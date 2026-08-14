Quick Verdict

Biohaven posted Q2 2026 GAAP EPS of $(0.91), missing the $(0.76) consensus estimate, while reporting no material product revenue as a clinical-stage biotech. The net loss narrowed to $137.3 million from $198.1 million a year earlier. Shares showed a mildly negative reaction following the announcement.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. Founded in 2013 as a Yale University spin-out, the company develops therapies across immunology, neuroscience, obesity, and oncology, with particular emphasis on its extracellular protein-degradation platforms—MoDE and TRAP—as well as epilepsy candidate opakalim and antibody-drug conjugates.

As of mid-August 2026, Biohaven’s market capitalization was approximately $2.16 billion, based on a share price of $14.37. The company does not have a meaningful P/E ratio or dividend yield because it remains loss-making and has no reported recurring commercial revenue. Its Q2 balance sheet showed 151.0 million shares outstanding and $12.2 million in shareholder equity.

Top Financial Highlights

GAAP net loss narrowed to $137.3 million, from $198.1 million in Q2 2025. GAAP loss per share was $(0.91), compared with $(1.94) a year earlier. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss was $118.1 million, improving from $166.4 million in Q2 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted loss per share was $(0.78), versus $(1.63) in the comparable prior-year quarter. R&D expense declined 45% to $100.8 million, from $184.4 million, following portfolio reprioritization and lower direct-program and preclinical spending. G&A expense fell to $24.1 million, from $27.3 million in Q2 2025. Total operating expenses dropped to $124.9 million, compared with $211.7 million a year earlier. Operating loss improved to $124.9 million, from $211.7 million in Q2 2025. Other expense was $12.0 million, versus other income of $13.8 million last year, mainly reflecting non-cash fair-value effects relating to notes payable and derivatives. Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash totaled approximately $270.5 million at June 30, 2026. Cash and cash equivalents alone were $238.0 million, while marketable securities totaled $29.8 million. The company expects a pivotal IgA nephropathy study for BHV-1400 to begin in H2 2026 and topline Phase 2/3 RISE3 focal-epilepsy data for opakalim during H2 2026. Biohaven began Phase 3 enrollment for BHV-1300 in Graves’ disease, with a trial designed to enroll roughly 300 adults.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

(Source: ir.biohaven.com)

Biohaven Ltd.’s unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with the corresponding periods in 2025. The statement shows a substantial reduction in operating expenses. For the three months, research and development expenses declined to $100.81 million from $184.37 million, while total operating expenses decreased to $124.90 million from $211.70 million.

From an expert viewpoint, the company demonstrated stronger cost control but continued to report significant losses. Quarterly net loss narrowed to $137.31 million from $198.15 million, while the six-month net loss improved to $267.84 million from $419.82 million. Net loss per share also improved to $0.91 from $1.94 for the quarter and to $1.80 from $4.11 for the six months. However, weighted-average shares outstanding increased materially to about 150.6 million from 102.4 million in the quarter, indicating substantial share-base expansion alongside the improvement in per-share losses.

Beat or Miss?

Biohaven missed the available EPS consensus by $0.15. Revenue comparison is not meaningful: the company’s release did not report a material revenue figure, while an external earnings-data provider listed an estimated $0.49 million.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis GAAP EPS ($0.91) Missed $(0.76) consensus by $(0.15) Adjusted EPS ($0.78) Improved from $(1.63) in Q2 2025; no cited consensus for adjusted EPS GAAP net loss $(137.3) million Narrowed 31% year over year Total revenue Not materially reported Consensus revenue cited externally at $0.49 million; comparison not meaningful R&D expense $100.8 million Down 45% year over year, showing impact of cost reprioritization Cash and securities $270.5 million Supports planned clinical milestones, though continued losses make funding and execution central investor considerations

What Leadership Is Saying

“What excites me most about Biohaven today is that we’re no longer talking about scientific promise—we’re watching new therapeutic approaches begin to work in patients.” — Vlad Coric, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“If these data continue to translate into larger studies, extracellular protein degradation has the potential to reshape how autoimmune diseases are treated.” — Vlad Coric, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Historical Performance

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Net loss $(137.3) million $(198.1) million 31% improvement R&D expense $100.8 million $184.4 million 45% decrease G&A expense $24.1 million $27.3 million 12% decrease Total operating expenses $124.9 million $211.7 million 41% decrease GAAP loss per share $(0.91) $(1.94) 53% improvement Adjusted net loss $(118.1) million $(166.4) million 29% improvement

Biohaven is not comparable to revenue-generating pharmaceutical peers on conventional quarterly sales or margin measures because it is principally a development-stage business. Therefore, gross margin, segment revenue, operating cash flow, and product-level sales comparisons were not reported in the release.

Competitor Context

A like-for-like competitor earnings comparison cannot be responsibly constructed from the supplied materials because no competitors or competitor-quarter financials were specified. More importantly, Biohaven’s valuation is presently tied predominantly to clinical data, regulatory progress, cash runway, trial execution, and financing risk rather than revenue growth or operating margins.

Category Biohaven Q2 2026 Biohaven Q2 2025 Change (%) Net loss $(137.3) million $(198.1) million 31% improvement Operating expenses $124.9 million $211.7 million 41% decrease

How the Market Reacted?

The market response appeared modestly negative after the August 10 report. BHVN fell about 0.34% in the August 11 session, while trading volume was reported at roughly 31 times average volume, signaling elevated investor activity around the EPS miss and pipeline update.

The reaction reflects a mixed setup: the company materially reduced losses and R&D spending, but reported EPS was weaker than consensus. Investors are likely weighing the reduced expense base and clinical milestones—including the BHV-1300 Graves’ disease Phase 3 program, planned BHV-1400 pivotal study, and opakalim readout—against the company’s lack of commercial revenue and the need to sustain funding through late-stage development.