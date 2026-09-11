Introduction

Email Response Rate Statistics: Emails continue to be rated as highly measurable communication and revenue channels by 2026, but measuring email response rates has become ever more difficult due to great variability between permission-based marketing emails and cold B2B outreach. According to the Radicati Group’s Email Statistics Report of 2026, there are around 4.73 billion email accounts worldwide, with around 392.5 billion daily emails sent. Cold-mail data shows an average reply rate of 3.43% on Instantly, while Belkins has reported firmer data with a very low response rate of only 0.45% on over 7.53 million emails it sent due to the method of counting replies.

At the same time, email marketing remains a goldmine, generating an estimated return of $36 per $1 spent. This article will discuss the email response rate statistics, including the average rate, industry rate, cold email response rate, and direct mail response rate in 2026.

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There are already 4.73 billion email accounts in the world and 392.5 billion emails sent daily in 2026. Average cold mail reply rates are reported to be around 2% to 5%, while amazing campaigns may easily outperform the average. InboxKit has reported that the reply rate of the campaigns alone comes between 5% and 12% in 2026 after excluding the warm-up process. The reply rates for the recruiting/HR leads industry are typically between 5% and 8%, and the best campaigns have reply rates of 12% to 20%. The response rate for direct mail is equal to 4.4%. On the other hand, the response rate for emails quoted in the 2025 benchmark is only 0.12% Personalized cold emails can help raise the reply rate from 1%–2% in general to 8%–15% with very well-written emails. The reply rate of Founders and Owners is equal to 0.57%; the reply rate of C-level executives stands at 0.42%, while VPs show only 0.32%. Apple Mail Privacy Protection devices account for above 50% of all email opens, leading to unreliable open rates. The global number of emails is forecast to reach 408.2 billion emails sent daily in 2027 as compared to 392.5 billion in 2026. The email marketing industry is projected to grow from $12.45 billion in 2026 to $22.09 billion in 2030 with a CAGR around 15.4%.

Average Email Reply Rates in 2026

Source Average Reply Rate Sample Size Methodology Year Woodpecker 1-5% 20M+ emails Customer aggregate 2025 Lemlist 3.10% 50M+ emails Customer aggregate 2025 SmartLead 5-8% (top quartile) Not disclosed Customer data 2024 QuickMail 2-4% 1M+ emails Customer aggregate 2025 InboxKit (warmup included) 33.40% 2.1M emails All mailbox activity 2026 InboxKit (campaigns only, est.) 5-12% Estimated Excluding warmup replies 2026

(Source: inboxkit.com)

Email reply rates exhibit considerable differences according to the dataset, campaign approach, and method of counting replies.

According to statistical data on performance levels, most outreach execution usually happens within the low single digits. Therefore, the performance of optimized campaigns reaches even higher.

As reported by Woodpecker, the company analyzed the data of its customers and came to the conclusion that the average reply rate of sending emails in its 2025 customer data has ranged from 1% to 5%.

Lemlist’s 2025 Email Outreach report, with 50M+ emails, has shown 3.1% of average rate.

QuickMail used 1M+ emails in its research and found that the email reply rate amounted to around 2–4%.

SmartLead reported that some of the best campaigns have an average reply rate of 5–8% according to its analysis of customers’ data in 2024, hinting that factors such as targeting, personalisation, delivery, and quality of campaigns can lead to considerable variation in performance.

InboxKit’s data for 2026 indicates a relevant measurement issue, and the average number of replies (33.4%) for emails sent shows that the activity of warmups can be responsible for the exceptionally high number of replies, while without warmups, the reply rate estimated by InboxKit is 5–12%.

Significance of marketers utilizing identical methodologies for their campaigns instead of relying solely on one great number.

The benchmark of 2-5% is essentially regarded as an average metric, while 5%+ signifies good performance.

Email Reply Rates (response rate) by Industry in 2026

Industry Average Reply Rate Top 10% Reply Rate Best Approach Source SaaS / Technology 2-4% 8-12% Product-led, technical value Woodpecker 2025 Marketing Agencies 3-6% 10-15% Case studies, ROI data Lemlist 2025 Recruiting / HR 5-8% 12-20% Job opportunity framing Woodpecker 2025 Real Estate 2-5% 8-15% Local market knowledge Industry reports Financial Services 1-3% 5-8% Compliance-aware, conservative Woodpecker 2025 E-commerce 1-2% 4-7% Revenue/growth focus Lemlist 2025 Healthcare 0.5-2% 3-6% Regulatory compliant Industry reports Consulting 3-5% 8-12% Expertise positioning Woodpecker 2025

(Source: inboxkit.com)

When it comes to measuring email reply rates across industries, there are notable variances.

