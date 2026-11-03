Initial Assessment

Shooting Games Statistics: Shooting games combine action, strategy, and competition into one exciting gaming experience. Players can enjoy various game types, including first-person shooters, third-person shooters, and battle royale titles. Each game offers its own challenges, from hitting targets and completing missions to surviving intense battles against other players.

Along the way, players need quick reflexes, accurate aim, and smart strategies to stay ahead. The genre has also changed significantly, with better graphics, realistic sound effects, and online multiplayer.

Today, shooting games are available on PCs, gaming consoles, and smartphones, making them easy to access for players worldwide.

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The global shooting games market is projected to reach USD 117.4 million in 2025 and USD 125.6 million in 2026. By the end of 2025, multiplayer led the market with a 69.1% share. Battle royale accounted for 35% of 2025 market revenue and is growing at 4% annually. Counter-Strike 2 records over 88,000 daily active players, while Call of Duty peaked at 491,000 players. In 2026, first-person shooter games dominate the market, accounting for 56.6% of the total share. Mobile phones lead with a 53% market share, followed by TV/console devices at 26.4%. Asia Pacific dominated the shooting games market in 2025, capturing 47.9% of the global share. Men make up 53% of American shooting gamers, while women account for 46%. As of September 8, 2026, users aged 20-29 and 30-39 each represented 29% of U.S. shooter game app users. Free Fire recorded an average of over 100 million daily active users in Q2 2026. PUBG Mobile recorded USD 109.9 million in revenue in August 2026, ranking third among mobile games.

Global Shooting Games Market Size

The global shooting games market is projected to reach USD 117.4 million in 2025 and USD 125.6 million in 2026.

By 2033, the market is forecast to reach USD 201.6 million, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.0% from 2023 to 2033.

Shooting Games Market Share

Globe Market Research reported that by the end of 2025, multiplayer led the market with a 69.1% share.

Single-player games accounted for 22.7%, while cooperative games captured 8.2%.

By Sub-genre

Data Intelo reported that Battle royale accounted for 35% of 2025 market revenue and is growing at 4% annually, supported by PUBG, Free Fire, Fortnite, and Battlefield REDSEC.

Krafton’s PUBG: Battlegrounds revenue also increased by 16% in 2025.

Military and arena shooters are growing by 3.0% annually, with major franchises including Call of Duty, Battlefield, and Halo.

EA reported 2026 net bookings of USD 8.03 billion.

Tactical and hero shooters are expanding by 5.6% and 5.2%, respectively, driven by Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals, which attracted 10 million players within 72 hours of launch.

Extraction shooters lead growth at 10.5% annually.

ARC Raiders sold 14 million units by the end of 2025 and 16.3 million by June 2026.

Bungie launched Marathon on March 5, 2026, at USD 39.99.

Looter and co-op shooters are growing by 3.6%, while traditional shooting formats are expanding by 1.5% annually.

Key Growth Drivers in the Shooting Games Sector

According to market.us, Counter-Strike 2 records over 88,000 daily active players, while Call of Duty peaked at 491,000 players.

The global esports audience was projected to reach 544 million in 2024 and exceed 640 million in 2025.

League of Legends Worlds 2023 peaked at 6.4 million viewers, while Free Fire World Series 2021 reached 5.41 million viewers.

The International 2021 offered a USD 40 million prize pool, attracting players, sponsors, and investors.

Asia-Pacific accounts for 57% of global esports viewers, compared with 16% in Europe and 12% in North America.

Shooting Game Market Share by Product

In 2026, first-person shooter games dominate the market, accounting for 56.6% of the total share.

Third-person shooters rank second with a 21.4% market share, followed by shooting gallery games at 8.4%.

Light gun shooters account for 6.3%, while other shooting game categories collectively make up the remaining 7.3%.

By Device Type

As of 2026, mobile phones lead with a 53% market share, followed by TV/console devices at 26.4%.

Moreover, PC/MMO accounts for 14.6%, while tablets hold 6%.

Shooting Games Regional Market Shares

Asia Pacific dominated the shooting games market in 2025, capturing 47.9% of the global share.

