Dates Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Dates Nutrition Facts: We consume dried and dry fruits every day. These are the healthiest forms of snack ever considered. The global dried fruit market is valued at $11,185 million in 2023, which is expected to reach $14,379 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2%. Although these are the healthiest snacks, the calories in dry fruits or dried fruits could lead to uneven weight gain.

They make you feel fuller in less quantity. Thus, whether you are following a diet or not, to limit the total calorie intake, you must avoid overconsumption. Let’s first understand the difference between Dry and Dried fruits and some tasty recipes as a bonus!

Dry Fruits/Dried Fruits

Although these words might seem similar, they are actually different. Dried fruits are actually dried, and dry fruits are processed to remove any moisture. Dried fruits contain more sugar, while dry fruits contain less sugar. Both types are considered good for health, unless the consumption is limited. The calories in dry fruits or dried fruits are high; overconsumption could lead to weight gain, unbalanced sugar levels, increased belly fat, and digestive problems. A small amount every day is considered healthy, and it will also aid in an overall healthy body.

Health Benefits of Dry Fruits

Supports mental health

Improves immunity

Maintains blood health

Aids in weight loss

Improves bone health

Minimises the risk of cancer

Improves skin health

Enhances gut health

Dry fruits are packed with minerals such as boron, vitamin K, calcium, and magnesium.

Most Common Types of Dry/Dried Fruits

#1. Almonds

Almonds are a type of nut, and they contain magnesium, vitamin E, fibre, healthy fats, and protein. They act great as ingredients in baked dishes or milkshakes or as a topping.

#2. Pistachios

Pistachios are rich in vitamins and minerals, including potassium and vitamin B6, as well as healthy fats, fibre, and protein. They are perfect for desserts, baklava, or just as a snack or topping.

#3. Cashews

These are other types of nuts and contain minerals such as copper and zinc, protein, and healthy fats. It is a great alternative to make vegan cheese or use in dishes such as creamy sauces.

#4. Dates

Dates are dried fruits. They contain fibre, natural sugar, and other crucial nutrients. They can be used for desserts or in making energy bars.

#5. Walnuts

Walnuts are used in baking or as a topping in common diet dishes. They contain fibre, protein, omega-3 Fatty acids, and antioxidants.

#6. Peanuts

These are the most commonly consumed types of nuts and are versatile in nature. These are either used as ingredients or toppings. They contain important vitamins and minerals, protein, and healthy fats.

#7. Hazelnut

Hazelnuts are packed with vitamin E, fats, fibre, and magnesium. These are commonly used in Nutella or pralines.

#8. Pine nuts

These are rich in protein, healthy fats, as well as magnesium and zinc. Pine nuts are mostly used in Mediterranean dishes such as pesto sauce or salads.

#9. Pecans

Pecans are useful in salads, desserts, or pies. They are packed with vitamins and minerals as well as protein, fibre, and healthy fats.

#10. Apricots

Apricots are considered dried fruits and can be enjoyed as a snack. They contain vitamin A, potassium, and dietary fiber.

#11. Raisins

Raising can be added to cereals or baked dishes. They contain fibre, antioxidants, as well as a good amount of sugar.

#12. Figs

Figs are used in desserts, cheese-related dishes, or salads. They are also high in sugar and contain dietary fibre.

#13. Dried Cranberries

These dried fruits are suitable for baked dishes, salads, or as toppings. They are packed with dietary fibre and antioxidants.

#14. Prunes

These are commonly used for baking as well as cooking purposes. They are known for their benefits on the digestive system as well as other nutrients and vitamins, and minerals.

#15. Dried Blueberries

Dried blueberries are commonly used as a snack or as a topping. They include dietary fibre and antioxidants.

Difference between dry Fruits and dried fruits

Dried Fruits Dry Fruits Fruits that are processed by drying methods to remove water content and for further consumption are called dried fruits. Fruits that are processed to remove moisture by natural or dehydration processes are called dry fruits. Low amount of nutrients. Contains more vitamins, minerals, and other required nutrients. Mostly used for cooking, baking, or snacks Usually consumed as a healthy snack or simply added as a topping in various dishes. Comparatively lower shelf life Has increased shelf life Dried Fruits have a crunchy and chewy texture, viable according to dried fruits Dry fruits have a chewy and dense texture Dried apple, dried cranberries, etc Apricots, almonds, dates, etc

