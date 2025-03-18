Microsoft Windows Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Microsoft Windows Statistics: In 2025, the technology landscape still sees Microsoft Windows as the top operating system (OS) worldwide. With such a vast user base, integration capabilities, and regular updates, Windows remains an integral part of personal computing and enterprise solutions.

This article tries to list the updated figures for Microsoft Windows statistics, considering its market share, financial statistics, user adoption, and growth trends.

Editor’s Choice

Microsoft Windows statistics reveal that during the first quarter of FY 2024, Microsoft’s revenue was USD 56.52 billion.

Microsoft’s anticipated revenues for the second and third quarters of 2024 are USD 62.02 billion and USD 61.9 billion , respectively.

, respectively. Microsoft’s productivity and business processes division generated the most revenue in Q1 2024, at USD 18.59 billion .

. The Intelligent Cloud revenue segment also increased from last year by almost 19% to USD 24.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

to in the first quarter of 2024. Microsoft’s net income was about USD 72.36 billion a year before . At the same time, Microsoft’s brand value was worth USD 502 billion, which marked an 18% fall compared to the previous year.

. At the same time, Microsoft’s brand value was worth which marked an fall compared to the previous year. Microsoft Windows statistics state that Microsoft’s total research expenditure for the year 2023 is USD 27 billion , making it the biggest single-year expenditure in sales and marketing at USD 22.76 billion .

, making it the biggest single-year expenditure in sales and marketing at . Global advertising costs for the company in 2023 are around USD 904 million .

. Microsoft Windows statistics show that in April 2023, Microsoft’s market valuation hit USD 2.254 trillion , representing a rise of 26.12% .

, representing a rise of . However, Xbox 360 remains Microsoft’s best-selling game console, with 86 million off-the-shelf units sold since its original launch. The Xbox Series X and S combination sold 27.7 million units as of February 2024.

off-the-shelf units sold since its original launch. The Xbox Series X and S combination sold as of February 2024. In 2023, Microsoft’s stable workforce of about 221,000 employees was the same as last year.

Facts About Microsoft

Microsoft Office 365 (products and services), Azure products and cloud services, and Microsoft Windows form the company’s primary revenue streams.

At the close of 2022, each of these sources experienced growth: Microsoft Office products and services grew by 23%, Microsoft Azure and other cloud services increased by 22%, and Microsoft Windows was up by 12%.

Microsoft Windows statistics indicate that, more specifically, revenue from Microsoft Office amounted to USD 44.9 billion in 2022, a 13% increase from the previous year.

Most of the revenue was collected from subscriptions to Microsoft Office 365. Microsoft Azure’s revenues were USD 44 billion in 2022, a whopping 45% increase.

Microsoft Windows also enjoyed a 7% year-over-year increase in revenue, totalling USD 1.5 billion.

For 2022, Microsoft reported having 122,000 employees in full-time positions in the U.S. and 99,000 foreign workers.

Of these, 48.3% are white and 69% male. Microsoft has a 50% market share in productivity software, while Microsoft stores have carried over 669,000 applications.

General Microsoft Statistics

The valuation of Microsoft scaled up to USD 3.1 trillion in market capitalisation by the close of 2023.

Microsoft Azure was trusted by 70% of organisations globally regarding cloud computing services; rapid adoption was evident in 95% of Fortune 100 companies.

Moreover, in 2022, 80% of Fortune 500 companies opted for Microsoft Office 365.

Microsoft accounted for 28.79% of the global operating systems market, where Windows was active on 1.6 billion devices.

Microsoft Edge had 158 million active users in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Microsoft’s business communication platform has also grown tremendously, with about 18 million active users.

Although the company encountered a financial slowdown during the fourth quarter of 2022, it still made profitable overall results.

An increase in Microsoft’s workforce expanded employment numbers by 22% to 221,000.

Microsoft Windows statistics reveal that Microsoft’s net income was USD 72.7 billion in 2022, totalling USD 89 billion in operating cash flow. Payments to investors amounted to USD 50.8 billion, registering a 16% rise as against the preceding year.

Microsoft Windows OS Market Share

(Source: statista.com)

Microsoft Windows statistics show that, as of July 2024, Windows 10 was the most popular version of the Windows desktop operating system, with around 65% of the market.

On the other hand, the share of devices using the older Windows 7 has decreased over the year, whereas Windows 11 is installed on about 31% of devices.

Windows operating systems have maintained a very comfortable place in the global computer operating system market, holding over 68% of the share across desktops, tablets, and consoles.

Its closest contenders, Apple’s macOS and iOS, together make up less than 20% of this market.

Even though Microsoft has achieved great success in the computer OS segment, it has a different share of the market in the mobile OS segment, where Google Android and Apple iOS together govern more than 99% of the market.

The operating system is the central space through which hardware and software link and through which users interface their devices with the program graphically.

Operating systems power smartphones, desktop computers, and very specific tools such as graphical calculators; hence, they are practically necessary for completing tasks with modern electronics.

