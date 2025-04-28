Work-Life Balance Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Work-Life Balance Statistics: Work-life balance refers to the equilibrium between the time and energy you dedicate to your job or career and the time and attention you give to your family, personal life, and leisure. People worldwide are recognizing the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

A positive work-life balance is linked to increased productivity and a happier workforce, although it’s important to note that work-life balance can vary widely between different organizations within the same industry. The conversation about work-life balance is growing rapidly, and in this article, we will provide detailed statistics on work-life balance.

83% of companies worldwide offer flexible work arrangements to help employees balance work and personal life.

61% of employees work remotely at least part-time in 2023, up from 20% before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees work an average of 47 hours per week, nearly a full day more than the standard 40-hour work week.

40% of employees report working overtime regularly, which can negatively impact their work-life balance.

Employees with a good work-life balance are 21% more productive and report 33% higher job satisfaction.

76% of employees experience burnout at least sometimes, with 28% feeling burned out "very often" or "always."

Employees with flexible schedules spend 29% more time with their families compared to those with rigid schedules.

60% of employees cite poor work-life balance as a significant source of stress, affecting their mental health.

Companies with poor work-life balance have a turnover rate 25% higher than those promoting a healthy balance.

Organizations supporting work-life balance have a 50% higher employee retention rate.

71% of employees consider work-life balance programs crucial when evaluating potential employers.

Only 55% of companies offer paid parental leave, affecting the work-life balance of new parents.

Employees use only 54% of their allotted vacation time each year on average.

70% of employees check work emails outside regular business hours, impacting personal time.

Employees with long commutes (over 45 minutes each way) report significantly lower work-life balance and higher stress levels.

In 2022, 63% of US employees chose better work-life flexibility over salary growth, and 83% preferred remote or hybrid work.

94% of workers believe work-life balance is essential and should be prioritized.

of workers believe work-life balance is essential and should be prioritized. Employers focusing on work completed rather than hours in the office make it easier to balance work and personal life.

Employees are reluctant to approach managers about workload concerns, often due to perceived lack of care or busy schedules.

The Netherlands had the best work-life balance in 2023, with only 0.4% of employees working long hours.

According to Harvard Business School, companies enforcing work-life balance programs saw a 25% reduction in employee salary costs.

80% of workers think a flexible work scheme will increase their job satisfaction, according to Randstad.

57% of people surveyed say a poor work-life balance is a deal breaker when considering a job.

According to Kronos Incorporated, 40% of workers claim that work-life balance affects their decision to stay with their current company.

Nearly 56% of people would not accept any amount of money if it meant sacrificing their work-life balance.

General Work-Life Balance Statistics

Generally, 60% of employees worldwide state that they have a great work-life balance, but more than that, 77% note that they have witnessed fatigue at their current jobs.

Compared to just hours, you may make around 40 hours of money working a positive work-life balance, which means you nearly get 70 hours per week to chase hobbies.

On average, companies with a high level of engagement upgrade operating income by almost 19.2% yearly.

According to a study, more companies are in favor of mental health programs and appropriate breaks, and 71% of employees say their employers show a good concern for their mental health.

Around 95% of the team members who have flexible schedules or remote work have found them to be more efficient in providing support to improve work-life balance and mental health.

Two-thirds of women in highly flexible work arrangements plan to work with their employer for more than three years, compared to just 19% of women with no flexibility.

Almost 81% of all desk employers now favor flexibility in their workplace.

The economic load, which includes health-related charges resulting from employees’ nonattendance, reduced productivity, and occupational injuries, contributes almost $190 billion every year.

Worldwide, skilled workers are more content with remote work than office-based work, and work-life balance has grown by more than 25.7%.

Virtually 83% of the employees say that their relationships are adversely impacted by work fatigue.

In the chart above, we can see the hours that the employees clock these days.

Almost 52% of them report that working well for more than 40 hours is the new normal.

Around 52% of the employees currently work for almost 45 hours every week.

Nearly 39%, on average, work more than 50 hours every week.

Almost 18% of the employees put in a startling more than 60 hours every week.

Almost 94% of the workers think that work-life balance is essential and should be watched.

Around 78% of people think that they have a great work-life balance.

Almost 61% of the employees would have accepted a job that played havoc with their work-life balance.

Nearly 56% of the population claims that they would not accept any amount of money that would cause them to sacrifice their work-life balance.

