Health and Wellness Industry Statistics And Facts (2025)

Health and Wellness Industry Statistics: Generally, healthy food, nutritional food, vitamins, and protein shakes are increasing rapidly in the health and wellness market. People around the world are not just concentrating on outdoor exercise, gyms, and activities, but also on food that includes nutrients, proteins, and many other things that benefit the after-workout body.

Considering today’s remote working era, it is essential to balance mental and physical health with a good diet. After the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become very health-conscious. The Health and Wellness Industry Statistics are an exciting sight that will grow the knowledge about the market from the corners of the globe.

According to the health and wellness industry statistics, the recorded worldwide sales of organic food in 2022 were almost $120.65.

The International wellness tourism industry spent an average of almost $1,764 per trip in 2022, 41% more than the basic international tourist industry.

Soy-based meat replacement created $1.16 billion in retail sales in Western Europe.

replacement created According to Allied Market Research, the medical and spa sectors are the fastest-growing sectors.

are the fastest-growing sectors. In 2022, 71% of the workers have reported that it is a challenge for them to focus at work.

have reported that it is a challenge for them to focus at work. The experts have estimated that worldwide wellness goods are almost $186 billion.

Among people graduating from U.S. medical school s, 5.8% are African American, and 4.6% are Hispanic .

. Almost 33% and 22% of Asia Pacific recorded high yearly growth in wellness tourism trips and expenses.

recorded high yearly growth in wellness tourism trips and expenses. Almost 39% of healthcare provider companies are presently using Artificial Intelligence applications for monitoring patients’ health

companies are presently using Artificial Intelligence applications for monitoring patients’ health The GWI estimates that wellness tourism will grow very fast in the future years as the total tourism section continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers had predicted to spend $36.92 billion on Artificial Intelligence software, services, and hardware.

The wellness tourism expense was $720 billion in 2019 , but in 2020, it decreased to $351 billion because of the pandemic travel barriers and the closure of borders all across the world.

, but in 2020, it decreased to In the United States, about 6 out of every 100 people spend money on internet-based services for Yoga, fitness, and training.

The gluten-free retail industry is projected to increase by $12.5 billion by 2024 with a 9.5% CAGR.

As per the Business Research Company, the spa market is estimated to be valued at $64.4 billion in 2023.

The wellness industry, valued at $1.083 trillion , is dominated by personal care, beauty, and anti-aging products. This shows how much people care about looking and feeling good.

, is dominated by personal care, beauty, and anti-aging products. This shows how much people care about looking and feeling good. Around 69% of the organization has invested in awareness and meditation wellness sessions.

has invested in awareness and meditation wellness sessions. According to the Health and Wellness Industry Statistics, the worldwide physical activity section I has a revenue of $738 billion.

The global corporate wellness market is predicted to be worth $93.4 billion by 2027 . This shows that companies are increasingly focused on their employees’ health.

think that health and wellness are essential, whereas The properly designed wellness procedure in organizations has an ROI of 1.5 to 3 times, on average, of 2 years to 9 years.

Thermal/Mineral Spring Spas utilize natural hot springs or mineral waters for therapeutic purposes.

The Mental Wellness Market Size is rated at $148.68 billion in 2023 and is estimated to value $ 274.90 billion by 2031 at an 8.2% CAGR in the period between 2024 to 2031.

and is estimated to value $ Almost 88.56 % of the income in 2021 was estimated to be needed for mental wellness in the United States.

of the income in 2021 was estimated to be needed for mental wellness in the United States. There are 71% of the population from all age groups of Gen Z and Millennials who are mostly interested in personalized supplements.

General Health and Wellness Industry Statistics

According to the current survey, almost 93% of the United States population prefers eating healthy food.

Around 54% of people do Yoga to get rid of their stress.

The value of the gym, fitness, and health of people around the globe is almost $33.25 billion.

Additionally, around 5 out of every 100 people in the country have purchased applications focused on sleeping, meditation, and mindfulness.

The well-designed wellness project has a return on investment of 1.5 times the dollar amount that is spent, almost two to 9 years as per SFM

Nearly 45% of the customers regularly take advice from their trainers related to nutritional information.

