Synthetic Biology Statistics By Market Share, Revenue, Country And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Synthetic Biology Statistics: Synthetic biology is a fast-growing segment that combines biology, engineering, and technology to make new biological systems. Unlike traditional genetic engineering, which changes existing organisms, synthetic biology builds new systems from scratch. The field has many uses, such as in medicine, farming, and creating biofuels and biodegradable plastics.

It also helps with precision medicine, which provides more targeted treatments. As synthetic biology develops, it could help solve big problems, like food shortages, treating diseases, and protecting the environment. This article will guide you accordingly, covering several current trends and analyses from different insights into the current year.

The global synthetic biology market will be valued at USD 20.01 billion by the end of 2024, increasing from USD 16.35 billion in 2023.

by the end of 2024, increasing from in 2023. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20 to 25% from 2024 to 2030.

from 2024 to 2030. As of today, North America holds 55% of the global market share.

of the global market share. Meanwhile, the United States of America will secure the highest market worth of USD 16 billion in 2024.

in 2024. Synthetic Biology Statistics show that the use of synthetic biology for environmental sustainability, such as bio-based chemicals and bio-remediation, has resulted in a 20% market share.

market share. As of 2024, healthcare applications account for nearly 45% of the synthetic biology market.

of the synthetic biology market. Based on agricultural applications, synthetic biology for improved crops and biopesticides made up around 18% of the market share.

of the market share. Synthetic Biology Statistics further states that private funding for synthetic biology startups will surpass USD 5 billion by the end of 2024.

by the end of 2024. At the same time, the key players driving the market are Ginkgo Bioworks, Amyris, Twist Bioscience, and Zymergen.

On the other hand, to accelerate the growth of the synthetic biology market, technological advancements in genome editing tools like CRISPR and automation in DNA synthesis will remain beneficial.

General Synthetic Biology Statistics

In January 2024, Rice University started the Rice Synthetic Biology Institute to promote collaborative research and create useful technologies.

In May 2023, GenScript Biotech sponsored the SynBioBeta Conference, showcasing synthetic biology tools with partner Allozymes and expert leaders.

A report published by GII Research shows that the synthetic biology market size is projected to reach USD 79.39 billion in 2024.

The overall market will grow to around USD 145.49 billion by the end of 2029, and the annual growth rate will increase by 12.88% from 2024 to 2029.

The bioinformatics services market was USD 3.68 billion in 2023 and will reach USD 4.24 billion in 2024, growing 15.2% annually.

Top 10 Trends In Synthetic Biology Statistics

As of 2024, Gene & Cell Therapy will capture the highest share of 31%.

Genome Editing Advancements include technology such as CRISPR and TALENs, which is projected to grow by 16% by the end of 2024.

Similarly, by the end of the year, personalized medicine will generate USD 12 billion in revenue.

Synthetic Biology Statistics in 2024 mentioned that alternative proteins are predicted to grow 13% annually, followed by synthetic vaccines (12%), cellular agriculture (7%), biocomputing (4%), microbiome engineering (1%), Epigenetics (1%), and gene libraries (1%).

Synthetic Biology Market Size Statistics

The global synthetic biology market will be valued at USD 20.01 billion by the end of 2024, increasing from USD 16.35 billion in 2023.

The synthetic biology market is expected to reach about USD 148.93 billion by 2033, growing at a 25% CAGR from 2024 to 2033.

Synthetic Biology Statistics states that the United States of America will secure the highest market worth in synthetic biology, with USD 5.85 billion in 2024 and reaching USD 41.26 billion by 2033.

By Region

Synthetic Biology Statistics also show that North America held the largest market share of 39.8% in 2024.

During the same duration, the synthetic biology market’s regional market share was Europe (28.1%), Asia Pacific (25.2%), and the Middle East and Africa (6.9%).

By Country

The United States of America will account for the largest share of the synthetic biology market, with 40% of the total global market share.

Synthetic Biology Statistics show that the market size will reach up to USD 16 billion in 2024.

In contrast, other countries’ market share and valuation of synthetic biology segments in 2024 are estimated as:

Country Market share Market size (USD billion) China 15% 6.0 Germany 8% 3.2 United Kingdom 7% 2.8 Japan 6% 2.4 France 5% 2.0 Canada 5% 2.0 India 4% 1.6 Australia 3% 1.2 South Korea 3% 1.2

Global Synthetic Biology Market Revenue Statistics By Region

In the synthetic biology segment, the North American region accounted for the highest total market revenue of USD 6.51 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 44.15 billion by the end of 2032.

Furthermore, the table below elaborates on other market revenue in USD billion analyses by region.

Region 2023 2027 2032 North America 6.51 14.6 44.15 Europe 4.59 10.59 33.15 APAC 4.12 9.74 31.42 LAMEA 1.14 2.51 7.33

Synthetic Biology Statistics By Technology Insights

In 2023, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment had the biggest market share at 28.1%, leading the synthetic biology industry that year.

NGS (22%), Genome Editing (18.1%), and Bioprocessing (12%) captured the other highest technology share.

Furthermore, the rest of the other segments made up a share of 19.9% of the technology share.

The estimated market analyses of the synthetic biology segment by key technologies in 2024 are stated below:

Technology Market size (USD billion) Market share Genome Editing (CRISPR, etc.) 9.6 24% Synthetic DNA & RNA 11.4 28.5% Bioinformatics 5.2 13% Synthetic Cells 4.1 10.3% Chassis Organisms 3.3 8.25%

Moreover, the table below analyses the Synthetic Biology Market revenue (in USD billion) by technology:

Technology 2023 2027 2032 PCR 4.59 10.59 33.15 NGS 3.59 8.2 25.27 Genome Editing 2.96 6.91 21.95 Bioprocessing 1.96 4.43 13.51 Others 3.26 7.32 22.15

By Products

Synthetic Biology Statistics reports that in 2023, the oligonucleotide/oligo pools and synthetic DNA products held 35.6% of the total market share in synthetic biology.