Microsoft Windows Income Statement

(Source: coolest-gadgets.com)

Microsoft Windows statistics state that Microsoft reported USD 18.6 billion as revenues from the segment productivity and business process during the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which is a 13% year-on-year growth.

Also, the Intelligent Cloud segment recorded USD 24.3 billion in revenue, registering a growth of 19% over last year, while the More Personal Computing segment recorded USD 13.7 billion, a 3% annual growth.

The three added together brought total revenue in Q1 2024 to USD 56.5 billion, up 13% from the corresponding period last year.

Besides, Microsoft registered a gross profit of USD 40.2 billion, an operating profit of USD 26.9 billion, and a net profit of USD 22.3 billion for the quarter.

Microsoft Windows Revenue

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

Microsoft reported a revenue figure of USD 50.12 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which improved to USD 52.75 billion in the second quarter, USD 52.88 billion in the third quarter, and USD 56.19 billion in the fourth quarter.

This brought first-quarter revenue for fiscal year 2024 to USD 56.52 billion, while revenues for the second and third quarters are projected to be USD 62.02 billion and USD 61.9 billion, respectively.

Microsoft Windows Revenue By Region

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

In 2022, Microsoft received 50.55% of its revenue from the USA, compared to 49.45% from other countries. It shows a strong global presence but slightly stronger where the domestic operations contribute.

This indicates the importance of both markets to Microsoft’s overall financial performance.

Microsoft Revenue By Significant Product And Services

(Reference: statista.com)

Microsoft Windows statistics indicate that the total revenue Microsoft will receive from outside customers in the financial year 2024 is approximately USD 245 billion.

This money is largely generated from the company’s Office products and cloud services, which contributed some USD 55 billion. Still, the largest share is from server products and cloud services, which accounted for around USD 97 billion.

The importance of cloud solutions and enterprise services has increased compared to other segments, such as Office products, contributing to Microsoft’s overall business strategy.

Microsoft Revenue Statistics By Productivity And Business

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

The first quarter of 2024 produced USD 18.59 billion in revenues from Microsoft’s productivity and business processes segment.

Revenue expectations for this segment in the second and third quarters of 2024 are USD 19.25 billion and USD 19.6 billion, respectively.

In contrast, the respective amounts for that segment in 2023 were USD 16.47 billion in Q1, USD 17 billion in Q2, USD 17.52 billion in Q3, and USD 18.29 billion in Q4.

Leading Tech Companies By Market Capitalization

(Reference: statista.com)

This is the state of affairs as of November 15, 2024, and as such, this is the present state of affairs pertaining to the rankings of companies worldwide in terms of market capitalisation, which is at USD 3.6 trillion by Apple.

Earlier in 2024, Nvidia crossed the USD 3 trillion mark for the first time in history.

Microsoft Windows statistics state that Microsoft followed closely behind, valued at USD 3.1 trillion, along with Nvidia and Apple.

The iPhone has become Apple’s most profitable product today, but revenue from the Mac, iPad, wearables, and services is also quite substantial.

Apple spent billions on R&D for that reason and released a new AR headset in 2024. An ongoing competition with another consumer electronics giant is expected in that regard, Samsung Electronics.

Established in 1938 in South Korea as a trading company, it diversified into other industries, including electronics and insurance, by the mid-21st century.

Thus, Samsung has made revenues exceeding USD 200 billion in the recent past.

However, in Seattle, the company is best known as a producer of consumer tech, judging by its wide diversified nature.

It produces some of the best smartphones, tablets, and TVs. In 2022, Samsung will be the leading smartphone vendor, accounting for more than 20% of the market.

Top Microsoft Apps

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

In the last quarter of 2024, according to Microsoft Windows statistics, the leading five applications among Microsoft apps, featuring total downloads, were Microsoft Teams (27.31 million), Microsoft Authenticator (23.59 million), Microsoft Word (17.04 million), Microsoft Outlook (16.79 million), and the top five Microsoft apps Microsoft 365 (13.25 million).

Download statistics for other Microsoft applications include Microsoft Edge: AI browser at 11.49 million downloads, Microsoft Excel at 9.81 million downloads, Microsoft PowerPoint with 9.15 million downloads, Microsoft OneDrive with 6.44 million downloads, and so on: Xbox (6.21 million), Link to Windows (3.89 million), Intune Company Portal (3.39 million), Microsoft OneNote (2.87 million), Xbox Game Pass (2.66 million), Microsoft Math Solver (1.82 million), Microsoft To Do (1.63 million), Microsoft Lens – PDF Scanner (1.54 million), Microsoft Translator (1.13 million), Power Apps (1.07 million), and Remote Desktop (0.93 million).

Microsoft Patent Portfolio

(Reference: insights.greyb.com)

Microsoft Window Statistics show that more than 107,170 patents have been granted to Microsoft worldwide, approximately 70,676 of which are active, and 36,494 have already expired. In 2024, Microsoft filed 97 new applications and was granted 833 patents.

A bulk of Microsoft patents are filed under the top three countries: USA (11,999 patents), Europe (11,218 patents), and China (11,218 patents), amounting to a total of 39,771 patents.

Additionally, Microsoft holds patents in several countries apart from these, including Germany (4,455), Japan (4,264), India (4,151), South Korea (3,618), Canada (1,994), Brazil (1,916), Australia (1,461), Taiwan (1,293), Russia (1,276), Mexico (1,158), Hong Kong (1,133), the United Kingdom (623), South Africa (520), Singapore (436), Malaysia (385), Israel (367), Austria (305), Indonesia (282), Spain (267), the Philippines (180), Thailand (165), Chile (154), Argentina (122), New Zealand (114), the Netherlands (84), Colombia (77), Luxembourg (67), Italy (65), Norway (58), Vietnam (51), Denmark (30), Portugal (15), Egypt (15), Poland (15), Slovenia (5), France (2), Finland (2), Cyprus (1), Turkey (1), Romania (1), Serbia (1), Lithuania (1), Croatia (1), and Hungary (1).

Microsoft Website Traffic By Country

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

According to Microsoft window Statistics, traffic to microsoft.com in April 2024 was 58.09% from desktop users and 41.91% from mobile devices.

The United States had some 379.55 million users, with 20.77% of the total traffic coming from the United States.

Of this proportion, 55.68% used desktop, while 44.32% accessed through mobile. In Brazil, Microsoft had 146.02 million users, or 7.99% of the total share.

Among these, 40.06% accessed the site via desktop, while 59.94% used mobile devices. India had 115.02 million users, which constituted 6.29% of the site’s traffic.

Of this, 40.56% was done by desktop, and the remaining 59.44% accessed it by mobile.

The user count in the UK was around 74.09 million, while in Japan, it numbered approximately 68.91 million, with traffic shares of about 4.05% and 3.77%, respectively.

Here, 58.59% accessed the UK site via desktop and 41.41% via mobile. In Japan, 74.11% of users accessed the site through a desktop, while 25.89% used a mobile.

Frequency Of Usage

29.75 million Americans use Microsoft 365 each month, which shows quite a number of users of the tool for creating documents, analysing data, and emailing.

Like a city, the tool would daily serve around 958,333 users logging in.

A further breakdown reveals that there are around 39,930 active users every hour, which is very much like a big stadium full of people all engaged in using Microsoft 365 at the same time.

Industry Breakdown

The construction industry led the charge, with a smattering of 6% of its population under this umbrella—on Microsoft 365, managing building plans and timelines.

The IT and retail sectors mooted closely shared 4%.

Microsoft 365 was also very active in sectors such as healthcare and financial services, making 3% of its users in that domain using the suite to manage patient records and financial reports.

Marketing, advertising, hospitality, computer software, real estate, and educational management each account for 2%, signifying the breadth and depth of Microsoft 365 across many such professions.

Conclusion

According to Microsoft Windows statistics, Microsoft is the foremost technology company in America and the entire world, with connections linking thousands of enterprises and individuals. Revenue comes primarily from the development, design, licensing, and delivery of various software products and cloud-based services worldwide.

The article lists vital statistics across various sectors of the company to contribute meaningful insights to comprehend it better.

FAQ . What is Microsoft Windows’s current market share?



According to data collected for more than a month that ended in early July 2024, Microsoft Windows holds a global market share of more than 68% across desktops, tablets, and consoles. Windows 10 holds the highest market share, at roughly 65%, while Windows 11 was installed on 31% of devices. How much revenue did Microsoft report during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024?



Microsoft reported revenue of US$56.52 billion for the first quarter of FY 2024. The largest contributor to this amount was the productivity and business processes segment, which generated US$18.59 billion. The revenue from the Intelligent Cloud segment also increased by 19%, yielding a total of US$24.3 billion. Which Microsoft Applications Have the Most Downloads in Q4 of 2024?



These, according to the most up-to-date statistics, are the five most downloaded Microsoft apps within the fourth-quarter period of 2024: Microsoft Teams: 27.31 million

Microsoft Authenticator: 23.59 million

Microsoft Word: 17.04 million

Microsoft Outlook: 16.79 million

Microsoft 365: 13.25 million How does Microsoft compare to other tech companies in terms of market capitalization?



So, as of November 2024, Microsoft is valued at US$3.1 trillion, an amount that places it among the highest in the rank of global tech companies. It follows very closely after Apple, whose market capitalization is 3.6 trillion. That amount is also what Nvidia entered into earlier times in 2024. What is Microsoft’s global website traffic distribution?



As of April 2024, Microsoft.com recorded 58.09% traffic from desktops and 41.91% from mobile devices. Of the world’s total traffic, the United States contribution stands at 20.77%, with 55.68% of that derived from U.S. users accessing the site by desktop. Other important countries with a traffic mix include Brazil, India, the UK, and Japan, among others.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza