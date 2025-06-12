Supercomputer Statistics By Revenue, Research And Market Size (2025)

Introduction

Supercomputer Statistics: The advent of supercomputers has led the way because they can advance different sectors, including climate, national defence, and even artificial intelligence. As we start 2024, the supercomputing industry has seen tremendous development, with new supercomputers designed with hundreds of processes now able to run and compute at faster speeds that have never been achieved before, and more countries are investing and competing for supercomputing power.

Now, let us turn our attention to the most recent supercomputer statistics for the year 2024.

Editor’s Choice

Supercomputer statistics reveal that as of 2024, the title of the fastest supercomputer in the world belongs to a machine called Frontier, situated at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the USA. This supercomputer achieves a peak performance of 1.102 exaFLOPS , which is equal to 1.1 quintillion floating-point arithmetic calculations within a second.

, which is equal to floating-point arithmetic calculations within a second. Frontier has kept the narrative intact from the recent past as China and Japan are in the race to build systems that will complete the same task at a faster speed by 2025.

In 2024, nearly $8 billion worldwide is expected to be spent on supercomputers, which is much higher than the $7.3 billion spent the previous year ( 9.6% growth).

worldwide is expected to be spent on supercomputers, which is much higher than the spent the previous year ( growth). The United States is the largest contributor to supercomputing and supercomputers, while China and Japan follow and contribute significantly to developing ultra-modern computing facilities.

The application of Artificial Intelligence in supercomputing has recorded a 15% growth by 2024, making it possible to process data in machine learning applications at a reduced time.

growth by 2024, making it possible to process data in machine learning applications at a reduced time. In keeping up with technological advancement, additional funding has been set aside this year for the 2024 supercomputing budget to go towards quantum expenditure, which has increased by 25% since 2023.

since 2023. According to supercomputer statistics, More than 60% of the total global supercomputer power is shared between the USA and China. The USA accounts for 35% , China’s level is about 30% , and Japan’s level is approximately 10% .

of the total global supercomputer power is shared between the USA and China. The USA accounts for , China’s level is about , and Japan’s level is approximately . Europe, which has set aside $1.3 billion for supercomputing in the year 2024, seeks to enhance its global dominance through projects such as the European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking.

for supercomputing in the year 2024, seeks to enhance its global dominance through projects such as the European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking. In 2021, the global supercomputer server market generated a revenue of 6.26 billion U.S. dollars , a modest decrease from the 6.02 billion U.S. dollars recorded a year earlier.

, a modest decrease from the recorded a year earlier. Revenues from supercomputers are expected to recover in 2022, reaching the amount of 7.73 billion U.S. dollars .

. The fastest supercomputer as of June 2022 is the Frontier supercomputer, which is situated in the United States and has slightly more than 8.73 million computer cores.

computer cores. Also overlapping this, as of June 2023, Lenovo was placed first by systems vendor share of the top 500 supercomputers in the world at 33.6% .

supercomputers in the world at . As per the supercomputer statistics from some sources in May 2020, the COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium claims to have 437 petaFLOPS of supercomputing resources to further the research concerning the coronavirus, whereas the head of the leading Folding@home project claimed they have access to 470 petaflops of computing power.

Supercomputer Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

Supercomputer statistics show that the revenue of the worldwide supercomputer server market was estimated to be 6.26 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, which is a slight dip from the 6.02 billion US dollars reported in the previous year.

Such an outbreak and/or several external factors could suggest a reduction in consumer apprehension turning into demand for supercomputers at that period.

Yet, in the year 2022, the forecasts saw a sharp bounce back, this time projecting turnover to revenues of 7.73 billion dollars.

This resurgence implies that there is demand again, perhaps the consumption of advanced computing resources to carry out certain tasks, more than the rest of the industries calling for such resources.

Leading 500 Supercomputers Vendor System Share

(Reference: statista.com)

Supercomputer statistics reveal that as of June 2023, Lenovo continues to dominate the global supercomputer market, surpassing other vendors with the highest number of systems inducted into the top 500 most powerful supercomputers.

In particular, Lenovo notebooks accounted for 33.6% of these supercomputers.

This implies that more than 1/3 of the most sophisticated supercomputers across the globe have used Lenovo.

Followed by Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE), which came in third and was responsible for 20% of the systems in the top 500 list.

This aspect shows that every fifth supercomputer included in the list was developed by HPE.

Such ratings indicate the respective abilities of these organisations to control and penetrate the high-performance computing market, especially those resources relevant to supercomputing power in scientific research or simulations, heavy data processing, and so on.

Most Powerful Supercomputer

(Reference: statista.com)

Supercomputer statistics indicate that In June 2020, a Japanese supercomputer, Fugaku, managed to reach first place in the biannual ranking of the world’s supercomputers, which is called Top500.

This machine was built by Fujitsu and Riken Lab of Japan, and it was able to conduct almost three times as many computations every second as the previous supercomputer leader Summit, which was located in America.

At the time of its launch, Fugaku was superior not only in the main metric- that is, computations in a second assessed in TeraFLOPS but also in all four of the performance parameters that are considered by the Top500.

In Riken’s words, no computer had attained such a sweeping victory before this. In addition, Fugaku had the largest number of cores, led in theoretical peak capability and power supplied.

Thus, the fourth Chinese supercomputer, ranked after Fugaku, Sunway TaihuLight, eventually surpassed Fugaku in terms of cores, with 10.6 million cores and 7.6 million cores.

Supercomputers such as Fugaku allow for the running of complex simulations that involve huge data, different variables, and high calculations, for instance, in economic and climate patterns analysis, brain research, and even nuclear activities.

In the case of Fugaku, its detailed analysis of how and where droplet emissions would spread in an urban environment helped in the understanding of COVID-19.

Out of the world’s eight largest supercomputers, there are systems manufactured by Dell, armed by Nvidia, two by IBM, a few by China’s governmental supercomputers, and one by the IT company Atos, which operates the Juwels Booster Module in Germany.

Fastest Supercomputers By Number Of Computer Cores

(Reference: statista.com)

According to supercomputer statistics in March 2020, the Japan-based Fugaku supercomputer, with its advanced processing capability, surpassed the previously existing benchmark set by the US-based Frontier supercomputer.

Its explosive processing speed made it possible for over 8.73 million computer cores to be used and perform extreme calculations at the same time, which earned it the title of any supercomputer with the fastest speed.

Supercomputer Statistics By Segment

(Reference: statista.com)

Supercomputer statistics reported in June 2021 show that out of the 500 most powerful supercomputers in the world, approximately 53% were owned by commercial organisations.

This means that a significant portion of these advanced systems, more than 50%, were used for applications in sectors such as manufacturing, banking, power generation, etc., that require high-performance computing for problem-solving, process enhancement, or product innovation.

While only 20% of the world’s most advanced supercomputing systems were allocated for research purposes, This means that different universities, government institutions, and dedicated facilities where advanced systems are typically used to make simulations and evaluations for inventions such as climatology studies or even more extensive ones like DNA sequencing endeavours of research, are included.

This type of distribution indicates the division of supercomputing resources between industrial use and scientific endeavours.

Global Supercomputing Power For Coronavirus (COVID-19) Research

(Reference: statista.com)

Supercomputer statistics show that the COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium claims as of May 2020 that, there is an impressive 437 petaFLOPS of supercomputing power involved in coronavirus studies, while the Folding@home project at the beginning reported having about 470 petaFLOP of raw computing power.

To put this in perspective, such computing speed is 500000 times that of a modern-day desktop computer. By the date of April 16, 2020, the total available Folding@home capacity had surpassed 2.4 ExaFLOPS.

The COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium is a public-private partnership in the USA that was established by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the US Department of Energy, together with IBM.

Contributions have come from partners such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft, as well as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, home to Sumit, the fastest supercomputer in the world.

Water containment tasks in threatening situations, such as during an epidemic outbreak, call for rigorous investigation in areas such as bioinformatics, epidemiology, and molecular modelling, among other technologies, in order to understand the virus better.

For this reason, the consortium pools the computing resources of several of the most sophisticated supercomputers available in the world to allow researchers working on COVID-19 to utilise the computational power necessary for their research.

Among various distributed computing projects, Folding@home has an emphasis on the dynamic aspects of different kinds of proteins, particularly those linked to various illnesses.

It harnesses the non-active CPU and GPU time of personal computers to allow scientists to run protein simulations.

It has been these simulations that have helped scientists understand certain biological processes, which in turn have helped them to create new treatments and therapies.

For the COVID-19 crisis, Folding@home is concerned with the computation of the dynamics of coronavirus proteins for drug discovery.

Supercomputer Market Size

Supercomputer statistics reveal that the forecast period from 2023 to 2028 will see an increase in the supercomputer market size by 33.46 billion U.S. dollars, with a CAGR of 28.54%.

Several factors will contribute to market growth, such as the increasing use of supercomputing systems for commercial purposes, the growing application of big data analytics, and the governments’ yearning for supercomputers, especially for national security reasons.

Such tendencies mirror a wider inclination towards the application of sophisticated computing power for different purposes across industries.

With the growing awareness of the competitiveness this class of systems affords, their assimilation into the commercial markets has been on the rise, hence the growth of the market.

Moreover, the growing dependence on big data makes the need for advanced computing power for data processing even greater.

