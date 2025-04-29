Depression Statistics By Demographics, Country And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Depression Statistics: Depression is a very common mental disorder. It involves a persistent feeling of sadness or reduced interest in activities over an extended period. Depression is different from normal mood fluctuations and everyday emotional responses. It impacts all aspects of life, including relationships with family, friends, and the community. Anyone, regardless of age, can experience depression. Individuals who have experienced trauma, significant losses, or other stressful events are more likely to develop depression.

Women are more likely to experience depression than men. Identifying depression in individuals can be challenging, as it is not always predictable. In this article, we will delve into Depression Statistics to provide more insight.

Colombia stands in fourth place, with almost 4.7% of the population diagnosed with depression.

Half of Parkinson's disease patients also experience depression at some point in their lives.

Major Depressive Disorder is the most common type of depression experienced by Australians, affecting around 9.3% of the population.

In the United States, almost 18.8 million adults, or almost 9.5% of the population between 18 years and above, experience depressive disorder. About 12% of females and 6.6% of men experience depression.

Virtually 33% to 50% of the anorexia patients have a comorbid mood issue, like depression.

About 10% of new fathers experience symptoms of depression during the postpartum period.

Almost 24% of the females stated having depression at some stage of life, as compared to 13% of men.

As per the NHMS survey, one out of 20 Indians suffers from depression.

Listening to music, playing a musical instrument, or even singing a favorite song can also help in recovering from depression.

Conducting activities that are likely to help a person recover from depression.

Depression Facts and Statistics

As per the survey, at least 21 million people in the United States have witnessed a major depressive episode in their lifetime.

The maximum depression disorder, also known as major depression or clinical depression, includes a lower or sad mood that lasts for more than two weeks or even longer than that.

As per the World Health Organization, almost 280 million people globally face depression, which also involves 5% of the world’s adults and 5.7% of adults more than 60 years old.

(Source: nimh.nih.gov)

According to the prediction, 21.0 million people in the U.S. had at least one major depressive episode, or 8.3% of all adults.

The generality of major depressive situations was higher in 10.3% of females and 6.2% of males.

The generality of the adults with a main depressive situation was high in individuals between 18 and 25 years.

The generality of the main depressive situation was highest in those who reported having multiple races.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), it is predicted that 21 million adults in the United States will have at least one major depressive episode in 2021. That accounts for almost 8.3% of the adult population in the United States.

It is predicted that 60% of the people who witness Depression do not think of seeking professional help, in part because of the stigma of Depression.

The World Health Organization notes that almost 75% of the people who live in low-income or middle-income nations never get professional treatment for Depression because of treatment issues.

According to a survey done in 2022, the depression rate in the United States increased from 16.9% in 2020 in 12 years to 17 years.

As per NIMH, almost 21 million people, or 8.3% of all adults in the U.S., have experienced a very stressful episode in their lives.

As per Depression statistics, 6.5% to 20% of women experience postpartum Depression after they deliver a baby.

A recent survey states, Depression with psychotic features can affect almost 4 in every 1,000 adults, and also between 14 and 30 adults in each 1,000 population above 60 years old.

The symptoms of psychosis depression are seen when Depression occurs in 10% to 19% of the population in community samples, whereas 25% to 45% of adults are receiving inpatient care, and 24% to 53% of the senior citizens are receiving inpatient care.

(Source: gallup.com)

In the Netherlands, it was found that in adults with a past of anxiety or Depression, at least 48.6% had witnessed at least a particular type of childhood trauma.

It is estimated that almost 9.3% to 25% of the people living in a terrible condition like bad body pain or diabetes, also experience Depression.

Depression due to a medical condition or other illness

Roughly 25% of cancer patients experience Depression, according to the National Institute of Mental Health 2022.

NIMH also states that 10% to 27% of the post-heart attack patients witness very deep Depression.

1 out of 4 heart patient survivors witness Depression, as per Depression statistics.

The population with coronary artery diseases that are nearly 59% more likely to have a future bad cardiovascular event, such as cardiac arrest and death, and also go through Depression.

Depression is the most common mental condition among HIV patients.

Half of Parkinson’s disease patients also experience Depression at some point in their lives.

Virtually 33% to 50% of the anorexia patients have a comorbid mood issue, like Depression.

Just 20% of the population in the United States with a mood disorder or anxiety, like Depression, have other substance or alcohol use disorder that co-occurs with Depression.

Roughly 33.15% of the population having diabetes experience depression.

Almost 20% of the females that stay with polycystic ovary syndrome generally experience Depression.

Depression Statistics in Australia

(Source: twitter.com)

Depression is a significant concern in Australia, affecting a substantial portion of the population.

Here’s a breakdown of the key points from the information you provided:

Prevalence: Approximately one in five Australian citizens experiences a mental or behavioral condition every year. This includes a significant proportion of young people aged 16-34, with nearly 20% experiencing high levels of mental distress.

