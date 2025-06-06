Pfizer Statistics By Revenue And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Pfizer Statistics: As one of the foremost companies in the pharmaceutical sector, Pfizer has successfully embedded itself in the healthcare sector. By 2024, the company’s advancements are attributed to the innovation of vaccines, prescription drugs, and biotechnological products.

Pfizer statistics in the year 2024, with emphasis on revenue, market share, R&D expenditure, and major achievements, are presented below.

Editor’s Choice

Pfizer statistics show that the positive trend in the performance of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine continued to thrive in the year 2024.

This time, the COVID-19 vaccine sales accounted for USD 20 billion or 21% of the overall revenue for Pfizer.

or of the overall revenue for Pfizer. By 2024, the company is expected to command 30% of the global market of revenues gathered from the COVID-19 vaccine.

of the global market of revenues gathered from the COVID-19 vaccine. Financial forecasts for 2024 indicated that 55% of the total revenue generated by the corporation came from foreign markets, with the countries of China, India, and Brazil demonstrating a particularly high level of expansion.

of the total revenue generated by the corporation came from foreign markets, with the countries of China, India, and Brazil demonstrating a particularly high level of expansion. Pfizer statistics reveal that the other 52.4 billion dollars of Pfizer’s revenue comes from abroad.

of Pfizer’s revenue comes from abroad. Sales stand at USD 15.3 billion , making up 3.9% of total revenue.

, making up of total revenue. In 2024, more than 88,000 people will work for Pfizer across the globe, with 35,000 of them based in the USA.

people will work for Pfizer across the globe, with of them based in the USA. The company continues to pay attention to banner inclusivity, which has seen 46% of its entire staff being made up of women.

of its entire staff being made up of women. The company’s stock performed well in the year 2024, as its price increased by 8% within the year.

within the year. In the year 2024, the company was able to cut its carbon emissions by 15% as compared to the base year of 2023, which is in line with its target of carbon neutrality by the year 2030.

as compared to the base year of 2023, which is in line with its target of carbon neutrality by the year 2030. In 2022, for the first time in the history of the global pharmaceutical maker since its establishment, the company revenue exceeded 100 billion U.S. dollars .

. However, it should be noted that by the end of the year 2023, Pfizer saw an enormous fall in revenue, as its earnings decreased to about 58 billion dollars .

. Pfizer statistics indicate that in the year 2023, the corporation allocated 10.7 billion U.S. dollars towards research and development, which is equivalent to approximately 18% of its total revenue.

towards research and development, which is equivalent to approximately of its total revenue. Over the last two years, the present company has also been among the first entities to develop products to address the pandemic issues of COVID-19.

Pfizer Key Facts

The world-renowned American corporation that specializes in pharmaceuticals, Fizer, located in New York, reported a total revenue of more than one hundred billion U.S. dollars in 2022.

Nevertheless, as the COVID-19 pandemic waned and there was a drastic fall in vaccination rates, revenue earned by the company fell to 58 billion US dollars in the year 2023.

Pfizer’s goods are sold in plenty of countries, and as of the year 2023, the firm had about one hundred and seventy ongoing research and development activities in different countries.

For several years, Pfizer was the foremost pharmaceutical company in the world in terms of prescription drug sales, and it still maintains funding leadership in research and development.

The largest business unit under Pfizer, Innovative Health (IH), is dedicated to other core areas such as orphan diseases, vaccines, immunology medicine, internal organs, and primary care.

Some of the products of the Prevnar range that emerged in 2022 were among the most commercially successful products of Pfizer.

Pfizer statistics show that in addition to that, Pfizer has several other drugs that are very popular, like Lipitor (atorvastatin calcium), which is meant for people with high cholesterol.

However, in terms of their use, the product’s revenues have decreased over the years. It remains one of the core products in the company’s profile range of products.

Viagra (sildenafil citrate), another well-known medication that is used to treat erectile dysfunction, has been experiencing a revenue decline, with the year 2019 being the lowest in its history.

This decline is primarily attributed to the expiration of the patent for innovative Viagra in the United States in December 2017.

According to Pfizer statistics, revenues from Lipitor had declined significantly from over USD 10 billion in revenues in 2011 to about 1.8 billion dollars by the year 2016.

Also notable among the products of Pfizer are Lyrica and Viagra, which, for the sake of clarity, is different from the latter’s generics, Upjohn, which separated from Pfizer in 2020 and is also now under the Altria company formed from Mylan and Upjohn.

Furthermore, up until 2013, Pfizer’s product portfolio included a broad line of animal health products.

Pfizer Revenue

(Source: proxy.parisjc.edu:8293)

Pfizer statistics show that Pfizer’s revenue in Q1 2023 showed a year-on-year decline of 29%, owing largely to the drop in sales associated with COVID-19.

Comirnaty, Pfizer’s vaccine against COVID-19, and Paoxlovid, an oral treatment for COVID-19, earned USD 7.1 billion in Q1 2023, down from USD 14.7 billion whose USD 13.2 billion came from sales of Comirnaty for the same quarter last year.

The first quarter’s results fell in line with our projections, which increases our sentiment of delivering operational revenue growth of between 7 and 9 % for the full fiscal year 2023, excluding COVID-19 products and considering the forex effect.”

However, after excluding these two COVID-19 drugs and taking into account foreign exchange losses of USD 730 million, Pfizer presented a slight increase of 5% in revenue.

Pfizer’s Global Submarket Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

Pfizer statistics indicate that in the year 2023, more than 27 billion U.S. dollars were accounted for Pfizer’s U.S. sales, which forms a considerable portion of the total revenue of the company, which was about 58 billion dollars.

The global revenues earned by Pfizer can be classified into four major geographical areas: the United States region, developed Europe region, developed rest of the world region, and emerging markets region.

Out of these, China is also among the largest of all markets occupied by Pfizer, which is behind the U.S., corresponding to 46% of the company’s total sales.

With regard to Pfizer’s global operations, the pace of growth within operating markets such as China remains prudent.

However, with regard to emerging markets, despite the ongoing growth, further plausibility needs to be assessed as these territories come with inherent risks associated with them, such as financial collapse and political upheaval, thereby hindering long-term strategies.

Patent expiration is a significant problem for Pfizer since the entry of generic products typically reduces revenue.

Many of Pfizer’s leading products are still under patent protection but once these patents lapse, lower-priced generic counterparts will be available in the market.

In its 2019 Strategic Plan, Pfizer anticipated that its sales in the Chinese market would decline as a result of heightened competition from generic drugs.

Pfizer Statistics By Total Assets

(Reference: statista.com)

The given Pfizer statistics represent the comprehensive measure of the total assets of Pfizer, an international healthcare company, for the period between 2006 and 2023.

Pfizer Inc., which is based in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, has seen exponential growth over the years.

By the year 2023, the total assets of the company were estimated at a record level of about 227 billion U.S. dollars.

The purpose of this research is to clarify the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business of retail pharmacies in Kenya.

While less specific than the ‘owned assets’, here ‘total assets’ means all the Pfizer assets, such as cash, real estate, machinery, and financial securities, used to run, innovate, and do business worldwide.

The consistent rise in total assets over the period indicates Pfizer’s growth and strong positioning in the pharmaceutical sector.

Pfizer Earnings Per Share

(Reference: statista.com)

Pfizer statistics show that in the year 2022, Pfizer’s net profits reached 2.1 billion U.S. dollars, while basic net earnings per share stood at 0.38 U.S. dollars.

Nevertheless, there was an astonishing drop in net income between the years 2022 and 2023 of approximately 29 billion US dollars.

This drastic change is also seen in the earnings per share of the company, which has declined by more than five U.S. dollars.

Furthermore, this may be attributed to increasing expenditure on research and development R & D, considering that the pharmaceutical sector is one of the highest revenue earners in research and development.

In the years 2021 and 2022, Pfizer witnessed paramount revenue growth, thanks to the sales of its COVID-19 vaccination, Comirnaty.

Revenues for the company are majorly derived from the manufacture and distribution of branded pharmaceutical products, with the domestic U.S. market accounting for approximately 40 to 50% of total revenues.

Worldwide, Pfizer markets its products in 125 countries, with the USA, China, and Japan accounting for the largest market share.

Pfizer Long-Term Debt

(Reference: statista.com)

Pfizer statistics present Pfizer’s turnover debt for a period of fifteen years, from 2008 to 2023. In the year 2023, Pfizer, a well-known transnational pharmaceutical company situated in New York, had about USD 61.5 billion in debt.

The indebtedness figure here is related to the long-term liabilities of the company, which comprise obligations that the company reasonably plans to pay off in the course of more than one year.

The graph from 2008 to 2023 may also suggest changes in the Company’s attitude towards borrowing in response to external or internal factors, such as changes in market conditions or the ongoing needs or big expenditures, like the ones during the COVID-19 outbreak in the production of vaccines.

Pfizer Total Sales Compared To Leading Pharmaceutical Companies

(Reference: statista.com)

Pfizer statistics show that as of the year 2023, an anti-cancer drug of Merck named Keytruda became the World’s number one-selling medicine, reaching nearly 25 billion U. S. dollars in income.

This was different from the past two years, when a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer (Comirnaty) was the best in the ranking. With total revenues amounting to 14.4 billion dollars, Humira was the third best-selling drug.

Humira is also primarily indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis but has a much wider scope of use. This medicine is also used in the treatment of Crohn’s disease, ankylosing spondylitis, ulcerative colitis, and other conditions, including psoriasis, uveitis, and most autoimmune diseases. This medicine, which is given by subcutaneous injections, was first approved for use in the U.S. market in 2002.

The presence of blockbuster medications such as Humira tends to impact the fortunes of drug-producing companies favorably.

This is especially true in the case of AbbVie Inc., where approximately 36% of the total revenue derives from Humira alone, and more than 53% comes from the three leading medication products of the company.

Some firms may face exposure to a considerable loss in sales volumes due to dependence on a few drugs, especially with the advent of popular market biosimilars.

Despite forecasts asserting that Humira (adalimumab) biosimilars would shrink its revenue earnings, the drug continues to register over 20 billion dollars in sales.

Pfizer Financial Status

In Q4 2023, the global revenues of Pfizer Corporation totaled USD 14.2 billion, down by USD 10.0 billion, or 41%, from the revenue generated in the same quarter of the previous year.

The main reason behind this decline was the sharp decrease in revenues attributable to the sales of Comirnaty and Paxlovid, which served to lower operations by USD 10.1 billion, or 42%, with foreign exchange effects being insignificant.

Going by the operational aspects of the business, Pfizer’s revenues accounted for 934 million more than the revenues without the drugs Comirnaty and Paxlovid, which showed a growth of 8%.

Within the period, quarterly revenue from Comirnaty dropped by USD 6.1 billion or 54%, owing to reasons associated with lower U.S. government contracted deliveries after the shift towards U.S. commercial market sales, which occurred in September of 2023 in government contracts.

Moreover, demand and deliveries were also lower in the rest of the world. In the case of Paxlovid, revenues were down by USD 5.0 billion to USD 3.1 billion.

Most of this was down to a USD 3.5 billion non-cash deferred revenue adjustment related to the expected return of approximately 6.5 million treatment courses of Paxlovid from the U.S. government Emergency Use Authorization distribution, offset by limited sales of the drug in the commercial market, mostly in the United States.

Pfizer Corporate Development

As of late December 2023, Pfizer had fully integrated Seagen into its portfolio, with shares being valued at USD 229 per unit in cash, translating into USD 44 billion worth of consideration (USD 43 billion net of cash acquired) respectively.

To allay fears raised by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, it was resolved by Pfizer in August 2021 to permanently give away its U.S. rights to their royalties derived from sales of Bavencio to the American Association for Cancer Research.

With the addition of Seagen’s four key medicines – Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa–the company’s oncology portfolio now has over 25 approved drugs and biosimilars by Pfizer, including over 40 indications.

It now has nine medications that are rated as blockbusters or are likely to become blockbusters.

To further strengthen the operational focus, speed, and quality of execution of its strategy, Pfizer also announced organizational changes aimed at enhancing the integration process of Seagen, effective January 1, 2024.

Conclusion

The year 2024 showcased Pfizer’s statistics, which is proof of its durability and creativity in the pharmaceutical business. Turning in 95.3 billion dollars as revenue, considerable amounts are earmarked for R and D, and with an eye for new markets being developed, Pfizer is here to stay in the health sector.

Since the same company is on an expansionistic growth trajectory, the incorporation of advanced treatments and global health options makes it easier for the institution to survive and thrive for years to come.

Shared On:



FAQ . What portion of Pfizer’s total revenue in 2024 was attributed to the COVID-19 vaccine?



In the year 2024, revenues from Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer, were about $20 billion, which means 21% of total sales by the company. What has been the trend in Pfizer’s employee base in the year 2024?



As of the year 2024, Pfizer had more than 88 thousand employees worldwide, out of which 35 thousand were in the US. The diversity also extended to female representation, where the company achieved 46% as women. What was Pfizer’s total revenue in 2023, and how did it perform compared to 2022?



Pfizer’s overall revenue in 2023 declined sharply to around $58 billion, a significant dip from over $100 billion in 2022 as a result of the fall in revenue from COVID-19-associated sales. To what extent did Pfizer engage in research and development activities in the year 2023?



In the year 2023, Pfizer set aside $10.7 billion for the purpose of research and development; this accounted for approximately 18% of the company’s revenue that year. What were some standout points in the end-of-year 2023 Corporate Development in Pfizer?



Late in 2023, Pfizer finished acquiring the pharmaceutical company Seagen for $44 billion in order to strengthen its cancer drug portfolio and gain four additional blockbuster drugs. The restructuring of the Company was carried out in order to sharpen the focus on the activities of Seagen, effective January 1, 2024.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey