Cosmetics Statistics By Regions, Technology, Revenue, Products And Industry (2025)

Cosmetics Statistics: The cosmetics industry, which plays a key role in personal care, offers products that improve appearance and boost self-confidence, meeting a wide range of consumer needs through innovation and inclusivity. These products, from skincare to makeup, offer benefits like protecting the skin and enhancing beauty. However, the industry has faced criticism over potential health risks from chemical ingredients and the environmental harm caused by packaging waste.

Despite these issues, the advantages, such as increased self-esteem and better social perception, continue to make cosmetics popular. In addition, the development of eco-friendly and organic products is helping to address these concerns, making the cosmetics industry a mix of challenges and opportunities for improving personal well-being. We shall shed more light on Cosmetics Statistics through this article.

The global cosmetics industry is worth about USD 565 billion right now.

right now. By 2025, the beauty and personal care market is expected to grow to USD 716 billion .

. Cosmetics Statistics stated that around 67% of people use makeup products.

of people use makeup products. Online beauty sales have grown by 23.6%, reaching over USD 5 billion .

reaching over . On average, an American spends nearly USD 200 a year on basic cosmetics.

a year on basic cosmetics. In the U.S., 57% of women prefer skincare products made with all-natural ingredients.

of women prefer skincare products made with all-natural ingredients. The global cosmetics market is predicted to drop by 20% to 30% due to the pandemic.

to due to the pandemic. In the U.S., the beauty services industry employs over 670,000 people.

people. The beauty industry is predicted to reach over USD 650 billion by 2025.

by 2025. Skincare is the largest category, making up 40% of the total earnings. Natural and organic products are increasing in sales by 10% every year.

of the total earnings. Natural and organic products are increasing in sales by every year. Online shopping now represents more than 35% of global beauty sales. Social media and influencer marketing influence 70% of beauty buying choices.

of global beauty sales. Social media and influencer marketing influence of beauty buying choices. Millennials and Gen Z together represent 60% of beauty shoppers worldwide.

of beauty shoppers worldwide. Nearly 40% of adults aged 18-22 are interested in gender-neutral beauty products.

of adults aged are interested in gender-neutral beauty products. The makeup market is expected to grow from USD 43.61 billion in 2024 to USD 70.80 billion by 2032, with an annual growth rate of 6.24%.

billion in 2024 to billion by 2032, with an annual growth rate of Cosmetics Statistics stated that nearly 43% of women clean their makeup brushes once a month.

of women clean their makeup brushes once a month. The market for cosmetics with CBD is predicted to grow by USD 2.22 billion , with a yearly increase of almost 25% from 2020 to 2024.

, with a yearly increase of almost from 2020 to 2024. People in their 20s spend more money on makeup than any other age group.

The global anti-aging beauty market, which was valued at USD 38.62 billion in 2018, is expected to reach USD 65.16 billion by 2032, growing by 3.71% each year.

in 2018, is expected to reach by 2032, growing by each year. In 2023, mascara was the best-selling eye makeup in the U.S., followed by eyeliner, eyeshadow, eyebrow products, and eye makeup sets.

By the end of 2023, Huda Beauty, created by influencer Huda Kattan, was the most-viewed beauty brand on Instagram, with nearly 40% of users engaging with its hashtags.

of users engaging with its hashtags. In 2023, women’s cosmetics made up 62.9% of the global beauty market.

What is trending in the Cosmetic Industry?

Makeup has grown a lot, with more people focusing on individual products like lipsticks and foundation instead of full sets or palettes. This shows that people want to personalize their looks and express who they are. Over half (58%) of makeup users wear it to feel more confident, and about 1 in 5 use it to express themselves or try new styles. Gen Z, in particular, tends to see makeup as a way to show their identity.

(Source: alliedmarketresearch.com)

Price is still very important, with 68% of makeup users saying it matters to them. But people are also looking for makeup with specific, clean ingredients. Forty-four per cent prefer products that have skincare benefits, and 35% care about clean ingredients. Similar to skincare, 30% of makeup users also want makeup with SPF. What matters most can differ by age group. Besides price, Gen Z and Millennials care more about clean ingredients and SPF, while older people tend to focus more on having different shades to choose from. However, younger buyers expect brands to have a wide range of shades as a standard.

While people are buying more premium beauty products, they’re still interested in both affordable and high-end brands. Popular celebrity brands like Fenty Beauty and Rare Beauty have grown quickly, helping Sephora’s market share for makeup increase by 270 basis points to 17%, just behind Ulta Beauty at 18%. Meanwhile, affordable brands like E.L.F. and L’Oreal are also doing well. E.L.F. has built a strong following among budget-conscious, trend-focused shoppers, especially on TikTok. Beauty brands and stores should offer both affordable and high-end options to appeal to a wide range of shoppers.

General Cosmetics Statistics

The global cosmetics industry is expected to be worth USD 438.38 billion by 2026.

Due to the pandemic, the beauty market is predicted to shrink by 20%–30%. In the U.S., women spend an average of USD 3,756 on cosmetics each year.

Cosmetics Statistics stated that around 17% of women stopped wearing makeup completely because of the coronavirus.

The pandemic led to the closure of 30% of the beauty industry market.

Skincare products have seen a huge increase in sales, with hand masks growing by 606.4%.

In Australia, beauty therapy is expected to grow by 20% by 2024. Forty-eight per cent of Millennials say they would buy skin care products containing CBD oil.

Eighty-two per cent of women think social media is a major influence on beauty trends.

The Asia-Pacific region makes up about half of the global cosmetics market.

By 2023, online sales in the U.S. are expected to reach 48% of the beauty market.

The global revenue for natural cosmetics is projected to exceed USD54 billion by 2027.

Men will spend an average of USD175,680 on cosmetics over their lifetime.

Digital marketing accounts for 34.1% of total marketing spending for cosmetics.

Eighty-two per cent of cosmetic buyers use Instagram daily. About 48% of Millennials use cosmetics that contain CBD oil.

Sales of hand masks surged six times during the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By 2030, the men’s grooming market is expected to reach USD276.9 billion.

The global cosmetics market has grown significantly in recent years, from USD380.2 billion in 2019 to an expected USD463.5 billion by 2027.

(Source: statista.com)

Beauty influencers have become more popular, with 78% of consumers saying social media content affects their makeup-buying choices.

Celebrity endorsements are key to makeup brands, as 63% of consumers are more likely to buy a product if a celebrity recommends it.

Sustainability has become a key concern, with 57% of makeup users more likely to buy from brands that focus on eco-friendly processes.

The market for artificial intelligence (AI) in beauty is predicted to grow by 21.7% annually, reaching USD 3.27 billion in 2023.

Brands are recognizing the need for gender-inclusive beauty products, with 70% of consumers more likely to buy from brands offering these options.

The most popular makeup products are mascara, followed by foundation, eye shadow, eyeliner, and lipstick.

Men’s grooming products are growing, with the market expected to grow at 5.23% annually, reaching USD 223.2 billion by 2027.

Cosmetics Statistics stated that 80% of women and 45% of men use makeup daily, showing how widely cosmetics are used. However, 35% of women and 20% of men go makeup-free at least once a week to embrace their natural look.

The rise in demand for men’s grooming products shows that the male beauty market is growing.

Regional Cosmetic Industry Statistics

(Reference: oberlo.com)

The global cosmetics market is expected to reach USD113.2 billion by 2025, with a 4.4% growth compared to the previous year.

Cosmetic products are predicted to remain the third-largest revenue contributor in the beauty industry, making up 16.9% of the total revenue in 2025.

Cosmetics Statistics stated that Personal care and skin care products are expected to have the largest shares at 43.5% and 29%, respectively.

From 2018 to 2029, the cosmetics market is generally expected to grow.

The only exception was in 2020, when the market dropped by 19.5%, going from USD89.89 billion in 2019 to USD72.37 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was the biggest decline and the lowest revenue in the period.

The market quickly recovered in the next years, growing 11.6% to USD80.74 billion in 2021 and 15.3% to USD93.06 billion in 2022.

In 2023, the market grew by 11.5%, reaching USD103.8 billion and crossing the USD100 billion mark for the first time.

