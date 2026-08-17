Quick Verdict

Phoenix International Ltd. posted Q1 FY27 (quarter ended June 30, 2026) standalone revenue of ₹7.65 crore, up 20.7% YoY, with net profit jumping 34.7% YoY to ₹1.01 crore and EPS of ₹0.60. These results are part of the Phoenix International Q1 FY2027 Earnings report. The stock traded around ₹31, up 1.64% on the day the results circulated, with a modest 2.89% five-day gain.

About Phoenix International

Phoenix International Limited (BSE: 526481, NSE: PHOENXINTL) is a small-cap Indian company incorporated in 1995, originally engaged in leather shoe-upper manufacturing before pivoting into commercial property leasing. Headquartered at Gopala Tower, Rajendra Place, New Delhi, the company now operates two reportable segments — Manufacturing (shoe uppers, from a leased Chennai facility) and Rent (leasing of its refurbished Noida commercial premises to tenants).

It also has two subsidiaries, Phoenix Cement Limited and Phoenix Industries Limited, requiring consolidated reporting. As of mid-August 2026, the stock traded near ₹31 with a market capitalization of roughly ₹52 crore, a trailing P/E near 19.9–20x, a book value of about ₹51 per share, and zero dividend yield since the company has historically not paid dividends. Promoter holding stands at a high 70.22%.

Top Financial Highlights

Standalone revenue from operations: ₹764.72 lakh (₹7.65 crore) for Q1 FY27, up from ₹627 lakh a year earlier Standalone net profit: ₹101.12 lakh (₹1.01 crore), up 34.7% YoY Net profit margin: 13.10% for the quarter Profit before tax: ₹156.12 lakh Total expenses (consolidated): ₹615.32 lakh Total income (consolidated): ₹771.44 lakh, Other income: ₹6.72 lakh Tax expense: ₹55 lakh (current tax only, no deferred tax) Manufacturing segment revenue: ₹230.33 lakh, with a small segment profit of ₹1.22 lakh Rent segment revenue: ₹541.11 lakh, contributing a segment profit of ₹264.82 lakh, the primary profit driver Consolidated results mirror standalone figures, indicating limited subsidiary contribution this quarter Cash on hand (as of latest audited balance sheet): ₹5.25 crore, against total debt of ₹64.69 crore No formal forward guidance for Q2 FY27 was disclosed in the filing Full-year FY26 comparison: annual standalone net profit was ₹261.47 lakh on revenue of ₹2,759.35 lakh, with FY26 EPS of ₹1.51 39th Annual General Meeting has been scheduled for September 30, 2026

Beat or Miss?

No sell-side analyst consensus estimates for Phoenix International are publicly tracked, as coverage is limited for this micro-cap stock; the comparison below therefore reflects reported figures against the prior-year quarter as the effective benchmark.

Metric Reported (Q1 FY27) Estimated/Expected Difference/Analysis Revenue ₹7.65 Cr N/A (no consensus) Up ~20.7% YoY, ahead of the company’s recent multi-quarter trend Net Profit ₹1.01 Cr N/A (no consensus) Up ~34.7% YoY, best quarterly profit in several quarters EPS ₹0.60 N/A (no consensus) Rebound from a loss-making Q4 FY26 (EPS -₹0.23) Segment Profit (Rent) ₹2.65 Cr N/A (no consensus) Remains the core profit engine, offsetting a near-breakeven Manufacturing segment

Historical Performance (YoY)

Category Q1 FY27 (Jun 2026) Q1 FY26 (Jun 2025) Change (%) Revenue ₹7.65 Cr ₹6.27 Cr 20.70% Net Profit ₹1.01 Cr ₹0.76 Cr 34.70% Operating Expenses ₹6.15 Cr ₹2.81 Cr Sharply higher, reflecting increased cost base in the current quarter

Competitor Performance Snapshot

Direct comparable peers in the leasing/realty-adjacent space (based on market-cap and sector proximity) reported far larger and more profitable quarters, underscoring Phoenix International’s status as a micro-cap outlier in this group; YoY prior-year figures for these peers were not available in the same disclosure window.

Category Phoenix Intl. (Latest Qtr) Peer Group Median (Latest Qtr) Notable Peer Example Revenue ₹6.27–7.65 Cr ₹52.32 Cr CMS Info Systems: ₹627.41 Cr Net Profit ₹0.75–1.01 Cr ₹4.81 Cr International Gemmological Institute: ₹126.53 Cr P/E Ratio ~19.9–40.3x ~25.4x NESCO: 26.87x

How the Market Reacted?

Phoenix International shares were trading around ₹31 on August 17, 2026, up 1.64% on the day, with a five-day gain of 2.89% and a one-month gain of 3.13%, suggesting a mildly positive market reception following the Q1 FY27 disclosure. However, the stock remains down about 19.4% over six months and 20.7% over the past year, indicating the recent uptick has not reversed a broader medium-term decline.

Given the absence of formal earnings guidance or a conference call, the market’s reaction appears driven largely by the sequential improvement in profitability compared to the loss reported in Q4 FY26, rather than any forward-looking commentary. Overall sentiment leans cautiously constructive, tempered by the company’s small scale, zero dividend payout, and historically volatile quarter-to-quarter earnings