Around 87% of employees in the United States think that remote work flexibility improves work-life balance.

Around 77% of the Baby Boomers are content with their work-life balance.

63% of Gen X are very excited about the balance between private life and work life.

Almost 33% of the Millennials and Gen Z are satisfied with their private and work life.

Around 24% of Gen Z think that flexible working habits help them to get a better work-life balance.

Nearly 71% of employees state that work-life balance is an essential factor when looking for a new job.

Work-life Balance With Employee’s Perspective

Nearly 60% of the workers globally state that having a healthy work-life balance.

Of many people with a poor work-life balance, just 67% say the same feature of work or culture creates the imbalance.

Almost 33% of workers with a positive work-life balance plan to continue with their existing jobs.

Roughly 33% of the people state that personal perfectionism causes their work-life imbalance.

26% of the workers with a salary work outside business hours.

Around 73% of employers think that work-life balance is a major factor in choosing a job, apart from salary.

Just 57% to 61% of employees say that a negative work-life balance will prevent them from accepting a new job offer.

Around 48% of the population would have left their jobs if it had prevented them from staying happy in life.

Just 30% of the population states they are performing at their lowest minimum at work because of their work-life imbalance.

Nearly 67% of the population believes that work-life balance has improved once they begin working from home.

According to the survey, 77% of employees say that they have witnessed burnout at their current job.

Most employees say that they check their work email regularly during their off hours.

On average, 48% of the workers call themselves workaholics.

According to the work-life balance statistics, 72% of workers state that a positive work-life balance is essential to them.

The above chart shows the importance of work-life balance to employees in the United States.

As the statistics above show, work-life balance is very important for 72% of United States employees.

Around 23% of the employees think that work-life balance is somewhat important.

Nearly 4% of the employees believe that the work-life balance is not very important.

Finally, just 1% of employees think that work-life balance is not important or don’t have an opinion.

Almost 57% of people surveyed state that a poor work-life balance is a deal breaker when considering a job.

Nearly 66% of the employees think that they often skip one meal every day because of work.

79% of the employees think that having a flexible working schedule allows for a good work-life balance.

Benefits of Work-Life Balance Statistics

According to Kronos Incorporated, almost 40% of workers claimed that their work-life balance affects their decision to stay with their current company.

According to Mental Health America, almost 81% of workers think that work-life balance contributes to a healthy overall lifestyle.

According to a Stanford University study, employee engagement and contentment levels rise by 11% when workers have a flexible work-life balance.

The work-life balance is on the fourth rank of the most important ascribe in a job, with around 64% of the employees considering it as a top option.

Businesses lose almost $1.9 trillion each year due to stress and burnout, which can be linked to a lack of work-life balance.

According to the Monster survey, almost 42% of the workers think that their work-life balance is median, whereas 45% of the people feel “burned out” from work.

The chart above shows the responses from the employees with and without flexible job options.

Almost 54% of the employees have a better work-life balance with flexible job options, whereas 29% of the employees who have a better work-life balance do not have flexible job options.

Around 21% of employees are stressed by their work-life balance with flexible job options, whereas 43% are stressed by their work-life balance without flexible job options.

Around 35% of employees are the employee’s percentage of those whose work habits make work-life balance easy for them with flexible job options, whereas 43% of those whose work habits make work-life balance easy for them are without flexible job options.

Almost 27% of employees are the employees’ percentage of those whose boss’s work habits make work-life balance difficult for them with flexible job options, whereas 40% are the employees’ percentage of those whose boss’s work habits make work-life balance difficult for them without flexible job options.

As per a survey by The Future of Work, 56% of the employees think that work-life balance will exceed their ability to stay on top of talent in the workforce.

According to the Randstad study, 80% of workers think that a flexible work scheme will increase their job satisfaction.

According to the OECD Better Life Index, Denmark has the best work-life balance in 41 countries, whereas just 2% of workers work long hours.

A report published by the American Psychological Association shows that workers with work-life balance have lower stress levels and improved mental health.

In a survey done in the United Kingdom, almost 89% of job candidates consider flexible working options important when scrutinizing job offers.

According to EY’s Global Generations Research, 76% of workers state that they struggle with work-life balance.

According to Gallup, 60% of workers view their work-life balance as an important factor in their job decisions.

According to Harvard Business School, companies that enforced work-life balance programs had a 25% reduction in employee salaries.

The employees who maintain a proper work-life balance are around 21% more productive than those who don’t.