Looking ahead, analysts expect steady growth, though at a slower rate. In 2026, the market is expected to reach USD118.6 billion, growing by 4.8%.

Growth is expected to pick up again in 2027 and 2028, with 5.7% and 2.8% increases, respectively, reaching USD 125.4 billion and USD 128.9 billion.

By 2029, the market should hit USD 132.4 billion, making up 17.5% of the global beauty market.

From 2018 to 2029, the cosmetics market is expected to increase by USD44.81 billion, or 51.2%, with an average annual growth rate of about 4.2%.

#1. Cosmetics Statistics – Africa

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2018, the beauty and personal care market in South Africa was valued at approximately USD 3.5 billion. By 2024, it is predicted to reach around USD6.16 billion.

The Beauty & Personal Care market in Africa is expected to make USD70.08 billion in revenue by 2025. The market is predicted to grow by 4.99% annually from 2025 to 2029.

The biggest part of this market is Personal Care, which is expected to reach USD33.12 billion in 2025.

Globally, the United States is the leader in Beauty & Personal Care sales, with an estimated USD104 billion in revenue for 2025.

In Africa, the average revenue per person is expected to be around USD 52.72 in 2025.

Cosmetics Statistics stated that Online shopping is becoming more important in the Beauty & Personal Care market, with online sales expected to make up 5.5% of total revenue by 2025.

In Nigeria, there’s an increasing demand for natural and organic beauty products as consumers focus more on eco-friendly and sustainable options.

#2. Cosmetics Statistics – Asia

(Source: databridgemarketresearch.com)

The Beauty & Personal Care market in Asia is expected to reach USD264.90 billion in revenue by 2025, growing at a rate of 3.55% per year from 2025 to 2029.

Personal care is the biggest part of the market, projected to be worth USD108.60 billion in 2025.

The United States will have the highest revenue globally, with an estimated USD104 billion in 2025.

In Asia, the average revenue per person is expected to be USD 57.95 in 2025.

Online sales are expected to make up 37.2% of the total revenue in the Beauty & Personal Care market by 2025.

In Japan, the beauty market is driven by a high demand for skincare products and a preference for natural and traditional ingredients.

#3. Cosmetics Statistics – Australia & Oceania

(Source: euromonitor.com)

The Beauty & Personal Care market in Australia & Oceania is expected to reach USD9.69 billion in 2025, growing at a rate of 2.84% per year from 2025 to 2029.

The biggest part of the market is Personal Care, which is predicted to be worth USD3.95 billion in 2025.

Compared to other countries, the United States is expected to generate the most revenue, with USD104 billion in 2025.

Each person in Australia & Oceania is expected to bring in about USD220.60 in revenue in 2025.

Online sales are expected to make up 37.1% of the total revenue in the Beauty & Personal Care market by 2025.

Australia’s beauty and personal care market is growing fast, mainly due to the rising demand for natural and organic products.

#4. Cosmetics Statistics – Caribbean

The Beauty & Personal Care market in the Caribbean is expected to make USD4.41 billion in revenue by 2025, growing at a rate of 4.16% per year from 2025 to 2029.

The largest part of the market is Personal Care, which is predicted to reach USD2.14 billion in 2025.

Globally, the United States is the top revenue generator, with USD104 billion in 2025.

On average, the Caribbean market is expected to generate USD108.00 per person in 2025.

Cosmetics Statistics stated that online sales are expected to contribute 9.9% of the total revenue in the Beauty & Personal Care market by 2025.

The Caribbean market is seeing more demand for natural and organic products, driven by growing awareness and a preference for eco-friendly and sustainable options.

#5. Cosmetic Statistics – Europe

(Reference: statista.com)

Cosmetics create a vibrant market in Europe. According to the latest data, the value of cosmetics and personal care products consumed reached €79.84 billion in 2019 and grew to over €95 billion in 2023.

Europe’s Beauty & Personal Care market is expected to make USD148.10 billion in revenue by 2025, growing at a steady rate of 2.22% each year from 2025 to 2029.

