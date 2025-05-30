Android Phone Statistics By Apps, Sales, Market Share And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Android Phone Statistics: This study offers a thorough analysis of the market for Android phones in 2023 and 2024, emphasizing important trends, advancements in the industry, and consumer behavior. With a 71.74% market share as of 2024, Android phones continue to rule the worldwide smartphone scene, according to data. By 2023, there will be over 3.3 billion Android OS users globally, demonstrating the platform’s unmatched impact on the mobile industry.

Furthermore, market share data for Android phones shows that Samsung has the largest part of the market at 34%, with notable growth being driven by innovations such as 5G and foldable handsets. This statistic explores these numbers in depth, providing a thorough analysis of the elements influencing the Android ecosystem at this time.

Editor’s Choice

Android controls 70.93% of the global smartphone market as of 2024.

of the global smartphone market as of 2024. About 3.9 billion people globally use Android, which is 48.22% of the world’s population.

people globally use Android, which is of the world’s population. In the U.S., there are approximately 149.64 million Android users, with a market share of 38% .

Android users, with a market share of . The average price of Android smartphones is around USD 286, much lower than the iPhone’s USD 799.

much lower than the iPhone’s On average, Android users spend about 3 hours and 42 minutes on their devices daily.

on their devices daily. Samsung leads as the top Android manufacturer with a 35.0% market share, followed by Xiaomi with 14.70%.

market share, followed by Xiaomi with TikTok was the most downloaded Android app in 2022, with about 23.96 million installations.

There are over 2.67 million apps available on the Google Play Store as of early 2023.

apps available on the Google Play Store as of early 2023. The latest Android version, Android 12.0.0_r46, was released on April 10, 2023.

In 2022, 1 .57 billion Android devices were sold worldwide.

Android devices were sold worldwide. Approximately 96.9% of apps on the Google Play Store are free to download.

Google’s Android OS has expanded its user base to about 3.9 billion across 190 countries, up from 3.3 billion in 2022.

Android’s market share exceeds 85% in countries like Brazil, India, Indonesia, Iran, and Turkey

General Android Phone Statistics

(Reference: gs.statcounter.com)

Android Apps

(Reference: statista.com)

Android Apps

Google Play was initially launched in October 2008 as Android Market. Serving as Google’s official app store, it provides users with a vast selection of applications and digital media, including music, magazines, books, films, and TV shows.

According to Android phone statistics, as of April 2021, the top-grossing Android apps worldwide are predominantly mobile games, with Coin Master, Garena Free Fire, and PUBG Mobile leading the rankings.

This dominance of gaming apps is no surprise, as Android phone statistics predict that gaming apps will contribute to over 70% of Google Play’s app revenues by 2024. Android phone statistics highlight the significant role of gaming in the Android ecosystem.

Android Sales

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2022, smartphone vendors sold approximately 1.39 billion smartphones globally, with Android phone statistics forecasting a slight decline to 1.34 billion in 2023.

Despite this, the smartphone penetration rate continues to rise. Android phone statistics reveal that less than half of the world’s population owned a smart device in 2016, but by 2020, the smartphone penetration rate had climbed to 78.05%.

By 2025, it is expected that nearly 87% of all mobile users in the United States will own a smartphone, a significant increase from the 27% of mobile users in 2010.

In terms of end-user sales, Android phone statistics indicate that smartphone sales in the United States alone were projected to be worth around 73 billion US dollars in 2021, up from 18 billion dollars in 2010.

Additionally, global sales of smartphones, as highlighted by Android phone statistics, are expected to increase from 2020 to 2021 across every major region as the market begins to recover from the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reference: statista.com)

During the third quarter of 2023, the retention rate for Android apps after 30 days from installation was approximately 2.61%, according to Android phone statistics. Retention for Android apps was around 21% just one day after download, and it dropped to 5.6% after seven days.

As of March 2024, about 97% of all Android apps were available for free, while only 3% required payment. Android phone statistics also show that the number of free apps on the Google Play Store has consistently remained higher than the number of paid apps during the examined period.

Regional Consumption And Market Share Of Android OS

As of February 2024, the Android 14 operating system (OS) had overtaken both Android 13 and 12 versions, holding a share of over 37.2% of all mobile Android devices in the United States, according to Android phone statistics. Android 13 held around 15%, while Android 12 ranked third with approximately 15% of the market share.

Android phone statistics also highlight that since surpassing iOS in 2013 to become Europe’s most popular mobile operating system, Android has consistently increased its market share each year.

By 2023, Android was the operating system for about 65% of European mobile phones.

In Germany, both iOS and Android’s market shares of mobile operating systems saw growth from 2010 to 2023. Notably, in 2023, Android’s market share stood at around 60%, while iOS was second with 39%, based on Android phone statistics.

As of June 2024, Android led the market in the United Kingdom (UK) with roughly 54% of the mobile operating systems market share, while iOS held around 45.5%.

In the United Kingdom, Android operating system version 13.0 had the largest market share in 2023, with approximately 39.4% of all mobile Android devices, according to Android phone statistics.

The Android 12 version held around 18% of the Android mobile market in the UK during the same period.

The market share of Android in Spain has been steadily increasing since 2010, reaching nearly 80% by 2024. In contrast, iOS has been experiencing a decline almost every month since 2010, holding around 20.5% of the mobile OS market share in Spain as of March 2024, based on Android phone statistics.

In Italy, Android’s market share of mobile operating systems has been on the rise since 2010, reaching 70.22% in 2022.

On the other hand, iOS’s market share decreased significantly from 49.83% in 2010 to 29.31% in 2022, according to Android phone statistics.

Overview Of The Android Phone Market

The Android phone market remains a dominant force in the global smartphone landscape throughout 2023 and 2024. With a broad array of devices catering to various price segments and consumer preferences, Android phones offer unmatched diversity. The following sections will provide a detailed examination of key Android phone statistics, trends, and market developments during this period.

#1. Market Share Of Android Phones

Global Market Share:

Android continues to hold a dominant position in the global smartphone market, with an estimated market share of 71.5% in 2023. This market share is expected to see slight growth, reaching approximately 72.3% by the end of 2024.

Regional Breakdown:

Asia-Pacific: The region is expected to have the most market share for Android phones, with an estimated 80% in 2023 and 81% in 2024.

In Europe, Android is anticipated to have a 68% market share in 2023 and grow to 69% in 2024.

North America: Market share is expected to stay steady at 61.2% in 2024, from 61% in 2023.

Latin America: Android’s market share is projected to remain at 89% through 2024, having

reached this level in 2023.

Top Manufacturers:

Samsung: With a 23% worldwide market share in 2023, Samsung will still be the top producer of Android phones.

Xiaomi: In 2023, it will be the second-largest Android maker with 14% of the worldwide market.

Oppo and Vivo: With 9% of the market, Oppo and Vivo have established themselves as major participants in the Android ecosystem.

#2. Sales Revenue And Average Selling Price

Global Revenue:

The global revenue generated by Android phones is estimated to be around USD 280 billion in 2023.

This figure is expected to grow to USD 290 billion by 2024, driven by increasing demand in emerging markets and the premium segment.

Average Selling Price (ASP):

The ASP of Android smartphones globally was approximately USD 285 in 2023.

The ASP is anticipated to rise to USD 300 by 2024 due to the growing popularity of premium

models and foldable devices.

Premium Segment:

Android phones priced above USD 600 accounted for 25% of total Android sales in 2023.

This segment is expected to grow to 27% in 2024, with consumers increasingly opting for high-end devices.

#3. Innovation And Technology Trends

5G Adoption:

Over 60% of Android phones sold in 2023 were 5G-enabled, representing a significant increase from 45% in 2022.

By 2024, 5G phones are expected to constitute 75% of all Android devices sold.

Foldable Phones:

Foldable Android phones saw a 50% year-on-year growth in 2023, with over 12 million units sold globally.

In 2024, foldable devices are projected to account for 3% of total Android smartphone sales, driven by increased consumer interest and more affordable models.

Camera Technology:

The average megapixel count for Android smartphone cameras reached 48MP in 2023, up from 40MP in 2022.

Android phones with advanced camera setups, including multiple lenses and AI-enhanced features, are becoming more common, with nearly 30% of models offering these features in 2024.

Battery Technology:

The average battery capacity of Android phones increased to 4500mAh in 2023, up from 4200mAh in 2022.

Fast-charging capabilities have also become more widespread, with over 70% of Android phones in 2024 supporting fast charging of 30W or more.

#4. Consumer Preferences And Behavior

Brand Loyalty:

Samsung enjoys the highest brand loyalty among Android users, with 70% of Samsung users planning to purchase another Samsung device in 2024.

Xiaomi and OnePlus also have strong brand loyalty, with 55% and 50% of their users, respectively, intending to stick with the brand for their next purchase.

Purchase Drivers:

The top factors influencing Android phone purchases in 2023 were price (50%), camera quality (35%), and battery life (30%).

In 2024, these factors are expected to remain consistent, with a slight increase in the importance of 5G capability as consumers become more aware of its benefits.

Operating System Updates:

85% of Android phones in 2023 were running Android 12 or 13, ensuring users have access to the latest features and security updates.

By 2024, it is projected that 90% of Android phones will be running Android 13 or newer versions.

#5. E-commerce And Retail Sales

Online Sales Growth:

60% of Android phones were purchased online in 2023, up from 55% in 2022.

The trend towards online purchases is expected to continue, with 65% of Android phones likely to be sold online in 2024.

Key E-commerce Platforms:

Amazon: Accounted for 25% of global Android phone sales in 2023, with this share expected to grow to 27% in 2024.

Flipkart (India): Dominated the Indian market with 35% of Android phone sales in 2023, maintaining a strong position for 2024.

Retail Sales:

Brick-and-mortar stores still play a significant role, especially in emerging markets, contributing to 40% of Android phone sales in 2023.

However, this share is expected to decrease slightly to 35% in 2024 as online sales continue to grow.

#6. Environmental Impact And Sustainability

Recycling And E-waste:

Approximately 20% of Android phones were recycled or repurposed in 2023, a slight increase from 18% in 2022.

The recycling rate is expected to rise to 22% in 2024 as manufacturers and consumers become more environmentally conscious.

Sustainable Manufacturing:

Several Android phone manufacturers, including Samsung and Xiaomi, have committed to reducing their carbon footprint. In 2023, 15% of Android phones were manufactured using sustainable practices and materials.

This figure is projected to increase to 20% by 2024, reflecting a growing trend towards sustainability in the tech industry.

Energy Efficiency:

The average power consumption of Android phones decreased by 10% in 2023 compared to the previous year, thanks to more energy-efficient processors and components.

By 2024, Android phones are expected to become even more energy-efficient, with a further 5% reduction in power consumption.

#7. Price Segmentation And Consumer Spending

Budget Segment:

Android phones priced under USD 200 accounted for 30% of total sales in 2023.

This segment is expected to remain stable in 2024, with strong demand in emerging markets like India and Southeast Asia.

Mid-Range Segment:

Devices priced between USD 200 and USD 500 made up 45% of Android sales in 2023, reflecting their popularity among consumers seeking a balance between performance and price.

The mid-range segment is expected to grow slightly in 2024, capturing 47% of the market.

High-End Segment:

Android phones priced above USD 500 constituted 25% of sales in 2023, with strong growth expected in 2024 as premium models and foldable devices gain traction.

Consumer Spending:

The average consumer spending on Android phones increased to USD 320 in 2023, up from USD 300 in 2022.

This trend is expected to continue, with average spending projected to reach USD 340 in 2024, driven by the growing popularity of mid-range and premium devices.

Conclusion

The Android phone market in 2023 and 2024 is characterized by strong growth, technological advancements, and evolving consumer preferences. With a dominant market share, increasing sales revenue, and innovation in areas like 5G, foldable devices, and sustainability, Android phones continue to shape the global smartphone landscape. As consumers increasingly opt for premium models and manufacturers focus on sustainability, the Android ecosystem is well-positioned for continued success in the coming years.

Sources demandsage Appmysite Statcounter Statista Statista

FAQ . What is the current market share of Android phones in 2024?



Android phone statistics show that Android holds a 71.74% share of the global mobile operating systems market in 2024, maintaining its dominant position in the smartphone industry. How many Android users are there worldwide as of 2023?



According to Android phone statistics, there are approximately 3.3 billion Android OS users globally in 2023, reflecting the platform's widespread adoption across various regions. Which Android OS version has the highest market share in 2024?



Android 14 holds the highest market share among Android devices in the United States as of February 2024, with over 37.2% of devices running this version, according to recent Android phone statistics. What are the top factors influencing Android phone purchases?



Android phone statistics indicate that the top factors influencing Android phone purchases in 2023 are price (50%), camera quality (35%), and battery life (30%). These factors are expected to remain significant in 2024 as well. Which countries have the highest Android market share?



Android phone statistics highlight that Android is particularly popular in countries like Brazil, India, Indonesia, Iran, and Turkey, where its market share exceeds 85%, making it the leading mobile OS in these regions. How does Android’s market share compare to iOS in Europe?



As of 2023, Android holds a market share of about 65% in Europe, surpassing iOS, which continues to lag behind. Android phone statistics show that Android has maintained its lead since overtaking iOS in 2013. What percentage of Android apps are available for free?



According to Android phone statistics, as of March 2024, around 97% of all Android apps on the Google Play Store are available for free, with only 3% requiring payment. How significant is gaming in the Android ecosystem?



Android phone statistics indicate that gaming apps dominate the top-grossing Android apps worldwide. By 2024, gaming apps are expected to contribute over 70% of Google Play’s app revenues, underscoring their importance in the Android ecosystem. What is the average selling price (ASP) of Android phones in 2024?



The average selling price (ASP) of Android smartphones globally is anticipated to rise to USD 300 by 2024, driven by the growing popularity of premium models and foldable devices, according to Android phone statistics. What is the future outlook for Android phones?



Android phone statistics suggest that the Android ecosystem will continue to grow, with innovations in 5G, foldable devices, and sustainability shaping the market. The platform is well-positioned for success, with increasing consumer demand and technological advancements driving its evolution.

Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D'Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

