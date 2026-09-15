Quick Verdict

This article covers the Bioceres Crop Solutions Q4 Fiscal 2026 Earnings and the company’s recent financial performance. Bioceres Crop Solutions reported a fiscal Q4 2026 net loss of $0.50 per share, missing the reported consensus estimate of a $0.06 loss. Revenue was $55.9 million, broadly flat year over year. BIOX closed at $0.43, up 2.17%, but slipped 1.68% in extended trading after the results.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) is an Argentina-headquartered agricultural-biotechnology company that develops and commercializes crop productivity, crop protection, crop nutrition, seed, and microbial-input technologies. The company’s operations are centered in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina, with its registered address at Ocampo 210 bis, Predio CCT. Bioceres focuses on technologies intended to help farmers improve productivity while supporting more climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable agricultural practices. Its portfolio includes patented seed and microbial technologies, next-generation crop nutrition products, crop-protection solutions, and the HB4 drought-tolerance platform.stocktitan+1

BIOX’s reported fiscal 2026 results reflect continuing operations after its Pro Farm Group business was classified as discontinued following a foreclosure auction in January 2026; the company disputes the underlying creditor acceleration and foreclosure process, which remains subject to legal proceedings. At a September 14 closing price of approximately $0.43 and 63.6 million basic weighted-average shares, the implied equity market capitalization is roughly $27 million. A meaningful P/E ratio is not applicable because the company reported a net loss, and it does not report a dividend yield in the earnings materials.

Top Financial Highlights

Fiscal Q4 2026 revenue from continuing operations was $55.9 million, versus $55.4 million in fiscal Q4 2025, a 1% increase. Full-year fiscal 2026 revenue was $238.3 million, down 18% from $289.4 million in fiscal 2025. Crop Protection revenue was $27.7 million in Q4, down 7% year over year from $29.8 million. Crop Nutrition revenue increased 36% to $23.5 million in Q4, from $17.3 million a year earlier. Seed and Integrated Products revenue declined 43% to $4.8 million in Q4, reflecting the near-complete reconfiguration of the Seeds business and lower HB4-related activity. Fiscal 2026 Crop Protection revenue was $123.7 million, down 16% from $147.1 million. Fiscal 2026 Seed and Integrated Products revenue fell 41% to $37.7 million, from $63.9 million. Fiscal 2026 Crop Nutrition revenue was $77.0 million, down 2% from $78.5 million. Q4 gross profit was $12.7 million, down 6% from $13.6 million, including a non-recurring $4.0 million inventory-obsolescence adjustment. Q4 gross margin narrowed to 22.8% from 24.6%, a decline of 178 basis points. Full-year gross profit fell 21% to $82.9 million, and full-year gross margin decreased to 34.8% from 36.3%. Q4 operating expenses declined to $23.9 million from $28.5 million, representing a reduction of approximately 16%, while management separately highlighted a $4.9 million, or 19%, reduction in SG&A expenses. Fiscal 2026 operating expenses declined to $82.3 million from $103.2 million, while SG&A expense fell 24% to $71.2 million. Q4 net loss from continuing operations improved to $31.8 million, compared with a $54.4 million loss in Q4 2025. Adjusted EBITDA improved from a $9.6 million loss in Q4 2025 to positive $0.6 million in Q4 2026. Fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA was $25.5 million, down from $28.9 million in fiscal 2025. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $11.2 million at June 30, 2026, versus $32.7 million a year earlier. Fiscal 2026 operating cash flow was not disclosed in the Q4 earnings release. The most recently available annual cash-flow source indicates fiscal 2025 operating cash flow of $49.9 million; it should not be treated as a fiscal 2026 figure.

Beat or Miss?

Bioceres’ reported GAAP loss per share was materially below the external consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat. Revenue comparisons are less conclusive because the cited market-data source shows an expected revenue figure but does not publish a reported revenue result in its earnings table; the company’s own release reports Q4 revenue of $55.9 million from continuing operations.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Q4 EPS ($0.50) Missed consensus loss estimate of -$0.06 by -$0.44 per share. Q4 revenue $55.9 million Company-reported continuing-operations revenue; up 1% YoY. External revenue estimate $79.0 million MarketBeat displayed a $79.0 million expected-revenue figure but marked actual revenue and beat/miss as unavailable; therefore, a precise revenue surprise cannot be confirmed from that source. Q4 Adjusted EBITDA $0.6 million Improved from a -$9.6 million loss a year earlier, signaling a return to positive adjusted EBITDA after cost reductions. Q4 gross margin 22.80% Down from 24.6%, partly affected by a $4.0 million inventory-obsolescence adjustment.

(Figures in millions of U.S. dollars)

Continuing operations Three-month period ended Three-month period ended 3/31/2026 3/31/2025 Revenues from contracts with customers 38.2 50.1 Initial recognition and changes in the fair value of biological assets at the point of harvest 1.2 1 Cost of sales -26.7 -33 Gross profit 12.7 18.1 % Gross profit 32% 35% Operating expenses -18 -21.3 Share of profit of JV 0.5 -0.9 Change in net realizable value of agricultural products -0.2 -0.2 Other income or expenses, net 0.7 8.8 Operating profit -4.3 4.3 Financial result -9.7 -5.6 Profit/(loss) before income tax -14.1 -1.2 Income tax 4 3.6 Profit/(loss) for the period from continuing operations -10 2.3 Discontinued operations Loss for the period from discontinued operations – -3.9 Loss for the period from discontinued operations – -3.9 Other comprehensive profit/loss 0.3 -0.8 Total comprehensive profit/(loss) -9.7 -2.4 Profit/(loss) for the period of continuing operations attributable to Equity holders of the parent -9 2.6 Non-controlling interests -1.1 -0.3 -10 2.3 Weighted average number of shares Basic 63.6 62.8 Diluted 63.6 62.8

(Source: investors.biocerescrops.com)

The table presents the Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025, with figures reported in USD millions.

Revenue from contracts with customers decreased to USD 38.2 million in Q1 2026, compared with USD 50.1 million in Q1 2025. Gross profit also declined from USD 18.1 million to USD 12.7 million, while the gross profit margin fell from 35% to 32%.

Operating expenses improved to USD 18.0 million from USD 21.3 million a year earlier. However, other income and expenses dropped substantially to USD 0.7 million from USD 8.8 million. As a result, the company recorded an operating loss of USD 4.3 million in Q1 2026, compared with an operating profit of USD 4.3 million in Q1 2025.

The financial result represented a loss of USD 9.7 million, compared with a loss of USD 5.6 million in the prior-year period. Consequently, the loss before income tax widened to USD 14.1 million, from USD 1.2 million in Q1 2025.

The company reported a USD 10.0 million loss from continuing operations in Q1 2026, compared with a USD 2.3 million profit in Q1 2025. Total comprehensive loss stood at USD 9.7 million, versus USD 2.4 million in the comparable period.

Loss attributable to equity holders of the parent was USD 9.0 million, while non-controlling interests accounted for a USD 1.1 million loss. The weighted average number of basic and diluted shares increased slightly to 63.6 million, compared with 62.8 million in Q1 2025.

What Leadership Is Saying

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Federico Trucco focused on business simplification, portfolio profitability, and a more disciplined operating model after the Seeds business transition.

“We have now substantially completed the nearly two-year reconfiguration of our Seed business and concluded an external strategic assessment of our continuing operations. That work has provided a clear roadmap for the next phase of the business, including rationalizing our portfolio and go-to market channels, revisiting some of our commercial policies and strategic relationships and re-aligning our R&D&R investments with defined financial objectives.”

“As we enter fiscal 2027, our focus remains on improving the performance and cash generation of our continuing businesses, maintaining cost and working-capital discipline, and actively addressing the Company’s capital structure and liquidity position.” — Federico Trucco, Chairman and CEO.

Historical Performance

The comparison below uses continuing operations, consistent with the company’s presentation. Bioceres recast earlier-period figures to exclude Pro Farm Group following its classification as discontinued operations.

Category Q4 Fiscal 2026 Q4 Fiscal 2025 Change (%) Revenue $55.9 million $55.4 million 1% Gross profit $12.7 million $13.6 million -6% Gross margin 22.80% 24.60% -178 bps Operating expenses $23.9 million $28.5 million -16% Operating loss $9.6 million $17.4 million Loss narrowed by 45% Net loss $31.8 million $54.4 million Loss narrowed by 42% Adjusted EBITDA $0.6 million -$9.6 million Improved by $10.1 million

Fiscal-year revenue declined more sharply than the quarter, primarily due to Seeds/HB4 restructuring. The full-year loss also widened despite major operating-expense reductions, as lower gross profit and financial costs remained material.

Category Fiscal 2026 Fiscal 2025 Change (%) Revenue $238.3 million $289.4 million -18% Gross profit $82.9 million $105.0 million -21% Operating expenses $82.3 million $103.2 million -20% Net loss $54.4 million $49.1 million Loss widened 11% Adjusted EBITDA $25.5 million $28.9 million -12% Cash and cash equivalents $11.2 million $32.7 million -66%

Competitor Comparison

A strict Q4 fiscal-2026, same-quarter-year-ago comparison is not appropriate across BIOX and larger listed peers because they use different fiscal calendars, report different segment mixes, and have not necessarily reported directly comparable quarters as of September 14. Bioceres is principally a biological and sustainable crop-inputs company, whereas Corteva, Nutrien, and CF Industries have considerably broader seeds, crop-chemicals, fertilizer, and nitrogen-exposure profiles.

The most recent comparative market-data view identifies American Vanguard, Senestech, Corteva, Nutrien, and CF Industries as BIOX peer or competitor references. Within that data set, Corteva and Nutrien were materially larger, reporting gross revenue of $17.4 billion and $26.89 billion, respectively, versus $333.3 million for Bioceres on the source’s trailing-data basis.

Company Most Recent Reported Revenue Basis Net Income Basis Comparison with BIOX Bioceres Crop Solutions $238.3 million fiscal 2026 continuing-operations revenue -$54.4 million fiscal 2026 net loss Smaller agricultural-biologicals and crop-inputs platform; liquidity and capital structure are key near-term issues. Corteva $17.40 billion gross revenue in comparative market data $1.09 billion net income Diversified global seeds and crop-protection competitor with a substantially larger scale and positive earnings profile. Nutrien $26.89 billion gross revenue in comparative market data $2.27 billion net income Global crop-input and fertilizer competitor, with considerably larger revenue and net-income base. American Vanguard Listed as a BIOX comparable Not specified in retrieved source More focused crop-protection peer; a like-for-like quarterly comparison requires its own latest filing. CF Industries Listed as a BIOX comparable Not specified in retrieved source Nitrogen-fertilizer peer rather than a direct biologicals/seed-platform equivalent.

How the Market Reacted?

BIOX closed regular trading on September 14 at $0.43, up $0.01, or 2.17%, before the after-market release. In extended trading, shares were quoted at approximately $0.42, down $0.01 or 1.68% as of 7:37 p.m. Eastern Time. The modest after-hours decline aligns with the earnings-per-share miss and continued balance-sheet pressure, although investors also received evidence of cost-control progress: adjusted EBITDA returned to positive territory in Q4 and operating expenses fell significantly.