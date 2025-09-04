Galaxy Formation Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Galaxy Formation Statistics: Galaxy formation simply means how our universe built its grandest structure. After the Big Bang, the cosmos was mostly just gas and dark matter. Over billions of years, gravity pulled this matter together, making the first stars and slowly creating the galaxies we see today.

When we say galaxy formation, we are really talking about numbers. How many galaxies exist, when stars formed the fastest, how dark matter shaped them, and how collisions changed them. Today, we estimate there may be around two trillion galaxies, with star formation peaking about 10 billion years ago.

In this article, I’ll completely walk you through galaxy formation statistics, showing not just how galaxies formed, but how scientists measure and understand it. Without further a due, let’s get started.

Origin and Timeline

(Source: nature.com)

The universe began nearly homogeneously, and tiny fluctuations grew under gravity into dark matter halos.

The first stars (Pop III) likely formed inside small halos at redshifts roughly 20 to 30, a few hundred million years after the Big Bang.

These first episodes seeded the earliest enrichment and set the stage for galaxy assembly.

Between redshifts 6 and 15, the universe went through reionizations. The earliest galaxies contributed ionizing photons, but they were rare and faint.

Observationally, reionization ended by 6 according to quasar absorption spectra and cosmic microwave background constraints.

The densest buildup of stars across the universe happens around 1.5 to 2. This era, sometimes called “cosmic noon,” is where galaxy growth via cold gas accretion and mergers is most rapid.

The cosmic star formation rate density (SFRD) peaks here, a core number for galaxy formation.

After the peak, the global SFRD declines by roughly an order of magnitude to 0, leaving the present universe dominated by fewer actively star-forming systems and many quiescent galaxies.

Epoch Redshift Age (approx) Key process First stars 20 to 30 100 to 300 Myr Pop III star formation in minihalos Reionization end 6 1 Gyr The universe becomes ionized, first galaxies abundant Cosmic noon 1.5 to 2 3 to 4 Gyr Peak Galaxy Formation: star formation Decline to present 0 13.8 Gyr Quenching, mergers, and formation of passive galaxies

How Many Galaxies Are There?

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Work combining deep Hubble fields with extrapolations for faint, small galaxies estimated there are roughly 2 trillion galaxies in the observable universe, an order of magnitude above older 2000s estimates of a few hundred billion.

That number comes from integrating observed stellar mass functions and accounting for populations below current detection thresholds.

That 2 trillion is a model-dependent extrapolation. It depends on the assumed low-mass slope of the galaxy mass function and how many ultra-faint dwarfs exist at high redshift. Deeper surveys and JWST results are refining this number now.

Deep Hubble images (HUDF, XDF) show thousands of galaxies in a tiny patch, and wide surveys like SDSS provide spectroscopic samples of up to a million galaxies for robust low-redshift statistics.

Together, deep + wide is how we translate local snapshots into a global galaxy census.

Quantity Typical Value Observable galaxy estimate (extrapolated) 2 x 10 power 12 galaxies Galaxies in the Hubble Ultra Deep Field 10,000 in a tiny patch Spectra in SDSS (approx) 0.9 to 1 million galaxy spectra in older releases; DR16+ expands coverage

The Cosmic Star Formation History

(Source: caltech.edu)

The cosmic star formation rate density peaks around 1.9, roughly 3.5 Gyr after the Big Bang, and then declines.

Typical SFRD values: order of 0.1 M at the peak, falling to around 0.01 to 0.02 M in the local universe, depending on calibration and IMF assumptions.

These are the backbone numbers used to calibrate galaxy formation models.

Roughly half of the stars that exist today formed before 1.3, and only a small fraction formed during reionization.

These integrals of the SFRD give the stellar mass history used to check models of galaxy formation.

New JWST data at very high redshifts are forcing re-evaluation of the earliest SFRD points because unexpectedly massive and luminous early galaxies have been found. They could increase estimates of high SFRD and shift some integrals.

Redshift SFRD 0 (today) 0.01 to 0.02 1.9 (peak) 0.1 (order of magnitude) 6 (reionization) 0.01

The Galaxy Stellar Mass Function

(Source: researchgate.net)

A Schechter function has a characteristic mass M and slope parameters. For the local Universe, the characteristic stellar mass log(M/M) is roughly 10.7 to 10.8, with a double Schechter shape often needed to capture the faint end and the bright exponential cutoff.

