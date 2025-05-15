Fashion Industry Statistics By Revenue, Market Size, Import And Export (2025)

Introduction

Fashion Industry Statistics: The fast Fashion industry has experienced exponential growth, producing approximately 100 billion garments annually. This surge in production has led to significant environmental consequences, with the industry responsible for about 10% of global carbon emissions, surpassing the combined emissions from international flights and maritime shipping. Additionally, it accounts for 20% of global wastewater, primarily due to dyeing and finishing processes

Water consumption in fashion is staggering; manufacturing a single cotton shirt requires around 700 gallons of water, while a pair of jeans demands approximately 2,000 gallons. Annually, the industry utilizes about 93 billion cubic meters of water, exacerbating water scarcity issues worldwide.

Waste generation is another pressing concern. Out of the 100 billion garments produced each year, 92 million tonnes end up in landfills, equating to a truckload of textiles discarded every second. Moreover, over 50% of fast fashion items are disposed of within a year of purchase, highlighting the industry’s contribution to the throwaway culture

Social implications are equally alarming. The fashion sector employs over 80 million workers globally, many of whom are young women from impoverished backgrounds. Reports have surfaced of laborers working up to 75 hours a week for as little as one cent per garment, underscoring the exploitation prevalent in the industry.

These statistics illuminate the profound environmental and social impacts of fast fashion, emphasizing the urgent need for more sustainable practices within the industry. However, sales technology is having a huge impact on customer behavior across the globe. In this article, we shed more light on the fashion industry statistics.

The median cost for clothing products is the highest for men's clothing, at almost 12.32 Euros, and very low for kids' clothing, at 3.48 Euros. Women's clothing costs even 12.32 for each item on average.

In fiscal year 2022-23, India produced 9.4 million bales of raw jute, according to estimates from the Directorate of Economics and Statistics.

Spain's Inditex is the largest clothing producer and retailer, with sales of almost $31.01 billion. This is very far from H&M, which has $20.83 billion in revenue.

India has been a net exporter of technical textile products, with exports growing from $2.21 billion in 2020-21 to $2.85 billion in 2021-22, which is a 28.4% year-over-year increase.

According to the Fashion Industry Statistics, making one pair of jeans creates almost 33.4 kilograms of carbon emissions. The fashion industry uses almost 93 billion cubic meters of water each year.

According to Statista, the United States has the highest per capita expense on apparel and footwear, at $1460. In contrast, in Brazil, the average person spends almost $100 every year on clothing.

The median number of workers in the fashion manufacturing industry was almost 93,000 in 2022.

India's cotton production for 2022-23 is estimated at 5.84 million metric tons (MMT), which represents 23.83% of the global cotton production of 24.51 MMT.

According to the Fashion Industry Statistics, the worldwide fashion market produces almost 100 to 150 billion individual parts yearly, and almost 80 billion parts are bought annually.

The United States accounts for 24.67% of the total worldwide economy, China has part of 17.39%, Germany has 4.54%, the United Kingdom has 3.26%, and Japan has 5.97%.

In March 2024, the Parliament proposed revisions to the textile waste rules, which will introduce extended producer responsibility schemes.

According to the Fashion Industry Statistics, nearly 33,242 fashion designers from the United States were in the apparel market in 2023.

Key elements of the strategy include introducing new ecodesign requirements for textiles, providing clearer information to consumers, implementing a Digital Product Passport, and encouraging companies to minimize their carbon and environmental footprints.

The Textile sector is estimated to create almost 20% of the worldwide clean water pollution from finishing products and dyeing.

Between 2020 and 2022, the LVMH Group grew its revenue by almost 35 million euros.

The ten biggest economies around the globe, as valued by nominal GDP, are South Korea, Canada, Italy, India, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, China, and the United States.

What is the Fashion Industry?

Fashion relates to manufacturing, promotion, footwear, accessories, apparel retail, and design, which are produced or manufactured on demand and sold to consumers directly. As a big-league company globally, fashion contributes to the economy by creating jobs and earning income for different organizations, including multinational companies.

