Quick Verdict

Kopin reported Q2 2026 EPS of $0.00, reversing a year-earlier loss of $0.03 per share, while revenue climbed 51% to $12.7 million and exceeded the $11.75 million consensus forecast. Shares rose 9.12% after-hours, reflecting optimism over the revenue beat, strategic milestones, and fourth-quarter profitability outlook.

About Kopin Corporation

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is a Westborough, Massachusetts-based developer and supplier of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays. Founded in 1984, the company serves defense, AI infrastructure, enterprise, industrial, consumer, and medical markets through products that include microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece and projection assemblies, vehicle- and head-mounted display systems, custom optics, and low-power custom silicon. Its technology base includes liquid-crystal displays, MicroLED, OLED, and its NeuralDisplay architecture.

Kopin is building its Neural I/o optical-interconnect platform for AI data centers, using programmable MicroLED pixels as high-speed, low-power optical transceivers. The company reported a market capitalization of approximately $757 million in contemporaneous market coverage, while a cited P/E ratio above 573 reflects that trailing earnings-based valuation metrics may be less informative for a company transitioning from losses toward profitability.

Top Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 51% year over year to $12.7 million , from $8.5 million in Q2 2025.

year over year to , from in Q2 2025. Product revenue rose 2% to $7.6 million , compared with $7.5 million a year earlier.

to , compared with a year earlier. Non-product revenue surged 433% to $5.1 million , from $1.0 million , driven by government MicroLED grants, Fabric.AI collaboration revenue, strategic AR/thermal partnership activity, and funded U.S. Army R&D.

to , from , driven by government MicroLED grants, Fabric.AI collaboration revenue, strategic AR/thermal partnership activity, and funded U.S. Army R&D. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $0.9 million , versus a $5.2 million net loss in Q2 2025.

, versus a in Q2 2025. Diluted EPS was $0.00 , compared with a loss of $0.03 per share a year earlier.

, compared with a loss of a year earlier. Cost of product revenue declined to $6.6 million , or 86% of product revenue, from $7.1 million , or 94% , indicating a materially better product mix.

, or of product revenue, from , or , indicating a materially better product mix. Derived product gross margin improved to approximately 14% , versus roughly 6% in the prior-year quarter—an increase of about 8 percentage points .

, versus roughly in the prior-year quarter—an increase of about . R&D expense increased 133% to $4.5 million , as Kopin advanced government-supported full-color MicroLED development work.

to , as Kopin advanced government-supported full-color MicroLED development work. SG&A expense rose 5% to $5.1 million , primarily because of professional fees and accrued performance-based compensation.

to , primarily because of professional fees and accrued performance-based compensation. Operating loss narrowed to $3.5 million from $5.5 million .

from . Operating cash flow was approximately negative $4.3 million , while capital spending was approximately $3.8 million , according to contemporaneous earnings coverage.

, while capital spending was approximately , according to contemporaneous earnings coverage. Cash and cash equivalents were $24.3 million ; total cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities were $50.3 million . Of that total, $26.0 million was restricted cash, including $24.2 million securing a BlueRadios litigation-appeal bond.

; total cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities were . Of that total, was restricted cash, including securing a BlueRadios litigation-appeal bond. Management expects a solid second half that will exceed its earlier outlook and said it expects GAAP profitability and positive free cash flow in Q4 2026 .

. Operationally, Kopin reported more than $45 million in orders received year-to-date, while advancing Color MicroLED, Sentinel FPV and Neural I/o programs.

in orders received year-to-date, while advancing Color MicroLED, Sentinel FPV and Neural I/o programs. The company achieved more than 150,000 nits of single-panel, full-color brightness under its U.S. Army IBAS MicroLED initiative, with domestic MicroLED product manufacturing targeted for mid-2027.

Beat or Miss?

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Revenue $12.7 million Beat the $11.75 million estimate by $0.95 million, or 8.1%. EPS $0.00 Better than the reported consensus expectation for a $0.01 per-share loss; the company’s press release reported $0.00 EPS. Net income $0.9 million Reversed from a $5.2 million loss in Q2 2025; improvement was aided by revenue growth, investment gains, and a tax benefit. Operating result $(3.5) million Operating loss narrowed from $(5.5) million, but the company had not yet reached operating profitability. Full-year outlook Exceeding prior guidance Management did not publish a new formal revenue range in the release; earnings-call coverage said it expected to exceed prior 2026 guidance of $52 million–$60 million.

What Leadership Is Saying

“The second quarter and the weeks that followed demonstrated the significant momentum building across every one of Kopin’s growth platforms.” — Michael Murray, Chief Executive Officer.

Kopin Reports Q2 2026 Financial Results.



Kopin reported Q2 2026 revenue of $12.7 million, up 51% year over year, as progress continues across color MicroLED, Sentinel FPV™, and Neural I/o™.



“The second quarter and the weeks that followed demonstrated the significant momentum… pic.twitter.com/9zV1qXl3J0 — Kopin (@kopin) August 11, 2026

“Reflecting the order momentum across the business for 2026 we continue to expect a solid second half, exceeding our prior guidance… we expect to make meaningful progress towards sustainable GAAP profitability in the fourth quarter.” — Erich Manz, Chief Financial Officer.

Historical Performance

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Revenue $12.7 million $8.5 million 51% Net income attributable to common stockholders $0.9 million $(5.2) million Turned profitable Operating loss $(3.5) million $(5.5) million Loss narrowed 36% Product revenue $7.6 million $7.5 million 2% Non-product revenue $5.1 million $1.0 million 433% R&D expense $4.5 million $1.9 million 133% SG&A expense $5.1 million $4.9 million 5%

(Source: Kopin’s preliminary, unaudited results for the quarters ended June 27, 2026 and June 28, 2025.)

Competitor Context

Kopin does not disclose a directly comparable peer set or peer quarterly financial results in its earnings release. A like-for-like competitor comparison would also be imperfect because Kopin spans microdisplays, defense optics, drone-viewing systems, and emerging AI optical interconnects. The more defensible competitive view is therefore to compare Kopin’s own platform momentum rather than fabricate peer results.

Strategic Category Q2 2026 Position Q2 2025 Position Change / Implication Color MicroLED Exceeded 150,000 nits, achieved Army integration progress, and installed U.S. bonding equipment Development-stage program Advances domestic production roadmap for mid-2027 Sentinel FPV Multiple new prototype orders linked to Drone Dominance Program participants Earlier-stage market entry Potential volume orders may begin after Phase 2 evaluations Neural I/o Fabric.AI collaboration advancing; new NDAs, including with NVIDIA NVLink partners Emerging program CES 2027 platform demonstration targeted Core defense programs More than $45 million in orders received in 2026 year-to-date Not disclosed on a comparable Q2 2025 basis Supports a larger defense-led demand base

These operational milestones are company-reported and are not a financial comparison with named competitors.

How the Market Reacted?

Kopin shares closed the regular August 10 session down 1.52% at $4.205, then reversed after the earnings report to rise 9.12% in after-hours trading to $4.594. The reaction appears to have reflected the revenue beat, the return to net income, and management’s stated goal of GAAP profitability and positive free cash flow in Q4 2026.

Investors should note, however, that the reported net income improvement included approximately $2.3 million of investment gains and a $2.1 million tax benefit, while the operating business remained loss-making.