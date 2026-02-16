Key Takeaways:

Scottish rocket maker Orbex has begun appointing administrators after failing to secure new funding or a buyer. The move puts around 150–160 highly skilled jobs at risk while the company continues operations during the administration process. Orbex had been developing the eco-fuelled Prime rocket and was central to UK plans for small-satellite launch from Sutherland and SaxaVord spaceports. The company’s failure to close a Series D round and an aborted sale to The Exploration Company highlight tightening capital for European launch startups.

Scottish-based rocket manufacturer Orbex has announced it is initiating the process of appointing administrators after attempts to raise fresh capital or secure a buyer collapsed, according to a statement reported by Reuters and the BBC. The firm, which employs roughly 160 people, says it will continue operating while administrators explore options including a sale of the business or its assets. Orbex chief executive Phil Chambers warned that the failure to attract new investment jeopardises hundreds of skilled jobs and risks setting back Britain’s domestic launch ambitions.

Funding Crunch Hits UK’s “Green” Launcher Bet

Orbex’s move into administration comes after the company was unable to close a critical Series D funding round, despite previous backing from private investors, European venture capital and UK public bodies. The firm had also been in talks to sell the business to Franco-German startup The Exploration Company, but those M&A discussions ultimately fell through, removing a potential lifeline.

Orbex had positioned its Prime vehicle as a low-carbon, two-stage small-satellite launcher, using bio-propane and liquid oxygen to send up to 180–200 kg to low Earth orbit. Headquartered in Scotland with additional facilities in Denmark, the company developed 3D‑printed engines and was working toward future reusability for Prime as a differentiator in the crowded small-launch segment.

The company was also central to the UK’s sovereign launch narrative through its role at Space Hub Sutherland on Scotland’s A’ Mhòine peninsula, where it secured a 50‑year sublease and planned up to 12 launches a year. In late 2024, however, Orbex put Sutherland construction on indefinite hold and shifted its initial Prime launches to SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland, signalling schedule and capital pressures even before the latest funding collapse.

Europe’s Small-Launch Race Just Got Rougher?

Orbex’s troubles land at a sensitive moment for Europe’s small-launch ecosystem, which is juggling sovereign access ambitions, ESA’s new Launcher Challenge and a crowded field of microlaunch startups. The UK government has promoted domestic launch as a pillar of its space strategy, and Orbex’s potential breakup or sale risks eroding momentum just as regulatory frameworks and spaceport infrastructure mature.

Competitors such as Scotland’s Skyrora and Spain’s PLD Space now find a clearer path to market, but also a cautionary tale about capital intensity and execution risk. ESA and national agencies have funnelled support into several players, yet Orbex’s failed Series D underscores that private investors are increasingly selective about which launch startups they believe can reach sustainable cadence and revenue.

Competitive Comparison: Orbex vs Skyrora vs PLD Space

Feature/Metric Orbex (Prime) Skyrora (Skyrora XL) PLD Space (Miura 5) Core launch vehicle Prime small-sat launcher using bio-propane and LOX. Skyrora XL three-stage launcher using eco-fuel variants.​ Miura 5 small-sat orbital launcher.​ Context Window Targets payloads up to ~180–200 kg to LEO polar/SSO from UK spaceports. Targets payloads up to 315 kg to orbit from UK sites.​ Designed for ESA-backed demo flights and future reusable capability in 2026–2030.​ Pricing per 1M Tokens Launch pricing not publicly disclosed as of early 2026. Launch pricing not publicly disclosed; focus on ESA/UK institutional contracts.​ Launch pricing not publicly disclosed; backed by ESA’s European Launcher Challenge.​ Multimodal Support Focus on small-satellite orbital launches; no crew or cargo services. Focus on small-satellite orbital launches; sounding rockets also flown.​ Focus on small-satellite orbital launches with demo and commercial missions.​ Agentic Capabilities Vertical integration plus long-term Sutherland spaceport sublease, now on hold. In-house engine test and manufacturing facilities across Scotland.​ Strong institutional backing with up to €169.1M in public funds for flights and capacity upgrades.​

While Orbex had differentiated through its eco-fuel technology and deep integration with a dedicated UK spaceport, its funding failure now weakens that position relative to rivals. Skyrora appears best placed to capitalise on UK sovereign launch ambitions, while PLD Space currently leads in secured institutional funding and programmatic backing under ESA’s European Launcher Challenge.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

In my experience, when a flagship launcher like Orbex stumbles at this late stage, it is a bearish signal for overextended corners of the launch market but a wake-up call rather than a death knell for the wider UK space sector. I think this is a big deal because it shows that even with government grants, glossy eco-launch narratives and spaceport partnerships, investors now want clear line-of-sight to recurring revenue and realistic launch cadence before writing the next cheque. For readers and customers of launch services, I generally prefer ecosystems where two or three resilient providers survive a shake-out, and Orbex’s administration may ultimately consolidate demand around the strongest UK and European contenders, even as it delivers real pain for affected staff and the communities that bet on Scotland’s first orbital rocket.