The largest part of this market is Personal Care, which is projected to reach USD62.10 billion in 2025.

Globally, the United States will lead the market with an estimated USD104 billion in revenue for 2025.

In Europe, the revenue per person is expected to be USD175.50 in 2025.

Online shopping is expected to account for 43.2% of the total revenue in the Beauty & Personal Care market by 2025, showing that more consumers are turning to online platforms for their beauty needs.

In France, the demand for organic and natural beauty products is growing as consumers are increasingly looking for sustainable and eco-friendly options.

Beauty E-Commerce and Technology Statistics

It can be not easy to make online sales of beauty products because customers usually want to try them before buying. However, companies are finding new ways to offer an “in-store” shopping experience online.

From 2021 to 2026, online health and beauty sales are expected to grow by 77%.

By 2026, online beauty sales could reach USD358.4 billion as more consumers find ways to preview products before buying.

Before the pandemic, 85% of beauty products were purchased in stores.

(Source: mckinsey.com)

The pandemic hurt the beauty industry, which relies on in-person shopping. Even though online sales grew, they didn’t fully make up for the decline in in-store sales.

Even with the rise of online shopping, 46% of consumers still prefer to see beauty products in person.

Beauty shoppers like to test products before buying, and 18% rely on in-store experts for advice. To stay competitive, brands need to find ways to offer this experience online.

Cosmetics Statistics stated that Beauty retailers make USD17.09 billion from online sales.

To increase sales, brands are using tools like virtual try-ons, colour-picker apps, and online consultations to help customers shop from home.

Consumers who get personalized product suggestions are 75% more likely to buy.

According to Accenture, three out of four beauty buyers prefer personalized recommendations, and Forrester found that 78% are willing to spend more for a customized shopping experience.

74% of consumers are more likely to buy from brands that display reviews on their websites.

Showing customer reviews helps beauty brands build trust, especially with their mostly female customers.

Around 3 in 5 consumers like brands that include user-generated content.

Letting customers upload their photos and videos is a cost-effective way to build loyalty.

(Source: thebusinessresearchcompany.com)

65% of beauty brands offer interactive quizzes to help customers pick the right products.

For online shoppers who miss in-store advice, quizzes from companies like Function of Beauty let customers create their own customized skincare and hair products.

6% of consumers use augmented or virtual reality when buying cosmetics.

If they can’t test makeup in person, augmented reality try-ons are a great solution. ModiFace has partnered with over 70 beauty brands to offer this technology.

Top Cosmetics Importing Nations Statistics

India leads the world in imports, with a total shipment of 941,007 million units. This highlights its wide range of exports and strong presence in global trade.

The United States comes next with 483,550 million units, backed by its strong manufacturing industry and large trade networks.

(Reference: news.market.us)

Vietnam has become an important export region, with 203,718 million units, driven by its fast-growing industries and expanding international trade.

Mexico plays a significant role in global trade, shipping 76,140 million units, thanks to its key location and solid manufacturing strengths.

Singapore is a major trade hub in Southeast Asia, with 52,106 million units shipped, thanks to its important role in global commerce.

Indonesia is gaining more influence in international trade, shipping 33,321 million units, supported by its growing manufacturing sector and varied exports.

The United Arab Emirates is a key export player, with 28,580 million units shipped, benefiting from its strategic location and thriving trade network.

Cosmetics Statistics stated that Ukraine is a strong contributor to global exports, shipping 26,275 million units, thanks to its strengths in agriculture, manufacturing, and natural resources.

Australia shows strong export performance with 26,216 million units, supported by its natural resources, agriculture, and advanced manufacturing.

Nepal ranks 10th in exports, with a shipment volume of 23,082 million units, showing its increasing role in global trade and economic growth.

Cosmetic Industry Market Size and Revenue Statistics

Forbes predicts that the beauty industry will continue to grow by 5% to 7% each year, reaching or even surpassing USD800 billion by 2025. The beauty market is currently valued at USD 599.33 billion.

In 2022, the global beauty industry was worth USD 528.6 billion and is expected to grow to USD 688.89 billion by 2028, with an 8% annual growth rate, which is the highest recorded.