The clothing lines produced, manufactured, and designed are related to the fast-developing customers’ tastes and fast-swapping fashion trends in this exceedingly dynamic business, which can be substantially affected by technology, social media, and culture. Companies and designers are presently keeping up with changing fashion trends.

How does Technology Impact Fashion and Nature?

Technology is a very important part of the fashion industry today. With technology and its inventions and developments in textile production, mass manufacturing, logistics, transport, retail, and disposal, our worldwide supply chains and manufacturing systems, which involve distribution channels and communication tools, would exist. Technology’s relation with capitalism, in particular, has given growth to the main innovations in the appeal market.

Key Trends in the Fashion Industry

The fashion industry is undergoing significant changes driven by technology, consumer behavior, and societal trends. Here are the most important developments:

#1. AR/VR Enhancing Customer Experience

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are transforming how customers shop.

VR lets customers explore a virtual store that mimics a physical one, where they can view and try products before buying.

AR allows customers to see how products will look in real life. These technologies became especially popular during the pandemic and have made shopping easier while boosting brand awareness.

For example, Gucci introduced an AR feature in 2019 that lets customers try on shoes virtually at home.

This technology has proven to be a valuable tool for increasing sales and is likely here to stay.

#2. Omnichannel Opportunities

Omnichannel retailing ensures customers have a seamless experience across all shopping channels.

Businesses must engage with customers at every stage of their journey—research, discovery, support, purchase, customer service, and returns.

The goal is to meet customers wherever they are and provide exceptional service through various touchpoints, including Physical stores (both exclusive brand stores and multi-brand outlets), Mobile apps, Brand websites or marketplace models, Social media platforms, Email marketing, and catalog sales.

#3. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)

Many companies now offer a “buy now, pay later” option, allowing customers to make purchases and pay in installments. For instance, a customer might buy a Burberry bag on Ajio Luxe for $2,000, paying only $500 upfront and the rest in equal installments over four months.

Initially popular among selective fashion brands, this payment method is now entering the luxury market.

#4. Sustainability and Ethical Practices

There is growing awareness of social issues in the fashion industry, particularly related to fast fashion.

Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of frequently buying and discarding low-cost, low-quality clothes.

Another major ethical issue is the use of sweatshops, where workers are paid very little and work in poor conditions.

Recently, Shein, a Chinese brand, faced criticism for paying workers just three cents per garment, with some working up to 18 hours a day. Such practices highlight serious ethical concerns in the fashion industry.

#5. Re-commerce

Re-commerce, or selling pre-owned products online, has become more popular in recent years.

Platforms like Bombay Closet Cleanse, Curated Findings, and Vintage Laundry have boosted this trend.

E-commerce is gaining traction due to its affordability, focus on sustainability, and positive environmental impact.

#6. Rise of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C)

Online shopping has grown significantly, with a noticeable shift from in-store to online purchases.

The D2C model is expected to become a $100 billion market by 2025, growing at a 25% annual rate from 2020 to 2025.

D2C brands often rely on influencers and social media for marketing, using multi-channel approaches to stay connected with their target audience. These brands are achieving remarkable success in a short time.

While traditional retail brands might take 20 years to reach $10 million in revenue, D2C brands can reach this milestone in less than five years.

Successful fashion D2C brands include Chumbak, Fable Street, FabAlley, Anouk, and Zivame.

Global Fashion Industry

As per the Global Fast Fashion Market, it is estimated to reach around $283,457.5 million by 2030, with an increasing CAGR of 10.13% between 2023 and 2030.

The United States accounts for 24.67% of the total worldwide economy, China has part of 17.39%, Germany has 4.54%, the United Kingdom has 3.26%, and Japan has 5.97%.

(Source: oberlo.com)

In the above chart, we can see the Global Apparel Market Size between 2018 and 2028.

Between 2020 and 2022, the LVMH Group grew its revenue by almost 35 million euros.

According to Euromonitor, the global apparel and footwear industry’s size in 2020 was almost 18.1%, whereas McKinsey shows that the fashion and apparel market experienced a 20% decrease in value.

According to LVMH Group’s fashion sector, there will be a growth of 7.8 million in 2022 compared to 2021.

