30. Insurance-segment operating profit reached RMB183.6 million, up 20.0% quarter over quarter. Long-term insurance first-year premiums rose 33.4% sequentially, while premiums facilitated by the AI Medical Insurance Expert increased 25.6% sequentially. Cash position was RMB2.653 billion (US$391.0 million) at June 30, 2026, compared with RMB3.249 billion at December 31, 2025. Waterdrop defines this metric as cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and long-term debt investments. The board approved a US$0.03-per-ADS cash dividend, totaling approximately US$10.8 million, and a new US$50 million ADS repurchase program through September 10, 2027.

Beat or Miss?

The earnings release did not disclose analyst consensus revenue or EPS estimates. Therefore, a formal earnings beat-or-miss calculation is not available from company-provided information. The market’s initial positive response suggests investors focused on revenue acceleration, continued profitability, insurance growth, capital returns, and evidence of AI-supported operating leverage.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Net operating revenue RMB1.448 billion / US$213.4 million Up 72.8% YoY; no consensus figure disclosed Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders RMB125.8 million / US$18.5 million Down 10.3% YoY; up 27.9% sequentially Diluted EPS RMB0.03 per ordinary share No consensus figure disclosed Adjusted net profit RMB135.5 million / US$20.0 million Down 10.6% YoY, reflecting higher investment costs Operating profit RMB111.3 million / US$16.4 million Up 14.3% YoY and 39.2% QoQ Insurance-related income RMB1.333 billion / US$196.5 million Up 80.5% YoY; primary source of outperformance Sales and marketing expense RMB637.5 million / US$94.0 million Up 220.7% YoY; a key margin and earnings watchpoint

What Leadership Is Saying

Waterdrop’s earnings materials contain extensive remarks from founder, chairman, and CEO Peng Shen. The release does not include a separate CFO quote or identify commentary from a chief financial officer; the second excerpt below is therefore a further management statement rather than a CFO quotation.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of accelerating growth and strengthening profitability. Our AI initiatives continued to translate into tangible operating leverage.” — Peng Shen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) reports 2026Q2 results, with operating revenue continuing to grow at a solid pace. Deeper deployment of AI results in enhanced delivery capabilities and operational efficiency, further strengthening the Company's execution and long-term value creation. pic.twitter.com/q6CtB48MHL — Waterdrop Inc. (@WaterDrop_Inc) September 8, 2026

“Waterdrop has always regarded technology as our core driver. With AI embedded across our platforms, we are well positioned to capture the growing demand in our existing businesses. Meanwhile, we continue to incubate new AI-driven business initiatives targeting global markets.” — Peng Shen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer.

Historical Performance

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Net operating revenue RMB1,448.2 million RMB838.0 million 72.80% Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders RMB125.8 million RMB140.2 million -10.30% Total operating costs and expenses RMB1,336.9 million RMB740.6 million 80.50% Operating profit RMB111.3 million RMB97.3 million 14.30% Operating costs RMB537.3 million RMB416.5 million 29.00% Sales and marketing expenses RMB637.5 million RMB198.8 million 220.70% General and administrative expenses RMB93.4 million RMB73.4 million 27.20% Research and development expenses RMB68.8 million RMB51.9 million 32.40%

(Source: Waterdrop’s unaudited Q2 2026 consolidated financial statements. Percentage changes are based on reported RMB figures; small differences may result from rounding.)

Competitor Performance

A like-for-like “competitor” table cannot be prepared responsibly from the Waterdrop release because it provides no peer-company quarterly financials, and Waterdrop operates a mixed model spanning insurance brokerage, healthcare crowdfunding, and clinical-trial recruitment. Instead, the most decision-useful comparable view is Waterdrop’s internal business-segment performance, which shows that insurance is funding overall growth while crowdfunding remains loss-making at the segment operating-profit level.

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Insurance revenue RMB1,333.2 million RMB738.6 million 80.50% Crowdfunding revenue RMB63.6 million RMB67.4 million -5.70% Other revenue, including digital clinical-trial solutions RMB51.4 million RMB32.0 million 60.70% Insurance segment operating profit RMB183.6 million RMB170.9 million 7.40% Crowdfunding segment operating loss RMB37.3 million RMB32.1 million +16.1% loss Other segment operating loss RMB25.0 million RMB26.6 million 6.2% narrower loss

How the Market Reacted

WDH shares gained approximately 4.9% in the September 8 session following the results, a moderately positive reaction to the report. The response appears to reflect investor emphasis on 72.8% revenue growth, strong insurance-related income expansion, a 39.2% sequential rise in operating profit, and fresh shareholder-return actions.

The reaction was not unequivocally bullish: net profit declined year over year, while sales and marketing expenditure rose faster than revenue. That trade-off suggests the investment case will depend on whether Waterdrop can sustain insurance-volume growth and demonstrate that increased traffic-acquisition spending produces durable customer economics and continued operating leverage.