Asia Pacific and North America together make up 70% of the global beauty market.

The beauty industry is currently valued at USD 108.41 billion, which is a 4.42% increase from USD 103.82 billion in 2023.

By 2029, the beauty industry is projected to grow to USD 132.40 billion.

The table below shows the revenue the cosmetics market has generated over the years.

Year Revenue created by the cosmetics market % Growth 2019 89.88 billion – 2020 72.37 billion 19.46% 2021 80.74 billion 11.56% 2022 93.05 billion 15.27% 2023 103.82 billion 11.60% 2024* 108.41 billion 4.42% 2025* 113.21 billion 4.43% 2026* 118.55 billion 4.72% 2027* 125.41 billion 5.78% 2028* 128.89 billion 2.78% 2029* 132.40 billion 2.72%

Unilever holds the second spot with USD27.6 billion in beauty sales. Its Beauty & Wellbeing division made up 20% of the company’s total revenue.

Unilever’s Personal Care division contributed 23% of the total revenue, leading to a 7.9% rise in sales.

(Reference: demandsage.com)

Year Revenue Generated Natura & Co. USD7.1 billion Johnson & Johnson USD7.3 billion Bath & Body Works USD7.6 billion Beiersdorf USD7.8 billion Shiseido USD8.1 billion LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton USD8.5 billion Procter & Gamble Co USD15 billion Estee Lauder Companies USD15.9 billion Unilever USD27.6 billion L’Oreal USD40.84 billion

The global hair care market is expected to bring in USD93.74 billion in revenue, with an annual growth rate of 2.80% from 2024 to 2028.

The United States leads the hair care market and is predicted to make USD 13.6 billion in 2024.

Skincare alone makes up 42% of the global beauty market. The beauty industry includes skincare, fragrance, makeup, and haircare, but skincare holds nearly half of the market share.

It is one of the most profitable categories and is expected to generate around USD177 billion in revenue by 2025.

American women spend about USD3,756 every year on beauty products and services. The top things they spend on are makeup, skincare, and haircuts, adding up to about USD85 per month.

Men spend almost the same amount as women, averaging USD2,928 annually on beauty products and services.

Even though many people like shopping online, 52% still prefer buying beauty products in stores. This is because people often need to test products to see if they work for their skin or hair.

Cosmetics Statistics stated that nearly 21% of shoppers mainly buy beauty products online, while 27% like to shop both online and in stores.

Millennials spend the most on beauty products, averaging USD 2,670 a year. Gen Z comes next, spending around USD2,048 yearly.

Millennials with children under 18 spend the most on beauty products compared to those with no kids or older children.

Here’s how much each generation spends on beauty products annually:

#1. Gen Z (ages 18 to 26): USD2,048

#2. Millennials (ages 27 to 42): USD2,670

#3. Gen X (ages 43 to 58): USD1,517

#4. Baby Boomers (ages 59 to 77): USD494

Clean Beauty Products Statistics

Clean beauty products are becoming popular and are making $400 million in sales every year.

Beauty products that don’t have parabens are growing 80% faster than the rest of the market.

About 40% of people say they pick products with natural ingredients when they shop.

Cosmetics Statistics stated that almost 17.6% of people look for eco-friendly brands, while 15.8% prefer products that have recyclable packaging.

The organic skincare market is expected to grow 8.72% each year through 2027.

Lipstick sales are growing because more people like natural ingredients and a variety of shades for different skin tones.

The organic skincare market is expected to grow 8.72% every year through 2027.

The European Union has banned more than 150 times as many ingredients in beauty products compared to the United States.

76% of Gen Z and 71% of millennials are looking for clean beauty products.

80% of the top beauty brands during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 were clean skincare brands.

Makeup Products Statistics

The beauty industry has a long history, with the Egyptians being the first to use makeup for dramatic effects. Today, the market offers a wide range of products, from eye makeup to hair and skin care.

In India, the beauty market is expected to grow past $20 billion by 2025, thanks to higher incomes and increased interest in makeup.

Nykaa, an Indian beauty retailer, has raised over $94 million and plans to go public at a $3 billion value.