Last but not least, due to the politically sensitive national security issues, countries are more focused on governmental technologies and tactical communication systems as well.

Collectively, these elements stimulate the growth of the market for supercomputer systems, which serve the markets of commercial, civic and institutional users alike.

Industry Growth And Future Projections

The supercomputing sector is anticipated to witness an increase of 10.2% in 2024 on the back of growth from various industries, including aerospace, healthcare, and climate studies.

Supercomputer statistics suggest that this growth will, in turn, push the market valuation to more or less $56 billion in 2024.

Governments in most countries have adopted supercomputers aggressively and upscaled their funding for both infrastructure and development.

The U.S. Department of Energy, for instance, has dedicated new supercomputing projects $2.5 billion, which is an increase of 20% as compared to last year.

Corporations such as IBM, NVIDIA, and Google have been pouring money into supercomputing powered by artificial intelligence. For instance, IBM spends $500 million on its quantum computer.

There is also an influx of demand for cloud-based supercomputing services, which is estimated to grow at a rate of 18% within the year 2024, with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud providing virtual supercomputing facilities.

The market for cloud computing in terms of revenues generated from the usage of supercomputing resources is projected to be $3.7 billion by the end of the year, which represents a growth of 12% year on year from 2023.

The use of AI within supercomputing has improved dramatically, with around 45% of supercomputers incorporating AI models to improve performance and tackle difficult simulations.

Supercomputing applications in the artificial intelligence region are most pronounced in areas such as genomics, natural language processing, and predictive analytics.

Top Countries In Supercomputer Rankings 2024

The United States possesses the highest number of such resources, highlighting 140 systems included in the most current 500 list, and an aggregate performance share of 38%.

Russia is not far behind—its record includes 130 such systems ranked within the supercomputer list, each with a performance share of 33%.

Moreover, China outlines the growing aim of enhancing the speed and efficacy of supercomputers in the country to facilitate overthrowing the US leadership.

Countries that were technologically considered not to be among the leaders, such as the U.K. and the U.S., still had modern cryogenic data centres, which housed devices, such as their latest and most powerful supercomputer, Fugaku.

With these facilities in place, Japan has managed to capture a whopping 10% of all the supercomputing capacity in the entire world.

When it comes to Europe as a region, geography and, more importantly, supercomputing cross-functional operations are led by Germany and France, accounting for 5% and 4% of systems, respectively, from the total number in this study entitled Supercomputers, resource-rich countries, building the future.

Conclusion

The field of supercomputing is expanding at an unprecedented rate in both size and power. Since both the state and the private sector are spending more and more on such systems, we can expect dramatic developments in supercomputing in the next few years. The competition for the first 2-exaflops computer is in full swing, and supercomputer statistics are projected to be realised as early as 2025.

Increased investment, coupled with advances in artificial intelligence and quantum computing, will certainly lead to more growth in supercomputers, changing the way businesses use data for competitive intelligence and game-changing innovation.

Shared On:



Sources Techinsightzone Statista Livescience Technavio Statista Enterpriseappstoday Statista

FAQ . What is the state-of-the-art supercomputer as of 2024, and Where is it found?



In terms of supercomputing capabilities, as of the year 2024, the last word ultimate machine fabricated is Frontier, which is situated in the United States at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Frontier has an impressive peak performance rated at 1.102 exaFLOPS, meaning it can carry out 1.1 quintillion calculations with floating-point arithmetic engineers in a single second. How much will be spent on supercomputers worldwide in the year 2024, and how does it relate to the years before it?



As for the available information, in 2024, the global supercomputing market is expected to hit nearly 8 billion dollars, which is a 9.6% increase from the 7.3 billion that was recorded in 2023. This rise stems from the growing use of such technologies in various spheres, including AI, Big Data or supporting national security. Which nations possess the most supercomputing power, and To what extent is this power used in various countries?



The combined supercomputing capacity of the United States and China is more than 60% of the world’s known supercomputing capacity, whereas the USA makes up 35% and China nearly 30%. Japan has about 10% of the petaflop bandwidth in the world, followed by Japan, while the European countries like Germany and France play a lesser but increasing share. What has been the influence of Artificial Intelligence in the Supercomputing Sector in the year 2024?



The growth rate of incorporating AI applications within supercomputing as of 2024 is 15%. With the speed and efficiency of functioning on AI-integrated supercomputers, more complex machine-learning tasks are being modelled. About 45% of the supercomputers now include AI for complex simulation tasks in areas such as genomics, NLP, and predictive analytics. How has supercomputing aided in COVID-19 studies?



Due to the COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium and the Folding@home project, supercomputing has supported tremendously the research done in regard to COVID-19.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey