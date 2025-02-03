Christmas Spending Statistics and Facts

Introduction

Christmas Spending Statistics: Christmas is a wonderful time of the year when people celebrate, and it is also a time of the year for giving. Of course, bringing this joy comes with the heavy expense that has to be borne worldwide by families. Gifts, decorations, food, and travel play a huge role in both personal budgets and as far as the economy goes.

Spending trends continued to change in 2024 due to the major influences of consumer behaviour, inflation, and online shopping, which is the rising trend of today. This article gives the major Christmas spending statistics and sheds light on how individuals and businesses are budgeting when it comes to this event.

Editor’s Choice

According to Christmas spending statistics, in 2024, the PNC Christmas Price Index in the United States calculated more than US$49,200 ; this was comparable to an increase of 5.4% year-on-year and the heist in the index’s history.

; this was comparable to an increase of year-on-year and the heist in the index’s history. According to a survey, 83% of Americans would do Christmas celebrations in 2024, whereas the previous years recorded 85% celebrating such a holiday.

of Americans would do Christmas celebrations in 2024, whereas the previous years recorded celebrating such a holiday. Of those American consumers, 52% in 2024 said they would spend the same amount as the previous year for Christmas shopping, 25% said they would spend less, and about 20% said they would spend more.

in 2024 said they would spend the same amount as the previous year for Christmas shopping, said they would spend less, and about said they would spend more. Holiday retail sales in the U.S. were expected to exceed US$950 billion in 2023 and US$973 billion in 2024.

in 2023 and in 2024. In 2024, more than 70% of U.S. consumers were expected to prefer online shopping for gifts, while over 40% started in November and less than 10% in December.

of U.S. consumers were expected to prefer online shopping for gifts, while over started in November and less than in December. Christmas spending statistics state that the average Christmas spending for the US in 2024 amounted to more than US$1,000 per person .

. More than half of the world’s consumers will look for the lowest value and bargain during the holiday season in 2024.

British consumers will be facing a squeeze in 2024, especially younger generations ( 18-24 ), who will cut down their spending on Christmas because of economic circumstances.

), who will cut down their spending on Christmas because of economic circumstances. In 2024, the UK would take the lead in Christmas retail spending in Europe at retail sales of £88 billion , followed by Germany at £73 billion .

, followed by Germany at . The global Christmas decoration market crossed US$7 billion in 2023, and the US, UK, Canada, and Germany imported more of them than any place else.

in 2023, and the US, UK, Canada, and Germany imported more of them than any place else. Christmas spending statistics show that in the UK, more than one in three consumers are willing to pay up to £50 for decorating their homes, while French consumers are ready to spend up to €50 .

for decorating their homes, while French consumers are ready to spend up to . In Brazil, planning vacations in degrees during that holiday reached double-digit percentages, whereas in Germany, the UK, and Mexico, it stood at around 7% .

. The most preferred option for the surveyed countries to spend Christmas at home was France and Mexico ( 53% respectively). It was then followed by the UK with 66% .

respectively). It was then followed by the UK with . The average spending of a family worldwide for the year 2024 varied, wherein Canada and Lebanon were the most spenders, with estimates of US$2,100 and US$2,058 .

and . Survey data from the UK showed that about 44% of respondents prefer receiving money in gifts; this is followed by clothing ( 40% ) and cosmetics ( 39% ).

of respondents prefer receiving money in gifts; this is followed by clothing ( ) and cosmetics ( ). Differentiating between the two sexes in the UK shows that the preferred gifts for 55% of women are cosmetics, while only 22% of men say “computer gift”.

of women are cosmetics, while only of men say “computer gift”. Christmas spending statistics reveal that in the U.S., it was projected that electronic holiday sales would exceed US$280 billion in 2024, mostly because of the preference of online shoppers.

in 2024, mostly because of the preference of online shoppers. For the holiday season of 2024, retail growth in the U.S. was anticipated at between 2.5% and 3.5% . There were total sales of US$929.5 billion during the year 2022.

and . There were total sales of during the year 2022. In 2022, around 57 % of U.S. consumers opted for online retailers for their holiday gifts, most starting their shopping sprees even before Thanksgiving. Just 9% waited until December.

Favourite Recipients Of Christmas Gifts Among U.S. Consumers In 2024

(Reference: statista.com)

A survey done in the U.S. found out its consumers’ choices for Christmas gifts between October and November of 2024.

The survey was performed to identify whom they most probably would shop for during the holidays. It, thus, gave an idea about the gift priorities of Americans and how they would distribute the holiday budget for family, friends, colleagues, or others.

This Christmas spending statistics data speaks out for the sentimental and practical aspects of holiday shopping traditions within the United States.