In the U.S., L’Oréal was the most recognized cosmetics brand in 2023, with 83% of online consumers familiar with it. Revlon ranked second, and it is known by 80% of people.

Ulta Beauty was the leading beauty retailer in the U.S. in 2022, earning $10.2 billion in retail sales, while Sephora made nearly $7 billion.

Cosmetics Statistics stated that Mascara was the top-selling eye product in the U.S. in 2023.

Other popular items included eyeliner, eyeshadow, and eyebrow makeup. Lipstick also performed well, generating over $550 million in sales in 2023.

(Reference: fitsmallbusiness.com)

Products inspired by wellness, like skincare and makeup with probiotics and Ayurvedic ingredients, and beauty devices like LED face masks, are growing in popularity as consumers focus more on self-care after the pandemic.

In the U.S., about 52% of people buy beauty products at Walmart or Walmart Supercenter. Also, 58% of women in the U.S. shop for health and beauty items at drugstores like CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid.

MAC is the top cosmetic brand for higher-income U.S. teens, followed by Maybelline and Urban Decay. MAC is also popular among average-income teens.

Anti-ageing cosmetics, which often contain antioxidants like vitamins C and E, are important for keeping skin youthful and hydrated.

Cosmetics Statistics state that many products slow down ageing by helping the skin stay firm and glowing.

Skin boosters with hyaluronic acid are especially popular because they help restore the skin’s natural substance, which reduces wrinkles and makes the skin smoother and firmer.

70% of people prefer to buy natural cosmetics and are willing to pay more for products with natural ingredients. Plus, the rise in disposable income globally has increased the use of anti-ageing beauty products.

(Reference: jobera.com)

Big companies like L’Oréal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, and Beiersdorf control most of the beauty market.

In 2023, L’Oréal was the world’s leading beauty manufacturer, earning more than $40 billion in revenue.

L’Oréal owns L’Oréal Paris, the world’s top personal care brand, valued at almost $48 billion in 2023.

Cosmetics Statistics stated that personal care products (PCPs) are used for hygiene and grooming, and about 30-40% of dermatology prescriptions worldwide include them. The average person uses at least two PCPs every day.

In 2023, 78% of consumers cared about sustainability, and nearly 55% were willing to pay more for eco-friendly brands.

In Germany, consumers look for cruelty-free products and safe ingredients when buying sustainable beauty products.

Cosmetics Industry Statistics and its Harmful Effects

Every year, 120 billion plastic containers for cosmetics are produced, and most are designed for single use. If the beauty industry switched to refillable containers, it could reduce carbon emissions by 70%.

In 2019, the FDA banned only 11 chemicals in cosmetics, despite many of them being harmful to the skin.

In contrast, Europe bans 1,623 ingredients, meaning some U.S. beauty products may cause skin issues.

A global study found that more than half of people feel the personal care products they use are unsafe.

(Source: treehugger.com)

Also, 92% think there should be stricter rules for the ingredients used in these products.

A study showed that 82% of waterproof mascaras in the U.S. have high levels of harmful chemicals.

Other cosmetics, like lip products and foundations, also contain dangerous chemicals like fluorine, which irritates the skin.

Some sunscreens have chemicals like Oxybenzone, which can pollute water when washed off. These chemicals harm coral reefs, reduce fish reproduction, and block algae from photosynthesizing.

The use of single-use plastics in the beauty industry adds to ocean pollution.

Cosmetics Statistics stated that plastic waste in the oceans keeps increasing, and places like the Great Pacific Garbage Patch now contain 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic.

The average woman uses 12 beauty products a day, exposing herself to over 168 chemicals.

Men use six products with 85 chemicals, children use five products with 61 chemicals, and teenage girls use 17 products, absorbing over 230 chemicals daily. Most of these chemicals haven’t been proven safe.

Cosmetic products often have penetration enhancers to help ingredients go deeper into the skin.

This can let chemicals enter the bloodstream and cause problems like cancer, hormonal diseases, thyroid issues, asthma, and problems during pregnancy.

The beauty industry still tests products on animals, and 80% of countries allow it. These tests cause suffering, with animals experiencing painful allergic reactions.

