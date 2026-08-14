Quick Verdict

Seer reported a Q2 2026 net loss of $0.31 per share on $3.1 million in revenue, below consensus expectations of a $0.22 loss per share and $4.0 million in revenue. Shares fell 2.78% after hours to $2.10 following the release, despite reaffirmed full-year guidance. This article provides a summary and analysis of the Seer Inc. Q2 2026 Earnings.

About Seer, Inc.

Seer Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) is a Redwood City, California-based proteomics technology company founded in 2017. Its Proteograph® Product Suite combines engineered nanoparticles, automated instrumentation, consumables, and analytical software to enable deeper and more scalable protein analysis for research customers. The company’s products are research-use-only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures.

As of the latest available market-data references following the earnings release, Seer had an estimated market capitalization of about $116.3 million, roughly 124 employees, and a negative P/E ratio of approximately -1.73, reflecting its loss-making status. Seer does not pay a dividend. The company entered the quarter with a substantial liquidity position, reporting $209.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments—well above its market capitalization.

Top Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $3.1 million , down 23% from $4.1 million in Q2 2025.

, down from in Q2 2025. Product revenue was $2.3 million , principally from Proteograph instruments and consumable kits.

, principally from Proteograph instruments and consumable kits. Service revenue was $0.7 million , Other revenue totaled $0.1 million , and gross profit was $1.5 million .

, Other revenue totaled , and gross profit was . Gross margin was 49% , compared with roughly 52% in the prior-year quarter.

, compared with roughly 52% in the prior-year quarter. Net loss narrowed to $16.9 million , from $19.4 million a year earlier.

, from a year earlier. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.31 , improving from $0.33 in Q2 2025.

, improving from in Q2 2025. Operating expenses fell 19% to $18.3 million , versus $22.6 million in Q2 2025.

to , versus in Q2 2025. Research and development expense declined to $8.2 million , from $12.0 million .

, from . Selling, general, and administrative expense was $10.1 million , versus $10.7 million a year earlier.

, versus a year earlier. First-half operating cash outflow was approximately $25.0 million ; first-half free cash flow was approximately negative $25.3 million . This is a six-month, rather than quarterly, disclosure.

; first-half free cash flow was approximately . This is a six-month, rather than quarterly, disclosure. Cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $209.5 million at June 30, 2026.

at June 30, 2026. Seer repurchased approximately 200,000 Class A shares under its repurchase authorization by quarter-end.

under its repurchase authorization by quarter-end. Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $16 million to $18 million, implying approximately 3% growth at the midpoint versus 2025. The company did not provide standalone Q3 guidance.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(Source: investor.seer.bio)

The image presents SEER, Inc.’s unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with the same periods in 2025.

From an expert viewpoint, the results show lower revenue but improved loss control. For the three months, total revenue declined to $3.10 million from $4.05 million, while gross profit decreased to $1.51 million from $2.11 million. However, operating expenses were reduced substantially to $18.35 million from $22.64 million, mainly due to lower research and development spending. As a result, the operating loss improved to $16.84 million from $20.53 million, while net loss narrowed to $16.90 million from $19.42 million.

For the first six months of 2026, revenue declined to $5.90 million from $8.26 million, while gross profit fell to $2.49 million from $4.17 million. Despite weaker top-line performance, total operating expenses decreased to $36.59 million from $45.43 million, helping reduce the net loss to $33.74 million from $39.37 million. Net loss per share also improved to $0.61 from $0.67, indicating that cost reductions partially offset the impact of weaker revenue generation.

Beat or Miss?

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Revenue $3.1 million Missed the reported $4.0 million expectation by $0.9 million, or approximately 22.5%. Adjusted EPS -$0.31 Wider loss than the reported −$0.22 estimate by $0.09 per share. Revenue growth, YoY -23 Revenue weakness reflected lower product and service sales, funding pressure among academic/government customers, and extended commercial evaluation cycles. Full-year 2026 revenue outlook $16–$18 million Reaffirmed; midpoint implies about 3% annual growth over 2025. Cash and investments $209.5 million Provides substantial funding capacity relative to the company’s current market capitalization.

What Leadership Is Saying

“I’m proud that our technology is enabling the scientific community to do impactful work previously not possible. An important highlight this quarter was the presentation at the ASMS from our customers on how AI-driven proteomics can impact early detection of cancer.” — Omid Farokhzad, Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

$SEER

Seer Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2026 Outlook



– Seer reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $3.1 million, down 23% from $4.1 million a year earlier, mainly from lower product and service revenue amid macro headwinds and elongated sales… — stock setter (@MarcJacksonLA) August 11, 2026

“We are reaffirming our full year 2026 revenue guidance of $16 million-$18 million, representing approximately 3% growth at the midpoint over the full year 2025.” — David Horn, President and Chief Financial Officer.

Historical Performance

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Revenue $3.102 million $4.051 million −23.4 Net loss −$16.899million −$19.424million Loss narrowed 13.0% Gross profit $1.506 million $2.111 million −28.7 Gross margin 49% 52% −3 percentage points Operating expenses $18.347 million $22.641 million −19.0 R&D expense $8.209 million $11.985 million −31.5 SG&A expense $10.138 million $10.656 million −4.9 EPS −$0.31 −$0.33 Loss per share narrowed 6.1%

Competitor Context

A direct financial comparison is not meaningful using Seer’s release alone because the company does not report a defined peer group, and major proteomics comparables operate under different business models and reporting structures. Olink and SomaLogic are referenced as affinity-based approaches in third-party discussion of Proteograph validation, but Seer’s release does not provide their Q2 2026 financial metrics.

Category Seer Q2 2026 Peer comparison Analysis Revenue $3.1 million N/A Seer is an early-stage, platform-oriented proteomics company; its reported revenue scale is relatively small and volatile. Net income −$16.9million−$16.9million N/A Seer remains in investment mode, though quarterly operating expenses declined materially year over year. Operating expenses $18.3 million N/A Expense reductions narrowed the net loss even as revenue fell. Differentiation Proteograph platform Olink/SomaLogic cited as affinity-based approaches Seer’s commercial thesis rests on deep, unbiased proteomics and research validation converting to instrument and consumable demand.

How the Market Reacted?

Investors reacted negatively to the earnings miss. Seer shares reportedly declined 2.78% in after-hours trading to $2.10, from a regular-session close of $2.16, after revenue came in below the reported $4.0 million consensus expectation and the adjusted loss was wider than forecast.

The report’s tone was mixed: revenue and gross margin remained pressured, but the company reaffirmed annual guidance, reduced operating costs, and maintained a significant cash balance.