Moreover, other synthetic biology product shares were enzymes (25%), cloning technologies kits (20%), Xeno-nucleic acids (11.9%), and Chassis organisms (7.4%).

As of 2024, the market share of product categories is estimated to be Oligonucleotides and synthetic DNA (USD 14.24 billion), Synthetic Genes (USD 8.04 billion), Software Tools (USD 6.32 billion), Chassis Organisms (USD 4.92 billion), Enzymes (USD 3.92 billion), and others (USD 2.56 billion).

The product’s revenue analyses are stated below from 2023 to 2032:

Products

(USD billion) 2023 2027 2032 Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools & Synthetic DNA 5.83 13.57 42.87 Enzymes 4.09 9.41 29.30 Cloning Technologies Kits 3.27 7.45 22.98 Xeno-Nucleic Acids 1.95 4.38 13.24 Chassis Organism 1.21 2.64 7.65

By Application

The healthcare sector accounted for the largest share of the synthetic biology market, about 57.7% in 2023.

Meanwhile, the non-health segment holds a share of 42.3%.

Whereas revenue was generated by the above applications at the same time as healthcare (USD 9.42 billion) and non-healthcare (USD 6.92 billion).

The market share of synthetic biology statistics in 2024 will be around healthcare (45%), agriculture (18%), environmental sustainability (20%), industrial biotechnology (12%), and food and beverages (5%).

By End User

According to Synthetic Biology Statistics, in 2023, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies had the biggest revenue share, with 52.1% of the market.

In addition, the Academic and Research Institutes secured a market share of 25.1%.

Similarly, all other end users made up a share of 22.8%.

The table below shows the revenue analyses by end-user (in USD billion) from 2023 to 2032:

End-Use 2023 2027 2032 Pharma & Biotech Companies 8.52 19.67 61.56 Academic & Research Institutes 4.10 9.55 30.19 Others 3.73 8.23 24.29

Key Numeric Analysis For Challenges In 2024

Regulatory Hurdles: It is estimated that regulatory challenges in the synthetic biology industry lead to delays and compliance costs of approximately USD 2 to 3 billion annually.

High R&D Costs: Research and development expenditures account for 20 to 30% of total expenses in synthetic biology companies, posing a significant financial barrier, especially for startups.

Workforce Shortage: The industry will face around a 15% to 20% shortage of skilled professionals, creating a bottleneck in advancing research and application development.

Top 10 Suppliers of Synthetic Biology Statistics By Revenue

Startup Names Revenue

(USD million) Ginkgo Bioworks 725 Zymergen 480 Twist Bioscience 260 Synthego 195 Amyris 400 Arzeda 125 DNA Script 150 Evolva 100 Asimov 85 Inscripta 140

Synthetic Biology Market Share Statistics For Agriculture And Food Industries

In 2020, the agricultural industry made up about 55.05% of the synthetic biology market, but will drop to around 53.5% by 2025.

The above graph further elaborates that the food industry accounted for a market share of 44.95% in the synthetic biology segment in 2020 and is estimated to reach a higher 46.54% share by 2025.

Future Product Releases

CRISPR and Gene Editing Tools: Companies like Twist Bioscience and Ginkgo Bioworks are expected to roll out enhanced gene-editing platforms in 2024, with improved precision and reduced off-target effects.

Companies like Twist Bioscience and Ginkgo Bioworks are expected to roll out enhanced gene-editing platforms in 2024, with improved precision and reduced off-target effects. Synthetic Biology-Enabled Vaccines: Ginkgo Bioworks and Amyris are working on synthetic biology platforms to accelerate vaccine production. New vaccine developments are expected in the latter half of 2024.

Ginkgo Bioworks and Amyris are working on synthetic biology platforms to accelerate vaccine production. New vaccine developments are expected in the latter half of 2024. Bio-based Materials: Amyris plans to introduce new sustainable bio-based materials for consumer products by the end of 2024.

Conclusion

This article on synthetic biology Statistics includes several effective analyses that describe how the market has gone through enormous changes in recent years, along with many innovations within healthcare, agriculture, and environmental sustainability. Companies like Ginkgo Bioworks, Amyris, Twist Bioscience, and Zymergen are at the forefront and are currently developing new platforms and products that will shape the sector of synthetic biology.

In conclusion, synthetic biology will continue to be a transformative force across industries, addressing critical global challenges and offering new economic opportunities. The industry’s future looks promising, with groundbreaking innovations expected to accelerate in the coming years.

FAQ . Who is the father of synthetic biology?



Tom Knight, a computer scientist and bioengineer who pioneered the field’s foundational concepts in the late 1990s, is considered the father of synthetic biology. What is the main goal of synthetic biology?



The main goal of synthetic biology is to design and engineer biological systems to solve real-world problems in healthcare, agriculture, energy, and environmental sustainability. How does synthetic biology affect society?



This impacts society by advancing healthcare, creating sustainable solutions, enhancing food security, driving bioengineering innovations, and raising ethical concerns about genetic manipulation. What are the two main branches of synthetic biology?



DNA-based circuits and devices for biological systems engineering and genome editing for modifying and designing organisms at the DNA level.

