Dark Chocolate Nutrition Facts, Calories And Health Benefits

Dark Chocolate Nutrition Facts: Who doesn’t love chocolate? Research states that on average, an American eats 3 bars of chocolate in a week, out of which 34% prefer dark chocolate. Irrespective of how many calories dark chocolate has, it is said to be the healthiest form of chocolate around the world.

As of 2023, the global chocolate confectionery market is valued at $238.50 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% between 2023 to 2028. In addition, the average volume per person is projected to amount to 2.30kg in 2023. As the data shows, the highest number of chocolate confectionery lovers is in the United States, generating most of the expected revenue of $53,580.

What is Chocolate?

Chocolate is made from ground cacao beans, which are available in forms such as solid, paste, or liquid. The cacao beans have an extremely bitter taste, and a fermented process must be followed to develop a flavour. There are many types of chocolates around the world, which can be used in cakes, desserts, brownies, cookies, bars, or pudding. Chocolate is a tradition, and it is given in various forms on occasions such as Valentine’s Day, Easter, Hanukkah, or Christmas.

Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate

The health benefits of dark chocolate are considered for everyday but limited consumption.

Dark chocolate can improve brain function

Some studies show that dark chocolate can protect the skin against the sun

Reduces the future risk of heart disease

Enhances blood flow and manages blood pressure

Dark chocolate is packed with nutrients such as manganese, copper, iron, fiber, and magnesium.

It is full of antioxidants

Elevates your mood

It could help you fall asleep

Types of Chocolate Around the World

#1. Bittersweet chocolate

Bittersweet chocolate is a type of dark chocolate that has 50 to 80% cacao content. The flavour is more bitter than semi-sweet chocolate. Chocolate cake, or chocolate truffles, are compatible dishes with this type of chocolate.

#2. Baking Chocolate

As it is used for baking purposes, this chocolate has 100% cacao, and it is a pure form of chocolate. It has no added sugar to improve the taste of cacao. It is a great choice to make chocolate-based treats or brownies.

#3. Couverture Chocolate

Compared to other types of chocolate, couverture has higher cacao content, mostly ranging from 80% to 90%. Moreover, it also has chocolate liquor content. Couverture chocolate is a great choice for coating purposes.

#4. White chocolate

White chocolate is made from cocoa butter. This chocolate has a rich and vanilla-like flavour. It can be used in melted form for drizzling purposes on desserts.

#5. Cocoa Powder

Cocoa powder is a pure form of cacao. It has a bitter taste and has no added sugar. Cocoa powder is useful for a variety of recipes.

#6. Cacao Nibs

These are the rawest form of chocolate in 100% crushed cacao beans. Cacao nibs are useful for making granola bars.

#7. German’s sweet chocolate

German baking chocolate is a dark baking chocolate named after Samuel German. It is commonly used for German chocolate cakes

#8. Ruby Chocolate

Ruby chocolate has a berry-like flavour but is actually a type of white chocolate. These are made from cacao beans and used in many confections and desserts.

#9. Candy Coating Chocolate

These chocolate coins are made using palm and vegetable oil. These do not contain any chocolate liquor and are useful for dipping and coating purposes.

#10. Semisweet Chocolate

Semi-sweet chocolates have 30% of cacao and are considered an American chocolate made for the purpose of baking.

#11. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate has around 30 to 80% cacao. These chocolates do not have any milk solids. It can be used for making ganaches.

#12. Milk Chocolate

Milk chocolate can taste super sweet and contain only 10% of cacao. These are used in making pancakes, brownies, and cookies.

Nutritional Profile and Calories in Dark Chocolate by Brand

Lindt (4 blocks or squares per serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Dark Chocolate Chili 13.00 20.00 2.00 200 Dark Chocolate Intense Orange 13.00 2000 3.00 210 Dark Chocolate Intense mint 13.00 24.00 2.00 190 Dark Chocolate Intense 85% of Cocoa 18.00 8.00 4.00 210 Dark Chocolate Intense 70% Cocoa 17.00 13.00 3.00 220

Dove Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 5 dark chocolate squares 13.00 24.00 2.00 210 5 pieces of rich dark chocolate 13.00 24.00 2.00 210 1 rich dark chocolate bar 12.00 22.00 2.00 190 5 dark chocolate hearts 13.00 24.00 2.00 210

Hershey’s Special Dark Chocolate Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 Bar 12.00 25.00 2.00 180 9 kisses 12.00 25.00 2.00 180 1 tbsp Chips 4.50 9.00 0.50 70 1 stick 3.50 7.00 – 60 3 blocks 13.00 26.00 2.00 230 1 serving Hershey’s Bar 5.00 12.00 1.00 100 1 Hershey’s Extra Dark Chocolate stick 4.00 6.00 1.00 60 1 serving Hershey’s kisses 13.00 24.00 3.00 230 Hershey’s Milk Chocolate bar, 1 package 13.00 25.00 3.00 230 Hershey’s Bar, 1 100 calories 5.00 12.00 1.00 100

Ghirardelli (3 blocks or squares per serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Dark Chocolate 86% 24.00 16.00 3.00 250 Dark Chocolate 72% 17.00 17.00 2.00 200 Dark Chocolate 60% 14.00 21.00 2.00 190

Other Chocolate brands Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 Milky Way Bar 10.00 41.10 2.00 260 1 mini snickers bar 14.00 36.00 4.00 280 1 Kitkat Extra Crispy bar 12.00 29.00 3.00 230 1 package Reese’s Pieces 10.00 26.00 5.00 210 1 100 Calorie Snickers bar 5.00 13.00 2.00 100 M & M’s, 1 package 10.00 34.00 2.00 240

Other Chocolate servings Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Dark Chocolate 88%, 4 pieces serving 17.00 11.00 4.00 210 Dark Chocolate 73%, 4 pieces serving 12.00 15.00 2.00 180 1 oz 9.19 16.84 1.57 151 1 small bar 5.51 10.10 0.94 90 1 block 4.54 8.32 0.78 74 1 medium bar (1.45 oz) 13.28 24.36 2.27 218 1 large bar (2.6 oz) 23.65 43.37 4.04 388 Milk Chocolate, 1 miniature bar 2.08 4.16 0.54 37 Milk Chocolate, 1 oz 8.41 16.84 2.17 152 Milk Chocolate, 1 bar (1.55 oz) 13.05 26.14 3.37 235 Milk Chocolate with Almond, 1 bar serving 14.10 21.81 3.69 216 Milk Chocolate with fruits and nuts,1 bar serving 8.05 19.73 2.50 150 Milk Chocolate with rice cereal, 1 bar serving 10.60 25.36 2.52 198 ½ cup white chocolate chips 27.28 50.35 4.99 458 1 baking chocolate square 15.17 8.65 3.74 145 Chocolate Chips, 1 piece 0.15 0.32 0.02 2 Chocolate Chips, ¼ cup large chips 11.25 23.66 1.58 180 Chocolate Chips, ¼ cup mini chips 12.98 27.29 1.82 207 Chocolate Chips, ¼ cup regular chips 12.60 26.50 1.76 201 Sweet Chocolate, 1 oz 9.70 16.90 1.11 143 Sweet Chocolate, 1 bar (1.45 oz) 14.02 24.44 1.60 207

Other Chocolate variants Regular hot cocoa mix, 1 envelope serving 1.11 24.24 1.30 112 Hot Cocoa Mix with Marshmallows, 1 envelope serving 1.02 24.25 1.35 112 No sugar added hot cocoa mix, 1 envelope serving 0.43 8.43 4.30 55 Hot chocolate with whole milk, 1 cup 7.97 29.03 8.25 218 Hot chocolate with low-fat milk, 1 cup 2.75 30.10 8.60 178 Hot chocolate with nonfat milk, 1 cup 0.70 29.97 8.60 158 Regular hot chocolate 5.82 26.58 8.80 192 Hot chocolate with reduced-fat milk, 1 cup 5.03 29.40 8.45 195 Cocoa Powder, 1 tsp 0.25 0.98 0.35 4 Cocoa Powder, 1 oz 3.88 15.39 5.56 65 Cocoa Powder, 1 tbsp 0.74 2.93 1.06 12 Cocoa Powder, ½ tbsp 0.37 1.47 0.53 6 Cocoa Powder, ¼ cup 2.95 11.67 4.21 49 Hot Cocoa milk, 1 cup 5.82 26.58 8.80 192 Cocoa and Sugar with nonfat milk, 1 cup 0.70 29.97 8.60 158 Cocoa and Sugar with low-fat milk, 1 cup 2.75 30.10 8.60 178 Cocoa and Sugar with reduced-fat milk 5.03 29.40 8.45 195 Cocoa and Sugar with whole milk, 1 cup 7.97 29.03 8.25 218 Hot Chocolate cocoa with whole milk, 1 cup 5.47 29.90 8.80 190 Low-fat chocolate milk, 1 cup 2.50 26.10 8.10 158 Whole milk chocolate milk, 1 cup 8.48 25.85 7.92 208 Reduced-fat chocolate milk, 1 cup 4.75 30.32 7.48 190 Chocolate milkshake with skim milk, 1 cup 1.05 28.45 5.21 132 Reduced-fat chocolate milk with added calcium,1 cup 4.75 30.32 7.48 195 Skim chocolate milk,1 cup 0.70 27.22 8.55 140 Thick chocolate milkshake, 1 cup 6.13 48.05 6.93 270 Fat-free frozen chocolate milk dessert 1.37 51.65 5.89 229

Tasty Chocolate Recipes

#1. Red Velvet Cake Roll

(Source: bhg.com)

Ingredients: ½ tsp vanilla, powdered sugar, 1 tbsp red food colouring, 1 cup frozen light whipped dessert topping, thawed, ½ cup granulated sugar, 1 tsp baking powder, ⅓ cup all-purpose flour, 4 eggs, 1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder, ½ tsp vanilla, and ½ cup light sour cream.

Instructions

Separate egg white and yolk and set them aside at room temperature for 30 minutes. Grease a 15 x 10x 1 1-inch baking pan, using parchment paper to line the bottom of the pan, grease it, and set aside. Take a small bowl and mix baking powder, cocoa powder, and flour, and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Take a small bowl and beat yolks, add ½ tsp vanilla using an electric mixer on high speed for 5 minutes until it turns lemon colour. Then slowly add granulated sugar, beat again until well mixed, then add food colouring and repeat the process.

Wash beaters and take another bowl, and beat egg white on medium speed until soft, then gradually add ½ cup granulated sugar and beat again. Transfer the egg yolk mixture and the flour mixture into the egg white mixture and mix well. Pour the mixture into a greased pan.

Bake the entire mixture until the toothpick comes out clean. Loosen the edges of the cake from the pan immediately and turn the cake onto a clean kitchen towel that is sprinkled with powdered sugar. Remove waxed paper and roll the towel and cake into a spiral form, beginning from the short side of the cake. Let it cool.

(For filling)

Take a medium bowl and mix sour cream, ½ tsp vanilla, and dessert topping. Unroll the cake and remove the towel. Spread filling on the cake within 1 inch of the edges. Then roll up the cake, trim ends. Cover it and chill for 6 hours.

What do you get? (for every serve)

Calories (144), Carbs (24g), Fat (4g), Protein (3g)

#2. Almond Chocolate Cherry Cookies

(Source: bhg.com)

Ingredients:

(For chocolate almond glaze)

Dash almond extract, 1 tbsp butter, 1 cup powdered sugar, 1 ounce sweet baking, semi, or bittersweet chocolate, 2 tbsp fat-free milk

(For cookies)

1 egg yolk, 1 egg, ¾ cup sugar, ⅓ cup sliced almonds, ½ cup dried cherries, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 recipe chocolate almond glaze, 6 tbsp softened butter, 1 ⅓ cup all-purpose flour, 1 ounce sweet baking, semi or bittersweet melted and slightly cooled chocolate.

Instructions

To make a Chocolate almond glaze

Take a small saucepan and mix the butter and chocolate together. On a low heat, stir the two ingredients until smooth. Then remove from heat and add milk, powdered sugar, and almond extract until smooth.

To make Cookies

Take a medium bowl and beat butter using an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Then add sugar and beat until it becomes creamy. Then add vanilla, egg, and egg yolk, beat until combined, then add melted chocolate and flour and blend well. Then, add dried cherries and almonds. Cover the mixture and chill for 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 350°F and place a cookie sheet with parchment paper, and keep it aside. Form balls of 1 inch using the dough. Place the balls on the sheets 1 inch away from each other. Bake the cookies until the toothpick comes out clean. Once done, set it aside to cool. Drizzle chocolate almond glaze over the cookies and serve.

What do you get? (for every serve)

Calories (100), Carbs (16g), Fat (4g), Protein (1g)

#3. Fudgy Stout Brownies

(Source: bhg.com)

Ingredients: 1 cup stout beer, 2 eggs, 10 ounces semisweet chocolate chopped, ¼ tsp salt, 1 cup packed brown sugar, 6 tbsp butter, 1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour, ⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease the 9-inch square baking pan. Place parchment paper, allowing the paper to extend on two sides. Then take a small bowl and mix cocoa powder, salt, and flour.

Keep aside ¼ cup of chopped chocolate. Take a small saucepan and blend butter and the remaining chocolate. Then cook and stir on the heat until it becomes smooth, then keep aside the cool.

Take a large bowl, and blend egg yolks, eggs, sugar using a mixer on medium speed for 3 minutes. Then add the chocolate mixture and blend again until smooth, then add the prepared small bowl mixture and mix again until well combined.

Put the mixture in the oven until the toothpick comes out clean. Sprinkle the remaining chocolate. Cut the brownies into the required shapes and serve.

What do you get? (for every serve)

Calories (157), Carbs (23g), Fat (7g), Protein (2g)

Some Worldwide Chocolate Statistics

By the leading chocolate brand in the USA in 2022

As of 2022, the top 3 leading chocolate brands in the United States of America by total consumers were Hershey’s (70%), Dove Chocolate (47%), and Crunch (44%). Whereas, some of the least popular brands were The Functional Chocolate Company (18%), Tony’s Chocolonely (16%), and Theo Chocolate (14%).

Conclusion

One of the healthiest types of chocolate is dark chocolate. These chocolates are high in cacao content; therefore, high in bitter taste. Although carbohydrates and calories in dark chocolate are high, these are still considered healthy. Today, chocolate is not just for a bite, but many types of these are used in savoury dishes worldwide. So! Tell us, aren’t you going to eat low-calorie chocolate from today on?

FAQ . Can I eat dark chocolate everyday?



Although dark chocolate is said to be healthier than any other types of chocolate, it still has a high number of calories, and saturated fats. Eating unlimited amounts of dark chocolate could lead to weight gain. Therefore, if you want to maintain weight and still eat dark chocolate, limit yourself to consuming only 1 ounce (oz) of it. Can diabetic person eat dark chocolate?



If the dark chocolate is less sweet or unsweetened, diabetics can eat it without harming any blood sugar levels. Dark chocolate has a low amount of carbohydrates, therefore compared to other chocolate, there are lesser chances to boost sugar levels. How much sugar does dark chocolate have?



Dark chocolate has lesser amounts of sugar as compared to white and milk chocolate. For example, a dark chocolate with 70 to 85% of cacao has only 7g of sugar. How to store chocolate at home?



Avoid refrigerating chocolate and keep it in a cool and dry place. Keep chocolates away from direct sunlight and preferably seal those in an airtight container. Which is the most expensive chocolate?



Le Chocolate Box is one of the most expensive chocolate as of 2023, as it is valued at $1.5 million due to the packaging box having jewellery in it.

