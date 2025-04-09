Voot Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Voot Statistics: The Indian video streaming service Voot has seen a tremendous growth surge in the year 2024. Voot is owned by Viacom18 and provides various content, namely, movies, television shows, and original series, among many others.

The emergence of the streaming sector has been largely caused by the increases in digital entertainment consumption all over the world, especially in India. The pandemic made all of us encroach on these platforms instead of going out to buy expensive tickets and watch movies in a cinema hall.

In these Voot statistics, we will take a closer look at Voot’s characteristics, some overall figures, and figures divided by region, demographics, and device users by referral. We will also compare Voot with one of the top Indian platforms, Zee5.

Editor’s Choice

According to Voot statistics, Voot’s streak of growth continues into 2024, with 50 million estimated monthly active users, up from about 15% compared to 2023.

estimated monthly active users, up from about compared to 2023. The growth of the megaplex has shown the estimated revenue of Voot in 2024 to be at $15-25 million , representing a 20% increase from the previous year.

, representing a increase from the previous year. The role of Voot Bombay was transcendental in pushing the company’s limits, with an estimate of DTH service alone generating about 90m .

. It had about a 7% share of the Indian OTT (over-the-top) market by 2024.

share of the Indian OTT (over-the-top) market by 2024. Although this is lower than that of big players such as Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix, Voot’s focus on providing regional content at a low cost has enabled it to survive.

Voot contains a library of over 70,000 hours of materials, including films, television, and original series.

hours of materials, including films, television, and original series. In the fiscal year of 2024, the organisation has set out a budget of almost 80 million dollars for content production in order to enhance the user base through quality regional and original content.

for content production in order to enhance the user base through quality regional and original content. A big part of Voot’s income comes through commercial advertisements.

Voot statistics reveal that Ad revenues are predicted to generate almost 150 million dollars in 2024, which makes up 62.5% of the platform’s total revenue.

in 2024, which makes up of the platform’s total revenue. Voot’s advertising model makes it a very attractive platform for advertisers, especially its free tier service.

As it comes to the growing digital era of streaming services, we can see how the premium subscription model of Voot Select has been ascending well to date.

For instance, in the year 2024, it had more than 4 million subscribers, thus enhancing the revenue effectiveness of the platform overall.

subscribers, thus enhancing the revenue effectiveness of the platform overall. The price of subscribing to Voot Select is estimated to be about $15 for the whole year. For this reason, it could be rated as one of the cheapest paid television services available.

for the whole year. For this reason, it could be rated as one of the cheapest paid television services available. With many of its users consuming the content on the go, mobile consumption accounts for about 85% of the entire user activity on Voot.

of the entire user activity on Voot. Voot has recorded a 30% increase in a number of subscribers since July 2022.

increase in a number of subscribers since July 2022. The majority of its viewers, 65% , live in Metro cities.

, live in Metro cities. The network provides access to more than 35 live channels from brands such as Colors TV, Viacom 18 and MTV, in addition to a library of 35,000 hours of content available for free and paid subscriptions.

live channels from brands such as Colors TV, Viacom 18 and MTV, in addition to a library of hours of content available for free and paid subscriptions. In terms of Voot’s users likely to be male, there are 67.81% male users and 32.19% female users.

male users and female users. 93.44% of the total visitors on Voot.com are organic traffic, while 6.56% of visitors comprise paid traffic.

of the total visitors on Voot.com are organic traffic, while of visitors comprise paid traffic. On top of that, there is a 40% growth in the number of advertisers on the platform.The service is available in almost all regional languages of India and also has a reasonably low-priced premium plan of Rs. 599 per year to stream across four screens.

growth in the number of advertisers on the platform.The service is available in almost all regional languages of India and also has a reasonably low-priced premium plan of per year to stream across four screens. In March 2021, 12.2 million visitors were reported on the platform.

Key Facts

Voot has gained 30% of subscribers since July 2022 and accommodates almost every Indian language.

In 2021, the app had 1 million subscribers and 100 million active users, respectively.

As of 1st December 2022, Big Boss had the highest revenue-generating show on the platform.

As per the Voot statistics, the platform registered 10.7 million unique visits in March 2022, which was a 13% decrease compared to the 12.2 million unique visits recorded in March 2021.

Nevertheless, the growth in the advertiser base on the site rose by 40%.

Voot statistics indicate that 65% of Voot’s audience comes from metro cities, with 93.44% of the traffic on the platform being organic and 6.56% being paid traffic.

In October 2022, Voot.com noted 64.5 million visitors, which was an impressive rise of 102.1% from 31.9 million visitors in September 2022.

In August 2022, the site had 30.1 million visitors and 901.4K backlinks.

