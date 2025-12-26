Mobile Commerce Statistics By Reports, Statistics, Market Size And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Mobile Commerce Statistics: Smartphones and other mobile devices have become essential tools, deeply integrated into our daily lives. From managing schedules to consuming media, our phones are rarely out of reach, and this constant connection has fundamentally changed how we shop. This shift has given rise to mobile commerce or m-commerce, a thing that has quickly surpassed traditional desktop e-commerce in many key metrics.

In 2025, mobile commerce will be the dominant force in online retail. Data indicates a clear trend: consumers prefer the convenience of purchasing on the go, making the optimization of mobile websites and dedicated apps critical for any retailer aiming for survival and growth.

Industry analysts project that the number of active mobile commerce buyers in the US alone will exceed 187 million by 2024. Furthermore, by 2025, mobile commerce sales are forecasted to approach $4.01 trillion globally, demonstrating their undeniable gravity in the modern economy.

I’d like to discuss the most critical and up-to-date mobile commerce statistics and trends, providing a complete blueprint for understanding where the market is today and where it is heading. Let’s get started.

Editor’s Choice

A mere one-second delay in mobile page load time can result in a reduction of the conversion rate by up to 20% in the retail sector.

in the retail sector. This means if your site loads in 5 seconds instead of the optimal 1 to 2 seconds , you are losing a substantial fifth of your potential sales due to user impatience.

instead of the optimal , you are losing a substantial fifth of your potential sales due to user impatience. Mobile users generally tolerate a maximum page load time of 3 seconds before a significant drop-off begins.

before a significant drop-off begins. If a mobile webpage exceeds this brief window, the likelihood of the user bouncing off the site increases by over 50% .

. Approximately 67% of mobile users cite pages and links being too small to click on or other fundamental usability barriers as a major obstacle to completing a purchase on their mobile device. This technical friction is a primary driver of the sector’s high abandonment rates.

of mobile users cite pages and links being too small to click on or other fundamental usability barriers as a major obstacle to completing a purchase on their mobile device. This technical friction is a primary driver of the sector’s high abandonment rates. Dedicated mobile shopping apps convert users at a rate that is approximately 3x higher than the conversion rate observed on mobile websites.

higher than the conversion rate observed on mobile websites. While mobile web hovers around 2% , a well-optimized native app can achieve rates of 5% or more.

, a well-optimized native app can achieve rates of or more. Users view 2 times more products per session within a mobile shopping app compared to a mobile website.

more products per session within a mobile shopping app compared to a mobile website. The financial return on a mobile application is clearly measurable, with mobile shopping apps generating an average of $23.99 in revenue per download.

in revenue per download. The cart abandonment rate on mobile devices is the highest across all platforms, consistently reaching a critical level of approximately 65% .

. This far surpasses the desktop abandonment rate, which is typically around 07% .

. A major reason for cart abandonment is friction at the checkout stage, with up to 26% of buyers leaving their cart if they are forced to create a new account before completing their purchase.

of buyers leaving their cart if they are forced to create a new account before completing their purchase. The single most common reason for abandoning a purchase is high extra costs shipping, tax, and fees, being revealed too late in the process, accounting for up to 39% of all cart abandonment incidents.

of all cart abandonment incidents. A substantial 70% of Generation Z buyers, who are the future of retail, begin their product discovery journey on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, not on brand websites or search engines.

of Generation Z buyers, who are the future of retail, begin their product discovery journey on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, not on brand websites or search engines. Secure, seamless payment is a market expectation, not a feature. Digital wallets Apple Pay, Google Pay now account for over 52% of all mobile transactions globally.

What is Mobile Commerce and Why Is It the Retail Future?

(Reference: redline.digital)

Mobile commerce encompasses any monetary transaction performed using a wireless handheld device, such as a smartphone or tablet. This includes retail shopping, mobile banking, digital payments, and mobile ticketing. The reason for its explosive growth is simple: it offers convenience, allowing consumers to complete purchases instantly from virtually any location.

The distinction between e-commerce and mobile commerce is increasingly critical for businesses. E-commerce is the umbrella term for any digital transaction, while mobile commerce specifically refers to those executed via mobile devices. Given that the majority of online traffic and sales now flow through the smaller screen, prioritizing a seamless mobile experience is paramount.

By the end of 2024, the share of worldwide e-commerce sales executed via mobile devices is expected to be over 57%.

This means that for every dollar spent online globally, nearly 60 cents originates from a phone or tablet, cementing the mobile-first imperative.

While overall e-commerce growth is steady, mobile commerce is growing at a much faster clip. Forecasts suggest a compound annual growth rate CAGR of around 25.5% for the global mobile commerce market, significantly outpacing the growth of non-mobile digital transactions.

With an estimated 6.94 billion smartphones in use worldwide in 2024, the potential audience for mobile commerce is nearly 86% of the global population.

As of late 2023, approximately 58% of global website traffic came from mobile devices, a figure that continues to climb.

Nearly 89% of grocery buyers report using their mobile devices while physically inside a brick-and-mortar store, primarily for checking prices, reading reviews, or searching for coupons.

Younger Consumers’ Clear Preference: Among the crucial Millennial demographic, roughly 70% state a distinct preference for shopping on their mobile devices over desktop.

Global E-commerce Share 2024 57% of all e-commerce sales come from mobile devices. Projected Global Sales 2025 Expected to reach between $4.01 and $6.5 trillion. Smartphone Users 2024 Approximately 6.94 billion devices in use worldwide. Annual Growth Rate Forecasted to grow at a CAGR of about 25.5%.

Mobile Commerce Market Size

(Source: polarismarketresearch.com)

According to Market.us, this section summarizes the overall digital commerce market, its growth trajectory, and key segment performance.

The global digital commerce market is projected for significant expansion, rising from $8.0 billion in 2025 to $31.8 billion by 2034.

This growth represents a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Market expansion is primarily fueled by technological advancements and a consumer shift towards personalization and enhanced customer engagement.

Digital Wallets are the preferred transaction method, dominating the market with a share exceeding 50%.

The Solutions segment platforms, software hold the largest share at over 62.5%, reflecting businesses’ reliance on specialized tools for online operations.

Mobile and Tablets are the primary access points, commanding over 65.7% of the market share, driven by widespread global smartphone adoption.

Business-to-Business B2B transactions lead the field, capturing over 59.6% of the market due to high transaction volumes and aggressive digital transformation efforts.

The Automotive sector was the single largest vertical, holding over 31% of the digital commerce market.

The APAC region is the undisputed market leader, holding a dominant 56.7% share in 2024, generating approximately $3.9 trillion in revenue.

This strong regional performance is attributed to rapid digital adoption, a growing middle class, and soaring smartphone and internet penetration in key markets like China and India.

Market Value Growth From $8.0 Billion 2025 to $31.8 Billion 2034 N/A CAGR 2025 to 2034 16.5% N/A Leading Region N/A Asia-Pacific APAC: 56.7% share approx. $3.9 trillion revenue Leading Device Type N/A Mobile and Tablets: Over 65.7% share Leading Transaction Type N/A Business-to-Business to B2B: More than 59.6% share Leading Payment Method N/A Digital Wallets: Exceeding 50% share Leading Offering Type N/A Solutions Platforms/Software: More than 62.5% share Leading Vertical N/A Automotive: Over 31% share

Subscription-Based E-commerce Market S-Commerce

(Source: market.us)

According to market.us, this section highlights the hyper-growth and consumer loyalty aspects of the subscription model.

The subscription-based e-commerce market is forecast for dramatic growth, surging from $489.5 billion in 2025 to an astonishing $29,193.0 billion by 2034.

This translates to an exceptional Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 57.5% over the period.

Growth is propelled by Millennials and Gen Z, who value convenience, flexibility, and personalization in their purchasing habits.

The Replenishment Subscription Mode, with automatic re-ordering of everyday goods, holds the largest segment share, exceeding 45%, driven by demand for consistency and ease.

Food & Beverage is the leading product segment, capturing over 30% of the market, reflecting consumer preference for convenient, quality dietary options.

North America holds the largest regional share, accounting for over 41% of the market and generating approximately $127 billion in 2024.

The U.S. market alone was valued at roughly $119.5 billion in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 52.8%.

Subscription models are highly effective for building loyalty; customers who are emotionally connected to a brand exhibit a 306% higher Lifetime Value than merely satisfied customers.

Subscription services simplify shopping for consumers, with 29% of buyers currently opting for retail subscriptions.

Market Value Growth From $489.5 Billion 2025 to $29,193.0 Billion 2034 N/A CAGR 2025–2034 57.5% Hyper-growth N/A Leading Region N/A North America: Over 41% share approx. $127 Billion U.S. Market Value CAGR of 52.8% projected Approx. $119.5 Billion Leading Model Type N/A Replenishment Subscription Model: More than 45% share Leading Vertical N/A Food & Beverage: Over 30% share Customer Loyalty Impact 306% higher Lifetime Value N/A Consumer Adoption N/A 29% of consumers opt for retail subscriptions

The Conversion Challenge By Mobile App vs. Mobile Web

(Source: buildfire.com)

The average cart abandonment rate on mobile websites is an alarming 85.65%, according to recent reports.

This is substantially higher than the desktop abandonment rate, which typically hovers around 73% to 76%, underscoring the deep-seated friction points in the mobile browser checkout flow.

Dedicated mobile shopping apps convert users at a rate approximately 3x higher than mobile websites.

This massive difference, apps converting at roughly 3.5% versus mobile web at around 2%, makes a compelling case for app development over mere website optimization.

Users view 4.2 times more products per session in a mobile shopping app than on a mobile website.

Furthermore, users spend an average of 201.8 minutes per month shopping in apps, compared to a mere 10.9 minutes on mobile web, indicating a far greater level of engagement and loyalty.

Statistics show that mobile shopping apps generate an average of $23.99 in revenue per download.

This hard metric demonstrates the clear financial return on investment for building a robust native application experience.

Roughly 70% of mobile commerce purchases are completed through a mobile app rather than a mobile browser.

Curiously, the average order value AOV on desktop remains higher, often around $155, compared to the mobile AOV of about $112.

Average Conversion Rate 2.0% 3.5% 3x higher Cart Abandonment Rate 85.65% Alarmingly High 20% Significantly Lower Product Views per Session Standard rate 4.2 times more than mobile web Average Order Value AOV $112 Often 10% higher than the mobile web

Advanced Mobile Commerce Trends and Technologies

(Source: coherentmarketinsights.com)

Mobile payment technologies, specifically digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, currently account for over 52% of all mobile transactions globally.

Voice-enabled shopping is moving from niche to mainstream, with global transaction value projected to surge to over $164 billion by 2025.

This growth is linked to the statistic that 71% of consumers now prefer to use voice search over typing, recognizing the convenience of hands-free shopping.

AR features within mobile commerce apps lead to significantly higher engagement. Data from the Harvard Business Review shows that users engaging with an AR function dedicate 20.7% more time within the mobile application and view 28% more products.

Social media is rapidly converting influence into direct transactions. Social commerce sales are forecasted to hit $1.2 trillion globally by 2025.

A key driver is that 70% of Gen Z buyers use platforms like Instagram and TikTok for product discovery, demonstrating that the shopping journey often begins outside of traditional retailer websites.

Utilizing mobile data for messaging has enormous returns. Highly personalized mobile push notifications have been shown to increase conversion rates by up to 88% when used correctly.

Implementing intelligent chatbots is a rising trend, primarily because they provide both convenience and cost savings.

Businesses utilizing AI-powered chatbots can reduce customer support costs by up to 30%, while also providing instant, 24/7 service that meets the impatient demands of the mobile shopper.

Digital Wallet Transaction Share Over 52% of all mobile transactions. Voice Shopping Market Value 2025 Projected to exceed $164 billion globally. AR Engagement Impact Users spend 20.7% more time in apps with AR features. Social Commerce Value 2025 Expected to reach $1.2 trillion worldwide. Personalized Notification Uplift Can boost conversions by up to 88%.

Regional and Demographic

(Source: polarismarketresearch.com)

The Asia-Pacific region is the undisputed leader in mobile commerce adoption, accounting for over 52% of all global mobile commerce sales.

This is largely driven by the sheer scale and high smartphone penetration rates in markets like China and South Korea, where mobile-driven sales penetration is expected to hit 77% by 2026.

While the Asia-Pacific region leads in penetration, North America represents the largest single market in terms of value, estimated at $1.54 trillion in 2025.

Analysts predict that mobile will account for 70% of all e-commerce sales in this region in the near future.

The Gen Z demographic, roughly ages 12 to 27, is arguably the most mobile-native group, with 99% reporting the use of a mobile banking app.

Their high engagement extends to transactions, with 70% of Gen Z using social media for product discovery and making frequent, smaller-value purchases.

While Gen Z is highly engaged, the Millennial demographic ages 28 to 43 remains the biggest spending group.

83% of smartphone users have purchased an item online, and Millennials form the core of this group, with a strong preference for the convenience of on-the-go shopping.

The older generations are slowly but surely adopting mobile commerce. While they are the slowest to embrace mobile wallet payments, only about 28% of Boomers use them, their sheer purchasing power means that a well-designed, easy-to-navigate mobile site remains a crucial focus.

Across all age groups, a high percentage of buyers use their phones while in a physical store.

Approximately 74% of US buyers use their mobile device for product research when they are physically present in a retailer’s location, demonstrating the pervasive mobile commerce influence on offline purchasing.

Global Leader in Sales Volume Asia-Pacific, accounting for 52% of global sales. E-commerce Penetration in North America Expected to reach 70% via mobile devices. Gen Z Banking App Usage 99% use a mobile banking app. Global Mobile Purchase Rate Approximately 83% of all smartphone users have made a purchase.

The Origin and Evolution of Mobile Commerce

(Source: payu.com)

1997: The First M-Commerce Transaction: The history of mobile commerce is often traced to the late 1990s.

The history of mobile commerce is often traced to the late 1990s. 2003: The Mobile Ticketing Revolution: This period saw the first widespread use of mobile ticketing, particularly in Japan, with airlines and event venues using mobile phones as digital boarding passes and entry tickets.

This period saw the first widespread use of mobile ticketing, particularly in Japan, with airlines and event venues using mobile phones as digital boarding passes and entry tickets. 2007: The iPhone and UX Shift: The launch of the Apple iPhone fundamentally changed consumer expectations.

The launch of the Apple iPhone fundamentally changed consumer expectations. Before 2007, browsing on a mobile device was cumbersome; post-2007, the focus shifted to touch-friendly, intuitive mobile experiences, paving the way for sophisticated mobile commerce apps.

2014: The Digital Wallet Milestone: The introduction of Apple Pay marked a significant shift toward secure, biometric-based digital wallet payments.

The introduction of Apple Pay marked a significant shift toward secure, biometric-based digital wallet payments. This was a critical security milestone, alleviating consumer fears and accelerating the adoption of in-store and in-app mobile payments.

2016: Mobile Takes the Lead: By 2016, a critical tipping point was reached when 52.4% of retail e-commerce sales were executed via mobile devices.

By 2016, a critical tipping point was reached when 52.4% of retail e-commerce sales were executed via mobile devices. 2020: The Pandemic Accelerator: The COVID-19 pandemic acted as an unprecedented accelerator for mobile commerce.

The COVID-19 pandemic acted as an unprecedented accelerator for mobile commerce. The retail m-commerce sales experienced an 18% growth from the previous year, as locked-down consumers relied exclusively on their phones for necessities and purchases, locking in new habits that have persisted.

Year Mobile Surpassed Desktop 2016, at 52.4% of e-commerce sales. Digital Wallet Catalyst 2014 Launch of Apple Pay. Pandemic Growth Factor Sales grew by 18% in 2020 alone.

Conclusion

Overall, the future of retail is undeniably in the palm of the consumer’s hand. The volume of data, from the $4.01 trillion market size projection for 2025 to the 3x higher conversion rates on native apps, makes the case for a comprehensive mobile commerce strategy unassailable.

For any business today, it requires relentless focus on optimization. This means eliminating all possible friction points, from slow load times to multi-step checkouts, and leveraging advanced technologies like AR and AI-powered personalization. The brands that succeed in the next five years will be the ones that have treated the mobile device not just as a smaller screen for a website, but as a powerful and personal commerce platform that demands the highest level of seamless experience. I hope you like this piece of content. Thanks for staying up till the end.

Shared On:



Sources Vennapps Polarismarketresearch Simicart Firework Bigcommerce Adjust Sellerrocket Mobiloud

FAQ . What exactly is Mobile Commerce M-Commerce?



M-commerce is a subset of e-commerce that refers to any commercial transaction, buying, selling, or paying, conducted using a wireless handheld device like a smartphone or tablet. Essentially, it is e-commerce optimized for the on-the-go experience. How does M-Commerce differ from E-Commerce?



E-commerce is the broad term for all online transactions including those on desktop computers. M-commerce is specifically limited to transactions that occur on mobile devices. The difference lies in the device used and the necessary optimization for smaller screens and touch interaction. What are the three primary categories of M-Commerce?



The three main types are: Mobile Shopping: Purchasing goods and services via apps e.g., Amazon, Etsy or mobile websites.

Mobile Banking: Managing bank accounts, transferring funds, and paying bills through a bank’s mobile app.

Mobile Payments: Using digital wallets e.g., Apple Pay, Google Pay to pay for items in physical stores or online. How much of the global e-commerce market comes from mobile?



Globally, mobile commerce accounts for well over half of all e-commerce sales, with estimates showing that worldwide m-commerce revenue is in the trillions of dollars and continues to grow at a strong annual rate. Why are mobile apps preferred over mobile websites for shopping?



Mobile apps generally have three times higher conversion rates than mobile websites. This is because apps offer a faster, more stable, and more personalized experience, with features like push notifications and easy biometric login, which all reduce friction for the user. What is the biggest challenge facing M-Commerce right now?



The highest rate of friction is mobile cart abandonment. Many buyers browse on mobile but abandon their carts due to clunky checkouts, slow page loading times, or small buttons that are hard to tap, with rates often higher than on desktop. What is the single most important factor for a successful mobile shopping experience?



A fast and seamless checkout process is paramount. Implementing features like one-click purchasing and integrating with popular digital wallets like Apple Pay or PayPal significantly increases conversion rates by allowing customers to complete a purchase without manually entering details. What is the role of location-based services in M-Commerce?



M-commerce utilizes a device’s location to provide: Targeted Offers: Sending coupons when a customer is near a physical store geofencing.

Product Availability: Checking if an item viewed online is in stock at a nearby store. How does Social Commerce relate to Mobile Commerce?



Social commerce is the act of buying and selling products directly within a social media platform e.g., Shops on Instagram or Facebook. Since almost all social media shopping happens on a phone, social commerce is considered a very fast-growing type of M-Commerce. Is M-Commerce secure?



Yes, transactions are protected using robust security measures. These include data encryption to secure payment information and biometric authentication fingerprint or face ID for confirming payments, making it a highly secure way to shop.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza