E-Learning Statistics By Software and Tools, Use of AI And Facts (2025)

Introduction

E-Learning Statistics: In today’s fast-moving digital world, e-learning has become a key tool for businesses and people who want to keep improving and growing. E-learning is convenient, easy to access, and flexible, making it a game-changer for traditional education. It’s now an essential resource for staying competitive and adaptable in various industries.

Before the global COVID-19 pandemic, online learning was already starting to show up in schools, from elementary through university, as well as in corporate training. Both students and teachers liked the flexibility it offered to everyone taking part in the lessons.

Don’t worry; we’ve put together a list of important E-Learning Statistics for 2024, bringing together the most useful insights in one handy place.

Editor’s Choice

How Does Online Learning Work?

There are two main types of online learning, depending on the program and goals.

The first type is called synchronous learning. In this approach, students learn together in real time through live lectures. It’s similar to traditional classroom learning, but instead of being in a physical classroom, students log into a platform where they listen to the teacher and interact with classmates online.

The second type is asynchronous learning. Here, students can learn on their schedule. They usually have specific content to study by certain deadlines, but can choose when to watch videos or read materials. This might include pre-recorded lectures or written texts.

Online learning has also become more common in other ways. For example, some schools use artificial intelligence (AI) platforms that give students math problems to solve. Once they show they understand a topic, they move on to the next lesson. This can be used alongside or instead of in-person classes. Teachers might also upload extra videos or assignments online for students to complete along with their classroom work.

In addition to synchronous and asynchronous learning, teachers can use various features in online classes. They might include videos, presentations, and text from textbooks. Students can interact with each other and the teacher through forums and discussion boards. Teachers can also create assessments, like open-book tests or remote proctored exams.

Overall, online learning takes many forms and is increasingly used in everything from elementary schools to corporate training. Here are some important statistics that show the growing impact of online education.

E-Learning Facts And Figures

Self-paced learning is expected to grow at an 8.2% annual rate from 2021 to 2026.

It’s projected to reach USD 10.13 billion by 2026, more than double its USD 5.8 billion value in 2019.

The US government has allocated USD 65 billion for high-speed internet through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

This investment will improve internet access, benefiting digital learning platforms like IBM, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft as per E-Learning Statistics.

41%** of college students preferred online learning to in-person classes in 2020.

Online courses offer flexible scheduling, allowing students to study at convenient times, such as evenings and weekends.

65% of US faculty members support online learning and resources.

Online tools make it easier for teachers to organize and use educational materials compared to traditional methods.

The e-learning market in Germany is expected to grow by 22% by 2028.

European countries, including Germany, are also expanding their e-learning systems with support from local governments.

The term “e-learning” was first used in 1998, the same year Google was launched.

In just 22 years, e-learning has become a major part of education due to its cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and adaptability.

Learning Management Software (LMS) and authoring tools are the two most common types of software used for e-learning.

With so many options available, picking the right one can sometimes be challenging, but there’s something to fit every need and budget.

Here are some key e-learning statistics for 2024 about software and tools:

There are 800 LMS providers in the market.

The market for authoring software is expected to grow to USD 2.5 billion by 2028.

The global market for collaborative authoring tools is predicted to increase at a rate of 13.1% per year, from USD 1.77 billion in 2022 to USD 5.96 billion in 2032.

E-Learning Statistics stated that the most commonly used technologies are mobile apps (36%), rapid e-learning tools (40%), and LMSs (89%).

89% of US companies use an LMS for their online training.

30% of companies either partly or fully outsource the development or hosting of their LMS.

LMSs are the top software purchase expected for 2023 (39%), followed by authoring tools (36%).

General E-Leaning Statistics

From 2018 to 2026, the e-learning market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 9.1%.

About 90% of organizations now offer digital learning to their employees. 68% of employees prefer learning while at work.

A report from Global Market Insights suggests that e-learning, which was valued at USD 339.3 billion in 2022, could reach about USD 1 trillion by 2032, growing at a rate of 14% per year.

