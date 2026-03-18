Key Takeaways

10 new credentials in one drop: Microsoft has launched 4 AI Certifications and 6 Applied Skills simultaneously, all now generally available (GA) with open registration — no waitlist, no invite gates. Speed boost for learners: Most of the new Applied Skills assessments are faster to complete, with lab-based evaluations clocking in at approximately 45 minutes each — a significant cut from prior formats.​ Dual-audience design: Credentials span both technical roles (developers, architects, IT pros) and business roles (managers, analysts, transformation leaders), addressing a gap in the market for non-coders seeking AI validation. Market urgency: A survey cited by Microsoft found that 81% of hiring managers now prioritize AI skills when evaluating candidates — up sharply from previous years.​

Quick Recap

Microsoft Learn officially announced the general availability of 4 new AI Certifications and 6 new Microsoft Applied Skills credentials on February 25, 2026, as reported through the official Microsoft Tech Community Skills Hub blog and the @MicrosoftLearn social channels. The launch, confirmed in a post by the verified Microsoft Learn account, declared: “New ways to prove your Microsoft verified AI skills just dropped” — signaling an accelerated push to arm the global workforce with credentialed AI competencies at both technical and business levels. All credentials are immediately open for registration with no prerequisite barriers for the entry-level tracks.

Your next AI credential just launched. 4 AI Certifications + 6 Applied Skills are now generally available and open to all!

All new certifications are now live and open for registration. Plus, most new Applied Skills are now faster with shorter lab‑based assessments.

Whether… pic.twitter.com/3a05meJwUZ — Microsoft Learn (@MicrosoftLearn) February 26, 2026

Inside the Credential Portfolio — What’s Actually Launching?

The February 2026 drop introduces a structured suite of credentials split cleanly across two professional profiles:​

New AI Certifications

For Technical Professionals:

AB-900: Microsoft 365 Certified — Copilot and Agent Administration Fundamentals — entry-level cert for IT admins managing Microsoft 365 Copilot and agent services, covering configuration, security, and support.​

AB-100: Microsoft Certified — Agentic AI Business Solutions Architect — expert-level credential for architects designing multi-agent AI systems, integrating Copilot, Azure AI Foundry, and Dynamics 365.

For Business Professionals:

AB-730: Microsoft Certified — AI Business Professional — validates the ability to use generative AI and Copilot to streamline workflows, no coding required.

AB-731: Microsoft Certified — AI Transformation Leader — verifies ability to define AI’s business value, drive company-wide AI adoption, and integrate Copilot and Foundry Tools into enterprise strategy.

Credential Target Role Focus Area Build a generative AI chat app Developers Azure AI Foundry, LLM integration​ Create an AI agent Developers / IT Pros Copilot ecosystem, agent orchestration​ Enhance agents with autonomous capabilities Engineers Copilot Studio, self-governing agents​ Secure AI solutions in the cloud Security Pros Azure AI security, Defender for Cloud​ Generate reports with AI research agents Business Users Microsoft 365 Copilot Researcher​ Streamline business workflows with AI chat Business Users Copilot automation, meeting management​

Applied Skills credentials are designed as micro-credentials — short, scenario-based lab assessments proving one specific, job-ready skill. The updated format now delivers most assessments in roughly 45 minutes, making them accessible for busy professionals without requiring multi-day study blocks.

The AI Skills Imperative — Why This Matters Right Now?

This launch does not occur in a vacuum. Microsoft is executing a deliberate, company-wide repositioning of its certification ecosystem toward AI-first roles, with the February GA launch just one chapter in a longer arc. The broader roadmap, documented across Microsoft’s Tech Community blog and community sources, includes a planned wave of 9 additional AI-centered certifications entering beta in the March–April 2026 timeframe — covering MLOps, Azure Databricks Data Engineering, AI App & Agent Development, and Cloud + AI Security, among others.​

Simultaneously, Microsoft is retiring legacy certifications including AZ-204 (Azure Developer Associate), AZ-500, AI-900, and AI-102 — signaling that the era of standalone cloud credentials without AI integration is drawing to a close. This creates urgency for professionals currently holding these certs to reskill along Microsoft’s new AI-native pathways.The macro backdrop amplifies the stakes: the AI certification courses market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow to USD 6.09 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 22.5%. Meanwhile, AI-skilled professionals command U.S. average salaries of $150,000–$200,000, well above general IT benchmarks. By dropping 10 credentials in one move — spanning both technical and business tracks — Microsoft is positioning itself as the default AI skills authority across the entire enterprise org chart, not just its developer base.

Competitive Landscape & Credential Comparison

Microsoft vs. Google Cloud vs. AWS — AI Certification Comparison



Feature / Metric Microsoft Learn (Feb 2026 Launch) Google Cloud AI Certs AWS AI Certifications New Credentials Dropped (Feb–Mar 2026) 4 Certifications + 6 Applied Skills (GA)​ Generative AI Leader (ongoing) AI Practitioner + GenAI Developer (ongoing) Business (Non-Technical) Track Yes — AB-730, AB-731, AB-900 dedicated certs Partial — Generative AI Leader targets strategy​ Limited — AI Practitioner touches it​ Assessment Lab Format ~45-min interactive labs for Applied Skills​ Exam-based, no lab component for Gen AI Leader​ Exam-based; some labs via AWS Skill Builder​ Entry-Level Exam Cost $99 (AB-900, AB-730 equivalent) $99 (Cloud Digital Leader)​ $100 (AI Practitioner AIF-C01)​ Mid/Expert Level Cost $165 (AB-100 Expert)​ $200 (Professional ML Engineer)​ $300 (ML Specialty)​ Ecosystem Integration Deep Microsoft 365, Azure Foundry, Dynamics 365, Copilot​ Vertex AI, Gemini, BigQuery ML SageMaker, Bedrock, Rekognition Credential Speed (Applied/Micro) ~45 mins (Applied Skills, new format)​ No equivalent micro-credential AWS Skill Builder badges (variable)​ Recertification Cycle Annual renewal recommended​ Via exam​ Every 3 years

Microsoft’s February 2026 launch wins decisively on business-role coverage and lab-based micro-credentials — the AB-series certifications for non-technical managers and leaders are unmatched by both Google Cloud and AWS, which still skew heavily toward engineers and architects. However, Google Cloud maintains an edge for professionals embedded in data-heavy, ML-engineering workflows via Vertex AI and BigQuery ML, while AWS remains the dominant choice by raw job-market volume, with approximately 40% of AI job postings requesting AWS skills versus Azure’s 30%.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

I’ll be honest — when credential launches happen, I usually file them away as corporate noise. But this one feels different. In my experience covering Microsoft’s ecosystem, the company tends to move in a measured, almost deliberate cadence. Dropping 10 credentials in a single month, spanning both a junior IT admin and a C-suite AI transformation leader, is not routine — it’s a statement.

I think this is a big deal because Microsoft is essentially declaring that AI literacy is no longer a bonus skill for developers; it’s a baseline expectation across every professional tier. The AB-series — certifications explicitly designed for people who don’t write code — is the real story here. Google and AWS have largely spoken to engineers. Microsoft is now planting a flag in the boardroom, the HR department, and the sales floor.

What I generally prefer in credential programs is speed and practicality, and the 45-minute Applied Skills lab format delivers exactly that. No weeks of grinding — you build something, you prove it, you earn the badge. For professionals in markets like India, where AI upskilling demand is accelerating rapidly (and where Microsoft’s AI Skills Yatra initiative is already live), this kind of accessible, quick-to-earn credential structure could have an outsized impact on adoption rates.​

My verdict? Bullish — strongly bullish. For individual learners, this is a low-barrier, high-signal opportunity to get employer-recognized AI credentials before the market gets crowded. For Microsoft, this cements its role not just as a cloud vendor, but as the definitive AI talent infrastructure layer for enterprise. The only caveat: with legacy certs like AI-900 and AI-102 being retired, anyone already on those tracks needs to re-evaluate their roadmap now — not later.