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AI In Autonomous Vehicles Statistics: AI in autonomous vehicles refers to the use of artificial intelligence, like machine learning and computer vision, to help cars sense their surroundings, make decisions, and drive with little to no human input. Using cameras, radar, and lidar sensors, these systems process real-time data to detect obstacles, predict movement, and control steering, braking, and acceleration safely. In 2025, this technology saw major growth, with the total autonomous vehicle market reaching about USD 428.3 billion, according to market.us, as companies like Waymo, Uber, and Pony.ai expanded robotaxi services across cities worldwide.

Looking ahead, the AI in Autonomous Vehicles market is projected to grow to reach as much as USD 29.09 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of over 19%. This matters because self-driving technology has the power to make roads safer, reduce accidents, and reshape how we move around cities.

In this article, we discuss what AI in autonomous vehicles is, how it works, how it grew in 2025, what to expect in the future, and why this technology matters so much today.

Key Takeaways by the Editor

The AI in Autonomous Vehicles market was worth USD 5.16 billion in 2025 and could reach USD 29.09 billion by 2035. Generative AI in Autonomous Vehicles is set to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2023 to USD 20.3 billion by 2033. The AI in Self-Driving Cars market is expected to jump from USD 8.0 billion in 2025 to USD 226.0 billion by 2034. North America leads the self-driving car market with a 36.2% share, earning USD 1.99 billion in revenue in 2024. The global fleet of autonomous vehicles is expected to grow from 33,570 in 2025 to 125,660 by 2030. China topped the 2025 autonomous-vehicle readiness ranking with a score of 62.4. ADAS-equipped vehicle sales are projected to rise from 10.67 million units in 2025 to 58 million units by 2030. Simulation tools like CARLA and NVIDIA DriveSim can cut data-labeling costs by about 60%. Waymo’s cars have driven over 20 million real miles and more than 20 billion simulated miles. NVIDIA’s DRIVE Thor chip can handle up to 2,000 teraflops of processing power for self-driving vehicles.

Global AI in Autonomous Vehicles Market Statistics

According to Insightace Analytics, the total AI in Autonomous Vehicles Market Size is valued at USD 5.16 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 29.09 billion by the year 2035 at a 19.00% CAGR during the forecast period for 2026 to 2035.

(Source: insightaceanalytic.com)

Generative AI in Autonomous Vehicles Market

The market size of Generative AI in Autonomous Vehicles across the globe is anticipated to reach the value of USD 20.3 billion by 2033, rising from USD 3.0 billion in 2023 with a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

Share of the Generative-AI training-data-generation market for autonomous vehicles, software platforms, and tools was 74.32% in 2025.

(Source: market.us)

AI in Self-Driving Cars Market

According to market.us, the worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Self-Driving Cars Market reached USD 5.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to witness growth from USD 8.0 billion in 2025 to around USD 226.0 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 45% during the forecast period.

North America is the leading regional segment in the market with a dominant market share of above 36.2%, earning revenues of USD 1.99 billion in 2024.

Around 70% of the interest of consumers in self-driving cars is attributed to the comfort factor, indicating that AI allows passengers to make use of the travel time wisely, paving the way for a new culture of mobility.

On the basis of components, the hardware segment makes up 52.6% of the total market share. This includes sensors such as cameras, radar, and lidar, and processors such as GPUs and AI chips.

In terms of the degree of autonomy, Level 1 (Driver Assistance) occupies 40.7% of the share. This is due to the extensive use of ADAS technologies such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and automatic braking systems, which enhance vehicle safety while still needing the driver’s intervention.

According to the type of technology used, computer vision takes the biggest share with 38.8%. Computer vision helps in perception functions, including object detection, lane detection, and environment comprehension.

By application, perception (object and environment recognition) accounts for a 35.6% share.

(Source: market.us)

Number of Autonomous Vehicles

In 2025, the size of the fleet is estimated to increase to 33,570, which signifies considerable growth.

The rate of growth is set to continue, and the fleet is expected to grow to 42,770 in 2026 and 55,390 in 2027.

By 2028, it is expected that there will be 72,280 autonomous vehicles in the world, while by 2029, the figure is likely to stand at 94,910.

At the end of the decade, the total number of autonomous vehicles in the world will be 125,660.

(Reference: statista.com)

Autonomous Vehicles by Countries

China ranked first in the 2025 autonomous-vehicle readiness ranking, with an overall score of 62.4, supported by strong digital infrastructure, industrial capability, and large-scale deployment potential.

Russia ranked second with a score of 57.5, followed by Brazil and Singapore, each with a score of 54.0.

The United Arab Emirates ranked fifth with a score of 52.3, reflecting continued policy support and investment in autonomous-mobility initiatives.

Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, and India completed the top ten, recording scores of 51.6, 50.8, 49.5, 48.8, and 47.6, respectively.

Singapore remains a leading jurisdiction for digital and societal readiness, recording a Network Readiness Index score of 77, although it ranked fourth in the broader 2025 autonomous-vehicle readiness assessment.