Since 2000, the e-learning industry has expanded by 900% and is expected to grow three times its current size by 2025.

The global e-learning market is predicted to reach USD 336.98 billion by 2026, as per E-Learning Statistics.

In the above chart, we can study the Global E-Learning Market from 2019 and 2026.

90% of companies offer their employees some form of online learning program, and 68% of employees prefer learning and development activities at work.

In the last five years, Coursera, an online learning platform, saw a 438% increase in registered users, reaching 136 million.

Google’s content alone is expected to generate USD 100 million in revenue for Coursera.

Countries like India, Thailand, the Philippines, and China are experiencing 30% annual growth in their online education markets.

The global online education market is expected to grow by 200% between 2020 and 2025 as per E-Learning Statistics.

In Asia, the largest consumer market, revenue from online learning is growing at 20% annually.

Many US companies have seen a 42% increase in income due to e-learning. Online learning platform users are expected to reach 57 million by 2027.

Business retention rates have improved by 25% to 60% with e-learning.

The e-learning market is growing rapidly, leading many organizations to adopt e-learning software.

By 2025, the global e-learning market is anticipated to hit USD 350 billion.

Between 2021 and 2026, the corporate e-learning sector is projected to grow by nearly 142%.

E-Learning For Business Statistics

93% of companies around the world have moved to online education, showing it’s becoming a key part of corporate training.

E-Learning Statistics stated that some companies make over 50% of their income from e-learning, highlighting its financial value.

Companies offering rewards for finishing training see completion rates rise from 35% to 85% on average.

Workers who take online training are 36% more likely to stay with the company for at least three years, showing a strong link between training and keeping employees.

Companies save between USD 200 and USD 300 per employee by switching from in-person to online training.

In the above chart, we can see the effectiveness of E-Learning by type of technology.

77% of businesses have added e-learning to their processes, helping them gain important skills and improve efficiency.

Companies with extensive online courses see a 25-60% increase in retention rates.

58% of employees prefer learning at their own pace through online courses, showing they value flexible learning options as per E-Learning Statistics.

E-learning can cut training time by 45%, though scheduling can still be a challenge.

Companies using e-learning see an average revenue increase of 42%.

Online training is cheaper than traditional methods, making it a cost-effective choice for companies.

Offering rewards and flexible, self-paced learning leads to higher completion rates and better employee retention.

E-learning helps companies improve efficiency and reduce training time while meeting employees’ needs for flexible schedules.

E-Learning Regional Statistics

The online education market is projected to hit USD 185.20 billion in 2024.

In 2021, Ireland had the highest rate of people aged 16 to 74 using online courses or learning resources, with 46% of its population involved.

Finland and Sweden were next, each with 45%, and the Netherlands followed with 44%.

On the other hand, 18% of Croatia’s population, 12% of Bulgaria’s, and 10% of Romania’s population participated in online learning.

Revenue is expected to grow at an annual rate of 8.56% from 2024 to 2029, reaching an estimated USD 279.30 billion by 2029.

In the above chart, we can see the Global E-Learning Market 2030.

The online university education sector is expected to have a market size of USD 120.70 billion in 2024.

The United States will generate the most revenue, with USD 87.51 billion expected in 2024.

The average revenue per user in the online education market is projected to be USD 210 in 2024.

The number of online education users is expected to reach 1.12 billion by 2029.

User penetration in the online education market is anticipated to be 14.9% in 2024.

The following is the size of the Global e-learning industry from 2019 to 2026 by segment.

E-Learning Statistics – Africa

The online education market is expected to reach USD 885.70 million in 2024.

Revenue is projected to grow at an annual rate of 10.89% from 2024 to 2029, reaching about USD 1.49 billion by 2029.

The market for online learning platforms is forecasted to be USD 429.50 million in 2024 as stated by E-Learning Statistics.

The average revenue per user in the online education market is expected to be USD 38.44 in 2024.

The number of online education users is expected to grow to 32 million by 2029.

User penetration in the online education market is projected to be 6.0% in 2024.