Approximately one in five Australian citizens experiences a mental or behavioral condition every year. This includes a significant proportion of young people aged 16-34, with nearly 20% experiencing high levels of mental distress. Gender Differences: Women tend to experience higher levels of psychological distress compared to men, with a 19% difference in reported cases.

Women tend to experience higher levels of psychological distress compared to men, with a 19% difference in reported cases. Utilization of Mental Health Services: There has been an increase in the utilization of mental health services in Australia, with millions consulting with mental health professionals over the past two years. Additionally, online mental health care services have seen considerable use, with hundreds of thousands accessing these resources.

There has been an increase in the utilization of mental health services in Australia, with millions consulting with mental health professionals over the past two years. Additionally, online mental health care services have seen considerable use, with hundreds of thousands accessing these resources. Financial Impact: The economic burden of mental health disorders, including Depression, is substantial. Studies have estimated significant annual costs associated with productivity losses and welfare payments.

The economic burden of mental health disorders, including Depression, is substantial. Studies have estimated significant annual costs associated with productivity losses and welfare payments. Types of Depression: Major Depressive Disorder is the most common type of Depression experienced by Australians, affecting around 9.3% of the population. Other forms include Chronic Depression, Bipolar Disorder, and Seasonal Depression.

Major Depressive Disorder is the most common type of Depression experienced by Australians, affecting around 9.3% of the population. Other forms include Chronic Depression, Bipolar Disorder, and Seasonal Depression. Risk Factors: Various factors contribute to the risk of developing Depression, including genetic predisposition, early life experiences (such as adverse childhood experiences), trauma, stress, substance abuse, and biological factors.

Various factors contribute to the risk of developing Depression, including genetic predisposition, early life experiences (such as adverse childhood experiences), trauma, stress, substance abuse, and biological factors. Resilience: The concept of resilience plays a significant role in determining how individuals experience and cope with Depression. While the factors influencing resilience are not fully understood, they include genetic, environmental, and cultural factors.

The concept of resilience plays a significant role in determining how individuals experience and cope with Depression. While the factors influencing resilience are not fully understood, they include genetic, environmental, and cultural factors. Diagnosis and Treatment: Diagnosis of Depression in Australia typically involves consultation with a General Practitioner (GP) or other mental health professionals. Treatment options may include therapy, medication, lifestyle changes, and support services.

Diagnosis of Depression in Australia typically involves consultation with a General Practitioner (GP) or other mental health professionals. Treatment options may include therapy, medication, lifestyle changes, and support services. Postnatal Depression: Postnatal Depression is a specific concern for new parents, affecting approximately one in six mothers and one in ten fathers. Seeking support from healthcare professionals and utilizing coping strategies can help manage postnatal Depression.

Postnatal Depression is a specific concern for new parents, affecting approximately one in six mothers and one in ten fathers. Seeking support from healthcare professionals and utilizing coping strategies can help manage postnatal Depression. Overall, Depression presents a complex and multifaceted challenge in Australia, requiring a comprehensive approach encompassing prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, as well as support for individuals and families affected by the condition.

Statistics on Depression By Demographic

Women are two times more likely to experience Depression than men.

Almost 24% of the females stated that they had Depression at some stage of life, as compared to 13% of men.

Roughly 33% of the workers experience Depression between 25 and 35. This age group makes up the biggest proportion of the total cases, followed by those 35 to 44 years old.

At the time of the first wave of the pandemic, 39% of disabled and 31% of clinically vulnerable adults were more likely to experience Depression than the non-disabled and the non-clinically extremely vulnerable.

(Reference: cdc.gov)

Almost 50% of the LGBTIQ+ people witness depression. In comparison, 1 out of 6 of the regular population are facing Depression.

People of different colors are at a high risk of Depression due to their experiences related to racism and because of the microaggressions of the system of racism.

People with a disability are 35% more likely to experience Depression than those who are non-disabled.

People with a disability may include those having a mental health condition or illness that has lasted for more than 12 months.

Mild or acute symptoms of Depression were increasing among 59% of economically inactive people due to sickness, 37% of unpaid carers for more than a week, 35% of adults having a disability, 28% of young adults between 16 years to 29 years, and single living people with almost 21%.

Postpartum Depression Statistics





(Reference: postpartumdepression.org)

Postpartum depression (PPD) affects many new mothers around the world. Estimates show that between 10% and 23% of new moms experience PPD. This percentage varies depending on factors like age and income level.

In Canada, around 23% of new mothers have symptoms of PPD or anxiety after giving birth. Younger mothers, those aged 25 and below, are more likely to experience PPD or anxiety, with a rate of 30%.

In the UK, about 1 in 10 new mothers face PPD, while 1 in 8 experiences depression during pregnancy. Additionally, about 25% of women with PPD still have symptoms when their baby turns one.

In Australia, approximately 56,000 new mothers have been diagnosed with PPD. Nearly 1 in 5 women don’t receive proper screenings before and after giving birth, especially those with emotional distress or a family history of depression.

In the Philippines, 16.4% of new mothers experience PPD six weeks after delivery. The country introduced the Postpartum Depression Research Act of 2007 to support research on postpartum conditions.

In terms of ethnicity, PPD affects people from all races and backgrounds.

In terms of fathers, around 50% of men with partners who have PPD may develop depression themselves.

About 10% of new fathers experience symptoms of depression during the postpartum period.

In terms of adoptive parents, rates of PPD can be similar to those in biological mothers.

However, one study found that only about 8% of adoptive parents experience severe PPD, compared to 16.5% of biological mothers.

Postpartum depression can take different forms, including postpartum blues, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), panic disorder, PTSD, and psychosis. Each of these conditions has its own set of symptoms and risk factors.

Risk factors for PPD include a history of depression or anxiety disorders, previous experiences with PPD, low socioeconomic status, and lack of social support.

Breastfeeding may lower the risk of PPD, according to a study by Florida Atlantic University.

The longer a mother breastfeeds, the lower her risk of experiencing PPD.

Awareness, screening tools, early diagnosis, and treatment are crucial in addressing PPD and improving women’s health.

Males vs. Females Depression Statistics

In South Africa, a median of almost 27% of women experience depressive disorders at some time in their lifespan, whereas just 18% of men experience depression in their lifetime.

In France, the one-year prevalence of depression in individuals below 18 years was almost 9.8%, and was 10.9% in women and 7.8% in men.

In Sweden, the one-year prevalence of depression was almost 11.6% in females and 7.6% in males.

In Brazil, depression is almost 1,9 times more persistent in 10.1% of women and 5.2% of men.

In Spain, the prevalence of depression in females is 6.9%, which is almost two times higher than 3.6% in men.

In Russia, the rate of depression in the 100,000 population was almost 58.91, of which 74.49 were women and 45.24 were men.

Roughly 20% of the women, compared to 12.5% of men in the Netherlands, witness depression.

In Canada, the prevalence of high depression is 5.9% in females and 3.4% in men.

In Australia, as per estimation, 45% of people will experience a mental health condition in their lifespan.

(Source: researchgate.net)

In China, the lifetime prevalence of depression was 3.68%, 11.6% in females, and 2.96% in males.

In the United States, almost 18.8 million adults, or almost 9.5% of the population between 18 years and above, experience depressive disorder. About 12% of females and 6.6% of men experience depression.

Double British females are more likely to have depression than males.

Men with depression are rarely diagnosed, and therefore, the suicide rates in men are 3.5 times higher than in women.

Almost one out of 10 females experiences clinical depression in their entire lifetime.

The rate of depression is higher in females than in males. In the United States, almost 9% of males have a feeling of depression as compared to 15% of women.

Country-Wise Depression Rate Statistics

(Source: statista.com)

According to the Depression Statistics, Germany’s depression rate is currently 3.2%.

Almost 3.2% of the population in Taiwan experiences depressive issues.

The depression rate in France is 3.3%

According to the World Health Organization, depression has the highest rate in Afghanistan, where one in 5 people has depression.

Ukraine is the second biggest country, where almost 6.3% of its population is suffering from depression.

In the United States, almost 5.9% of the total population witness depression.

Colombia stands in fourth place, with almost 4.7% of the population diagnosed with depression.

In Lebanon, nearly 4.5% of the citizens have depression.

There is a predicted 9.7% depression rate in adults in Nepal.

The Solomon Islands, which is a small island nation in the Pacific, has a depression rate of 15.3%.

The suicide rates are the highest in Greenland globally, generally stimulated by the high prevalence of depression.

Portugal also has the highest rate of depression in Europe, with almost 17.3% of the citizens suffering from depression.

In Guyana, in South America, the rate of depression is predicted to be 15% as per the Ministry of Health.

In 195 nations, the United States stands in third place with a 17.6% depression rate.

Iran also has a high depression rate of 21.0%.

Conclusion

While we can take steps to lessen the risk of developing depression, the experts have yet to find a way to prevent it completely. According to the experts, learning to recognize the symptoms of depression and getting to know how to get help when needed can be beneficial for us to meet the symptoms very early before the case worsens.

Depression statistics can have value, but they may not generally be seen as relative to a specific situation. No matter what symptoms we witness or how they show up, a trained therapist can help overcome any depressive situation.

FAQ . What is life like for people who suffer from depression?



Untreated depression can have adverse effects on the life of a person, including serious family or relationship issues, difficulty in holding a job or finding a new job, and drug and alcohol problems. In some worst cases, patients even try to attempt suicide. How does depression affect the brain?



According to research, depression may relate to changes in many regions of the brain. A higher rate of brain inflammation, reduced volumes, grey matter, and almost neurotransmitter dysfunction can be experienced. What percentage of people are depressed?



As per the World Health Organization, almost 280 million people globally have depression, which also includes 5% of adults all over the world and 5.7% of adults above 60 years. At what age can a child get depression?



According to the survey, almost 3% of teenagers and children between 3 years and 17 years can witness depression. What is a biological depression?



The depression that starts because of the imbalance in the neurotransmitters or hormone imbalance that affects mood and physiology is known as biological depression.