Autonomous Vehicles Sales Statistics

Sales are expected to increase dramatically in the coming years, and it was estimated that 7.61 million units of lower-level automated/ADAS-equipped vehicles would be sold in 2024, while 10.67 million units would be sold in 2025.

Sales continue to increase, and it is predicted that there will be 14.97 million units sold in 2026, 21.01 million units sold in 2027, and 29.47 million units sold in 2028.

It is expected that 41.34 million units will be sold in 2029, and by 2030 they are projected to reach an impressive 58 million units.

How AI Is Used in Autonomous Vehicles

AI helps self-driving cars take raw data from cameras, radar, lidar, other sensors, GPS, and detailed maps and turn it into a clear picture of the road and everything around the vehicle.

Combining data from different sensors (cameras, radar, lidar) is essential for safety. Each type of sensor is good at different things, so together they keep the car aware of its surroundings even when one sensor struggles.

AI planning systems take the “what’s around me” and “what’s likely to happen next” information and turn it into actual driving decisions. The goal is a safe plan that follows the law and feels comfortable (smooth acceleration, gentle lane changes, etc.).

Generative AI and computer simulators are now used to create fake sensor data and rare, hard-to-test situations (bad weather, strange road layouts, dangerous interactions). These “corner cases” are expensive, difficult, or unsafe to collect by driving on real roads.

A 2026 academic review found that simulation tools such as CARLA and NVIDIA DriveSim can cut the cost of labeling data by about 60 % while also exposing the system to more rare events.

AI also makes today’s driver-assistance features better. It powers things like keeping a safe following distance, automatic emergency braking, staying centered in the lane, reading traffic signs, watching the blind spots, detecting a sleepy driver, and judging crash risk.

Types of AI Used in Autonomous Vehicles

Self-driving cars use deep learning and neural networks to read data from cameras, radar, and LiDAR at the same time, letting them react faster than most humans. McKinsey says this technology could create up to USD 400 billion in revenue by 2035.

No single sensor works perfectly in every condition, so AI systems combine several types for safety. Gartner predicts that by 2030, over 60% of new cars in major markets will have ADAS features powered by multi-sensor AI.

Newer self-driving AI uses transformer-based models, similar to the technology used in AI chatbots, to predict how other vehicles and people will move. A Stanford HAI study found these models are about 22% more accurate than older systems at predicting movement.

AI systems learn safe driving through reinforcement learning, practicing in computer simulations instead of real roads. Waymo says its cars have driven over 20 million real miles and more than 20 billion simulated miles.

Powerful computer chips are now built specifically for self-driving AI because normal computer hardware isn’t fast enough. NVIDIA’s DRIVE Thor chip, for example, can handle up to 2,000 teraflops of processing power for these vehicles.

AI in Autonomous Vehicles 2026 Developments

In January 2026, Waymo launched a paid, driverless robotaxi service in Miami, marking its sixth U.S. market, with plans for further expansion despite growing safety scrutiny.

On January 28, 2026, autonomous trucking company Waabi raised USD 750 million, plus about USD 250 million in Uber-linked milestone commitments, to expand from trucking into robotaxis.

In February 2026, Waymo closed a financing round valuing the company at roughly USD 126 billion, fueling further expansion of its autonomous mobility fleet.

In February 2026, Harbinger acquired self-driving software developer Phantom AI to strengthen its autonomous technology for commercial vehicles.

On March 16, 2026, Hyundai Motor Group and Kia deepened their partnership with NVIDIA to build autonomous driving systems on the DRIVE Hyperion platform, covering both Level 2+ vehicles and Level 4 robotaxis through Motional.

In March 2026, Uber and Rivian signed a deal worth up to USD 1.25 billion, where Rivian will build thousands of robotaxis based on its R2 SUV using its own self-driving system.

In March 2026, the three companies announced plans to launch a commercial robotaxi service in Zagreb, Croatia, with Pony.ai supplying the autonomous driving tech.

In May 2026, Stellantis deepened its partnership with Wayve to bring AI-powered, hands-free driving technology into its future vehicle lineups.

Pony.ai reported Q2 2026 revenue of USD 36.2 million, up 68.8% year-over-year, with robotaxi revenue alone surging 691.2% to USD 12.1 million.

In Mid-2026, Uber revealed it has committed more than USD 10 billion and partnered with over 30 companies to build its global robotaxi network across cities like Austin, Atlanta, and Abu Dhabi.

Closure

AI has completely changed how vehicles sense, think, and drive, turning autonomous vehicles from an experiment into a real part of everyday transportation. The market grew fast in 2025 and is set to expand even more by 2035, backed by billions in investments from major companies like Waymo, Uber, and NVIDIA.

With better sensors, smarter chips, and constant real-world testing, self-driving technology is only getting safer and more reliable. As more countries and companies invest in this space, autonomous vehicles are quickly becoming the future of how we move.

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