The normalization phi is of order 10 power 3 to 10 power 2 per cubic Mpc, depending on the parametrization.

The faint end slope measures how many low-mass galaxies exist and is sensitive to feedback processes, while the high-mass exponential cutoff tells you how common massive galaxies are.

Integrating the SMF gives the stellar mass density in stars at a given epoch.

The SMF evolves with redshift: massive end grows mostly by mergers and in situ star formation at early times, while the faint end evolves depending on feedback and gas accretion rates.

Surveys like COSMOS2015 and GAMA map this evolution up to 4 to 6.

Parameter Typical value (local) logM 10.7 to 10.8 for characteristic mass. phi (normalization) few × 10 power -3 Mpc power -3 dex power -1 depending on fit. faint-end slope -1.1 to -1.6 (double Schechter components)

Morphology, Types, and Demographics

(Source: researchgate.net)

In the nearby Universe, a large fraction of stellar mass is in spheroid-dominated systems (ellipticals and S0), while disk galaxies hold a significant fraction of the number counts.

Surveys that classify morphology statistically find roughly half the stellar mass in spheroids and the rest in disks when integrated over mass.

At fixed stellar mass, the fraction of quiescent galaxies increases with mass and with cosmic time.

At cosmic noon, most massive galaxies are still forming stars, whereas at 0, a substantial fraction of high-mass galaxies are quiescent.

Galaxy demographics strongly depend on the environment. Dense environments like clusters have higher quiescent fractions and a larger fraction of early-type morphologies compared to the field.

Category Local fraction (by stellar mass or number) Spheroid-dominated mass fraction 50 to 70% of local stellar mass in spheroids, depending on the sample. Disk galaxies (stellar mass fraction) 30 to 50% Quiescent fraction (high mass) High increases with stellar mass and decreasing redshift.

Dark Matter Halos and Baryon Accounting

(Source: mdpi.com)

Planck cosmology yields a baryon fraction in the universe of about Ω_b / Ω_m 15 to 0.16. That sets a maximum baryon budget for galaxies inside halos; in reality, only a fraction of those baryons turn into stars. This fraction strongly depends on halo mass and redshift.

Peak galaxy formation efficiency is around halo masses 10 power 11 to 10 power 12 M, where roughly 10% or a few tens of percent of baryons get converted into stars.

In much smaller or much larger halos, the efficiency drops, partly because of stellar feedback at low mass and AGN feedback at high mass.

Dark matter halo abundance is much steeper at low masses than the observed galaxy stellar mass function.

That mismatch is a core statistical constraint forcing feedback processes in galaxy formation models.

Quantity Typical value Cosmic baryon fraction Ω_b/Ω_m 0.155. Peak star formation efficiency several to 20% baryons to stars at Mhalo 10 power 11 to 10 power 12 M Why not all baryons? Feedback, heating, stripping, and inefficiencies in cooling

Mergers and Assembly

(Source: researchgate.net)

Empirical and simulation-based studies find major merger rates (mass ratio roughly 1:4) that depend strongly on mass and redshift.

Typical numbers: a few percent up to tens of percent per Gyr for massive galaxies around 1 to 3, falling to a few percent per Gyr at

Integrated over cosmic time, a typical massive galaxy may experience order-unity numbers of major mergers.

Minor mergers are more common than major ones and cumulatively can add a substantial fraction of a massive galaxy’s mass, especially at late times.

Merger signatures vary in observability. Pair counts, disturbed morphologies, and kinematic signatures each have different observability windows and must be corrected with timescales to yield merger rates. That calibration is a statistical challenge in Galaxy Formation studies.

Measure Typical value Major merger rate (per Gyr) for massive galaxies 0.02 to 0.2 per Gyr, depending on redshift and mass. Minor merger dominance Minor mergers are 3 times more common than major mergers at some epochs.

Role of Black Holes and Feedback

(Source: nature.com)

Observed central black holes correlate with bulge mass and velocity dispersion. Typical black hole mass is around 0.1% to 0.5% of the bulge mass, depending on the sample and measurement method. That scaling is used in co-evolution models.