Woodpecker research findings show that the Recruiting/HR industry ranges from 5% to 8%, with an exemplary rate of 12-20%.

Following the Recruiting industry is the Marketing industry, with the reply rate reaching between 3% and 6% and peaks of 10% to 15% among the top performers.

Real Estate and SaaS/Technology sectors keep the average at approximately 2-5%, while leading campaigns range between 8-12%.

The consulting industry’s benchmark continues to stay in the 3-5% range, but top results achieve 8% to 12%.

On the other hand, the Financial Services industry remains less efficient, with the average never exceeding 1-3% while powerful campaigns bring up to 5-8%.

E-commerce records approximately 1-2%, with some examples reaching 4-7%, and the healthcare industry has the lowest benchmark, with less than 2% approaching 3-6% only among top performers.

The results of Lemlist’s 2025 outreach benchmarks indicate a similar trend towards success for marketing and consulting agencies compared to the e-commerce sector.

Recruiting is a highly successful segment, as job positions are viewed as beneficial to recipients of the outreach.

Indeed, the healthcare industry struggles with various regulatory mandates, gatekeepers, and complicated corporate structures, which necessitates a focused message that complies with all relevant regulations.

Direct Mail Leads the Response Rate Benchmark

(Reference: mailpro.org)

The ANA/DMA Response Rate Report (2025) indicates that there is a clear difference in average performance amongst marketing channels.

Direct mail has the highest rate with a 4.4% average return rate, and Social media comes next with a rate of 0.6%, while paid search has a click-through rate of 0.58%.

Social media is slightly ahead of paid search with a difference of just 0.02%.

Email has the lowest average response rate of 0.12%, which translates to direct mail being about 36.7 times more effective when compared to email.

In addition, display ads have the lowest click-through rate of 0.04%, meaning that direct mail has performed better than display ads by 4.36%.

Overall, the report sums up the performance of different channels as follows, namely: direct mail (4.4%), social media (0.6%), paid search (0.58%), email (0.12%), and display ads (0.04%).

Average Direct Mail Response Rates in 2026

Metric Rate Average direct mail response rate 4.40% House list (existing customers) response rate 5-9% Prospect list response rate 2.0-4.4% Average email response rate 0.12% Average paid search click-through rate 0.58% Average social media engagement rate 0.60% Average display ad click-through rate 0.04%

(Source: mailpro.org)

In 2026, direct mail continues to be an effective method of marketing that can lead customers to respond favourably, especially compared to various digital options.

According to an Association of National Advertisers (ANA) report, direct mail has a 4.4% average response rate, which is significantly higher than the most familiar digital standards.

In practice, the present consumer base responds even better, with in-house campaigns leading to 5%-9% response rates while new audiences return only 2.0%-4.4%, which speaks to the desire to work with people who already know of the brand but still need to be convinced.

Moreover, the comparison between various channels is revealing that emails return a 0.12% response rate, whereas paid search attributes 0.58%.

Social media present users with a 0.6% response rate, while banner ads present only 0.04%.

In general terms, direct mail continues to be very effective in terms of measurable responses from the recipients.

The ANA’s Response Rate Report provides a good reference point for marketers who are assessing the effectiveness of direct mail.

The above figures show that even though physical mail is still capable of producing measurable results, the current scenario is becoming very competitive and requires tenacity in targeting and messaging.

Personalization Improves Response Rate

Personalization Level Average Reply Rate vs Generic Examples Source Generic (no personalization) 1-2% Baseline “Hi {first_name}, I noticed your company…” Lemlist 2025 Basic (name + company) 2-4% +1-2pp Name, company, role in template Woodpecker 2025 Medium (research-based) 4-8% +3-6pp Recent company news, shared connections Lemlist 2025 High (custom opening) 8-15% +7-13pp Specific pain point, recent post reference SmartLead data Hyper (video/asset) 12-25% +11-23pp Custom Loom video, personalized landing page Industry reports

(Source: inboxkit.com)

Reply rates by seniority level

(Reference: belkins.io)

Seniority impacts the rate of replies in cold email, and the data reveals that Founders and Owners have a reply rate of 0.57%, followed by C-level executives at 0.42%, and VPs at 0.32%.

The reply rate of Founders and Owners is 35% higher than that of C-level executives and over 80% higher than that of VPs.

Therefore, seniority may not be enough; the internal structure of the organization and the functions of an executive of the organization should not be neglected as well.

Founders and owners can be more responsive due to having fewer barriers between their office and their inbox.

C-level executives, with a rate of 0.42%, are usually inundated with messages because of the structure of the company they work in.

In turn, the lowest rate belongs to VP contacts (0.32%), which could be due to their being somewhere between top-tier management and operational teams.

Outreach strategy should consider seniority, accessibility, decision-making authority, and message relevance, rather than treating all executive audiences the same.

Email Open Rates vs. Reply Rates: Why Opens No Longer Matter

The open rate of emails is no longer a reliable engagement metric since privacy technology allows for tracking activity without the necessity of human attention.

Apple’s Mail Privacy Protection, which was made available in iOS 15, has the ability to load tracking pixels behind the scenes.

Gmail’s image-proxy technology has the capability of caching images from the Internet and limiting visibility of user behavior.

Litmus claims that over 50% of all email opens now occur on devices with access to Apple Mail Privacy Protection.

According to Litmus, open rate estimates of 40%–50% should be considered to be directional and not proof of the percentage of recipients that actually read the email.

A better measurement strategy is the Positive Reply Rate and Click-to-Conversion methodologies.

Positive Reply Rate can be calculated using the formula: qualified positive email replies divided by delivered emails × 100.

Click-to-Conversion is calculated as the total of all completed conversions divided by unique clicks.

When it comes to A/B testing, one must pay attention to individual components such as offers, CTAs, subject lines, forms or titles of landing pages.

Moreover, it is hard to ignore the impact of bots and protection scanners, so a holdout group should be included where possible.

Open rates should be used only for diagnostic purposes, as reply rates, clicks, conversions, revenue, and retention give more solid evidence of marketing effectiveness.

Future Outlook of Email Response Rate

As for the future of email response rates, it will be based on quality, intelligence, privacy, and automation rather than on the number of emails sent.

The total number of emails sent worldwide equals around 392.5 billion messages per day, and this number is said to grow to 408.2 billion emails a day by 2027, according to recent research data for 2026.

The Business Research Company forecasts that the email marketing industry will grow from $12.45 billion in 2026 to $22.09 billion by 2030, which means that its CAGR is going to be 15.4%.

The utilization of AI technology will have an increasing influence on deciding which potential customers will get particular messages.

Instead of treating their contacts generally with the use of one message template, marketers will more frequently use AI systems to classify their audience into smaller segments.

Tracking open rates will become less important because of the improvement in privacy tools.

The attention will be on reply rates, click-to-conversion rates, meetings, opportunities, revenue, and customer lifetime value.

The use of email will form part of a multi-channel revenue-generating structure and will integrate with CRM datasets, website actions, advertising, social media, sales activities, and AI systems.

Instant research shows different results already in 2026: 3.43% average engagement, 5.5% top-quartile level, and 10.7% top-10 % level.

Litmus states that almost 50% of opens take place thanks to the Apple Mail privacy feature.

Furthermore, research conducted in 2026 has shown that the real open rate should be reduced by 15–20 percentage points owing to the loading of images due to privacy considerations.

For instance, Positive Reply Rate refers to positive responses to emails delivered, while Click-to-Conversion refers to the rate of conversion of clicks to purchases.

The campaign can consequently show that 8% of the total replies corresponds to only 1% of positive replies, unlike the first one that has received only 5% of replies but has 4% of positive replies.

When it comes to going deeper into the calculation of the email conversion rate by Litmus, it is calculated using the formula ‘conversions divided by delivered emails’ multiplied by 100.

If coupled with click-through and Click-to-Conversion rates, a more appropriate understanding of the complete funnel is possible.

In order to achieve better conversion rates, marketers must focus on segmentation, personalization, one clear CTA, landing page alignment, mobile optimization, and simplifying forms.

In A/B testing, various components such as offers, subject lines, CTAs, send times, and landing page headlines can all be assessed independently.

Another thing that needs to be considered is all the privacy tools, security scanners, and bots that can interfere with engagement data.

The shift in the method of measurement is simple and clear, as opens simply mean potential activity, whereas qualified replies, clicks, conversions, meetings, and revenues speak rather of the impact of marketing.

Conclusion

As far as email response rates are concerned, they indicate that measurement matters no less than the performance of the campaign. As usual, cold email reply rates remain within the low single digits, but personalization and being targeted would have a much stronger effect. Email recruitment and marketing outreach are much more effective now than in regulated industries such as healthcare and finance.

Moreover, privacy technology decreases the efficiency of open rates as an attention indicator. Marketers should concentrate on positive replies, clicks, conversions, meetings, revenue, and retention.

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