According to Deloitte, 94% of managers and 88% of workers state that a diverse work-life balance is internal to job contentment.

Work-Life Balance in India Statistics

In the past, employees in India’s top IT companies boasted about working long hours, but things have changed. Now, many, especially millennials, are striving for a balance between work and personal life.

Work-life balance means finding a balance between your job and your time.

Some people can switch off from work when they leave the office and focus on their personal life. But it’s not always easy.

Having flexible work hours, shorter commutes, and a supportive employer can help achieve work-life balance. For example, if you can work from home a few days a week, you save time and money on commuting.

Flexible work options are crucial for young parents and those caring for family members.

Employers who focus on work completed rather than hours spent in the office make it easier to balance work and personal life.

India ranks low in work-life balance compared to other countries. Factors like traditional gender roles contribute to this imbalance, affecting both men and women.

Despite challenges, some companies in India prioritize their employees’ well-being. They offer benefits like paternity leave and fully paid maternity leave to support work-life balance.

Overall, while progress has been made, achieving work-life balance in India still has a long way to go.

The survey’s findings highlight a global trend towards valuing mental well-being over high salaries, with India showing a particularly strong inclination towards this shift.

Notably, a significant portion of Indian workers are willing to trade their high-paying jobs for better mental health, indicating a growing recognition of the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

In the above chart, we can see the countries and the hours worked per week.

We can see that India has the highest average working hours per week, more than 50, and the United States has the lowest, 40.

Extended work hours emerge as a key source of stress, affecting a considerable percentage of employees. This underscores the need for companies to address work-related stress and promote mental wellness in the workplace.

Additionally, employees are reluctant to approach their managers about workload concerns, citing reasons such as perceived lack of care or being too busy.

The study emphasizes the importance of cultivating a positive work environment that prioritizes employee mental health.

It suggests that investing in resources, including technology, can help employees better manage their mental well-being, ultimately benefiting both individuals and organizations.

Furthermore, the survey reveals that many employees attribute their stress to factors such as demanding job roles, self-imposed pressure to work hard, and unreasonable workloads.

This highlights the need for companies to reassess their workload distribution and provide adequate support to prevent burnout.

On a global scale, the study finds that managers play a significant role in employee mental health, sometimes even surpassing the impact of spouses, doctors, and therapists.

This underscores the importance of training managers to support their teams’ well-being effectively.

The survey underscores the importance of prioritizing mental health in the workplace, particularly in India, where a growing number of employees are willing to sacrifice high salaries for better well-being.

It highlights the need for organizations to address work-related stressors, provide adequate support systems, and train managers to effectively promote employee mental wellness.

Work-Life Balance as Per Country Statistics

In 2023, the Netherlands witnessed the best work-life balance, where the employees by just0.4% worked for long years.

In 2022, the best nations for having a work-life balance are Finland, Norway, Iceland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Spain, Australia, Estonia, and Germany.

According to Work-Life balance statistics, almost 33.3% of workers work very hard each week, which is almost 50 hours in Turkey.

In Colombia, more than 25.5% of the workers worked long hours at the end of 2022.

In 2022, employees were overworked by around 25.2% in South Korea.

The population spends almost 12.4 hours on different activities like sleeping, and almost 28.7% of employees work long hours, which creates an imbalance in their work lives.

About 27% of the employees in Mexico have worked more than 50 hours every week.

The employees in South Asia have worked 49 hours every week on average.

In 2022, 63% of employees in the United States chose better work-life flexibility than salary growth, and 83% claimed remote or composite activities and sleep, which accounts for almost 67% of the day.

Globally, 22% of workers have not tried any measures to develop their work-life balance.

Conclusion

The above work-life balance statistics show us that having a better work-life balance is a priority for some people. Some employees are even ready to leave their jobs and search for a new job with a good work-life balance system in place. The current numbers show that, regrettably, lots of organizations do not take it seriously.

Companies need to decide whether their employees are given the chance, but will also give advantages to the company itself. Work-life balance is important for employers as well as employees. As we all know, the happier the workers are, the better the employees.

FAQ . What percentage of people have a work-life balance?



Nearly 60% of worldwide employees think they have the best work-life balance, but 77% note they have witnessed fatigue at their present job. The present state of worldwide work-life balance statistics has them asking one core question. Who has a better work-life balance?



The nations with the best work-life balance in the world are Austria, Australia, the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, and Finland.