To reproduce the observed high-mass cutoff of the SMF and the number of massive quiescent galaxies, AGN feedback, injecting a small fraction of the black hole’s rest-mass energy over time, is sufficient.

This constraint is statistical: models tuned without AGN feedback overproduce massive galaxies.

Parameter Typical BH mass fraction of the bulge 0.1 to 0.5% (observationally). Why important Explains suppressed SFR and exponential cutoff in SMF

Observational Data Sets and Surveys

(Source: mdpi.com)

Hubble Deep Fields (HUDF, XDF) show thousands of galaxies in a tiny area, probing to very faint magnitudes and giving the high-redshift counts that inform the 2 trillion extrapolation.

SDSS provided imaging for hundreds of millions of objects and spectra for up to about a million galaxies, which anchors local mass functions, environmental measures, and morphological statistics.

JWST’s infrared sensitivity is revealing numerous bright, massive systems at very high redshift, which has forced rethinking of the earliest growth models. That is an active statistical tension area in Galaxy Formation literature.

Survey Role Scale Hubble Ultra Deep Field (HUDF) Deep counts to faint magnitudes 10,000 galaxies in a tiny patch. Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) Local universe, spectra 0.9 to 1M galaxy spectra in older releases; imaging hundreds of millions. JWST Deep IR, early galaxies Detects high luminous galaxies changing early statistics.

Simulations and Models

(Source: simonsfoundation.org)

Large cosmological hydrodynamical simulations like IllustrisTNG and EAGLE simulate volumes of tens to hundreds of Mpc with billions of resolution elements and include subgrid models for star formation, feedback, and black hole growth.

They reproduce many statistical observables like the SMF and SFRD when calibrated properly.

TNG50, TNG100, and TNG300 trade resolution for box size so that different scientific questions can be addressed statistically.

TNG300 covers large volumes for rare objects, while TNG50 gives high resolution for galaxy internal structure.

Simulations provide priors and forward models used in abundance matching, halo occupation distribution modeling, and other statistical techniques that connect observed galaxy counts to dark matter halos.

Simulation Box size (approx) Note TNG50 50 Mpc High resolution for galaxy structure. TNG100 110 Mpc Balanced resolution and volume. TNG300 300 Mpc Large volume for rare objects. EAGLE (Ref-L100N1504) 100 Mpc Public catalogs are used for statistical comparisons.

Open Tensions and Statistical Puzzles Right Now

(Source: nature.com)

Several JWST studies found apparently massive galaxies at 9 whose presence and inferred masses are higher than many models predicted.

This is a current statistical puzzle that may reflect selection biases, modeling uncertainties, or genuinely surprising early efficiency.

Cold dark matter predicts many more subhalos than observed luminous satellites, but improved completeness corrections and deeper imaging have narrowed the tension.

There remain statistical questions about baryonic processes and detectability.

Comparisons of the time-integral of SFRD and observed stellar mass density show discrepancies at some redshifts, leading to checks on IMF variations, dust corrections, and photometric uncertainties.

(Source: mdpi.com)

Stellar mass and luminosity functions are most often fitted with Schechter or double-Schechter forms using 1/Vmax, maximum likelihood, or SWML estimators to correct for survey limits.

These fits summarize the mass distribution with a few numbers.

Abundance matching ties observed SMF to halo mass functions to infer how galaxies occupy halos. Halo occupation distributions (HOD) and conditional luminosity functions statistically describe galaxy populations in halos.

Modern work increasingly uses forward modeling of entire surveys with synthetic catalogs and Bayesian parameter estimation to extract physical parameters from noisy data.

Conclusion

So overall, galaxy formation is really the story of how the universe built itself. What we understand is that, from clouds of gas and invisible dark matter, gravity sculpted the first stars, merged them into galaxies, and kept changing them through collisions and growth.

Every galaxy carries clues about the universe’s history, how fast stars were born, how black holes grew, and how cosmic structures evolved. With new telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope, we are going deeper into the past, getting closer to seeing the first galaxies form.

In short, galaxy formation is an ongoing process, one that began billions of years ago and continues even now. And by studying it, we’re not just learning about galaxies, we’re learning about where we came from, and where the universe is heading. It is one of the most interesting articles I have ever written. I had fun, I hope you guys did too. If you have any questions, kindly let me know in the comments section. Thanks.