Voot has a market share of 2% of the OTT in India, and the number of monthly users of the platform is expected to grow to 400 million by the year 2027.

Considering the membership development, ad-supported income and revenue from IPL underpinning subscriptions only are predicted to reach Ksh. 2,160 crore and Ksh. 3,000 crores, respectively, within the year 2027, with the utmost probability that the platform will make non-deficit profits that year, especially with the IPL schedules involved.

By the end of 2022, Voot emerged as India’s leading engagement rate platform and also occupied the position of the second-highest broadcaster in terms of the total hours a user spent on an OTT service in a single day.

Voot statistics show that Disney+ Hotstar led the market share with more than 20% by March 31, 2021, followed by Prime Video, Netflix, and Zee5, which were slightly more than 10%.

Voot, along with other operators JioCinema, AltBalaji, and SonyLiv, managed to grab less than 10% of the market share, while other OTT players combined accounted for more than 10% of the share.

Voot Market Revenue

(Source: similarweb.com)

Voot statistics reveal that as of 2024, Voot has been steadily expanding its market presence, with projected annual revenue estimated between $15 million and $25 million.

This growth is fueled by a combination of advertising and subscription revenue. Voot holds a solid position in the Indian market, capturing approximately 7% of the OTT market share.

Its success is primarily attributed to strategic investments in content and marketing partnerships, including collaborations with Google Cloud, which have enhanced customer engagement and retention.

Voot’s competitive edge in the Indian OTT space is further strengthened by its affordable premium plan, priced at Rs. 599 ($7.20) per year.

Voot Number Of Unique Visitors

(Source: statista.com)

Voot statistics show that in March 2021, Voot registered more than 12 million unique pages visited, but this was a significant drop from the numbers recorded in March 2019.

However, despite this decline, Voot has experienced tremendous growth since it was launched in March 2016 by Viacom.

Gradually, the service became popular and reached a milestone of 100 million plus installations in the Google Play store.

These statistics indicate Voot’s initial success and penetration into the market, although, over the years, its visitor trend has had its ups and downs.

Growth Of Voot Revenue

Voot, which is hybrid, offering both advertisement-based video-on-demand and subscription-based video-on-demand, reported a 58% year-on-year revenue increase, majorly due to its ad-based model.

In addition, the platform registered a 30 percent growth in the user base of both models.

On the other hand, Voot did not release the exact number of subscribers for both AVOD and SVOD segments, which puts into question how the revenue growth was achieved—by simply increasing user engagement or lowering ad rates and increasing ad volumes instead.

As reported by Comscore, Voot has drawn 10.7 million unique visitors in March 2022. This figure accounts for a 13% decrease when compared to March 2021, where Voot had unique visitors numbering 12.2 million.

As stated in an interview with BrandWagon Online, Chanpreet Arora, head avod at Voot, viacom18 digital ventures, spoke about the content strategy of the platform and the inflow of advertisers and revenues in the company.

Voot Statistics By Region

(Source: similarweb.com)

Voot has a majority of its user base out of India as it accounts for 83.52% of the year – down 9.85% of total site visitors.

On the contrary, in countries such as the US and the territory of Australia, the proportions are 2.66% and 345.77%, respectively, which has been accompanied by a decrease in site visits of 1.88% and 82.57%.

Looking at the situation in the United Kingdom, the share of users accounts for 4.93%. The evolution of the figure is positive and equals as much as 272.46%, whereas in the case of Pakistan, which accounts only for 1.76% of users, the increase has comprised 136.59%.

Voot Statistics By Demographics

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Recent Voot statistics show that nearly half of Voot’s audience, 48.07%, is comprised of individuals aged 18 to 24.

The further breakdown indicates that 30.62% of the users fall within the age range of 25 to 34, while 18% encompass users who are within the 35 to 44 age range.

Also, 5.55% of users are between the ages of 45 and 54 years old.

There are a few older viewers, composed of 3.54% of those aged 55 to 65 years and 3.03% of those aged 66 years and above.

Voot Statistics By Device Users

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

In the last six months, Voot Statistics revealed that around 14 million users have visited the Voot platform on their mobile devices alone, which is 46.7% of the total users.

In comparison, desktop and laptop users accounted for 15 million over the same period.

In India, Voot commands a total of 24.8 million users, which makes up 87.87% of the total audience. Of these, 53.66% were desktop users, while 46.34% accessed Voot through mobile devices.

In the US, there are 1.2 million Voot users, accounting for 4.42% of the overall users, with 68.6% using desktops and 31.4% of the users using Voot mobile.

Vietnam and Canada contribute 1.29% and 0.87% of the available users, with 365K and 244.7K users, respectively.

All but a billion (99.9%) of users in Vietnam use the mobile application Voot, with just 0.1% of their desktops available.

In Canada, 59.42% of consumers visit the Voot Shomi website on their mobiles, while 40.58% do so through their desktops.

The United Kingdom has the least Voot users, with 162.2K users (0.57% of the total number), with 52.14% of these users using desktop while 47.86% of them using mobile devices.

Voot Statistics By Referral And Traffic

As per Voot statistics, the proportion of traffic to the website through direct access to voot.com accounts for 82.52%.

0.05% of the traffic is coming from display ads, email brings in 0.10%, and social networks bring in only 1.15% of users. Search traffic also plays a significant role, with 15.18% materialising as the second largest portion after direct traffic. Regarding this, streaming sites and OTT (over-the-top) services bring about 33.58% of visitors to voot.com.

30% of sales originate from businesses that provide consumer services, and 22% of sales are generated from different types of marketplaces.

Voot’s subscription drives 5.75% of the referral traffic due to the appeal of coupons. Digital marketing portals bring in 3.29%, while other types of websites bring in 37.86%.

Out of the total referral traffic generated by social media, 78.44% is from YouTube video-sharing sites, while Instagram contributes only 13.88%.

Facebook gives 2.51%, Twitter gives 1.79%, and Reddit and others give 1.23% and 2.16%, respectively.

Voot Total Visits

(Source: similarweb.com)

In September 2024, the total number of visits to Voot.com stood at 57.3K, a decline of 32.51% compared to the previous month.

The site registered 64.2K visits in August 2024, while in July, it had 71.8K visitors. This reveals movement in the level of interaction over the last three months.

Most of the Voot visitors come from India, which comprises 77.89% of total visits, followed by the United States with 6.96% and Germany with 3.3%.

Direct traffic (70.43%) and search engine traffic (12.6%) are the platform’s main traffic sources.

These Voot statistics indicate that Voot is a market leader in the OTT space in India and has also performed well outside of India.

Recent Trends

VOOT, Viacom18’s ad-supported video-on-demand service, has become one of the leading premium over-the-top (OTT) services. Its solid and growing audience comprises 80 million active users every month across different platforms.

VOOT has witnessed an astonishing rise of 65% in the watch time on a month-on-month basis.

As per App Annie (Oct ‘19), the total watch time on the platform is 7.5 billion minutes, which is more than the total watch time of the next AVOD players.

Further, VOOT engagement on the platform is decent, with a 29% active ratio (measured as daily active users to monthly active users), where users spend, on average, 50 minutes a day on the app.

Conclusion

In the future, Voot will target a user growth rate of 20% in 2025 as a result of investments in regional content and telecom providers that they partner with. Additionally, the company is expected to expand its content spending to as much as one hundred million dollars in the year 2025 to remain competitive with the rest of the OTT landscape. Looking ahead, Voot statistics for the year 2024 indicate that the platform has been performing well in the Indian streaming space.

With rising revenues, a growing user base, and a good content library, Voot continues to be a significant force in the OTT industry. The low pricing of the platform, provision of diverse regional content, and attention to both advertisement and subscription growth have contributed to the platform’s success.

Shared On:



Sources Exchange4media Semrush Similarweb Similarweb Financialexpress Enterpriseappstoday Expandedramblings

FAQ . What is Voot’s user base and market position in the year 2024?



By 2024, Voot will have an estimated 50 million monthly active users, an increase of 15% from 2023. The streaming platform has almost 7% of the OTT market in India and competes with global leaders such as Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix. What are the primary revenue sources of Voot, and how important are advertisements in that model?



‘Voot’ earns both ad and subscription revenues. In 2024, it is anticipated that ad revenues will amount to 150 million dollars, accounting for 62.5% of the revenue. Voot has an advertising-supported model for the free service, which is very appealing to advertisers. How is the content mix of Voot, and how much is the content spent in 2024?



Voot presents more than 70,000 hours of content, which consists of movies, television shows, and original series. By 2024, the firm has almost set aside 80 million dollars for content production, which will be a mix of regional and original content in order to increase the number of its users. What can be inferred about the performance of Voot Select, the premium subscription model, in 2024?



In 2024, Voot Select continues to prosper, with more than four million subscribers. Its subscription option is among the cheapest in the market: Rs. 599 ($7.20) per year, which supports streaming on four screens. What are Voot’s gender, age, and device usage statistics for 2024?



The majority of Voot’s users are men (67.81%), and almost half (48.07%) of its audience consists of people aged 18 to 24. Mobile consumption is the most prevalent, with 85% of users being mobile users of the platform. Approximately 65% of the viewership of Voot distribution is from metropolitan cities.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza