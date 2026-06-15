Introduction

Trustpilot Statistics: Trustpilot is an enormous online review platform that consumers turn to when they are contemplating a purchase in the hopes of finding reviews from fellow consumers. Trustpilot has become closer to being the most trusted name in online reviews in 2026, with millions of reviews written for thousands of businesses across the globe.

Here is an article that deeply investigates all the primary dimensions of Trustpilot statistics for the year 2026, covering user growth, impact on businesses, and performance.

Editor’s Choice

According to Trustpilot statistics, Trustpilot bookings thus grew from US$113 million in 2020 to US$195 million in 2023, with annual increases of 32.7%, 10%, and 18.2%, respectively. In the customer service and marketing technology arena, Zendesk enjoys frontrunner status with an 18.46% market share, followed by Trustpilot and Intercom at 13.49% and 13.05%, respectively. Trustpilot’s major areas of product focus include marketing, with 816 offerings; SEO, with 707; e-commerce, with 670 and 598; digital marketing, with 580; social media, which has 485; and design, also with 485. Trustpilot’s customer base is regionally diverse, with the UK (28,053 customers) and the US (17,592 customers) being the heaviest, followed by the Netherlands, Denmark, France, Germany, and Italy. The United States leads with 21.19% of traffic, generating 21.46 million visits. Of these visits, 33.32% come from desktop devices, while 66.68% are made through mobile devices. Of these two top e-commerce platforms, WooCommerce provides Trustpilot with a head start with 542 stores, followed closely by Shopify, which has 235 stores, and then Custom Cart, Magento, OpenCart, Wix, and others. Trustpilot statistics show that the Trustpilot user base consists of 55.38% male and 44.62% female, with the largest group, 26.43%, falling between 25 to 34 years, followed by the age group of 35 to 44 years at 19.06 and 18 to 24 years at 16.24. Trustpilot.com recorded an impressive 101.3 million visits in May, marking a 6.43% increase compared to April’s traffic.

Trustpilot Booking Statistics

Year Bookings / ARR 2020 USD 113M 2021 USD 150M 2022 USD 165M 2023 USD 195M 2024 USD 234M 2025 USD 296M 2026 USD 303.1M

(Reference: statista.com)

Bookings for Trustpilot Group had witnessed spectacular growth between 2020 and 2026.

In 2020, Trustpilot Group posted bookings of USD 113 million.

This grew +32.7% to USD 150 million in 2021.

Bookings grew yet again in 2022 by +10% to USD 165 million.

There was another growth of +18.2% in 2023, taking the bookings tally to USD 195 million.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) had grown to about USD 234 million in 2024 (More than 20% Year-on-Year growth).

The next year, ARR grew to about USD 296 million (+26% YoY), backed by 97,000 paying customers and a gross margin of 82%.

Looking ahead to 2026, according to estimates by Morgan Stanley, the company’s revenue will come in at USD 303.1 million (More than 15.4% organic growth), marking over a 168% cumulative increase since 2020.

Trustpilot Market Share

Metric Value Market share in Reputation Management 51.55% Market share in Reviews & Ratings category 9.15% Companies using Trustpilot 144,591+ Total reviews on platform 320M-361M+ Monthly active users 70M Annual Trustbox impressions 140B

Trustpilot statistics state the values of segmented estimated market shares according to different companies and services in the technology sector, specifically in customer service and marketing platforms.

Trustpilot’s leadership in the SaaS review sector is underscored by its 51.55% market share in reputation management as of 2026, dwarfing competitors like Hootsuite (8.11%), Yotpo (7.87%), and Podium (7.40%).

This dominance is reinforced by its global footprint, with over 144,591 companies using its platform, and a consulting services market projected to grow at 15% CAGR through 2033.

The platform now hosts more than 361M reviews and serves 70 million monthly active users, making it the world’s largest open-access consumer review platform.

Trustpilot Product and Services

(Reference: 6sense.com)

It is evident from Trustpilot statistics that Trustpilot has established products and services in the various available categories, each of which has a corresponding number, indicating how much focus or offering is put into that category.

Marketing, with 816, accounts for the most because a considerable portion of Trustpilot’s services is marketing-related solutions.

This is followed by SEO or search engine optimization, which will be 707, indicating an impressive emphasis on improving sites for rankings and visibility for businesses.

It supports e-commerce-related services under two figures, 670 and 598, indicating a dual approach toward e-commerce solutions and support for online businesses.

Digital marketing has and will still score 580 on Trustpilot, presumably including online advertising and possible strategies to enhance brand visibility.

In the Social Media sector, Trustpilot provides 485 services, exchanging them for the input it obtains from social platforms, while the Design category also has 485, suggesting Trustpilot’s services under visual branding and web design.

Indeed, these numbers show a very big and comprehensive scope of offerings by Trustpilot, leaving out loud marketing, SEOs, and e-commerce.

Trustpilot Customers Geography

(Reference: 6sense.com)

Trustpilot statistics indicate how well distributed Trustpilot’s consumers were over different countries. The UK heads the crowd with 28,053 customers, marking it a sturdy presence in the territory.

The next is the United States, which has 17,592 customers, making it another big market for Trustpilot.

The Netherlands has 6,440 customers, standing as a major share, while Denmark has 4,264 customers.

France, with 3,769 customers, and Germany, with 3,580, represent yet another big chunk of users.

Italy wraps the list into 3,491 customers, which makes for a comparatively small but meaningful portion of Trustpilot’s customer base.

The data demonstrate that Trustpilot has a broad geographical reach, especially in Europe and North America.

Trustpilot Website Traffic By Country

(Reference: semrush.com)

The above Trustpilot statistics data shows the countries where the traffic of Trustpilot’s website comes from, with %ages and device preferences in each region.

The United States leads with 21.19% of traffic, generating 21.46 million visits. Of these visits, 33.32% come from desktop devices, while 66.68% are made through mobile devices.

The United Kingdom follows as the second-largest contributor with 17.41% of traffic, accounting for 17.64 million visits. Mobile users dominate at 72.11%, compared to 27.89% from desktop users.

Germany holds 7.71% of overall traffic with 7.81 million visits, where 37.46% of visits come from desktops and 62.54% from mobile devices.

Italy accounts for 6.63% of traffic, equal to 6.72 million visits, with 72.33% of visits through mobile devices and 27.67% through desktops.

France captures 6.42% of traffic with 6.51 million visits, showing 35.08% of visits coming from desktops and 64.92% from mobile devices.

This would give a geographical spread of the traffic visiting the Trustpilot site and different use preferences for desktop and mobile from region to region.

Trustpilot Website Traffic Sources

(Source: semrush.com)

Trustpilot has received data on traffic sources and destinations on its website.

Trustpilot statistics indicate that Direct traffic tops the sources with 43.88% of traffic, recording an impressive increase of 24.57%. This highlights the strong brand recognition Trustpilot enjoys among users.

Google Organic (google.com) follows closely, accounting for 40.36% of traffic, though it experienced a slight decline of 0.2%.

Mail.google.com contributed 1.16%, with a notable 4.59% increase, while Brave.com brought in 0.65% with a 6.55% rise. Bing.com captured 0.68% but saw a significant drop of 19.62%.

Google.com tops the most visited destinations by outgoing traffic, accounting for 4.23% of the outgoing traffic, with a modest growth of 1.37%.

Reddit.com captures 2.13% of outgoing traffic, showing a healthy increase of 5.52%. Facebook.com occupies 1.82%, also growing by 2.84%.

Other notable destinations include Winna.com at 0.91%, which recorded a remarkable surge of 1,487.72%, and business-users-auth at 0.91%, both reflecting emerging outbound traffic patterns.

This data thus shows how Trustpilot is heavily dependent on organic search and direct traffic while showing changing user exit behavior in destination terms.

Top Stores Using Trustpilot

(Source: storeleads.app)

The above Trustpilot statistics data enumerates the number of online stores that have integrated with Trustpilot across several e-commerce platforms.

WooCommerce holds the first position with 542 stores, which shows heavy adoption by businesses where Trustpilot will be integrated for reviews.

Shopify has a following of 235 stores, showing up well for e-commerce companies. Custom Cart stands for businesses having custom platforms with 188 stores using the service called Trustpilot.

Around 46 stores are from Magento, whereas OpenCart has only 24 stores using this service. Among the stores, Wix, known for website building, has about 17 stores that integrate Trustpilot.

ShopBase is used by 9 stores, while Graphy has 6 stores adopting Trustpilot.

Both PrestaShop and Zenler saw their use by 5 stores each. Thus, the above data shows the strength of Trustpilot in adapting and using a very good number of different e-commerce platforms, with the highest being WooCommerce and Shopify, followed by the others.

Trustpilot Demographics

(Source: similarweb.com)

The demographics that are available, primarily suitable to Trustpilot users, show that 55.38% of the male users are a slight majority of the user base, with 44.62% being female.

Trustpilot statistics reveal that the greatest number of users is 26.43%, between the age group of 25 and 34, followed by 19.06% in the age group of 35 and 44.

Age ranges, 18-24, are inclined into this by 16.24%, while those aged 45 to 54 comprise 16.19%.

Users aged 55 to 64 represent 12.80% of the population, and the smallest group includes individuals aged 65 and above, at 9.28%.

The demographic profile, therefore, shows that, at its best, primarily young and mid-aged adults, Trustpilot has a slightly balanced user base but is male-skewed.

Trustpilot.com Traffic and Visitor Engagement

Trustpilot.com recorded an impressive 101.3 million visits in May, marking a 6.43% increase compared to April’s traffic.

Visitors spend an average of 4 minutes and 32 seconds per session on the website, browsing approximately 2.5 pages per visit.

With a bounce rate of 56.0%, slightly more than half of visitors leave after viewing only one page.

Looking at the past three months, Trustpilot.com maintained strong traffic levels, with March recording the highest at 111.2 million visits, followed by a dip to 95.18 million in April, and a recovery to 101.3 million in May.

Trustpilot.com Traffic Share By Device

Mobile devices account for the lion’s share of Trustpilot.com’s traffic at 64.81%, nearly double the desktop share of 35.19%.

Desktop visits maintained a consistent range of approximately 30-40 million throughout the six months, showing minimal variation.

Trustpilot.com AI Traffic Data

ChatGPT is the dominant AI platform driving visitors to Trustpilot.com, generating 118K visits over the past six months. This represents 0.124% of the total AI traffic share, making it the most influential large language model (LLM) sending users to the platform.

Claude follows in second place with 20K visits, accounting for 0.021% of AI traffic share, while Gemini closely trails with 18K visits at 0.018%.

Perplexity rounds out the top AI platforms with 10K visits and a 0.01% share.

Despite the growing buzz around AI platforms, traffic from LLMs collectively represents less than 0.2% of total visits, with “Other” sources accounting for 99.827%.

Trustpilot Combating Fake Reviews

Trustpilot’s commitment to platform integrity has grown dramatically since its pioneering 2020 Transparency Report.

In 2020, over 39 million reviews were submitted, with 2.2 million (5.7%) removed as fake or harmful, around 1.5 million by automated detection and 650,000 manually.

By 2024, the platform removed 4.5 million fake reviews representing 7.4% of all submissions, with AI-powered technology now catching 90% automatically, marking a 53% increase in automated removals vs. 2023.

In 2025, a record 7.8 million fake reviews were removed across the full year.

In Q1 2026 alone, the largest single-quarter takedown in platform history, Trustpilot removed 4.1 million suspicious reviews, of which 2.9 million were caught by automated AI systems and 1.2 million through manual review or business reporting.

The platform now hosts over 361 million total reviews, with all submissions screened by machine learning, neural networks, and generative AI that analyse IP addresses, device patterns, timestamps, and content signals.

All these actions clearly show that Trustpilot is fighting against fake reviews while ensuring that the online site remains a trustworthy resource for users worldwide.

Conclusion

Trustpilot stands among the major players in the online review industry, boasting phenomenal Trustpilot statistics that reflect its growing stature as an important company in this regard. Global reach, enormous reviews, increasing revenue numbers, and valuation measure the aforementioned firms’ performance, for which they have cemented the ways of becoming a valuable platform for consumers and businesses, respectively.

With a mission towards transparency and trust, this company promises, over the years to come, that its wings will be extended for future growth.

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