North America secured the second-largest position with 24.6%, while Europe contributed 18.7%.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa accounted for smaller shares of 5.1% and 3.7%, respectively.

Gaming Demographics and Shooter Preferences

The United States gaming audience spans different age groups, with an average player age of 37 years in 2026.

Men make up 53% of American gamers, while women account for 46%.

Gaming remains especially popular among younger generations, with over 80% of Gen Alpha and Gen Z playing weekly.

Among U.S. military veterans, 55% prefer action-shooter games, making them the most popular genre.

U.S. Shooter Game App Users by Age

According to Statista’s September 8, 2026, report, the findings are based on a U.S. survey conducted from July 1, 2025, to June 23, 2026.

Players aged 20-29 and 30-39 each accounted for 29% of users, followed by the 40-49 age group at 22%.

Users aged 50-59 represented 11%, while those aged 18-19 accounted for 5%, and those aged 60-64 made up 4%.

PC Shooter Player Statistics, 2026

Game / Application Current Players 24-Hour Peak All-Time Peak Counter-Strike 2 443,260 1,207,353 1,862,531 PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS 269,831 785,066 3,257,248 Call of Duty 100,535 155,005 491,670 Cyberpunk 2077 85,743 136,942 1,054,388 Team Fortress 2 68,526 96,045 253,997 Apex Legends 61,541 185,865 624,473 WARDOGS 55,165 126,449 428,666 Rust 49,396 118,856 262,284 Delta Force 46,464 107,261 247,028 Overwatch 38,791 60,695 165,651 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 35,954 72,507 201,933 Marvel Rivals 35,935 56,068 644,269 Left 4 Dead 2 22,284 32,291 162,399 Crosshair X 22,237 36,978 89,033 Escape from Tarkov 21,222 35,446 47,800 DayZ 20,920 52,457 78,937 Red Dead Redemption 2 18,347 35,499 99,993 Battlefield 6 15,801 36,765 747,440 PAYDAY 2 15,742 20,081 247,709 Garry’s Mod 14,705 31,564 73,863

Mobile Shooter Games: Player Growth and Esports Trends in 2026

According to Sea Limited’s financial results, Free Fire recorded an average of over 100 million daily active users in Q2 2026.

Sensor Tower reported Free Fire ranked third worldwide in mobile game downloads in January 2026, while Game for Peace climbed 19 positions in revenue rankings.

According to Level Infinite’s official PUBG Mobile Esports announcement, PMGO Season 2 attracted 1,143,187 peak concurrent viewers, surpassing Season 1’s record of 1,077,552.

The event featured 32 teams, 16 finalists, and a USD 500,000 prize pool.

Wolves Esports received USD 60,000 for winning.

MobileSyrup reported that PUBG Mobile’s 2026 esports circuit offered over USD 10 million in prize pools, including USD 3 million each for PMWC and PMGC.

Sportskeeda stated that BMIC 2026 featured 16 teams from 3 countries and a prize pool of ₹1 crore.

The winners received ₹30 lakh for first place, ₹15 lakh for second place, and ₹10 lakh for third place.

Top 10 Shooter Games Listed for 2026

Games Listed Release Key Feature WARDOGS September 10, Early Access 100-player warfare. Marathon March 5 Extraction combat. 007 First Light May 27 Spy action. Gears of War: E-Day October 6 Cover-based combat. Halo: Campaign Evolved July 28 Campaign remake. Judas Unconfirmed Sci-fi shooting. Highguard January 26 Fantasy raids. Pragmata April 17 Hacking combat. Saros April 30 Bullet-hell action. Luna Abyss May 21 Atmospheric shooting.

Shooter Game App Revenue Statistics

According to GameDev Reports, PUBG Mobile recorded USD 109.9 million in revenue in August 2026, ranking third among mobile games. Its revenue declined to USD 55.2 million in September, pushing it down to tenth place.

KRAFTON reported mobile revenue of KRW 702.7 billion in Q1 2026, up 32.0% year over year. Its Q2 mobile revenue reached KRW 451 billion, up 5.5%.