E-Learning – United States

In the above chart, we can see the United States E-Learning Service Market from 2020 to 2030.

The online education market is expected to reach USD 97.59 billion in 2024.

The market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 10.80% from 2024 to 2029, reaching approximately USD 163.00 billion by 2029.

The online university education sector is expected to have a market size of USD 89.90 billion in 2024.

The average revenue per user in the online education market is projected to be USD 660 in 2024.

The number of users in the online education market is expected to reach 207 million by 2029.

User penetration in the online education market is expected to be 16.5% in 2024.

E-Learning Statistics – Asia

The above chart shows the Asia Pacific E-Learning Market Size by Region from 2016 to 2026.

The online education market is forecasted to reach USD 62.56 billion in 2024.

The market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 5.01% from 2024 to 2029, reaching about USD 79.87 billion by 2029.

The market for online learning platforms is projected to be USD 48.58 billion in 2024.

The average revenue per user in the online education market is expected to be USD 106.50 in 2024, as per E-Learning Statistics.

The number of online education users is expected to reach 736.6 million by 2029.

User penetration in the online education market is projected to be 15.6% in 2024.

E-Learning Statistics – Australia and Oceania

The online education market is expected to reach USD 4.76 billion in 2024.

The market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 8.78% from 2024 to 2029, reaching around USD 7.25 billion by 2029.

The market for online university education is forecasted to be USD 4.34 billion in 2024.

The average revenue per user in the online education market is projected to be USD 680 in 2024.

The number of users in the online education market is expected to reach 10.4 million by 2029.

User penetration in the online education market is expected to be 21.8% in 2024.

E-Learning Statistics – Caribbean

The online education market is expected to reach USD 61.62 million in 2024.

The market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 17.03% from 2024 to 2029, reaching about USD 135.30 million by 2029.

The market for online learning platforms is forecasted to be USD 41.83 million in 2024.

The average revenue per user in the online education market is expected to be USD 35.33 in 2024.

The number of users in the online education market is expected to reach 2.35 million by 2029.

User penetration in the online education market is projected to be 15.2% in 2024.

E-Learning Statistics – Europe

In the above chart, we can see the European E-learning Market Size By Region 2016-2026.

The online education market is expected to hit USD 19.37 billion in 2024.

The market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 7.39% from 2024 to 2029, reaching about USD 27.66 billion by 2029.

The online university education sector is forecasted to be USD 14.48 billion in 2024.

The average revenue per user in the online education market is expected to be USD 187.90 in 2024.

The number of users in the online education market is expected to reach 135.3 million by 2029.

User penetration in the online education market is projected to be 14.0% in 2024.

E-Learning Schools And Students Statistics

Remote learning for K-12 and college students has reached new highs. Many people, including teachers, students, and administrators, have reassessed the benefits of online education.

Nearly 3 out of 4 US students want to keep taking online classes even after the pandemic.

A survey by Digital Pulse Learning, which included 1,413 students, found that most of them are interested in continuing some part of their education online.

57% of US students are now more positive about online learning than they were before COVID-19 (Inside Higher Ed).

Before the pandemic, online courses were mostly for older adults who balanced degrees with other responsibilities. Now, many students have had better experiences with online learning.

About 4 out of 5 college students say online learning helps them improve their grades.

As per E-Learning Statistics, 531 US college students showed that 81% felt e-learning positively affected their academic performance.

55% of students say that cost is one of the top three factors in choosing a school for online education as per E-Learning Statistics.

In the E-Learning Statistics, 1,530 college students found that the cost of education was the biggest factor in their school choice, with accreditation being the second most important factor.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is the top-ranked eLearning school in the US, with 54% of its students enrolled in online courses.

The other top schools for online education are:

Franklin University

Brenau University

Franciscan University of Steubenville

Ozark Christian College

Nearly 100,000 schools in 20 countries used Zoom for online classes in 2020.

Zoom saw a huge increase in daily users, up by 2,000% between December 2019 and March 2021, partly due to the rise in online learning.