Haircare Products Statistics

The worldwide hair care market is valued at over $99.53 billion.

The hair care industry is expected to grow and reach $134.3 billion by 2028.

Hair colouring products make up 1/5th of the global hair care market.

The U.S. is set to generate $13.6 billion in hair care revenue in 2024.

The U.S. is at the forefront of the hair care market, offering a wide variety of high-quality and innovative products.

(Source: grandviewresearch.com)

Around 39% of people buy their hair care products from large retailers, while 23% shop at salons.

Cosmetics Statistics stated that about 25% of women over 25 in the U.S. are starting to experience hair loss.

The hair conditioner market is predicted to grow by 3.9% each year from 2019 to 2025.

Hair care services account for 60.4% of the total revenue in beauty salons worldwide.

Around 27% of people buy hair care products because they are worried about damage to their hair.

The market for natural hair care products is expected to reach $14.5 billion by 2025.

Animals in Cosmetics Testing

The beauty industry has a hidden truth: animals are often harmed during testing.

Chemicals are forced into their mouths, dropped into their eyes, or applied to their skin to check if they are safe for cosmetics.

Animals like rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, rats, and mice are commonly used in these painful tests.

Although dogs and monkeys aren’t used for cosmetics testing worldwide, they are used to test other chemicals.

It’s possible to make cosmetics without hurting animals.

Companies don’t need to test on animals—they can use already safe cosmetic ingredients and methods that don’t involve animals.

Countries like the European Union, Australia, Israel, Norway, India, and Switzerland have already banned animal testing for cosmetics.

Some U.S. states like California, along with countries such as Guatemala, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, and Turkey, have also passed laws to restrict or ban animal testing for cosmetics.

Biggest Beauty Industry Trends in 2025

Anti-pollution makeup is becoming more popular and is expected to keep increasing. The market is predicted to grow by 5% per year until 2025.

Nearly 90% of people around the world are exposed to dangerous air pollution, so many skincare products now have an “anti-pollution” label featuring ingredients like green tea, vitamin C, and matcha.

With the pandemic and mask-wearing, lipstick sales dropped significantly.

Before the pandemic, 86% of women wore lipstick, but only 46% wore it while wearing masks. Meanwhile, eye makeup became much more popular, with sales growing by 204%.

Minimalism is all about using minimal makeup and embracing your natural look. It focuses on spending less time and money on makeup while also being more environmentally friendly.

CBD skincare products like lotions, bath bombs, and soaps are gaining popularity.

Big brands like Avon, Envy, and Colgate are releasing CBD products, contributing to the growth of the CBD beauty market.

Microbiome skincare helps keep the balance of bacteria, fungi, and viruses on your skin, which improves its health. These products can also help with skin issues and protect your skin from damage caused by the environment.

Wearing masks during the pandemic caused skin problems like “maskne” (skin irritation around the mouth). As a result, more people are looking for deep-cleansing products and long-lasting, mask-proof lipsticks.

Hair discrimination is still an issue in the UK, especially for Black students. The Halo Code was created to protect natural hairstyles. Unilever, the parent company of Dove, was the first to adopt the code.

Cosmetics Statistics stated that almost 51% of people want to see unedited, natural images. Many also prefer brands that show customer reviews and photos of real people.

The beauty industry produces 120 billion units of packaging each year, most of which can’t be recycled.

However, brands are responding to the demand for eco-friendly options. For example, P&G’s Olay introduced a refillable product that sold 1.26 million units, becoming one of the top-selling skincare products.

Conclusion

The cosmetics industry is constantly changing and staying strong by adapting to what customers want and using new technology. Recently, there’s been a shift toward natural and eco-friendly products, showing a bigger focus on environmentally conscious beauty. These changes are not only meeting the demand for ethical products but also helping the market grow. As the industry uses more digital tools, personalized beauty experiences are becoming the norm, keeping customers engaged and driving growth.

With its big economic impact and its connection to wellness and lifestyle trends, the cosmetics industry is expected to continue growing and influencing the market in the future. We have shed enough light on Cosmetics Statistics through this article.

