Introduction

UAESA (United Arab Emirates Space Agency) Statistics: The United Arab Emirates Space Agency (UAESA) has fast emerged as one of the world’s quickest-growing national space agencies, and in doing so, it’s been nudging the UAE into a bigger role in satellite tech, planetary exploration, Earth watching, and also commercial space development. Since it started in 2014, the agency has been accelerating its spending and focus on scientific research, global partnerships, space manufacturing, and astronaut-related programs.

By 2026, the UAE is pushing ahead with ideas like the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt, continuing and expanding Hope Probe operations, and giving even more backing to private-sector novelty and creative work. Government funding, commercial participation, and research collaboration keep reinforcing the country’s stance in a space economy that’s clearly getting bigger, faster. That’s why UAESA is becoming a meaningful engine of technological change and economic diversification.

The following article on UAESA Statistics will show the achievements, space investment, and data milestones.

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The UAE Space Agency went ahead and launched five satellites in 2025, among them Thuraya-4, MBZ-SAT, Al Ain Sat-1, HCT-SAT1, and Arab Satellite 813, which in turn reinforces the country’s growing orbital capabilities. The Hope Probe produced as much as 9 terabytes of scientific data, and it was shared via 16 public data releases to more than 200 research institutions worldwide. The AED 3 billion (USD 816-820 million) National Space Fund sits among the largest sovereign space investments from an emerging space economy. The Sirb Programme will put at least three Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites into operation, improving Earth observation, disaster response, and climate monitoring strengths. The National Space Academy graduated 77 participants across its first two phases, basically shaping a skilled workforce for the UAE’s expanding space industry. The Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA) will hand out at least 50% of its development work to UAE-based private companies. The National Space Strategy 2031 targets doubling the UAE space economy’s revenues, while at the same time positioning the nation among the world’s top 10 space economies. The Hope Probe keeps feeding planetary science by offering open access Mars data, which supports 200+ global research organizations and that in turn strengthens the UAE’s scientific leadership.

UAE Space Agency Key Achievements and Data Milestones

The UAE Space Agency’s 2025 achievements and 2026 vision show a fast-growing national space ecosystem built around satellite making, deep space exploration, international collaboration, and talent cultivation.

In 2025, the UAE successfully launched four satellites, Thuraya-4, MBZ-SAT, Al Ain Sat-1, and HCT-SAT1, and then the launch of Arab Satellite 813 in December 2025 really became a key turning point for regional space collaboration. This move boosted communications and Earth observation abilities.

Also, as a strategic partner of the 19th Dubai Airshow, the Agency put together what it called its largest-ever Space Pavilion.

The pavilion ran for two days, with conferences, workshops, panel discussions, and partnership announcements, and honestly, it reinforced the UAE’s growing presence across the global space industry.

The Emirates Mars Mission, often called the Hope Probe, stayed fully operational during 2025, putting out as much as 9 terabytes of scientific data, which were then passed along via 16 public data releases to over 200 research institutions across the globe.

Those datasets still support global work on Martian atmospheric dynamics, seasonal shifts, and climate science, and they also show how the UAE’s contribution to planetary exploration is widening.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt, or EMA, reached yet another meaningful milestone; it finished its Critical Design Review, the CDR part of the project, and that made it possible to step into Assembly, Integration and Testing, that is the AI&T phase, earlier than expected, right ahead of the planned 2028 launch.

The Agency also pushed STEM involvement through the Planet X Challenge, basically encouraging young innovators as well as startups to jump into space technologies.

The National Space Academy graduated 77 participants from the first and second rounds of its Space Exploration Program in 2023, and those graduates are now contributing across several local space organizations.

In 2025, the Academy then grew further with its second and third cohorts supported by partnerships with Space42 and with EDGE Group’s subsidiary Fada, which helps deliver advanced technical education plus hands-on training for upcoming Emirati space professionals.

Internationally, the UAE went on to push its position by taking part in the UN Fourth Committee, also representing the country at the First Committee on the Control of Disarmament in Outer Space, and at the same time showing national know-how during the 76th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Sydney.

During all of that, the UAE Space Agency ended up co-chairing the annual Artemis Accords gathering with NASA and the Australian Space Agency, and it kept moving the conversation forward on cross-border collaboration and space debris management.

UAE Space Agency MIITE 2026 Statistics

The UAE Space Agency’s participation at MIITE 2026 shows how serious the country is about growing a market-led space economy by bringing in more private sector participation.

The Agency wrapped up its role in the fifth edition of the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026 forum after four days, where it highlighted initiatives that line up with the National Space Strategy 2031.

The strategy is basically meant to place the UAE within the top 10 global space economies, and to double the revenues of the national space economy through industrial links, supervisory incentives, and the enlargement of the Space Economic Zones Program.

A big attention point was the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA), which is planned to launch in March 2028, and the Agency stressed that at least 50% of the mission’s development work will be handed to UAE-based private sector companies.

The MBR Explorer mission is also planned as this 13-year mission, creating long-term chances for Emirati aerospace companies and also technology providers.

In the event, the Agency sort of signed strategic partnerships, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hex20 and Orbital Space.

The UAE is more and more bringing private companies into big national missions, while also upgrading industrial resilience and placing the space sector as a major engine for the country’s future knowledge-based economy.

The UAE National Space Investment and The AED 3 Billion National Space Fund

The UAE National Space Fund is one of the biggest sovereign investments from an emerging space economy, and it builds a strong financial base for satellite development, commercial innovation, plus startup momentum.

The Fund sits at AED 3 billion, roughly USD 816-820 million, and it is managed by the UAE Space Agency to finance flagship national missions, while also backing domestic and international space companies (UAE Government, SpaceNews, Payload Space).

Its central project is the Sirb program, a constellation of at least three Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, built for Earth observation, environmental tracking, land-use mapping, infrastructure surveillance, disaster response, and climate analytics.

Satellite Today and Payload Space reports say the first Sirb satellite should be ready to launch within three years after the Fund’s announcement, which would speed up deployment versus more traditional Earth observation missions.

In addition, it backs collaborations between Emirati firms and international companies. These proposal tracks cover satellite components, launch services, operations, and commercialization, so it pushes for joint ventures and technology transfer.

The UAE’s National Plan for the Promotion of Space Investment is also aiming to pull in more domestic and foreign investment, while at the same time strengthening the country’s presence in worldwide satellite supply chains.

Looking at the global investment side, the AED 3 billion earmark is really larger than the number of emerging-market space investment efforts.

India’s INR 1,000 crore (roughly USD 120 million) space venture capital fund, which was approved in 2024, shows how the UAE is making a strong per-person push toward a competitive commercial space sector.

Strategic partnerships with EDGE Group are expected to help place three SAR satellites into low Earth orbit, and that should open commercial paths in insurance, agriculture, logistics, environmental monitoring, and climate intelligence (Tactical Defence Reporting, SpaceNews).

The UAE National Space Fund does double duty, like a headline project-financing tool and also a venture-oriented investment place, kinda pushing innovation faster, pulling in global space companies, and reinforcing what the UAE wants: to be a leading international space economy. (UAE Government, UAE Space Agency, SpaceNews)

Future Vision

As 2026 moves along, the year remains transformative for the Agency. The Sirb programme, made up of three advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, is expected to wrap up its Critical Design Review, and the EMA mission continues forward through spacecraft assembly and testing.

Arab Satellite 813 is planned to start full operational service across the Arab Space Cooperation Group (ASCG), which should broaden Earth observation use research cases and also for sustainable development.

The Agency’s longer-term strategy aims to double the returns of the UAE space economy, while also placing the country in the world’s top 10 space economies by 2031, which basically reflects a bold roadmap with innovation, investment, international partnership, and a more sustainable space infrastructure.

Conclusion

The UAE Space Agency has really, in a way, quickly established itself as one of the world’s more ambitious emerging space organizations, due to steady investment, working with international partners, and pushing commercial innovation. The key projects like the Hope Probe, the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt, the Sirb SAR constellation, and the AED 3 billion National Space Fund show how the country is serious about building a globally competitive and more diversified space economy.

Also, by bringing in private-sector participation, cultivating highly skilled talent, and increasing scientific research, the UAE is shaping a space ecosystem that feels durable and that helps with economic diversification plus tech leadership. The long-term plan puts the country on track to become a major global space hub by 2031.

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