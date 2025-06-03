Desktop Browser Statistics By Market Share, Usage And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Desktop Browser Statistics: Desktop browser usage has evolved significantly over the years, and in 2024, it continues to be shaped by a variety of factors, including security concerns, performance, and integration with device ecosystems. The market is dominated by a few key players, with Google Chrome leading the way and holding a substantial share of the global market. This dominance is followed by Safari, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, and Opera, each serving different user demographics and preferences.

These statistics reflect a dynamic landscape where user preferences are influenced by factors like security, performance, and the overall browsing experience, with each browser vying to meet the needs of a diverse global audience.

As of May 2024, Google Chrome dominated the global desktop internet browser market, capturing a commanding 64.87% share.

share. Desktop Browser Statistics show that Chrome remains the preferred browser for Windows users, with a 67% market share on this platform.

market share on this platform. Microsoft Edge holds the second position with a 10% market share, followed by Mozilla Firefox (7%), Apple Safari (6%), and others (13%) .

market share, followed by . In 2024, Google Chrome will be particularly popular among younger users, especially those aged 18-34, who make up 55% of its user base.

of its user base. Chrome’s dominance is most pronounced in regions like North America and Europe, where it holds over 68% and 60% of the market share, respectively.

and of the market share, respectively. Google Chrome is known for its frequent updates, with new versions released approximately every six weeks.

Desktop Browser Statistics further states that Google enhanced Chrome’s privacy controls, allowing users to block third-party cookies more easily and manage their data more effectively.

In recent years, Chrome’s AI-driven performance enhancements have reduced memory usage by 15% , while Edge has reported a 10% improvement in speed.

, while Edge has reported a improvement in speed. In July 2024, Google Chrome, known for its fast browsing speeds, continues to dominate with a 57.17% market share worldwide​ (Similarweb).

market share worldwide​ (Similarweb). Around 58% of users prefer desktop browsers that allow extensive customization to fit their browsing habits.

General Desktop Browser Statistics

Chrome’s built-in security features, including Safe Browsing and sandboxing, continue to be key reasons for its popularity, with 85% of users citing these features as important.

On macOS, Chrome’s market share is 52%, reflecting strong competition from Safari.

In recent years, both Chrome and Edge have introduced AI-powered features to improve search results, provide personalized content recommendations, and optimize performance.

In 2024, around 74% of users cited security as the most critical factor in their browser selection​ (StatCounter Global Stats).

Desktop Browser Statistics also elaborates that speed and efficiency remain paramount, with 70% of users reporting that performance significantly influences their browser choice.

As privacy concerns escalate, especially with data breaches and tracking, 65% of users prioritize browsers that offer strong privacy features.

In 2024, Firefox, which emphasizes privacy with features like Enhanced Tracking Protection, will be preferred by 5.31% of desktop users globally.

Opera, which offers a high level of customization and features like a built-in VPN, holds a 4.08% market share. It appeals to users looking for a tailored browsing experience.

Top Desktop Browser Market Share

(Reference: gs.statcounter.com)

A report published by StatCounter shows that in July 2024, Chrome captured the highest market share of desktop browsers, resulting in 64.72%.

Meanwhile, other browsers’ market share is followed by Edge (13.74%), Safari (9.09%), Firefox (6.64%), Opera (2.48%), and 360 Safe (1.18%) will have the highest global market share of desktop browsers.

The table below includes all other monthly market share analyses of desktop browsers:

Date Desktop Browsers – Chrome Edge Safari Firefox Opera 2024 June 64.69% 13.35% 9.03% 6.53% 2.91% May 64.87% 13.14% 8.79% 6.64% 3.23% April 65.65% 12.97% 8.44% 6.73% 3.09% March 65.77% 12.70% 8.63% 6.61% 3.16% February 65.38% 12.76% 8.71% 7.25% 3.05% January 64.84% 12.96% 8.83% 7.57% 3.23% 2023 December 65.23% 11.90% 8.96% 7.62% 3.80% November 62.06% 11.23% 13.30% 6.69% 4.54% October 63.24% 10.80% 12.74% 6.09% 4.96% September 64.27% 10.63% 12.49% 6.14% 4.11% August 63.53% 11.15% 13.01% 6.18% 3.73% July 63.33% 10.76% 13.13% 5.96% 4.48%

Desktop Browser Usage Statistics

By the end of 2023, almost 3.46 billion people globally were using Chrome, followed by Safari, which had around 984 million users.

Similarly, the total number of users of other desktop browsers was Microsoft Edge (263 million), Mozilla Firefox (178 million), and Samsung Internet (138 million).

Desktop Browser Statistics By Gender Demographics

In 2024, men will account for the highest share of Google Chrome users, 55%, followed by women with a 45% share.

Safari, often associated with Apple products, shows a more balanced usage, with 52% male and 48% female users.

Similarly, male and female users of Microsoft Edge are 54% and 46%, respectively.

Moreover, Firefox, known for its privacy features, has a user base composed of 58% men and 42% women.

By Age Group

Google Chrome users aged 18 to 24 years show a strong preference, with around 68% using it as their primary desktop browser.