Average Holiday Duration Of US Consumer

(Reference: statista.com)

For 2024, almost six weeks were set aside by the American consumer to shop for holiday goods. The trend has been so for the past two years.

However, compared to the average period of about seven and a half weeks that Americans typically spend doing holiday shopping in the year 2019, it is declining.

Christmas Price Index

(Source: statista.com)

In the year 2024, the PNC Christmas Price Index in the United States exceeded US$49,200, a 5.4% increase over the previous year.

This was, in fact, the highest value ever recorded in the history of the index, from 1984 to 2024.

Christmas Celebrations Plans Of US consumer

(Reference: statista.com)

An opinion poll survey in the United States between October and November 2024 tested whether individuals would enjoy celebrating Christmas that year.

The study found that 83% of people stated they would celebrate Christmas in 2024.

Average Christmas Spending

(Reference: statista.com)

Christmas spending statistics show that around 52% of U.S. consumers in 2024 are believed to have planned to spend as much as they did on Christmas purchases in the previous year.

About 25% planned to spend less, while 20% were anticipated to spend more on the holiday.

Christmas is one of the holidays dominating the United States, with almost 85% of Americans surveyed saying they would observe the holiday.

Only about 10% of the population said they would not take part in Christmas-related activities.

As in previous years, holiday retail sales in the U.S. increased significantly, with holiday retail sales expected to exceed US$950 billion by 2023, around US$20 billion higher than last year’s figure.

Winter holiday shopping includes such events as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and maybe the Christmas shopping season itself, when special offers and great deals entice consumers into shopping.

About 40% of consumers in the U.S. said they would initiate their holiday shopping in November, the month that coincides with those ramped-up sales events.

Impact Of The Cost Of Living On Christmas Spending By Generation

(Reference: statista.com)

Great Britain in 2024: This age group compared to all others, mentioned spending less at Christmas due to increased costs among 18- to 24-year-olds facing harsh economic realities.

Not more than a handful of British consumers of various age ranges are expected to spend more than now because of price inflation.

Estimated Total Christmas Spending By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

The UK is expected to take the lion’s share in Christmas retail expenditure in 2024, with total anticipated retail sales (online and physical) totalling GBP 88 billion.

This means that the UK will be the largest spendthrift for the Christmas season.

Meanwhile, Germany is predicted to have retail sales amounting to around 73 billion British pounds during the same period.

Christmas Decoration Market

According to Christmas spending statistics, the estimate of the overall market of the world for Christmassy decor, such as lights, trees, and other items, renders figures exceeding seven billion U.S. dollars in worth in the calendar year of 2023.

In 2022, 600,000 or more metric tonnes were manufactured- the resultant metric volume in the CNY for Christmas ornaments. It was a fair percentage contribution of Cambodia to Christmas tree light export.

Most major importers of Christmas decorations were largely Christian countries, with the leading point being the U.S., followed by the U.K., Canada, and Germany.

More than a third of consumers in the U.K. were willing to spend about 50 British pounds on decorations.

Around 34% are willing to spend up to 50 euros, according to figures from France, for festive adornments.

In the budget for Christmas spending, time will cost consumers in the U.K. about 820 British pounds per household in the year 2023.

Share Of Respondents Who Spend The Christmas Year In The Following Way

(Reference: statista.com)

Traditionally, Christmas and the holiday seasons are meant to be spent indoors, either with friends or just family visits, but there are those who would rather leave the colder and drier Western skies behind and chase warmer weather or go off on a winter sports holiday during the year-end break.

Christmas spending statistics chart that is based on several insights from Statista Consumer has shown that the percentage of people planning on going away on a Christmas vacation this year is relatively low.

Of the six markets that were studied in the survey, Brazil was the only country where the percentage of respondents willing to take a Christmas vacation reached double digits.

Again, it is not all about the weather, with just 7% of Mexicans planning a Christmas getaway-just about the same as in Germany and the United Kingdom.

Among all the countries surveyed, the most popular option for celebrating Christmas would be at home, with percentiles ranging from 53% (in France and Mexico) to 66% (in the United Kingdom).

Entertaining oneself at events, dining slash restaurants, or being at work fell far below vacation.

Average Family Spending On Christmas Around The World

(Reference: demandsage.com)

Christmas spending statistics reveal that the average family spending data varies across countries in the world. Lebanon has an average spending of US$2,058 per family, while Canada has US$2,100.

In Germany, the average family spending amounts to US$1,453, while America reports an average of US$1,236 per family.

French families spend an average of US$1,127, whereas Australian families spend an average of US$1,077.

Mexico and the UK both spend around US$1,076 and US$1,075, respectively, on average.

The Netherlands has the lowest average family spending, at US$679, among the countries considered.