The fashion market has a labor force of around 3.3 million and a revenue of $3 trillion, which is 2% of the world’s GDP.

According to Fashion Industry Statistics, Zalando is the top-most fashion e-commerce organization globally, with an industry cap of almost $6.7 billion.

The worldwide Fashion E-commerce industry is projected to increase from $668.1 billion in 2021 to $744.4 billion in 2022, showing an increase of almost 11.3%.

The worldwide fashion market is projected to reach a revenue of $3 trillion by 2030, with a predicted yearly growth rate of almost 5.8%.

The worldwide fashion industry is estimated to reach $1.44 trillion by 2027, with a yearly growth rate of almost 9.97%.

The LVMH Group’s Fashion section recorded a growth of 7.8 million in 2022 compared to past years.

According to a recent survey, the worldwide fashion market is projected to reach a value of $3 trillion by 2030, with a predicted yearly growth rate of 5.8%.

The ten biggest economies around the globe, as valued by nominal GDP, are South Korea, Canada, Italy, India, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, China, and the United States.

The global apparel retail industry is predicted to face a 7.5% increase in 2020- 2021 to $1.84 billion in 2022 and a 6.1% increase in 2022- 2023 to $1.95 billion in 2023.

Worldwide Apparel and Footwear industry size in retail value RSP USD million:

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 1,773,406.9 1,453,277.5 1,716,952.2 1,846,222.0 1,959,592.1

The Global Apparel & Footwear Market Size year-on-year growth in percentage

2019-2020 2020-2021 2021-2022 2022-2023 -18.1% 18.1% 7.5% 6.1%

Japan, Germany, the UK, the United States, and China have the biggest retail industries worldwide.

The United States and China play a noteworthy role in international trade. China is the biggest global exporter of clothing, and the United States is the second biggest importer.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the fashion market’s worldwide revenue was predicted to be between $1.7 trillion and $2.5 trillion, according to two separate research surveys by Euromonitor and McKinsey.

Latest Apparel and Footwear Market Globally:

China 427,153.9 USA 364.136.6 United Kingdom 70,734.8 Germany 69,957.3 Japan 65,764.0

China and the United States are responsible for many of the worldwide apparel demands.

The value created by the female apparel industry is much higher than that of the kids’ apparel and men’s apparel.

Trade Textiles and Clothing Globally – Import & Export

Global merchandise exports of the produced products were adversely affected because of the COVID- 10 pandemic in 2020, and the yearly percentage change was almost -5.2% in all.

The Clothing and textile industry observed a -9.1% decrease in 2020, whereas the textile market witnessed a growth of +16% because of the demand for protective personal equipment.

China is the biggest exporter of clothing and textiles globally, and Europe is the biggest importer of these goods. The following are the top 10 importers and exporters of textiles in 2020.

Value 2020 billion dollars Share of the global imports/exports in 2020 Yearly percentage change in 2020 Exporters Japan 6 1.6 -14 Chinese Taipei 7 2.0 -17 Pakistan 7 2.0 -8 Republic of Korea 8 2.2 -15 Vietnam 10 2.8 11 US 11 3.2 -15 Turkey 12 3.3 -1 India 15 4.2 -12 European Union 64 18.1 -3 China 154 43.5 29 Importers Indonesia 5 1.5 -21 Republic of Korea 6 1.6 9 Canada 6 1.8 41 Bangladesh 9 2.5 -17 United Kingdom 11 3.0 52 Japan 12 3.3 34 China 14 3.9 -10 Vietnam 16 4.4 -8 US 45 12.6 44 European Union 87 24.3 29

Top 10 Importers and Exporters of Clothing in 2020

Value 2020 billion dollars Share of the global imports/exports 2020 Yearly percentage change in 2020 Exporters Indonesia 8 1.7 -12 Hong Kong, China 8 – -33 United Kingdom 8 1.9 -7 Malaysia 10 2.2 73 India 13 2.9 -24 Turkey 15 3.4 -6 Bangladesh 28 6.3 -15 Vietnam 29 6.4 -7 European Union 125 27.9 -8 China 142 31.6 -7 Importers Russian Federation 8 1.6 -5 Hong Kong, China 8 – -31 Switzerland 8 1.6 4 China 9 1.9 6 Republic of Korea 10 2.0 -12 Canada 10 2.1 -6 United Kingdom 26 5.3 -1 Japan 82 5.3 -12 US 86 16.8 -14 European Union8 168 34.1 -7

Fashion Companies Across The Globe

According to statistics, new organizations are entering the 3000 billion garment and textile market daily.

