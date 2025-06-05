Pet Ownership Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Pet Ownership Statistics: Pet ownership has become very common around the world in 2024. Many people enjoy having pets like dogs, cats, birds, or fish as part of their family. Pets offer companionship, reduce stress, and can make people feel happier. For some, pets provide emotional support or help with daily tasks, especially for people with special needs.

People owning a pet also come with responsibilities, like providing food, regular checkups at the vet, and proper care. Pet owners need to be prepared for the time, money, and attention they need to live healthy and happy lives.

In the United States of America, 66% of U.S. households owned a pet in 2024, resulting in 86.9 million homes.

General Pet Ownership Statistics

The average yearly cost for essential dog expenses is around USD 1,533 for most pet owners.

Dogs are the most popular pets in the U.S., with 65.1 million households owning one.

Besides, cats are second with 46.5 million households, followed by freshwater fish with 11.1 million.

Pet Ownership Statistics also show that around 42% of dog and 43% of cat owners got their pets from a store.

Whereas 38% of dog and 40% of cat owners adopted from an animal shelter or rescue.

A report published by Forbes indicates that in 2024, households earning USD 100,000 or more are most likely to own pets: 63% own dogs, and 40% own cats.

Similarly, homeowners are more likely to have pets than renters, with 58% owning dogs and 36% owning cats compared to renters.

As of 2024, people living in rural areas in the U.S. are more likely to own pets, with 71% having a pet.

Compared to suburbs and cities, people in rural areas are more likely to have multiple pets, with 47% owning more than one.

Around 23% of dog and 7% of cat owners got their pets from breeders.

Interesting Facts of Pet Ownership

Nearly 6% of pets in the U.S., about 2 million, travel by plane with their owners each year.

To date, there are about 30 to 40 million homeless cats in the U.S.

Nearly 60% of U.S. pet owners are women, with many being wealthy.

Besides, 77% of women in pet-owning households earning over USD 220,000 are aged 50 or older.

According to the ASPCA, about 6.3 million pets go to shelters in the U.S. each year, with 3.1 million dogs and 3.2 million cats.

People living in mobile homes have the highest pet ownership rate at 73.8%.

Pet Ownership Statistics reports that, on average, 56% of adult dogs are overweight.

World Pet Ownership Statistics

In 2024, globally, there will be more than 900 million pet dogs and 370 million cats available.

In contrast, Brazil has more small dogs per person than any other country in the world.

Around 90% of families in the U.S. think of their dogs as important members of the family.

Similarly, at the same time, there are 249.6 million pet birds in homes.

Russia will secure the highest percentage of cat owners in the world, with 59% of people owning a cat.

In the last 25 years, the pet industry has grown by 450%.

By the end of 2027, this industry is supposed to reach up to USD 358.62 billion.

Globally, there are now more than 630 different brands of pet food available in 2024.

According to Pet Ownership Statistics, the pet grooming industry will reach USD 14.46 billion by 2025.

In recent years, the total number of dogs and cats in the European Union has been around 92 million and 113 million, respectively.

On the other hand, the number of dogs and cats in China will be made up (74 and 67

million) and in the U.S. (85 and 65 million).

United States Pet Ownership Statistics

Based on APPA survey reports from 2023 to 2024, nearly 66% of U.S. households, or 86.9 million homes, have a pet.

In America, the average household spends about USD 741 each year to take care of its pets.

Households with pets in the West spend the most, around USD 1,046 per year, which is 1.1% of their income.

Total Pet Industry Expenditure Statistics

In the year 2024, the expected expenditure of the U.S. pet industry will be around USD 150.6 billion.

Furthermore, the previous year’s expenditures are represented below:

Year Expenditure Amount

(USD billion) 2023 147 2022 136.8 2021 123.6 2020 108.9 2019 97.1 2018 90.5 2017 69.5 2016 66.8 2015 60.3

Pet owners are projected to spend USD 60 billion on pet food and treats, and approximately USD 39.5 billion on vet care and related products.

Supplies, Live Animals, and OTC Medicine: In 2024, spending in this category will be around $22.6 billion.

Similarly, grooming and boarding expenses will reach USD 14.5 billion.

With rising pet healthcare costs, 23% of pet owners have pet insurance, contributing to USD 7.5 billion in premiums.

As mentioned in Pet Ownership Statistics, spending on pet toys and accessories will be around USD 4.7 billion.

Training services, including behavior classes, are expected to generate USD 1.6 billion.

Pet Ownership Statistics By Number of Households

In 2024, dogs and cats will be the most common pets in the U.S., and they are expected to be available in 65.1 million and 46.5 million households, respectively.

Furthermore, the other most popular pets in the nation by total number of households are Freshwater Fish (11.1 million), Small Animals (6.7 million), Birds (6.1 million), Reptiles (6 million), Horses (2.2 million), and Saltwater Fish (2.2 million).

Generation Wise Pet Ownership Statistics

In the U.S., millennials make up the largest group of pet owners, with 33% owning pets by 2024.

Meanwhile, the GenX and baby boomers will capture the second and third positions in pet ownership, resulting in 25% and 24%, respectively.

Furthermore, in 2024, other shares of current pet owners by generation are Baby Boomers (24%), Gen Z (16%), and Builders (2%).

By Pet Type, 2024

Generation Dog Cat Bird Pig Rabbit Fish Lizard Turtle GenZ 86% 81% 46% 30% 28.00% 26% 24% 22% Millennials 66% 59% 20% 15% 19.00% 12% 11% 7% Gen X 69% 54% 7% 5% 8.00% 8% 5% 2% Baby Boomers 50% 42% 105 6% 6.00% 105 6% 5% Silent Generation 77% 58% 18% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10%

Cost Statistics of Pet Ownership

The average yearly cost for essential dog expenses is around USD 1,533 for most pet owners.

Pet Ownership Statistics further reports that USD 253 is the cost of boarding a dog for seven days, USD 679.50 is the cost of veterinary care, and USD 601.01 is the cost of pet insurance.

In 2024, dog owners spent the most on vet care, accounting for around USD 367, followed by food (USD 339) and grooming (USD 99), toys (USD 79), and others (USD 28) for their pets every year.

In contrast, annual spending on cats and both cats & dogs in 2024 is stated in the table below:

Household Type Total Food Veterinary Care Toy Grooming Others Cats USD 653 USD 310 USD 253 USD 50 USD 18 USD 22 Both with Cats and Dogs USD 807 USD 321 USD 311 USD 83 USD 64 USD 28

States With The Highest Pet Ownership Rates In The U.S

A Statista report analyses show that in 2024, Wyoming will have the most pet owners, with 72% of households owning at least one pet.

At the same time, West Virginia will secure the second-highest pet ownership rate, at 71%, while Colorado’s rate will account for the lowest, at around 65%.

Similarly, pet ownership rates in the United States in 2024, by other leading states, are estimated to be Nebraska (70%), Vermont (70%), Idaho (70%), Indiana (69%), Arkansas (69%), Mississippi (66%), Oklahoma (65%) and Colorado (65%).

The Top Best Cities For Pet Owners Statistics

City Overall Score Dog Vet Cost Score Cat Vet Cost Score Vet Access Score Pet-Friendly Spaces Score Kansas City

(Missouri) 100 98.75 98.75 75.63 64.49 Nashville

(Tennessee) 98.91 96.24 96.24 61.88 84.04 Albuquerque

((New Mexico) 98.53 91.22 91.22 61.25 95.22 Raleigh

(North Carolina) 97.09 79.94 79.94 91.88 79.7 Wichita

(Kansas) 96.04 100 100 72.5 49.91 Louisville

(Kentucky) 95.52 96.24 96.24 80 47.96 Tucson

(Arizona) 94.51 91.22 91.22 63.75 77.25 Greensboro

(North Carolina) 94.19 91.22 91.22 78.13 58.01 Cincinnati

(Ohio) 92.45 91.22 91.22 71.88 59.46 Tulsa

(Oklahoma) 91.91 91.22 91.22 77.50 51.16

The Top 10 Expensive Cities To Own A Dog

Cities Average Household Income (USD) (Annual Cost) and (Share of Household) of vet care insurance & Boarding (Annual Cost) and (Share of Household) of Daycare Huntsville

(Alabama) 76,963 USD 1,302 & 1.69% USD 2,688 & 3.49% Kansas City

(Missouri) 73,900 USD 1,329 & 1.80% USD 2,688 & 3.64% Omaha

(Nebraska) 73,720 USD 1,261 & 1.71% USD 2,784 & 3.78% Cincinnati

(Ohio) 70,818 USD 1,341 & 1.89% USD 2,688 & 3.80% Jacksonville

(Florida) 68,394 USD 1,341 & 1.96% USD 2,880 & 4.21% San Antonio

(Texas) 66,775 USD 1,327 & 1.99% USD 2,592 & 3.88% Louisville

(Kentucky) 64,029 USD 1,362 & 2.13% USD 2,784 & 4.35% Fort Wayne

(Indiana) 62,155 USD 1,345 (2.16%) USD 2,847 (4.58%) Oklahoma City

(Oklahoma) 61,815 USD 1,292 (2.09%) USD 2,688 (4.35%) El Paso

(Texas) 51,002 USD 1,323 (2.59%) USD 2,496 (4.89%)

The Top 10 Dog Statistics In 2024

Reason Behind People Are Unlikely To Buy Pet Insurance In The Next 3 Months Statistics

Pet Ownership Statistics in 2024 further reports that among dog owners without pet insurance, around 42% said they won’t buy it soon because it’s too expensive.

In addition, other reasons for not buying pet insurance are stated below:

They don’t think they will need it 24% Not Worthy 21% Not having any product knowledge 5% No appropriate knowledge of those who sell it 4%

Pet Ownership And Insurance Statistics

Pet Ownership Statistics further states that around 26.7% of people said veterinary care is their biggest pet-related expense.

Almost 78.8% of pet owners believe pet insurance is worth the cost for them and their pets.

Meanwhile, nearly 53.7% of people with pet insurance have coverage for their dog in their policy.

Similarly, 36.7% of them have taken on debt to cover their pet's medical expenses.

In recent years, 63.3% of owners say they spend most of their vet money on routine pet care.

Conclusion

Pet ownership is growing around the world because more people understand the emotional and health benefits of having pets. In 2024, the pet industry has grown a lot, representing a strong bond between pets and their owners. But owning a pet also means taking on responsibilities, like spending money on food, healthcare, grooming, and more.

As the pet care market gets bigger, pet owners, businesses, and leaders need to focus on caring for pets properly. This trend of owning a pet is likely to keep growing in the future, changing the pet care industry.

What is the biggest responsibility of pet ownership?



The biggest responsibility of pet ownership is to ensure that pets receive proper care, including food, medical attention, exercise, and love, to keep them healthy, safe, and happy. What are the challenges of owning a pet?



Owning a pet can be challenging in some cases because of the higher costs of food, healthcare, grooming, time commitment, and ensuring proper care, exercise, and attention for the pet's overall well-being. What are the effects of pet ownership?



Pet ownership can enhance an individual's mental and physical health, reduce stress, provide companionship, and increase happiness, but it also involves financial responsibilities and time commitments for care and well-being. What is the value of pet ownership?



Pet ownership provides companionship, reduces stress, improves mental health, and brings joy, making life more fulfilling.