7% of educational institutions use Instructure’s Canvas as their Learning Management System (LMS) as stated by E-Learning Statistics.

With the growing demand for online learning, many institutions are choosing their preferred LMS.

Canvas leads the market with a 36.7% share, followed by Blackboard with 26.8%.

20% of college students completed all their online coursework using only a phone or tablet (Statista).

This suggests that making online courses mobile-friendly could help increase student engagement and completion rates.

One in five students managed to finish their courses using just their smartphone or tablet.

COVID-19 Effect On Online Learning

The need for various online learning courses grew by 400% in 2020.

During the pandemic, only 20% of countries had access to digital resources for teaching.

The e-learning market was worth USD 250 billion in 2020, as per E-Learning Statistics.

A study at a US dental school found that 80% of students preferred online courses and wanted to continue them even after the pandemic.

65% of US households with children used online learning during the pandemic.

33% of higher education institutions will continue to offer courses fully or partly online after the pandemic.

97% of college students switched to online learning because of the difficulties with traditional classroom settings during the pandemic.

During the pandemic, 60% of teachers and 70% of students chose hybrid learning and online forums over in-person classes as stated by E-Learning Statistics.

Educators reported that eLearning enabled students to learn up to 50% of the educational content independently.

After the pandemic, 46% of students would like to complete all or some of their coursework online.

In 2020, about 90,000 schools in 20 countries used Zoom for online classes.

57% of US students are now more positive about online learning compared to before COVID-19.

E-Learning And MOOC Statistics

In 2019, the value of MOOCs was USD 5.16 billion.

The MOOC market is anticipated to grow by 29% annually from 2020 to 2025.

By 2025, the MOOC market is forecasted to reach USD 21.4 billion.

73% of students are still unfamiliar with MOOCs.

EdX, founded by MIT and Harvard, is a popular MOOC platform with over 20 million users and 70 million enrollments, according to E-Learning Statistics.

87% of students use mobile phones to search for online courses.

North America accounts for 29.4% of the global MOOC market.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for MOOCs from 2020 to 2025.

79% of MOOC users hold a degree, and 44% have a postgraduate degree.

Students aged 5 to 17 comprise 3.1% of those taking online school-related courses.

Online courses are cost-effective, with credit hours ranging from USD 12 to USD 66 per credit hour.

The completion rate for MOOCs in the UK is less than 13%.

99% of those taking online courses in the US are located within the country.

Out of the top 25 universities in America, 22 offer online classes.

The following are some top MOOC providers in terms of users and offerings, as per online learning:

Corporate E-Learning Statistics

Replacing an employee costs about USD 20,000, whereas reskilling costs less than USD 10,000.

79% of L&D professionals say it’s cheaper to reskill current employees than hire new ones.

54% say internal mobility has become more important since COVID-19.

43% of Gen Z prefer self-directed learning.

33% of Baby Boomers want tech training but don’t get it.

40% of Millennials want to learn soft skills to boost creativity.

Many companies struggle to measure the impact of learning on key business metrics:

69% say it’s hard to measure learning’s impact on outcomes.

60% can’t measure employee engagement effectively.

47% can’t measure results due to limited time or staff.

41% need help with proper metrics.

39% face tech limitations.

33% need help to link learning outcomes.

2% of employees leave due to a lack of career development opportunities, a 170% increase in the reason for leaving from 2010 to 2018.

As the skills gap widens, 46% of L&D professionals say it is a growing issue at their organization, 4% higher than in 2021 as per E-Learning Statistics.

49% of L&D professionals report that executives are worried about employees lacking the right skills for business strategies, a 9% increase from 2021.

Online E-Learning Platforms

By 2023, 11.6% of people will be using online learning platforms, and this is expected to rise to 16.6% by 2027.

Online learning platforms have generated a total of USD 47 billion in revenue, showing that most users prefer online education.

The top 500 instructors on Skillshare earn an average of USD 2,000 per month. By 2023, Skillshare will have over 13 million users and more than 355,000 classes.

About 90% of the courses on Udemy are paid.

Teachable is the second most popular online learning platform globally, after Udemy, which has 35 million users as stated by E-Learning Statistics.

Revenue from online learning platforms is set to reach USD 2.85 billion by 2023.

Udemy is the top online learning platform, with over 10 million students. It offers high-quality courses in many different areas.

The market for e-learning through MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) could grow to USD 25.55 billion in the coming years, marking a new era in online education.

By 2023, MasterClass will offer more than 150 courses across various topics. The courses range from 2 hours to over 5 hours and are divided into different lessons.

Pros And Cons Of E-Learning Statistics

Pros Of Online Learning

Expert Teachers: Online courses often feature recorded lectures from top professionals and academics who may need more time to teach live classes. This means you get to learn from the best, even if they can’t be there in person.

Online courses often feature recorded lectures from top professionals and academics who may need more time to teach live classes. This means you get to learn from the best, even if they can’t be there in person. Cost-Effective: Online courses are usually cheaper because they don’t require physical classrooms or resources. Many are available for less than USD 15, and some are even free.

Online courses are usually cheaper because they don’t require physical classrooms or resources. Many are available for less than USD 15, and some are even free. Self-Paced: Unlike traditional classes that follow a set schedule, online learning lets you go through the material at your speed. You can progress through the course as quickly or slowly as you need.

Unlike traditional classes that follow a set schedule, online learning lets you go through the material at your speed. You can progress through the course as quickly or slowly as you need. Flexible: Online learning is ideal for adults with full-time jobs who want to advance their careers or switch fields. You can complete your coursework at any time that fits your schedule.

Online learning is ideal for adults with full-time jobs who want to advance their careers or switch fields. You can complete your coursework at any time that fits your schedule. Variety: The range of online courses and programs is vast compared to what is offered in traditional colleges and universities. You can find courses on almost any subject.

The range of online courses and programs is vast compared to what is offered in traditional colleges and universities. You can find courses on almost any subject. Community: Many online platforms have forums and resources where you can connect with other learners. This helps you build professional and personal relationships with people who share your interests.

Cons Of Online Learning

No Live Lectures: Online learning often involves recorded lectures, which means you can’t ask questions in real time. Although some platforms provide help resources, you usually need more time to get immediate answers.

Online learning often involves recorded lectures, which means you can’t ask questions in real time. Although some platforms provide help resources, you usually need more time to get immediate answers. Difficulty Staying Focused: Some people need help to concentrate when learning online, as there is less accountability compared to in-person classes.

Some people need help to concentrate when learning online, as there is less accountability compared to in-person classes. Less Social Interaction: Online learning can sometimes feel isolating, lacking the social interaction and networking opportunities found in traditional classrooms.

Online learning can sometimes feel isolating, lacking the social interaction and networking opportunities found in traditional classrooms. Technical Issues: You need a reliable internet connection and a device to access online courses. These are necessary to participate in online learning.

You need a reliable internet connection and a device to access online courses. These are necessary to participate in online learning. Requires Self-Discipline: While online learning offers flexibility, it also demands self-discipline and motivation. You need to manage your schedule and stay on track to complete the course.

Is E-Learning Cheaper Than Traditional Learning?

Online College Tuition

Average Costs: For the 2021-2022 school year, 38 online-only colleges reported their costs for full-time, first-year undergraduate students. The average annual cost at these schools is about USD 17,140.

Cost by Type of College:

Public online colleges average around USD 12,980 per year.

Private nonprofit online colleges cost about USD 15,940 per year.

Private for-profit online colleges have an average yearly cost of USD 19,290.

Cost per Credit Hour: The average cost per credit hour at online colleges is roughly USD 570. However, some online colleges offer credit hours for less than USD 200.

Online Learning Vs. In-Person Program Costs

A survey by Quality Matters and Eduventures Research asked over 420 schools about the cost of their online programs compared to in-person programs.

14% of schools said online programs were cheaper or generally cheaper than in-person programs.