Many of the organizations stay rather than known to the customer audience, known as the individual brands that are part and parcel of these worldwide fashion companies.

As of March 2022, the LVMH Group was among the clothing organizations with a huge market capitalization of almost $367 billion.

Companies Revenue Nike $150 billion Dior $124 billion Inditex $81 billion TJX Companies $79 billion Fast Retailing $55 billion Adidas $45 billion Lululemon Athletica $41 billion Ross Stores $32 billion H & M $27 billion

Leading clothing and organizations with almost high brand value:

Brand Brand value US$ Percentage % Hermes 11,6 billion -2.1% Cartier 12,0 billion -19.5% H&M 12,3 billion -10.8% Uniqlo 13,0 billion +1,5% Zara 13,1 billion -9.8% Chanel 13,2 billion -3.4% Adidas 14.3 billion -135 Louis Vuitton 14.8 billion -9.8% Gucci 15.6 billion -11.5% Nike 30.4 billion -12.5%

(Source: doofinder.com)

The Following are the Most Valuable Brands in the fashion industry

Name Position Revenue Nike 13 $39.1 billion Louis Vuitton 9 $47.2 billion Gucci 31 $22.6 billion Hermes 32 $21.6 billion Zara 41 $14.7 billion Adidas 51 $12.9 billion Chanel 52 $12.8 billion H&M 76 $10.4 billion Uniqlo 84 $9.2 billion

Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga has received its place as the hottest brand on the globe in 2022, as per the latest Lyst Index.

The other stable name was the Italian luxury brand Gucci, which was again in second place at the beginning of 2022.

French Label Louis Vuitton transferred up one spot to the third place.

Other hottest brands are Loewe, Prada, Alexander McQueen, Nike, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Rick Owens, Adidas, Dior, Moncler, Miu Miu, Off White, Fendi, Loewe, Burberry, Versace, Diesel, Bottega Veneta, Moncler.

Country Facts and Figures About The Fashion Industry

Country Population Labor force Unemployment rate GDP per capita (PPP) The domestic market value of fashion Employment in fashion France 66.2 million 30.05 million 9.9% $42,726 $43.3 billion 340,000 Germany 80.9 million 42.0 million 5.3% $47,627 $83,6 billion 340,000 The Netherlands 16.9 million 9.0 million 6.9% $52,139 $16.5 billion 87,910 Spain 46.8 million 23.3 million 22.7% $29,863 $31.1 billion – United Kingdom 64.5 million 33 million 6.3% $46,297 $94.1 billion 555,000

Fashion Industry Environmental Impact Statistics

The fashion market has as much of a negative impact on the atmosphere as many other huge industries.

The fashion market is presently the reason for the emission of more carbon than international flights and maritime shipping. The textile and garment industry is also the second biggest customer worldwide in terms of water supply.

Around 57% of all the rejected clothes at end make their way to disposal in a landfill. It’s equal to one garbage truck that is filled with clothes that are dumped in a landfill or burned, which eventually causes pollution.

The synthetic material in the apparel section is the reason for almost 35% of all the plastic microfibers in the ocean.

According to the Fashion Industry Statistics, making one pair of jeans creates almost 33.4 kilograms of carbon emissions. The fashion industry uses almost 93 billion cubic meters of water each year.

According to a survey, to produce only one cotton t-shirt, fresh water of around 2700 liters is needed, which is enough for a person’s drinking water needs for almost 2.5 years.

In 2020, the textile industry was the third-biggest contributor of water waste, pollution, and land use.

In 2022, the textile industry used almost nine cubic meters of water, around 391kg of raw material, and 400 square meters of land to give apparel and footwear to every European citizen.

The Textile sector is predicted to create almost 20% of the worldwide clean water pollution from finishing products and dyeing.

As per the prediction, the fashion market is the reason for almost 10% of the worldwide carbon emissions.

(Source: statista.com)

The above chart shows the fashion industry’s hidden carbon footprint and the carbon emissions from the travel associations associated with the ready-to-wear wholesale buying process

According to the European Environment Agency, textile sales in Europe created almost 270 kg of CO2 emissions per person in 2020.

In March 2022, the European Commission introduced a comprehensive strategy aimed at overhauling the textile industry as part of its circular economy action plan.

This initiative seeks to enhance textile durability, repairability, reusability, and recyclability, curb the prevalence of fashion, and promote development in the sector.

In 2023, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) proposed more stringent measures to curb the massive manufacturing and consumption of textiles. Their report advocates for the production of textiles that respect human, social, and labor rights, as well as environmental and welfare standards for animals.

(Source: energytracker.asia)

In the above chart, we can see the total and predicted GHG emissions for the Apparel sector between 2019 and 2030

To address textile waste, the EU offers the EU Ecolabel, which can be applied to products meeting specific ecological criteria. This label aims to increase the visibility of products that use fewer harmful substances and cause less pollution.

In March 2024, the Parliament proposed revisions to the textile waste rules, which will introduce extended producer responsibility schemes.

Whereas the Commission suggested implementing these schemes 30 months after the directive’s enactment, MEPs advocated for a shorter timeline of 18 months.

Additionally, EU countries will be required to collect textiles separately for reuse, preparation for reuse, and recycling by January 1, 2025.

Employment in the Fashion Industry Statistics

According to statistics, California, New York, Washington, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts are the top-paying states for fashion designers in the US.

As the survey was done in May 2022, the states with the highest employment generated for fashion designers are Oregon with 490, Florida with 670, Texas with 1440, California with 6320, and New York with 7130.

(Reference: statista.com)

The above chart shows the employment growth in the European Union’s clothing and textile manufacturing industry between 2009 and 2021.

This statistic highlights the employment figures within the European Union’s textile and clothing manufacturing sector from 2009 to 2021, distinguishing between the textile and clothing industries.

The textile category includes the production of artificial fibers. Throughout these years, the clothing manufacturing sector consistently employed more individuals than the textile sector. In 2021, employment in the Clothing manufacturing industry was estimated to be around 761,000 people.

As per statistics, the world apparel industry employs almost 75 million fashion-related employees.

Female employees in the fashion industry make up almost 82.7% of all designers, whereas males make up just 17.3%.

The median number of workers in the fashion manufacturing industry was almost 93,000 in 2022.

On a median, the Fashion Designers’ businesses in the United States have almost 1.2 million workers.

Between 2018 and 2023, the US fashion designer industry witnessed a median employment growth of 2.7%.

According to the Fashion Industry Statistics, nearly 33,242 fashion designers from the United States were in the apparel market in 2023.

Indian Fashion Industry Statistics

India is the fifth-largest producer of technical textiles in the world, with a market currently valued at around $22 billion.

There is a strong vision to expand this market significantly to $300 billion by the year 2047, marking the 100th year of India’s independence.

The Indian textile and apparel sector has a robust value chain that spans from fiber and yarn to fabric and finished garments.

(Reference: private circle.co)

In the above chart, we can see Indian apparel and luxury goods in the early stage, growth stage, and late company stages in crores.

This industry is highly diversified, including traditional handlooms, handicrafts, wool, and silk products. It is also a well-organized sector utilizing advanced, capital-intensive technology for large-scale production.

Cotton is crucial to the livelihood of around 6.5 million cotton farmers and approximately 40-50 million people involved in related activities like processing and trade.

India is the world’s largest cotton producer, accounting for 23% of global production, and it also has the highest area under cotton cultivation, covering 39% of the global cotton area.

India has been a net exporter of technical textile products, with exports growing from $2.21 billion in 2020-21 to $2.85 billion in 2021-22, which is a 28.4% year-over-year increase.

In fiscal year 2021-22, India achieved its highest-ever textile exports, totaling over $44 billion, showing significant growth compared to previous years.

The Indian textile and apparel market was estimated at $165 billion in 2022, with $125 billion from the domestic market and $40 billion from exports.

The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%, reaching $350 billion by 2030.

(Reference: private circle.co)

In fiscal year 2022-23, India produced 9.4 million bales of raw jute, according to estimates from the Directorate of Economics and Statistics.

India’s cotton production for 2022-23 is estimated at 5.84 million metric tons (MMT), which represents 23.83% of the global cotton production of 24.51 MMT.

India is also the second-largest consumer of cotton globally, with an estimated consumption of 5.29 MMT, making up 22.24% of the world’s cotton consumption of 23.79 MMT.

India’s textile and apparel industry is a significant player on the global stage. It has a well-rounded value chain and a strong emphasis on both traditional and modern textile segments.

Cotton remains a vital part of the industry, supporting millions of livelihoods and contributing significantly to both production and consumption on a global scale.

With strong growth in exports and ambitious future projections, the sector is poised for substantial expansion in the coming decades.

Consumer Behaviour in the Fashion Industry

The part of sales assigned to notable apparel is estimated to grow from 3.7% in 2022 to 5.3% in 2026.

According to the Fashion Industry Statistics, the worldwide fashion market produces almost 100 to 150 billion individual parts yearly, and almost 80 billion parts are bought annually.

Around 36% of Gen Z buy branded new attire at least once time in a month.

The population between 45 and 54 spent the maximum on girls’ and female clothing in 2021, which was around $995.

The apparel and shoes section is for very regular online buyers who are women. As of 2022, most of these buyers are between 26 and 35 years old.

The data reveals substantial consumer interest in product customization, with 84% of individuals willing to pay more for this service. Specifically, 45% of consumers are keen on personalized colors and custom clothing.

The demand is also significant for everyday clothing (41%), seasonal fashion items (31%), and high-fashion pieces (26%).

Consumer behavior differs notably by country statistics:

Country Avg. Val per Item Avg. Item per Person Avg. Val. Per Item Japan $547 26 $20.9 Vietnam $24 2 $9.81 China $198 30 $6.73 India $34 5 $7.01 Egypt $27 2 $12.63 Norwegian $1150 12 $28.26 Brazil $117 11 $10.49 United Kingdom $889 33 $27.33 United States $844 53 $16.04

According to Statista, the United States has the highest per capita expense on apparel and footwear, at $1460. In contrast, in Brazil, the average person spends almost $100 every year on clothing.

According to Fashion United, the average person’s closet contains almost 148 different clothing items.

The worldwide fashion market manufactures more than 100 to 150 billion individual parts every year.

According to IFDAQ, France holds the top spot in the global fashion market, boasting over 2,300 index points, surpassing Italy’s 1,866 points and the USA’s 697 points. This ranking considers several factors, including the relative market strength of fashion brands within the country, their actual market value, industry influence, prestige, marketing activities, and performance within their price segments.

By Segments-Apparel Statistics

According to Statista, the clothing industry creates around 1.7% of the global GDP and is predicted to have a value of 1.5 trillion.

The clothing market is also the reason for the global CO2 emissions at 8.8%.

The growth of the fashion industry is estimated to be 4.8% every year through 2026, which means the clothing industry will increase by 26% in total by 2026, resulting in a 15% CO2 emissions.

Statista states that the worldwide fashion industry revenue was $1.58 trillion in 2019, but it decreased to $1.4 trillion at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Asian fashion industry generates the highest revenue, at almost 38.8%, followed by Europe with 28.6% and the US with 27.6%.

By 2025, China is estimated to be the single biggest global market in the Fashion industry, with a 19.4% growth rate.

Region Market Share Asia 38.8% Europe 28.6% America 19.4%

According to Statista, the sales share of the luxury fashion market is 5%, and that of the used fashion clothing market is 5.5%.

Statista states that Europe is the biggest importer of the clothing industry, with almost 24.3% of the global share, and China is the biggest exporter, with almost 31.6% of the global share.

In 2022, the United States will be the biggest fashion industry on the globe. China followed the US very closely and took second place.