Similarly, Safari and Microsoft Edge are less popular in this age group, with shares of around 12% and 10%, respectively.

Furthermore, other age groups shared by all desktop browsers in 2024 are mentioned in the table below:

Age Group (years) Google Chrome Edge Safari Firefox 25 to 34 64% 11% 15% – 35 to 44 60% 14% 13% 8% 45 to 54 55% 20% 12% 10% 55+ 50% 25% 12% 12%

By Time Spent

In 2024, desktop browser usage statistics reveal that users spend an average of 6.7 hours per day browsing the web on desktop devices.

Desktop Browser Statistics reports that Google Chrome leads with the highest average time spent, as users engage with Chrome for approximately 3.2 hours daily.

Similarly, Microsoft Edge users spend about 2.4 hours per day, followed by Firefox users, who average 1.8 hours.

U.S. Market Share Held By Desktop Browsers

(Reference: gs.statcounter.com)

As per Desktop Browser Statistics, Google Chrome is the dominant browser in the United States, holding a market share of 59.42% as of July 2024.

Microsoft Edge, which transitioned to a Chromium-based engine, ranks second with a market share of 15.5% in the same duration.

Safari, primarily used by macOS users, holds the third-largest share in the U.S. desktop browser market, with 14.74%.

As of July 2024, other desktop browsers’ market share in the U.S. is followed by Firefox (7.81%), Opera (1.72%), and IE (0.33%).

Market Share Of Major Desktop Browsers In China, Based On Traffic

(Reference: statista.com)

In February 2024, Chrome and Edge dominated the desktop browser landscape in China, commanding a substantial market share of 31.71% and 26.58%, respectively.

Furthermore, other browsers’ web traffic share is followed by 360 Safe (19.29%), QQ Browser (9.35%), Safari (5.93%), and Firefox (3.5%).

Desktop Browser Market Share Statistics By Devices, 2024

Devices Google Chrome Microsoft Edge Firefox Safari Opera Windows 58.4% 26.3% 7.2% – – Mac 29.4 – 4.1% 65.5% – Linux 35.8% – 55.7% – 6.40%

By Region, 2024

North America:

Google Chrome remains the leader, with approximately 59.2% of the market share.

Safari follows with around 17.7%, mainly due to the widespread use of Apple devices.

Microsoft Edge captures 13.97% of the market, while Firefox holds 6.5%.

Europe:

Google Chrome is also dominant in Europe, with a market share of about 59.84%.

Microsoft Edge comes in second at 15.05%.

Safari and Firefox follow, with shares of 9.09% and 5.18%, respectively.

Asia:

(Reference: statista.com)

In August 2024, in Asia, Google Chrome has an even larger market share, accounting for 70.96%.

Safari is used by 13.15% of desktop users, and Microsoft Edge by 4.05% of desktop users.

In the same period, Samsung Internet and UC Browser have shares of 2.52% and 2.14%, respectively.

Other browser market share includes Opera (1.74%), Firefox (1.55%), QQ Browser (1.18%), 360 Safe Browser (0.86%), Android (0.59%), Whale Browser (0.24%), Yandex Browser (0.23%), Coc Coc (0.21%), IE (0.21%), IE (0.21%), KaiOS (0.14%), Sogou Explorer (0.09%), Puffin (0.04%), Edge Legacy (0.02%), Mozilla (0.02%), and rest (0.05%).

Africa:

Google Chrome dominates at 61.94%, while Safari follows at 12.18%.

Microsoft Edge holds 10.62%, and Firefox has 6.47%.

By Top 5 Country

In July 2024, Chrome remained the highest desktop browser market share in the U.S., resulting in 59.4%.

On the other hand, other browsers’ market shares in the same period are Edge (15.5%), Safari (14.79%), Firefox (7.79%), and Opera (1.7%).

Furthermore, other countries’ desktop browsers’ market share in July 2024:

Country Chrome Edge Safari Firefox Opera Mozilla IE United Kingdom 54.35% 22.44% 15.9% 4.87% 2.05% 0.11% – India 88.10% 5.11% 1.09% 4.15% 1.19% – 0.21% Canada 58.87% 15.02% 17.13% 6.57% 1.57% – 0.50% Germany 46.06% 17.94% 8.48% 21.88% 4.81% – 0.24%

Best Secured Browser For Privacy In 2024

Types of Browser Specification Brave Best browser for overall privacy Mozilla Firefox For tracking protection, this is the most secure browser The Tor Best for anonymous browsing DuckDuckGo Best for private searches Mukkvad Best with the use of a VPN

(Source: zdnet.com)

Conclusion

In 2024, the desktop browser landscape is characterized by significant dominance from a few key players, each catering to different user needs and device ecosystems. Google Chrome remains the leader across most platforms, particularly on Windows, where it commands a significant share due to its speed, compatibility, and robust feature set.

Overall, the article Desktop Browsers Statistics is driven by factors such as market share, performance, integration with device ecosystems, and privacy features. As technology continues to evolve, these browsers are expected to innovate further, focusing on enhancing user experience, privacy, and cross-platform capabilities.

Statcounter Statista Backlinko Similarweb Yaguara Earthweb Enterpriseappstoday

