Uninterruptible Power Supply Statistics By Market Trend And Facts (2025)

Uninterruptible Power Supply Statistics: Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) protect the machines and systems we depend on. They shield equipment from power cuts, voltage drops and spikes, and other electrical problems, giving time for safe shutdowns or allowing critical loads to keep running. UPSs are used in data centers, edge sites, hospitals, factories, telecom towers, and office buildings.

This article covers market size and growth, shipment and installation volumes, common capacities and form factors, technology types (online, line-interactive, standby), and battery options such as VRLA and lithium-ion. We also look at industry demand, regional differences, reliability and maintenance, and service models like purchase or subscription. The aim is to inform buyers, vendors, planners, and stakeholders.

by 2025. The UPS market is divided into four power rating categories: less than 5 kVA, 5 to 50 kVA, 51 to 200 kVA, and above 200 kVA.

General Uninterruptible Power Supply Statistics

As mentioned in market.us, rising digital services increased UPS demand, and data centres expanded despite 2.4% fewer PC shipments.

AI and cloud growth boosted data-centre demand; early 2024 had 3,871.8 MW of building, 69% higher.

In October 2024, U.S. construction spending was USD 2.17 trillion, and data centres received major funding.

IEA predicts data centres’ electricity use will grow from 415 TWh in 2024 to 945+ TWh by 2030, about 3%.

According to GSMA Mobile Economy 2024, about 5.6 billion people, or more than 69% of the world, had mobile subscriptions at the end of 2023, and that is expected to rise to 6.3 billion by 2030.

Telecom operators plan to spend over USD 600 billion on mobile towers from 2022 to 2026, and roughly 85% of that budget will be used for building 5G infrastructure.

Types of Uninterruptible Power Supply Comparison

Metrics Offline (Standby) UPS Line Interactive UPS Online Double-Conversion UPS Transfer Time 2 to 10 ms Minimal 0 ms Power Conditioning Minimal Good Perfect Efficiency Higher Higher Lower Voltage regulation Minimal Good Perfect Cost Lowest Moderate Highest Efficiency Higher Higher Lower Best for Home Use, Non-Critical Applications Business Applications Mission-Critical Applications

Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Trends

More companies are choosing lithium-ion batteries because they store more energy for their size, last longer, and need less upkeep.

New modular UPS designs let firms add or remove units so the system can grow or shrink to fit needs.

UPS units are now often tied into solar and wind systems so that backup power can be greener.

Remote monitoring tools let operators check and manage UPS equipment from anywhere to keep systems running smoothly.

Makers are also designing UPSs to use less energy, which cuts bills and helps meet sustainability goals.

Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Growth Analyses

(Reference: amazonaws.com)

The UPS market’s yearly growth increased from 12.5% in 2022 to 2023 and 11.1% from 2023 to 2024.

From 2024 to 25, the UPS market grew by 10%, and it is projected that between 2025 and 2026, the market will account for 9.1%, showing that while growth continues, the pace is gradually declining.

Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Size

(Source: shortpixel.ai)

According to market.us, the Uninterruptible Power Supply market is predicted to grow from USD 10.1 billion in 2025 to USD 15.1 billion by 2033.

This market is representing a growth rate of 5.2% CAGR from 2025 to 2033.

The above graph also estimates the market size in the coming year, followed by 2026 (USD 10.6 billion), 2027 (USD 11.1 billion), 2028 (USD 11.7 billion), 2029 (USD 12.3 billion), 2030 (USD 13 billion), 2031 (USD 13.7 billion), and 2032 (USD 14.4 billion).

Asia Pacific holds the largest UPS market share of 35% in 2023, with major technological progress in China, Japan, and India.

The Global Market Insights also stated that in 2024, the United States UPS market accounted for USD 3.6 billion.

Product and service solutions were the largest segment at roughly USD 9.5 billion, with sales to large enterprises near USD 6.0 billion.

Data-centre demand accounted for about USD 3.9 billion, and indirect channels (resellers and distributors) made up around 60% of total sales that year.

Mordor Intelligence further states that in 2024, the global UPS market was led by the Less than 10 kVA segment, which held about 47% share.

Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Share By Organization

(Reference: gminsights.com)

In 2024, large enterprises made up just over half the UPS market with a share of 54%, and brought in roughly USD 6 billion in revenue.

Small and medium-sized businesses covered the rest, accounting for around 46% of the market.

By Regional Insight

(Reference: amazonaws.com)

In 2024, the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market showed that Asia Pacific led with the largest share at 45%.

Meanwhile, the North American region followed with 25% and Europe accounted for 20%.

Lastly, South America and the Middle East & Africa each contributed 5%, respectively.

Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Size by Region

According to Cognitive Market Research, the market size of the industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply in the North American region is estimated to reach USD 1700.24 million by 2025 and USD 2247.66 million by the end of 2033.

The annual growth rate of the market will grow at a CAGR of 4.218% from 2025 to 2033.

Furthermore, other regional market sizes are estimated in the table below:

Region Market Size (USD million) CAGR (2025 to 2033) 2025 2033 Europe 1512.84 2039.02 3.801% Asia Pacific 2647.47 3859.91 4.826% South America 400.698 571.114 4.529% Middle East 309.724 437.867 4.423% Africa 243.622 328.234 3.797%

By Country

(Reference: cognitivemarketresearch.com)

The United States industrial UPS market is projected to generate sales revenue of about USD 1,390.12 million in 2025.

Moreover, by 2033, the number is expected to rise to approximately USD 1,821.28 million.

Over this period, the market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 3.44%

The market size analyses in other countries are as follows:

Country Market Size (USD million) CAGR(2025 to 2033) 2025 2033 Canada 176.655 247.467 4.304% Mexico 133.469 178.914 3.731% United Kingdom 234.49 323.592 4.108% France 185.323 238.565 3.207% Germany 290.466 413.92 4.527% Italy 129.802 169.646 3.403% Russia 86.232 105.009 2.493% Spain 145.081 199.416 4.056% Sweden 100.604 137.328 3.966% Denmark 68.834 90.981 3.548% Switzerland 70.952 90.94 3.151% Luxembourg 15.96 19.656 2.638% China 804.832 1190.78 5.019% Japan 379.912 523.403 4.086% India 345.495 540.387 5.751% South Korea 245.95 343.146 4.251% Australia 109.605 142.431 3.329% Singapore 115.43 171.766 5.094% South East Asia 227.418 344.69 5.336% Taiwan 132.638 188.209 4.471% Brazil 180.715 255.402 4.419% Argentina 72.647 107.769 5.053% Colombia 56.394 77.123 3.991% Peru 21.83 30.429 4.239% Chile 41.152 59.567 4.732% Egypt 49.277 67.519 4.015% Turkey 57.268 83.063 4.758% Saudi Arabia 87.001 123.741 4.502% UAE 43.95 65.855 5.185% Qatar 34.351 47.776 4.21% South Africa 86.388 122.497 4.462% Nigeria 38.712 53.108 4.032%

Uninterruptible Power Supply Power Rating Analyses

The UPS market is divided into four power rating categories: less than 5 kVA, 5 to 50 kVA, 51 to 200 kVA, and above 200 kVA.

The 5 to 50 kVA range dominates as it balances cost and performance.

Units below 5 kVA mainly serve homes and small offices, 51–200 kVA models support industrial setups and larger data centres.

Meanwhile, above 200 kVA systems power massive data centres and manufacturing plants.

Uninterruptible Power Supply Industry Partnerships Analyses

As mentioned in gminsights.com, in April 2025, Schneider Electric launched the compact, modular Galaxy VXL UPS for industrial sites, hyperscale colocation, and AI data centres.

Vertiv also teamed with ZincFive to pair Trinergy UPS units with nickel-zinc cabinet batteries.

As of May, Eaton launched the 9PX Gen2, a compact 4U UPS for data centres that provides 5 to 11 kW of power.

According to market.us, in June 2024, Ballard Power Systems teamed up with Vertiv to build hydrogen fuel-cell backup systems for data centres and other critical sites.

In the same year, as of July, Schneider Electric and AVEVA worked with IN-CORE Systèmes to improve electric vehicle battery production.

In September, Delta Electronics India signed an MoU with Savex Technologies, officially.

In November, E2E Networks formed a strategic partnership with Larsen & Toubro in India.

Conclusion

In recent years, UPS systems shifted from niche safety gear to essential infrastructure across industries. Three factors drive demand: more data centres and edge computing, greater renewable use that makes grids less stable, and stricter uptime and security needs. Vendors now offer combined solutions hardware with monitoring and services, and buyers focus on lifecycle costs, remote management, and greener options. Regions with digital growth and weak grids expand fastest; mature markets upgrade to efficient, long-life batteries, while emerging markets choose modular, low-cost systems. UPSs are becoming active energy partners.

FAQ . What types of UPS exist?



Three main types are available: standby (basic), line-interactive (better voltage handling), and online/double-conversion (continuous clean power). How to choose the right size?



Add up the wattage of every device you’ll connect, add about 20% to 30% extra for headroom, and pick a UPS with a VA/kW rating equal to or higher than that total. How long do UPS batteries last?



Lead-acid batteries last 3 to 7 years; lithium ones last 5 to 12 years, affected by temperature, cycles, and maintenance. How often should a UPS be tested?



Perform monthly self-tests, run a full discharge test every 6 to 12 months, and visually inspect batteries regularly for signs of wear. Can a UPS be used with renewable energy or generators?



Yes, UPS units can work with generators and renewables if properly integrated.