The worldwide wellness tourism industry is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% and will reach $1098.42 billion by 2026.

The worldwide wellness economy has an estimated GDP of almost 5.1%, which accounts for 1 in every 20 dollars spent by global customers in the health and wellness industry.

According to the Health and Wellness Industry Statistics, the online fitness application industry is predicted to reach $14.46 billion by 2027.

Nearly 60% of people have unsystematic health and wellness applications on their smartphones.

According to Health and Wellness Statistics, almost 78% of the residents in the United States of America changed their diets after talking with healthcare professionals.

In the United States of America, roughly 37% of residents have a low or normal BMI score.

Around 17% of tourist spending is a result of wellness tourism.

In 2022, the predicted market for wearable fitness devices was almost $27 billion.

(Reference: precedenceresearch.com)

In the chart above, we can see the health and wellness market size between 2023 and 2023.

In the year 2023, the market size is valued at almost $5,546.0, and by 2033, it will exceed up to $9,245.8.

According to health and wellness industry statistics, the size of the wellness tourism market is predicted at $476.1 billion.

In the same way, 41% of the customers prefer to have natural dietary supplements.

Nearly 38% of the customers think of using natural skincare products.

By the year 2025, the worldwide health and wellness industry is estimated to reach $6.99 trillion.

The worldwide health and wellness market is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR by 2023.

As of 2022, the worldwide wellness industry is at $4.4 trillion.

Corporate Wellness Market Statistics

According to Grandview Research, the worldwide corporate wellness industry is projected to be worth $57.8 billion in 2024 and will increase by $75 billion by 2028.

As per ACSM, the worksite health promotion is the second fitness trend for 2024.

According to Health and Wealth Industry Statistics, almost 77% of big companies and 33% of small companies offer a wellness program.

According to the CDC, the medical costs for employees classified as having obesity are $1,429 higher than those of a normal healthy weight.

The top 2 chronic health conditions that are related to health-related costs for employers are obesity and depression.

According to the survey by Test Gorilla, nearly 61% of workers state that an employer wellness program has helped them make a healthy lifestyle choice.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, ‘workforce unwellness’ may cost the worldwide economy 10% to 15% of the economic outcome each year.

The well-designed wellness project has a return on investment of 1.5 times the dollar amount that is spent almost two years to 9 years as per SFM.

(Source: technavio.com)

The chart above shows the corporate wellness market in USD million and its prediction by 2027.

Nearly half of employers with 50 or more employees offer some wellness program.

As an industry, workplace wellness is flourishing after a five-year dip. From 2012 to 2022, this sector saw an almost 1.3% yearly revenue reduction.

In 2022, it has brought with it a 1.4% uptick to reach $17.5 billion.

According to a 2022 worldwide report from Gallup, just 33% of employees are “thriving” in their well-being.

As per the Health and Wellness Industry Statistics, 44% of the workers have shared that they have witnessed “a lot” of stress on the previous day, by 40%.

Roughly 21% of international workers state that they are burned out at work, and nearly every third of employees report that they are in total well-being.

Employees from 60% of the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have the highest share of growing employees, whereas 21% of Sub-Saharan Africa and 11% of South Asia have the lowest.

Roughly 55% of the employees from New Zealand and Australia, and 51% from the United States and Canada, conveyed that they are living comfortably with their current income.

(Source: grandviewresearch.com)

In the above chart, we can see the share by services of the Global Corporate Wellness Market.

Here, we can see that the maximum section has a high percentage of nutrition & Weight Management, while the global market size in 2022 is $53.0 billion.

Just 61% of the workers have returned to mental health care as a part of their benefits package.

The number is low for small-scale workers, whereas just 54% reported accessing mental health coverage.

Around 83% of employees and 74% of executives witness challenges in achieving their well-being goals, which are linked to their work.

The top 2 issues stated were a demanding workload or a 30% stressful job, and not adequate time because of 27% long working hours.

Around 80% of the workers have reported by Mental Health America that stress affects their relationships with coworkers, friends, and family.

In 2022, 71% of the workers reported that it is challenging to focus at work.

Wellness Industry Statistics

The wellness industry worldwide was worth around $4.5 trillion in the past decade, showing how important it is to people’s health and lifestyle choices.

People spend more on personal care products, fitness, nutrition, and mental health services.

Around 16% of all money spent on tourism goes towards wellness activities like spa retreats and yoga vacations. This means people are increasingly interested in staying healthy and relaxed while traveling.

(Source: globalwellnessinstitute.org)

In the chart above, we can see the global wellness economy at $5.6 trillion in 2022.

In the global economy, almost $519 billion is spent on traditional and complementary Medicine, whereas $611 billion is spent on Public Health, Prevention, and Personalized Medicine.

Almost $1,079 billion is spent on Healthy Eating, Nutrition, and Weight Loss, almost $976 billion on Physical activity, $1,089 billion on Personal Care and Beauty, and $ 651 billion on Wellness Tourism.

The wellness tourism market grew by $76 billion, more than twice as fast as regular tourism. This shows that more people are choosing wellness-focused trips over traditional vacations.

The wellness industry grew by 6.4% each year. This means that more and more people are investing in their health and well-being.

The wellness real estate market was worth $134 billion in 2022. This includes properties like homes and offices designed to promote health and wellness.

In 2021, spending on physical activity, like gym memberships, reached $828 billion. This shows that people are willing to invest in staying active and fit.

Healthy eating, nutrition, and weight loss products are worth $702 billion in the wellness industry. This shows that people are focused on eating well and staying healthy.

By 2022, wellness tourism is expected to be worth $919 billion, and by 2027, it could reach $1.56 trillion. This shows that more people are choosing wellness-focused trips over traditional vacations.

The workplace wellness industry is worth $48 billion globally. This shows that companies are investing in their employees’ health and well-being.

The spa industry was worth $119 billion in 2021, including spa treatments and memberships.

Thermal and mineral springs facilities earn about $56 billion each year, which shows that people are willing to spend money on activities that promote relaxation and well-being.

There are 149,000 spas around the world. This shows that spa treatments are popular worldwide.

The Asia-Pacific region accounts for 30% of the wellness tourism market. This shows that it’s a popular destination for wellness-focused travel.

North America has 33% of the global spa market, which shows that it’s a major player in the spa industry.

The number of wellness tourism trips is expected to reach 1.2 billion by 2022. This shows that more people are choosing wellness-focused trips over traditional vacations.

By Sector

According to the Health and Wellness Industry Statistics, the Personal Care and Beauty industry is the top market in the worldwide wellness market, with a value of 4955 billion.

Worldwide, healthy eating, weight loss, and nutrition have increased revenue by $946 billion.

According to the Health and Wellness Industry Statistics, the worldwide physical activity section I has a revenue of $738 billion.

The T&CM section has a worldwide value of almost $413 billion.

The Asia Pacific has resulted in the physical action market at around $247 billion in 2021.

Sports and active recreation affect the three types of recreational physical sports, which are valued at $200 billion in 2021.

The size of the massage service sector industry is predicted to be almost $17.3 billion, and a small growth is projected for 2022 in the United States.

In the past years, the number of workers in the massage section has been rapidly growing in the United States of America. It is forecasted that almost 369,000 employees will be in the market in 2022.

The wellness market, including physical actions, is fast increasing and is estimated to increase by $1,1 trillion by 2025.

Remarkably, the industry’s largest share of spending is generated from beauty and private care, wearable fitness devices, and wellness tourists.

(Reference: zippia.com)

In the above chart, we can see the share of the health and wellness market by sector.

As we can observe, Personal Care and Beauty generate the highest revenue of $955 billion, whereas Thermal and Mineral Springs generate the lowest revenue of $39 billion.

Healthy eating, Weight loss, and Nutrition generate similar revenue to personal care and beauty, at $946 billion.

Physical Activity generates $738 billion, Wellness Tourism creates $436 billion, and Traditional and complementary medicines contribute almost $413 billion.

Public health, prevention, and personalized medicine generate $375 billion in revenue, wellness real estate generates $275 billion, and Mental wellness generates around $131 billion.

The least revenue is generated by Spas at $ 68 billion and Workplace wellness at $49 billion.

Wellness Tourism

In 2020, wellness tourism was the rapidly growing wellness economy section, whereas it was also the sector that was very negatively impacted by the pandemic after 2021.

The wellness tourism expense was $720 billion in 2019, but in 2020, it decreased to $351 billion because of the pandemic travel barriers and the closure of borders all across the world.

Wellness tourism has slowly recovered from 2020 to 2022, with the lowered pandemic-related travel barriers.

According to the Health and Wellness Industry Statistics, wellness tourism will be valued at almost $651 billion in 2022.

(Source: globalwellnessinstitute.org)

In the above chart, we can see wellness tourism at a global market size and growth projections.

As we can see, the revenue of the wellness tourism global market in 2017 was $617.0 billion whereas in the year 2019, we can see a rapid growth in the global market size revenue, which reached $720.4 billion.

In 2020, the global market revenue will drastically decrease to $350.6 billion because of the COVID-19 pandemic travel barriers.

Gradually, in 2021, the global market revenue increased to $466.8, and in 2022, it was $650.7.

It is estimated that the wellness tourism global market will grow at a 16.6% CAGR and generate $1,399.6 in revenue.

The GWI estimates that wellness tourism will grow very fast in the future years as the tourism sector continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wellness tourism is estimated to increase by 16.6% yearly and reach $1.4 trillion in 2027.

The International wellness tourism industry spent an average of almost $1,764 per trip in 2022, 41% more than the basic international tourist industry.

The top five biggest national wellness tourism markets are:

Countries Market size Annual Growth Rate 2020-2022 United States of America $256 billion 32% Germany $70.2 billion 50% France $35.5 billion 36% Austria $19.5 billion 28% Switzerland $17.7 billion 37%

Domestic wellness tourists spent $668 on each trip, 175% more than the median domestic tourist.

The secondary wellness travelers accounted for almost 88% of the wellness trips and 85% of the wellness tourism expenses in 2022.

Secondary wellness tourism includes trips where Wellness is not the basic motivation for the trip but where Wellness affects several choices and actions as a reason the travelers will like to maintain better health and their wellness lifestyle on the trip.

Latin America and Middle Africa are the rapidly growing wellness tourism industry.

In 2022, wellness tourism is predicted to reach $919 billion.

Spiritual wellness tourism is estimated to increase by a rate of more than 20% in the next two years.

Almost 25% of the present travelers in the United States plan to take a wellness trip in the coming years.

In the past years, international wellness tourism generated $639.4 billion, a growth of 6.5% in the coming years.

The median spending of wellness tourists is almost 287% more than the median tourist.

Wellness tourists spend almost 53% more than the median international tourist.

The European nations show four of the five main wellness tourism industries.

Almost 33% and 22% of the Asia Pacific region recorded high yearly growth in wellness tourism trips and expenses.

The global wellness tourism market is led by North America, which accounts for almost 36.6% of the total share.

Wellness tourism is predicted to increase at a 7.5% median yearly rate from 2022, almost two times as fast as general tourism.

The yearly growth rate of wellness tourism is 6.5%, which is more than double the growth rate of tourism in all, which is 3.2%.

Diversity in the Health and Wellness Industry Statistics.

In the wellness industry, 64% of businesses are led by women. This is much higher than in regular companies, where only 32% have female leaders. So, there are more women bosses in wellness businesses than in regular ones.

In the wellness industry, 45% of businesses are owned by racial and ethnic minorities.

Only 34% of doctors in the U.S. are women.

Less than 5% of health tech startups have women as leaders.

In 2018, only 3% of healthcare venture capitalists (VCs) were black.

In 2015, only 38.4% of registered dietitians were minorities.

As of June 2018, only 5% of CEOs in health technology startups are women.

According to a report, 80% of healthcare leaders see diversity in the workforce as important.

Only 30% of top management positions in the personal care industry are held by women.

(Reference: mckinsey.com)

The above chart shows that consumers in each country spend the maximum on services and products that promote better health.

African Americans are 50% less likely than whites to be involved in health and wellness.

Native Americans make up only 0.5% of health professions school graduates.

Among working nurses, 78% are White, 10% are Black, 7% are Asian, and 5% are Hispanic.

A study shows that black men in America are almost three times as likely to die from health-related causes as white men.

Hispanic-owned businesses make up 14% of all wellness centers in the U.S.

From 2006 to 2015, the number of non-white professionals in the U.S. healthcare industry grew from 32% to 37%.

In 2015, women made up at least 60% of chiropractors.

In accredited pharmacy degree programs, 67% of graduates are women.

Around 83% of health educators are women, and 51% of them belong to a minority group.

By Product

As of 2022, the worldwide sales of natural food and beverage products are $259 billion.

According to the health and wellness industry statistics, the recorded worldwide sales of organic food in 2022 were almost $120.65.

In the markets of the United Kingdom and Europe, the EUR 1.7 billion rates to the retail sale of non-vegetarian substitutes.

The retail sales of the grain-related mean substitute recorded are $1.39 in Europe.

The European industry is in the lead for the sales of organic goods as of 2022 in Germany.

In the European region, the retail sale of organic goods is almost EUR 52 billion.

Soy-based meat replacement created $1.16 billion in retail sales in Western Europe.

As of 2022, the retail sales of organic goods were EUR 44.8 billion in the European Union.

The global vitamins, minerals, and supplement industry is estimated to grow to $196 billion by 2028.

There are almost 71% of the population from the age group between Gen Z and Millennials are concerned with customized supplements.

On average, there are almost 10% to 15% of the population in the U.S., Europe, and Japan who have been customized by their influence to buy a service or a product that is concerned with the health and wellness market.

The gluten-free retail industry is projected to increase by $12.5 billion by 2024 with a 9.5% CAGR.

The online value received from private care goods is predicted to cross almost $45 million by 2025.

Around 1% of the goods bought that are wellness-related support better health.

Global Spa Market Statistics

As per the Business Research Company, the spa market is estimated to be valued at $64.4 billion in 2023.

According to IBISWorld, the revenue of spas is projected to be $19.8 billion in 2023 in the United States.

As per a study done by Statista, 28% of the population in the United States are regular gym-goers and use spa facilities as well at the club.

Along with the spa sector, the medical sector is a rapidly growing sector, as per Allied Market Research.

As per Statista, almost 5o% of the 304,800 population that are employed in the United Nations spa market are part-time.

Spas are places where people go to relax and take care of their health. They offer various treatments like massages, facials, and yoga to help people feel better.

Day spas, which offer services during the day, are a big part of the spa market.

The global spa market is expected to reach $103,960 million by 2026, growing at a rate of 4.7% from 2019. This growth presents opportunities for businesses in the spa industry to succeed.

(Reference: statista.com)

The spa services industry involves grooming and beauty, Physical fitness, and massage services, among other things, and was projected to be valued at almost $147.5 billion globally in 2023.

This industry was predicted to grow by almost 8% between 2023 and 2032.

Day/Club/Salon spas offer services like massages and beauty treatments during the day.

Hotels and Resorts Spas are located in hotels and resorts that offer relaxation services to guests.

Medical Spas are those that provide medical treatments along with relaxation services.

Destination Spas are located in scenic destinations, offering holistic wellness experiences.

The spa market caters to both men and women, with services designed to meet the needs of each demographic.

The spa market is spread across different regions: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic countries, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, and others), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and others), Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and others)

Some of the major companies in the spa industry include Hot Springs Resort & Spa, Lanserhof, Marriott International, Massage Envy Franchising, Rancho La Puerta, Aspira Spa, Canyon Ranch, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Clinique La Prairie, The Clarins Group, and Reflections Medical Spa.

The global spa market offers various growth opportunities, with different types of spas catering to the diverse needs of consumers worldwide. Understanding market trends and consumer preferences can help businesses succeed in this industry.

AI in the Health and Wellness Industry Statistics

Artificial Intelligence has the potential to streamline administrative tasks in the healthcare sector, certainly saving the market $18 billion yearly.

Artificial Intelligence has helped to find patterns in patient booking and reduce no-shows by up to 30%.

In 2023, almost 50% of the interactions that patients in the United States have with the healthcare system will be virtualized because of Artificial technologies.

Almost 64% of doctors think that Artificial Intelligence helps in the management of chronic issues.

From 2020 to 2025, in the fitness section, the use of Artificial Intelligence has seen an increasing rate of 31.53%.

A prediction of 51% of the present health and wellness, Artificial Intelligence technology has been embraced by healthcare providers.

Artificial Intelligence can deduct the cost of wellness sessions by roughly $89.82 every person per year.

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

The healthcare sector is rapidly growing due to the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI).

According to Statista, the global healthcare market is expected to reach $187.95 billion by 2030. By 2023, it’s projected to hit $20.65 billion.

In 2024, the market is expected to grow to $28.24 billion, followed by $38.66 billion in 2025, $52.97 billion in 2026, $72.62 billion in 2027, and $99.63 billion in 2028.

The growth is significant, and by 2030, the market is forecasted to reach $187.95 billion.

AI adoption in healthcare aims to improve patient outcomes, reduce errors, and enhance overall care quality. This technology allows healthcare providers to utilize vast amounts of data to make more accurate diagnoses, customize treatment plans, and predict health risks.

By 2027, the Artificial Intelligence market is projected to reach $7.4 billion.

Almost 39% of healthcare provider companies are presently using Artificial Intelligence applications for monitoring patients’ health.

Virtually 56% of healthcare professionals believe that the Artificial Intelligence technique will transform their company within two years.

Till 2026, Artificial Intelligence in the diagnostic imaging industry is estimated to reach $8 billion.

According to Health and Wellness Industry Statistics, the worldwide market for Artificial Intelligence in the healthcare sector reached $2.27 billion in 2021.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Artificial Intelligence telemedicine and remote monitoring of patients witnessed a growth of almost 65%.

Around 32% of healthcare professionals have found that Artificial Intelligence techniques have improved patient outcomes.

Almost 86% of healthcare professionals, technology providers, and life science organizations use Artificial Intelligence technology.

At the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers predicted spending $36.92 billion on Artificial Intelligence software, services, and hardware.

In 2021, the use of Artificial Intelligence in the healthcare sector industry was predicted to reach $6.6 billion at a 40% growth rate.

Online Health and Wellness Industry Statistics

In the United States, about 6 out of every 100 people spend money on internet-based services for yoga, fitness, and training.

Additionally, around 5 out of every 100 people in the country have purchased applications focused on sleeping, meditation, and mindfulness.

Stress anxiety relief stands out as the most popular health and fitness app on Google Play in the USA.

Globally, Samsung Health ranks as the top downloaded health and fitness app on the same platform.

Conclusion

The health and wellness industry keeps getting bigger as time goes on. Thanks to technology, it’s getting easier for people to be a part of it. This industry is always changing, so it’s important to know what’s going on. For businesses in this industry, knowing the latest facts and figures is key. The health and wellness industry is growing worldwide. Every year, more people are getting into it, and it’s becoming more popular. Technology is making it easier for people to access health and wellness services.

Apps and online platforms are helping people stay healthy and fit without needing to go to a gym or see a doctor in person. To succeed in this industry, businesses need to keep up with the latest trends and data. This helps them make smart decisions and stay ahead of their competitors. By keeping an eye on these trends, businesses can take advantage of the opportunities in the health and wellness industry and keep growing.

FAQ . Who is the target audience for health and wellness?



According to current statistics, the age group most related to wellness is Generation Z, the under-20 crowd. People of any age can be conscious of their health, but the main audiences will be between 18 and 34. Why is the health and wellness industry important?



By investing in the wellness market, the business can increase quality, lower healthcare revenue, and improve the workplace environment. What are the duties of a health and wellness ambassador?



Complete the Department Wellness Audit and create an Action plan. To initiate a healthy workplace camp. What is the future of the wellness industry?



The health and wellness industry revenue is said to be increased by $1,299.84 billion between 2020 to 2024. What is the size of the health and wellness market in India?



India currently stands in the 7th grade in the global wellness economy, with a market size of $132.5 billion.