14% said online programs were more expensive or generally more expensive than in-person programs.

64% said the costs of online and in-person programs were about the same as per E-Learning Statistics.

Remote Learning Fees

Students who are enrolled in on-campus programs but attend classes online might avoid some campus-related fees.

However, they may face additional technology fees, which can increase the total cost of online college.

75% of colleges charged the same tuition for both in-person and remote students.

Only 27% of colleges charged the same total amount, including all fees, for both in-person and remote students.

54% of colleges charged remote students more in total fees.

Future Of E-Learning Statistics

By 2025, around 50% of corporate training is expected to be done through e-learning platforms, a big jump from under 15% before COVID-19.

Mobile learning is set to grow rapidly, with the market expected to rise by 27% each year until 2028.

The e-learning market was valued at about USD 210.1 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach around USD 848.12 billion by 2030.

The global e-learning market is expected to approach USD 400 billion by 2026.

Training using virtual reality is expected to grow by over 900% in the next four years, reaching USD 14.5 billion by 2023.

Adaptive learning technologies using artificial intelligence are expected to become more common, with a market size potentially reaching USD 12.5 billion by 2027.

Learning experience platforms (LXPs) are expected to disrupt the learning management system (LMS) market, growing at a rate of 25% per year through 2026.

AI In E-Learning Statistics

The AI in education market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 37.2% from 2024 to 2032.

Younger teachers, especially those under 26, are more likely to use AI tools.

51% of teachers use AI-powered educational games to make learning more engaging.

43% of teachers use adaptive learning platforms to assist students in their studies.

35% of teachers use chatbots to provide student support.

In the above chart, we can see the percentage of teachers who use AI technology in their E-Learning classes.

It was valued at USD 1.77 billion in 2023 and should reach USD 1.73 billion by 2032, showing rapid growth over the forecast period.

The main drivers of this market’s growth include the increased use of e-learning, artificial intelligence, and natural language processing in schools, colleges, and among students.

Of these students, 50% use ChatGPT or GPT-4 for studying and research, while 48% use ChatGPT for online quizzes or tests.

Three out of five teachers are now using AI in their classrooms.

With the growing use of AI, 60% of educators are incorporating AI tools to customize students’ learning experiences.

North America is the leading region for AI in education.

The use of AI in eLearning has boosted student engagement by 80%, as per E-Learning Statistics.

About two-thirds of students use AI tools to help with their studies.

Statistics For Course Creators

Behind the Success of E-Learning Courses- Skilled instructors are crucial to the success of top-rated e-learning courses. These creators are driving the USD 8 billion e-learning industry, which is seeing more demand for new and engaging content. Here are some important statistics:

Over 110,000 new courses have been added to Udemy, the biggest platform for course creators.

Most Udemy instructors earn between USD 1,000 and USD 2,000 per year from their courses, while the highest earners can make over USD 1 million.

80% of corporate e-learning programs are created using fast authoring tools like Articulate and Adobe rather than just programming.

To increase engagement, course creators need to include social learning and gaming trends.

A typical e-learning development team consists of 3 to 5 people, including an instructional designer, a graphic artist, and a producer.

Over 60% of businesses are expanding their network of content creators to meet the rising demand for e-learning.

Since its start in 2015, LinkedIn Learning has paid USD 100 million to over 11,000 experienced instructors.

Most users look for high-quality e-learning courses. Typically, course creators spend 8 to 10 hours developing content for each hour of online learning.

Conclusion

Online learning has been growing for many years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this trend. Millions of students around the world are now taking online courses, showing that this way of learning is here to stay. Online learning is popular because it is flexible, easy to access, and often more affordable. This makes it a great option for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Online learning can be very effective and may lead to better job opportunities and higher salaries. However, online learning also has some challenges, like managing your time, staying motivated, and dealing with technical issues. Despite these problems, online learning is a valuable tool for those who want to improve their education or advance their careers. As we move into a post-pandemic world, it will be interesting to see how online learning continues to develop and influence the future of education.