Share Of UK Respondents To Receive Most Desirable Gifts

(Source: statista.com)

Christmas can bring stress, especially when it comes to buying gifts. The main sources of stress during the festive season included deciding what Christmas presents to buy, the cost of the gifts, and the shopping process itself. To help alleviate some of this stress, it’s useful to know what the most popular gift choices are for the year.

According to Christmas spending statistics Global Consumer Survey (Christmas and Holiday Season: UK), when asked about the gifts they’d most like to receive, the top choice for British respondents was money, with 44% of people selecting cash or bank transfers.

Clothing, textiles, or shoes followed at 40%, and cosmetics, perfume, or body care were chosen by 39%. Respondents were able to choose multiple options in the survey.

Breaking down the data by gender, there are some differences, although there is some overlap. Over half of women (55%) preferred cosmetics, perfume, or body care, compared to just 23% of men.

On the other hand, a larger percentage of men (22%) preferred computer-related gifts, while only 7% of women selected this option.

Additionally, travel-related gifts were slightly more popular with women (21% versus 12% of men), as were event tickets, with 28% of women interested compared to 19% of men.

Christmas Shopping Statistics In The US

According to Christmas spending statistics, Eight out of every 10 Americans will probably be celebrating Christmas in 2024. Less than one in 10 indicated they would not participate in the activities.

Total holiday retail sales in 2024 are expected to top 973 billion dollars in the United States. For 2024, it was expected that U.S. electronic holiday sales would surpass 280 billion dollars.

More than 70% of American consumers indicated that they would likely shop online when purchasing gifts in 2024.

One-third of American Christmas shoppers in 2024 will plan their shopping in November. In 2024, less than 10% of U.S. respondents stated they would begin shopping in December.

On average, U.S. consumers will spend more than 1,000 dollars for Christmas shopping in 2024.

More than half of consumers cited the most important consideration during the holiday season as getting the best value for their purchases.

Global two-thirds of consumers surveyed would be scouting for sales more than usual against the 2024 holiday season.

Christmas Holidays Retail Sales

(Reference: statista.com)

Retail growth during the holiday season in the United States was expected to be around 2.5% higher than the corresponding sales of the previous year, with estimates ranging from 2.5% to 3.5% growth.

Christmas-related retail in the U.S. ventured for the first time since its growing state after the recession in the year 2008, reaching 929.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2022. The amount such consumers from the U.S. would allocate to gifts varies from year to year.

It’s over half of the consumers in the U.S., or about 57%, reported that for shopping gifts for the holidays, they will be turning to online retailers rather than their local stores in 2022.

The other half chose mass retailers, while most U.S. consumers usually begin their shopping before the celebration of Thanksgiving. Only about 9% of respondents said they would shop in December.

Conclusion

The Christmas spending statistics testify to the hardiness and adaptability that consumers possess under economic hardships. This is an event focused on giving, shopping via the internet, and enjoying the holidays, as this festive season is always one of the most remarkable in both cultures and countries all over the world. Whether through presents under the tree, joining around the dinner table, or donating, Christmas will always be felt and shared by millions around the globe.

FAQ . What is the PNC Christmas Price Index for 2024, and how has it changed over the years?



In the United States, the price index for Christmas in 2024 by PNC exceeded US$49,200, which translates into a 5.4% annual increment. This is the maximum price that the index has reached since its inception in 1984 and indicates a dramatic increase in expenses associated with the Christmas tradition. How much does the average American spend on Christmas shopping in 2024?



In 2024, the average American spent almost US$1,000 on Christmas shopping. A further 52% of U.S. shoppers planned to spend the same amount as last year, while 25% planned to spend less and 20% intended to spend more. What are the most popular Christmas shopping trends in 2024?



More than 70% of U.S. consumers prefer to go online to shop for gifts. Most U.S. shoppers typically start their holiday shopping in November, while less than 10% leave it until December. Globally, over two-thirds of consumers look to score the best deals and value for their purchases come the holiday season. How do countries in 2024 compare when it comes to spending on Christmas?



In Europe, on account of the figure expected this year, the UK took the lead in Christmas retail, around an estimated £88 billion, followed by Germany with £73 billion. The richest families in the world, Canada and Lebanon, spent an average of US$2,100 and US$2,058, respectively. U.S. electronic holiday sales are expected to exceed US$280 billion, indicating the popularity of shopping through the Internet. How will living costs affect Christmas spending in 2024?



In the UK, younger people aged 18-24 cut back on festive spending because of increasing costs. Meanwhile, across most countries, including Great Britain, not much of a difference is seen as to whose spending most of their Christmas budget in 2024 is likely to be higher, as most consumers just plan to budget more tightly.