BGMI recorded 17% growth in paying users during Q1 2026.

Mobilegamer.biz further stated that Free Fire MAX generated 22.2 million downloads in September 2026, ranking first in the reported monthly download chart.

Delta Force increased its China-server daily active users from 41 million in January to 50 million in March and to more than 58 million in October 2026.

United States players accounted for 15% of worldwide mobile-shooter spending in the first half of 2026, according to a report from PocketGamer.biz.

Mobile Shooter Game Usage and Player Engagement Statistics

Garena announced on September 3, 2026, that Free Fire had more than 100 million daily active users worldwide in September 2026.

The game also remained the most-downloaded mobile game in its genre for 7 consecutive years.

Sensor Tower’s public app overview estimated 6 million monthly downloads and USD 12 million in monthly revenue.

Its Google Play listing also showed 1-5 billion lifetime installs.

Garena reported nearly 5,000 visitors at its 2-day NARUTO SHIPPUDEN tournament event.

The campaign generated more than 247 million video views and over 3 billion TikTok content views across 6 trending regions.

GameAnalytics’ 2026 report, based on 2025 data, found that the median mobile game recorded 12 minutes of daily playtime, 3.1-3.5 minutes per session, and 3.8-3.9 sessions per day.

The median Day 1 retention rate was approximately 22%, while Day 7 retention remained below 4% and Day 30 retention ranged from 0.68% to 0.79%.

Shooter Game Market Statistics by Pricing Overview

Item Typical Price (USD) AAA new release-Standard Edition (PC/console) A standard edition typically costs around USD 69.99 at launch. AAA Deluxe, Special, or Collector’s Edition Premium editions are generally priced at around USD 99.99. Premium battle pass-one season A single-season premium battle pass usually costs USD 9.99. Season pass or major DLC expansion Players can expect to pay around USD 29.99 for a major expansion or season pass. High-tier premium cosmetic skin An individual high-tier cosmetic skin typically sells for USD 9.99. Weapon or skin bundle—3 to 5 items A bundle containing three to five items generally costs around USD 14.99. Fortnite in-game currency Currency packs range from USD 8.99 to USD 89.99, depending on the pack selected. PUBG Mobile in-game currency (UC) As a representative benchmark, 3,850 UC costs approximately USD 47.50. Mobile shooter in-app purchase—single transaction A typical individual purchase ranges from USD 4.99 to USD 9.99. Annual spending per paying mobile shooter user (ARPPU) Average annual spending per paying user is estimated at USD 25-USD 60. Xbox Game Pass—monthly subscriptions, post-October 2025 pricing Monthly prices are USD 9.99 for Essential, USD 14.99 for Premium, and USD 29.99 for Ultimate. PlayStation Plus—typical U.S. monthly subscriptions Essential costs USD 9.99 per month, Extra costs USD 14.99 per month, and Premium ranges from USD 17.99 to USD 19.99 per month. Small DLC map or weapon pack Smaller paid add-ons typically cost between USD 4.99 and USD 14.99.

Shooting Games Market: Recent Developments

Nexon reported that ARC Raiders had sold 16.3 million units by the June 2026 quarter.

Activision announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 for 23 October 2026 across Xbox, PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch 2.

Bungie launched Marathon on 5 March 2026 at USD 39.99.

Nexon recorded 2025 revenue of JPY 475.1 billion, while ARC Raiders sales exceeded 14 million units.

Krafton reported record 2025 revenue of KRW 3.3266 trillion, with PUBG: Battlegrounds achieving its highest annual revenue.

Circana ranked Battlefield 6 as the best-selling US game of 2025, followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in fifth place.

Analysis

Shooting games have become a major part of the gaming world, offering players a mix of action, strategy, and entertainment. Their popularity continues to grow across mobile phones, PCs, and gaming consoles.

At the same time, improved graphics, online features, and new game modes are making these titles more engaging. With regular updates and changing player interests, shooting games are likely to attract a wider audience in the coming years.

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