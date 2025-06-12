Drupal Statistics By Demographics, Country And Usage (2025)

Introduction

Drupal Statistics: Drupal is going to be one of the most favored at the disposal of developers and businesses in the year 2024, as it has managed to keep IT and content management system development at the top of the game. Due to its powerful characteristics of flexibility, security, and scalability, it has managed to create a market for itself in the intensely competitive CMS market.

This article presents an in-depth analysis of major Drupal statistics for the year 2024, with a focus on usage patterns, distribution, users, and economic concerns.

Editor’s Choice

Currently, Drupal developers in the US have an average hourly wage of $35 .

. In cases where there is knowledge of PHP, around $87,000 in annual salary can be expected from Drupal development jobs.

in annual salary can be expected from Drupal development jobs. As per the Drupal statistics of 2022, there were more than 1.7 million active Drupal websites.

active Drupal websites. The platform’s name is derived from a misspelling of a Dutch druppel, meaning a drop.

Currently, Google Analytics is reported to be used by approximately 321540 Drupal websites.

Drupal websites. Salaries for Drupal developers in the United States range from $50,000 to $101,000 ITU.

ITU. For instance, the ability to code in professional and complicated languages such as C++, Java, or PHP increases the pay earned. 1.5 websites out of every 100 use Drupal in the whole world, which equates to a 2.0 content management system (CMS) market share position.

websites out of every use Drupal in the whole world, which equates to a 2.0 content management system (CMS) market share position. There is at least one site made using Drupal for every thirty sites available on the internet.

Drupal statistics reveal that, currently, there are free Drupal modules that can be downloaded are more than 48,166 .

. For design, Drupal has more than 3000 themes to adjust the appearance of websites.

themes to adjust the appearance of websites. Users can use up to three languages on the platform at the same time.

The number of registered members of Drupal is about 1.3 million , and 7% of the world’s top ten thousand websites use this platform.

, and of the world’s top ten thousand websites use this platform. Drupal statistics indicate that most Drupal developers are in the 30 to 49 age bracket ( 76% ), with a 15% share aged over 50 . No one is under 21 years of age, implying a narrow scope of application among students. In the 2023 and 2024 surveys, 92% of the respondents were managing more than one Drupal website.

age bracket ( ), with a share aged over . No one is under years of age, implying a narrow scope of application among students. In the 2023 and 2024 surveys, of the respondents were managing more than one Drupal website. The United States has the highest number of Drupal sites, at 215086 , followed by Russia, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

, followed by Russia, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Drupal statistics show that approximately 43% of all websites on the Internet use WordPress as a content management system, which corresponds to a market share of 64.3% . The next is Shopify, with a market share of 6.1% . Drupal gets sixth place in the ranking of most used CMS, with only 1.2% of all internet pages and 1.8% of the CMS market.

of all websites on the Internet use WordPress as a content management system, which corresponds to a market share of . The next is Shopify, with a market share of . Drupal gets sixth place in the ranking of most used CMS, with only of all internet pages and of the CMS market. Drupal accounts for only 3.1% of the world’s top million sites and 7.5% of the top 1,000 websites; however, these figures pale in comparison against the statistics for WordPress, which is expected to sustain 63.8% of the top one million and 47.5% of top one thousand ca websites by the year 2024.

of the world’s top million sites and of the top websites; however, these figures pale in comparison against the statistics for WordPress, which is expected to sustain of the top one million and of top one thousand ca websites by the year 2024. There are millions of websites that use Drupal as their content management system, while there are off over 116,000 monthly searches for the term “Drupal.” Other terms searched together with those in relation to Drupal include, but are not limited to, “ Drupal 8 ” ( 3,100 ), “ Drupal vs WordPress ” ( 4,300 ), and “ Drupal tutorial ” ( 1,900 ).

monthly searches for the term “Drupal.” Other terms searched together with those in relation to Drupal include, but are not limited to, “ ” ( ), “ ” ( ), and “ ” ( ). Trust Radius rates Drupal at 8.2 out of 10 as far as customer satisfaction is concerned, with some studies reporting satisfaction levels of up to 97% . Its versatility, safety, and dependability are appreciated by users.

out of 10 as far as customer satisfaction is concerned, with some studies reporting satisfaction levels of up to . Its versatility, safety, and dependability are appreciated by users. The cost of migrating to Drupal can be quite considerable, with a simple website migration costing anywhere between $15,000 and $85,000. Talented developers charge between $65 and $250, depending on their experience, but enterprise migration levels would cost over a hundred thousand dollars.

Drupal Key Facts

According to Drupal statistics, Drupal is popular in sectors characterized by the need for tailor-made and reliable solutions, such as government, which accounts for 34%; higher education, which comprises 22%; non-profits at 18%; and finally, health care at 14%.

A staggering 71% of government sites that are using some type of CMS are built using Drupal, emphasizing its security and flexibility. In education, Drupal’s usage keeps growing, with more than 10,000 universities and colleges that are reported to run it for their websites.

Coming to geography, the largest number of Drupal users is situated in the North American region, where 48% of the users are located, supported by some big corporations and organizations.

Europe accounts for 34% of the users, with a high rate of usage in Germany, the UK, and France.

Asia Pacific accounts for 12%, with incipient usage in both India and Australia, while the remaining 6% is accounted for by South America and Africa, respectively.

The Drupal community is still robust, with over 124,000 developers who write and edit code, modules, themes, and patches.

In the year 2024, 8,000 additional modules were launched to enhance the site’s versatility.

Donations and sponsors from the businesses raised approximately four million dollars, which was used to advance Drupal, its safety, and its structures.

Drupal websites witness a user engagement of 68%, which is directly contributed to by its numerous functionalities and emphasis on user experience.

Improved caching efficiency and server upgrades resulted in a 14% enhancement in page load times on Drupal platforms in 2024, a factor that positively impacts user satisfaction.

Drupal statistics show that more than 50,000 sites built using Drupal attract over 1 million visitors per month, proving that Drupal can be used to build and run effective high-traffic applications.

Within six months of the release of the latest version of Drupal, 85% of the sites running on the CMS upgrade to the new version, attesting to the fact that the CMS comes with strong security.

In 2024, for example, 5,300 vulnerabilities were addressed through updates and patches, proving yet again that security is one of Drupal’s strong points.

Inbuilt functionalities such as SSL, SSO, and multi-factor authentication especially appeal to sectors with strict data control policies.

The price range to create a Drupal-based website starts from $15,000 and can go as high as $150,000, depending on how much customization is needed.

Drupal statistics project that the annual maintenance cost per site will be between $3,000 and $10,000. This includes updates, security fixes, and server management.

Most firms say that for Drupal, the initial expenditures are bigger. Still, the total costs of ownership are approximately 30% less than for other content management systems because of lower licensing costs and a lesser number of attacks.

Most Used Web Frameworks Among Developers

(Reference: statista.com)

In the ranking of frameworks favored by developers, Drupal fared the worst in 2022, with very few users. On the contrary, Node.js was ranked number one, having been used by 47.1% of the sampled respondents.

Close to 290,755 live websites are powered by Drupal version 7, which constitutes almost 47.6% of all Drupal sites in operation.

As of the year 2022, more than 1.7 million sites have made use of Drupal, and approximately 600,000 active websites are still part of the Drupal CMS.

Well-known examples of websites built on top of Drupal’s structure would be Pinterest.com, Cambridge.org, NIH.gov, and Okta.com.

Drupal Demographics

(Reference: thedroptimes.com)

Drupal statistics reveal that the majority (76%) of the developers working with Drupal are between 30 and 49 years old, with 15% of them surpassing 50 years.

Interestingly, no participant was aged below 21 years.

Although the usage of Drupal is encouraged in many institutions, the fact that there were no respondents in their teenage years suggests that the use of the software may not be as widespread in educational settings as one would expect.

Drupal Versions

(Reference: ironstar.io)

We can now look at the Drupal version distribution among the 2023 and 2024 surveys as the ratio of the number of respondents in each year’s survey. The percentage of those who managed more than one Drupal website is as high as 92%.

In 2024, there was reported one Drupal 4 site and six Drupal 5 sites, while there were none for these versions in 2023.

Some respondents still work with some Drupal 7 sites despite the declining trend of Drupal 7 and 8 usage, with close to half of the respondents still using at least one Drupal 7 site.

Also, it is nice to see that every respondent is managing at least one Drupal 10 site.

Drupal Statistics By Country

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

These Drupal statistics depict the prominence of Drupal in the US, which comes first with 215,086 active sites.

Other countries where there are also a large number of Drupal-based websites include Russia, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

It should be noted that these figures are from data that was obtained as of October 2023.

These figures may not be the same now owing to the deployment of new sites, migration of sites, or even the tearing down of some of them. In addition, these numbers only account for the active sites that were found and do not include all Drupal installations worldwide.

Drupal Market Share

(Source: cminds.com)

Drupal statistics reveal that WordPress remains remarkably ahead of the competition, with 43.0% of all content management systems-using websites built on top of its service, equating to a very impressive overall share of the market at 64.3%.

In this context, the second competitor is e-commerce, operated by Shopify, which accounts for only 6.1% of the market.

On the other hand, as for the other system, Drupal, it is in the sixth place with its usage among 1.2 % of websites, accounting for 1.8 % of the total CMS industry.

All this data in this graph above is enough to explain the 21 domination and reach of WordPress relative to the market, which is even more pronounced when one looks at the distribution of the market share in the top million, top 100k, top 10k, and top 1k sites.

Drupal Vs WordPress Usage On The Top Sites

(Reference: cminds.com)

Out of the leading websites in the business, Drupal has a substantial proportion, claiming a powerful share of 3.1% of the million and 7.5% of the live ones.

It is fair to say that it enjoys a healthy share of the industry. Nonetheless, these figures seem small when compared to those of WordPress.

By 2024 forecasts, 63.8% of the largest one million websites and 47.5% of the thousand websites are run on WordPress, almost half of the websites in that category.

Drupal Usage Statistics

Drupal statistics show that Drupal is utilized by millions of websites, which emphasizes the faith they have in the content management system, especially for companies wishing to make a big impact online.

Each month, SemRush reports that ‘Drupal’ is queried over 116,000 times.

Despite Google handling billions of searches each day, an impressive percentage of searches are related to Drupal.

For example, WooCommerce, which is also a CMS oriented towards online retail only, fetches up to 240,900 searches a month.

Monthly volumes of other queries that are closely related to Drupal and their search statistics include “Drupal 8” (3,100), “Drupal vs WordPress” (4,300), “Drupal Tutorial” (1,900), “Drupal download” (780), and “what is Drupal used for” (1,400).

There are many users around the world, although not as many as for some competitive CMS solutions, who would like to try working with Drupal.

Users are satisfied with Drupal, with Trust Radius scoring 8.2 out of 10 based on 300 votes.

Some other research indicates that this number is as high as 97%. Users’ responses acknowledge the system to be very flexible, secure, and consistent, with minimum downtimes and reliable support.

They also note that Drupal is very stable, with very few bugs and a fast turnaround in fixing problems.

Drupal Migration Cost

The expenses for transitioning to Drupal can be enormous. Even the simplest of the possible Drupal websites may vary from 15000 to 85000 USD.

The type of hourly rates for either Drupal migration or undertaking any development projects largely depends on the developer themselves; however, on average, good Drupal developers charge anywhere between 65 to 150 dollars worldwide per achieved hour. For an enterprise-level Drupal migration, such costs can go beyond 100,000 USD.

Given the risk and high levels of uncertainty involved, organizations must have proper and adequate plans and budgets for such expenditures.

Time should also be allocated for decision-makers and business owners at this stage to be actively involved in the migration process.

Drupal Partners has a wide range of Drupal services, including Drupal CMS website development, migration, and support.

Conclusion

Drupal remains one of the best content management systems available, especially for large organizations that need to implement a lot of modifications and focus on security. In the year 2024, the expansion of Drupal statistics and its steady presence in sectors with high risks indicate its strength and versatility.

Thanks to community support, constant improvements, and a security-oriented approach, there is every reason to believe that Drupal has the potential to grow and be a force to reckon with in the CMS market for a long time.

Be it for the public sector, charitable organizations, or large enterprises, Drupal still proves to be an effective and adaptable tool to tackle complicated digital issues.

Sources Statista Techjury Cminds Thedroptimes Kellton Ispectra Ironstar Enterpriseappstoday Drupalpartners

FAQ . What are the primary advantages of using Drupal as a content management system?



Drupal is a content management system that is highly preferred due to its custom fit, coded security measures, and growth-oriented character, which makes it ideal for companies and organisations that need such systems. Its usable features come with the assistance of the community, which helps to use Drupal to manage websites that experience high traffic. What is Drupal’s position when it comes to the level of application of other content management systems?



As of 2024, for all cawed sites, the statistics of Drupal have been estimated at 1.2% and of CMS distribution – at 1.8%, with the sixth position in the total share. Conversely, 63% and 43% of all sites are occupied by the press and its market share, respectively. What is the estimated time and cost for proceeding to Drupal?



The prices for its development and subsequent transition to Drupal vary considerably, particularly concerning website simple migrations, which can fall within the $15,000 and $85,000 range. Enterprise-level migrations are very expensive and can cost over a hundred thousand dollars depending on the complexity involved in customisations. What is the age range distribution of Drupal developers?



Drupal developers’ age distribution is predominantly between 30 to 49 years (76%), with 15% being over 50. Also worth noting is that none of the respondents who took part in the surveys were below the age of 21, meaning that there is a shortage of relatively younger users, especially in Learning Institutions. How well has Drupal been received by users, and what are the other VoIP-related queries users tend to search for?



Users tend to be satisfied with Drupal, scoring it 8.2 out of 10 in Trust Radius, and some researchers report even a 97% level of satisfaction. Popular queries include the search phrases “Drupal” (116 000), “Drupal versus WordPress” (4300) and “Drupal tutorial” (1900), which are searched within a month.