Every person globally will buy a median of 22.01 pieces of clothing worth 179.50 Euros. Almost 35% of this was an online purchase.

Spain’s Inditex is the largest clothing producer and retailer, with sales of almost $31.01 billion. This is very far from H&M, which has $20.83 billion in revenue.

Company Sales/Bn $ Inditex $31.01 H&M $20.83 Fast Retailing $18.45

According to Statista, Hong Kong had the highest per capita spending at almost $498. Worldwide, this is most likely to grow in China by 2026 from $180 to $157 at 6.1%.

The median cost for clothing products is the highest for men’s clothing at almost 12.32 euros and very low for kids’ clothing at 3.48 euros. Women’s clothing costs even 12.32 for each item on average.

Brand awareness is high when it is related to appeal, with 47% of US, 48% of Chinese, and 32% of UK customers focused on the importance of the brands when buying clothing.

Between 2020 and 2026, the men’s wear industry had the highest growth at 44%.

United Kingdom Fashion Industry Statistics

A recent study by UKFT and Oxford Economics reveals that the fashion and textile industry in the UK contributes a whopping $62 billion to the economy. This means that for every $34 of the UK’s total value, $1 comes from this industry.

Moreover, the sector supports 1.3 million jobs, accounting for 4% of all jobs in the UK. These jobs contribute more than $23 billion in tax revenues, representing $1 out of every $30 of HMRC’s tax receipts.

The UK fashion and textile industry is not only one of the largest sectors in the country but also holds significant influence worldwide. It encompasses a wide range of products, from fashionable clothing to essential items like medical masks and even materials used in space.

What’s remarkable is the collaborative effort involved in bringing these products to consumers. Hundreds or even thousands of people work together to turn ideas into reality, showcasing the industry’s teamwork and innovation.

In essence, the UK fashion and textile industry plays a crucial role in both the economy and society, contributing substantially to employment, tax revenues, and global influence.

Conclusion

Fashion extends beyond mere appearance; it embodies the impact of our decisions. As we conclude our examination of clothing industry data, it becomes evident that fashion possesses immense potential for transformation. The landscape of Clothing is undergoing a metamorphosis, and it falls upon us—consumers, brands, and innovators—to guide it toward sustainability and responsibility. The fashion sector presents a complex panorama, from the allure of women’s fashion to the mounting concerns regarding environmental sustainability.

These figures serve as a clarion call, emphasizing that fashion transcends mere garments; it intertwines with the world we inhabit. The destiny of fashion rests in our hands, urging us to render it as beautiful internally as it appears externally.

Sources Fashionunited Statista Mckinsey Zippia Oberlo Enterpriseappstoday Shopify Investindia Linkedin Gitnux Brandwatch Scottmax Britannica Profiletree Doofinder Influencermarketinghub Zionmarketresearch Precedenceresearch

FAQ . What percentage of the GDP is the fashion industry?



India’s textile and apparel sector plays a vital role in the nation’s economy, contributing approximately 2.3% to the GDP, 13% to industrial production, and 12% to exports. With a 4% share of global trade, India holds a significant position in the international textile market. Additionally, India ranks among the largest producers of cotton and jute worldwide. This industry not only fuels economic growth but also serves as a major source of employment for millions of people across the country. Who are the largest consumers of fashion?



The United States and China stand out as key contributors to the global economy, particularly in international trade. Notably, both countries hold significant roles in the apparel sector. China’s prominence in apparel imports is well-established, thanks to its expansive manufacturing capabilities and competitive pricing strategies. Similarly, the United States consistently ranks among the top importers and consumers of apparel globally, driven by its sizable population and strong consumer demand.

Saisuman Revankar Saisuman is a professional content writer specializing in health, law, and space-related articles. Her experience includes designing featured articles for websites and newsletters, as well as conducting detailed research for medical professionals and researchers. Passionate about languages since childhood, Saisuman can read, write, and speak in five different languages. Her love for languages and reading inspired her to pursue a career in writing. Saisuman holds a Master's in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and has worked in a Human Resources firm for a year. She was previously associated with a French international company. In addition to writing, Saisuman enjoys traveling and singing classical songs in her leisure time.

