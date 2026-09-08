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Web3 Statistics: Web3 is changing how people use the internet. Unlike today’s web, it aims to give users more control over their data, digital assets, and online identity. Built on blockchain technology, Web3 supports cryptocurrencies, smart contracts, decentralized apps, NFTs, and digital ownership. As more businesses and users explore these technologies, Web3 is moving from an emerging idea toward a growing digital ecosystem. At the same time, challenges such as security risks, regulatory requirements, high costs, and limited adoption persist.

This article explores the latest Web3 trends, key technologies, market developments, opportunities, and challenges shaping the future of the internet.

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The global Web3 market is projected to grow from USD 13.76 billion in 2026 The Web3 blockchain market is expected to reach USD 10.2 billion in 2026, up from USD 7.23 billion in 2025. Web3 adoption reached 560 million users in 2025, showing continued global growth. Indian Web3 startups raised USD 396 million in Series B and B+ funding in 2026. India’s global Web3 developer share increased to 15.2% in 2026, from 12%. Web3 companies raised USD 2.68 billion across 164 funding rounds in 2026. CertiK recorded USD 3.35 billion in Web3 losses across 630 incidents in 2025. Web3 security losses reached USD 1.316 billion in H1 2026. The Web3 advertising market could reach USD 300 billion by 2030, reflecting strong commercial potential. Public blockchains held 55.80% of the Web3 blockchain market in 2025, while North America led with 45.20%.

Global Web3 Market Size

(Source: market.us)

The global Web3 market is projected to grow from USD 13.76 billion in 2026 to USD 177.58 billion by 2033.

The market is expected to expand at a strong CAGR of 44.1% during the 2023-2033 forecast period.

Overall Market Insights

In 2026, North America accounted for 35% of the global Web3 market, according to a report published by eSparkBiz.

The U.S. Web3 market is expected to grow at a 49.3% CAGR through 2030/

Government blockchain and Web3 initiatives in India could add USD 5.1 billion to GDP by 2032.

North America captured 41.2% of the Web3 blockchain market, generating about USD 1.8 billion in revenue.

The U.S. Web3 blockchain market reached about USD 1.61 billion and is projected to grow at a 42.8% CAGR.

India could have more than 50 million metaverse avatars, according to estimates cited by TechSci Research.

Digital identity could add another USD 8.2 billion to India’s GDP by 2032.

The Asia-Pacific blockchain gaming market is projected to grow at a 62% CAGR from 2026 to 2034.

By Region

(Reference: precedenceresearch.com)

North America led the global Web 3.0 market with a 35% share in 2025, supported by strong technology adoption and investment.

Europe accounted for 30% of the market, followed by Asia Pacific with 24%.

Latin America accounted for 7%, while the Middle East and Africa accounted for 4% of the global market.

Web3 Investment and Capital Allocation

According to esparkinfo.com, Indian Web3 startups raised USD 396 million through Series B and B+ funding rounds, signaling the return of growth-stage investment after a three-year gap.

India’s share of global Web3 developers reached 15.2% in 2026, up from 12%, making it one of the fastest-growing major developer ecosystems.

Developer interest in India is primarily focused on DeFi (36.6%) and AI+Web3 (33.2%).

Web3 infrastructure attracted USD 362 million in investment, the largest share, while AI and DePIN also gained investor attention.

Web3 funding deals declined by 31% as investors shifted from many early-stage deals toward fewer, larger, later-stage investments.

The global Web3 ecosystem had 120 unicorns as of July 2026.

Funding and Startup Trends

The global Web3 sector includes 32,521 companies, of which 9,753 have received funding. These companies have collectively raised USD 94.6 billion through venture capital and private-equity investments.

(Reference: esparkinfo.com)

The United States has the largest Web3 company base, with 8,496 startups, followed by the United Kingdom with 2,696 and Singapore with 1,471.

Web3 companies raised USD 2.68 billion through 164 equity funding rounds in 2026, representing an 18.1% decline compared with the same period in the previous year.

The United States leads Web3 startup funding, raising USD 43.4 billion over the past decade. China follows with USD 9.49 billion, while the United Kingdom has raised USD 5.66 billion.

Crunchbase data indicates that Web3 companies have attracted around USD 142 billion in total funding.

Total Web3 Losses

According to deepstrike.io, CertiK recorded USD 3,352,850,816 in losses across 630 incidents in 2025, up 37.06% from the restated 2024 loss of USD 2,446,285,251.

The USD 1,447,063,421 loss on Bybit heavily influenced the 2025 total. Excluding it, losses were below the 2024 baseline.

Chainalysis estimated that more than USD 3.4 billion was stolen in 2025, using a different methodology.

In H1 2026, CertiK reported USD 1,315,676,432 across 344 incidents.

TRM Labs recorded USD 972 million in losses across 207 hacks and exploits, the highest six-month incident count.

CertiK’s H1 2026 incidents were nearly flat, at 345, compared with 345 in H1 2025.

Jobs and Participation

The Web3 job market currently lists 40,638 blockchain and Web3 jobs across 7,296 projects.

Only 13% of Web3 founding teams include at least one woman, while just 3% are entirely female-led.

Women account for only 7% of Web3 startup founders.

Web3 Wallet Development Services Market

(Source: thebusinessresearchcompany.com)

The market is expected to rise from USD 1.92 billion in 2025 to USD 2.26 billion in 2026.

Growth is projected at a 17.7% CAGR between 2026 and 2030.

The market could reach USD 4.34 billion by 2030.

Global Web3 Adoption

(Source: coinlaw.io)

Retail users account for 82% of global crypto wallet holders,

Mobile wallets are preferred by 72% of users, making mobile access a key trend in Web3.

Non-custodial wallet adoption is expected to grow by 20%-30%, supporting decentralized ownership.

Only 5%-10% of users return to dApps within 30 days.

Global Web3 adoption reached 560 million users in 2025, while dApps attract 5-10 million monthly active users.

Regional and Country Adoption

According to coinlaw.io, the UAE leads in Web3 penetration at 31%, followed by Singapore at 24.4%.

U.S. crypto penetration is expected to reach 60% by 2026, nearly doubling.

Asia-Pacific accounts for more than 35% of global Web3 users, with India, Vietnam, and the Philippines leading.

The U.S. represents nearly 24% of global blockchain investment activity.

Europe accounts for about 17% of global crypto users, with Germany and the UK leading adoption.

Latin America recorded a 40% rise in crypto transaction volume during 2024-2025.

Nigeria has over 45% crypto adoption among internet users, while India remains among the top 3 grassroots crypto markets.

Web3 User Awareness and Engagement

According to market.us, around 87% of Americans aged 13-56 would interact with their favorite celebrities in the metaverse.

Around 51% of Gen Z expect to work partly in the metaverse, compared with 48% of millennials.

Nearly 54% of American consumers have never heard of Web3, highlighting a major awareness gap.

About 23% of millennials currently own NFTs.

Millennials account for nearly 50% of crypto traders and investors, making them a key Web3 user group.

The Web3 user base includes about 40% millennials, 30% Gen Z, and 15% Gen X.

Financial Snapshot of Top 10 Web3 Key Players

According to investor.coinbase.com, Coinbase reached USD 100 million in annualized revenue in Q1 2026. Coinbase’s crypto trading market share reached 8.6%, a new high.

The platform securely holds 12% of global crypto assets.

Its derivatives volume grew 169% YoY, while retail derivatives revenue exceeded USD 200 million annually.

Circle Internet Group reported Q1 revenue plus reserve income of USD 694 million, up 20%, with USD 55 million net income. Q2 revenue plus reserve income reached USD 701 million, while USDC circulation stood at USD 73.3 billion.

Kraken generated USD 2.2 billion in adjusted revenue in 2025, up 33%, and raised USD 800 million at a USD 20 billion valuation.

BitGo reported USD 16.2 billion in 2025 revenue, up 424.3%, and raised USD 212.8 million through its 2026 IPO at a USD 2.1 billion valuation.

Ripple secured USD 500 million at a USD 40 billion valuation and announced a USD 1 billion GTreasury acquisition.

OpenSea has raised about USD 427 million and has a USD 13.3 billion valuation. It processed USD 1.6 billion in crypto trades during the first two weeks of October 2025.

Alchemy reached a reported USD 10.2 billion valuation after raising USD 200 million in a Series D round.

Chainalysis had a reported valuation of USD 8.6 billion and more than USD 536 million in total funding.

Fireblocks reached a USD 8 billion valuation after its USD 550 million Series E and has raised about USD 1.04 billion in total.

ConsenSys had a confirmed USD 7 billion valuation after raising USD 450 million in Series D, with total funding of about USD 704.7 million-726.7 million.

Key Web3 Advertising Market Trends

The Web3 advertising market could reach USD 300 billion by 2030, reflecting rapid growth in decentralized advertising.

84% of marketers believe Web3 can transform advertising in 2026, up from 76% in 2024.

(Source: amraandelma.com)

Global Web3 advertising spending totals USD 19.3 billion in 2026.

Token/NFT campaigns lead with 36%, followed by traditional digital advertising at 18%.

Metaverse ads account for 15%, Web3 programmatic ads for 12%, blockchain attribution for 10%, and DAO-led campaigns for 9%.

71% of Fortune 500 brands have launched Web3 campaigns, with an average budget of USD 2.4 million.

Blockchain-based advertising reduced bot traffic to 1.3%, compared with 14.7% in the industry.

74% of Gen Z consumers preferred brands offering token rewards, with average redemptions of USD 38 per month.

Decentralized ad networks grew 240% YoY, adding 340,000+ verified publishers in the first half of 2026.

Amra & Elma’s report further stated that Web3 campaigns reached 6.8 million verified wallets, with sessions averaging 4.7 minutes, 3 times the display benchmark.

Brave reached 91 million MAU, while its ad CTR was 9.1%, compared with the 0.35% industry average.

58% of agencies offered Web3 campaign services in 2026, while blockchain creative roles grew 210%.

NFT campaigns delivered 41% higher engagement, while blockchain attribution reduced CPA by 44% across 600 brands.

Metaverse advertising reached USD 3.7 billion, with an average dwell time of 8.2 minutes versus 1.7 seconds for standard display.

78% of consumers value transparent Web3 advertising, while token holders spend 2.3 times more annually.

AdEx verified 7.4 billion impressions by mid-2026, with CPMs at USD 6.80 versus USD 4.20 for legacy networks.

Web3 formats captured 24% of digital ad budgets, while programmatic Web3 spending reached USD 6.3 billion, 53.6% above forecast.

Web3 Blockchain Market Growth

(Source: mordorintelligence.com)

The Web 3.0 blockchain market is estimated at USD 10.2 billion in 2026, up from USD 7.23 billion in 2025, and could reach USD 56.93 billion by 2031, growing at a 41.05% CAGR.

Public blockchains held 55.80% of the market in 2025, while consortium networks were projected to grow at a 64.9% CAGR through 2031.

DeFi captured 37.20% of revenue in 2025, while gaming and metaverse could grow at a 62.8% CAGR.

BFSI led with 40.90%, while retail and e-commerce could grow at 51.3% CAGR.

Platforms and protocols grew at 62.40%, while services could expand at a 55.6% CAGR.

Large companies held 60.10%, while SMEs grew at a 52.2% CAGR.

North America led with 45.20%, while Asia-Pacific could grow at 40.9% CAGR through 2031.

Web3 Security Statistics

(Source: deepstrike.io)

More than USD 3.4 billion was stolen from the Web3 sector in 2025, according to Chainalysis.

Web3 projects lost USD 1.316 billion to hacking incidents in H1 2026, based on CertiK data.

TRM Labs recorded 207 hacks in H1 2026, the highest six-month total on record.

Hack-related losses rose 28% in H1 2026 compared with H1 2025, even after excluding the Bybit incident.

Wallet compromise caused USD 444.5 million in losses across 33 incidents.

Code vulnerabilities accounted for 204 security incidents in H1 2026.

North Korea-linked groups represented 66% of total losses in H1 2026.

Three major breaches accounted for 69% of Web3 service losses in 2025.

Bottom Line

Web3 is changing how people use the internet by giving them more control over their data, digital assets, and online identity. Blockchain and decentralized apps are creating new ways to work, connect, and own digital content.

However, Web3 still faces challenges such as security, regulation, high costs, and limited adoption. As technology improves, Web3 could become simpler, safer, and more useful for everyday users and businesses worldwide.

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