Dry Fruits Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Dates, 1 oz with pits 0.10 19.51 0.64 73 Dates, ¼ cup pitted 0.17 33.39 1.09 125 Dates, ½ cup pitted 0.35 66.78 2.18 251 1 date 0.03 6.23 0.20 23 1 Deglet Noor Date 0.03 6.23 0.20 23 1 Medjool Date 0.04 17.99 0.43 66 Walnuts, ¼ cup shelled 16.30 3.43 3.81 164 Walnuts, 1 serving 2.61 0.55 0.61 26 Walnuts, ¼ cup chopped 19.07 4.01 4.45 191 Walnuts, ¼ cup pieces 19.56 4.11 4.57 196 Walnuts, 1 oz (14 halves) 18.49 3.89 4.32 185 Dried Black Walnuts, ¼ cup serving 18.44 3.10 7.52 193 Honey-roasted Walnuts, ¼ cup serving 15.90 6.72 3.60 172 Almonds, blanched, 1 oz 14.35 5.65 6.22 165 Almonds, blanched, ¼ cup whole kernels 18.35 7.23 7.95 211 Almonds, dry roasted, 1 oz 14.98 5.47 6.26 169 Almonds, dry roasted, ¼ cup whole kernels 18.23 6.66 7.62 206 Almond, honey roasted, 1 oz 13.78 7.20 5.31 162 Almonds, honey roasted, ¼ cup 15.92 8.31 6.14 187 Natural Almonds, ¼ cup slivered 13.67 5.33 5.74 156 Natural Almonds, 10 almonds 6.08 2.37 2.55 69 Natural Almonds, 1 oz 14.36 5.60 6.03 164 Natural Almonds, 1 serving 0.61 0.24 0.26 7 Almonds, sugar-coated, ¼ cup 8.53 33.49 4.88 230 Almonds, sugar-coated, 1 piece 0.61 2.40 0.35 17 Almonds, chocolate-covered, ¼ cup 8.53 33.49 4.88 230 Almonds chocolate chocolate-covered, 1 serving 1.33 0.95 0.53 17 Almond, yoghourt covered, ¼ cup 17.31 20.30 6.03 253 Almond yoghourt covered, 1 serving 1.39 1.63 0.48 20 Pistachio Nuts, 1 oz serving 12.60 7.93 5.84 158 Peanuts, 1 oz serving 13.96 4.57 7.31 161 Macadamia Nuts, 1 oz serving 21.48 3.92 2.24 204 Walnuts, 1 oz serving 18.49 3.89 4.32 185 Cashew Nuts, 1 oz serving 13.54 8.55 4.77 165 Mixed Nuts, ¼ cup serving 19.99 7.66 5.86 219 Brazil nuts, ¼ cup serving 23.25 4.29 5.01 230 Peanuts, sugar-coated, ¼ cup 13.06 18.37 6.01 202 Pine Nuts, 1 oz 19.38 3.71 3.88 191 Pine Nuts, 1 serving 0.12 0.02 0.02 1 Pine Nuts, ¼ cup 23.07 4.41 4.62 227 Pine Nuts, ½ cup 46.15 8.83 9.24 454 10 Pine Nuts 1.16 0.22 0.23 11 Pine Nuts, 1 tbsp 5.77 1.10 1.16 57 Dried Pinyon Pine Nuts, 1 oz serving 17.29 5.47 3.28 178 Pecans, 1 cup chopped 85.64 16.49 10.91 822 Pecans, 1 cup halves 77.73 14.97 9.90 746 Pecans, ½ cup chopped 42.82 8.25 5.46 411 Pecans, ½ cup halves 38.86 7.48 4.95 373 Pecans, 1 oz (20 halves) 20.40 3.93 2.60 196 Figs, 1 oz 0.09 5.44 0.21 21 Figs, 1 small 0.12 7.67 0.30 30 Figs, 1 large 0.19 12.28 0.48 47 Figs, 1 medium 0.15 9.59 0.38 37 Honey roasted cashew nuts, 1 oz serving 11.65 10.63 4.12 154 Dry roasted cashew nuts, 1 oz serving 13.14 9.27 4.34 163 Roasted unsalted cashew nuts, 1 oz serving 13.54 8.47 4.77 164 Plain Peanuts, 1 serving 0.94 0.27 0.50 11 Plain peanuts, 10 serving 9.45 2.75 5.05 108 Plain peanuts, 1 oz 13.96 4.57 7.31 161 Plain peanuts, ½ cup 35.95 11.77 18.83 414 Plain peanuts, ¼ cup 17.97 5.89 9.42 207

Dried Fruits Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Mixed Dried Fruit, 1 oz 0.12 18.37 0.62 69 Mixed Dried Fruit, ½ cup 0.30 44.07 1.49 166 Mixed Dried Fruit, ¼ cup 0.15 22.04 0.74 83 Mixed Dried Fruit, 1 cup 0.60 88.14 2.98 332 Dried Prunes,1 oz serving 0.11 18.11 0.62 68 Dried Peaches, 1 oz serving 0.22 17.39 1.02 68 Dried Apples,1 oz serving 0.09 18.68 0.26 69 Dried Coconut,1 oz serving 18.29 6.70 1.95 187 Dried Pears,1 oz serving 0.18 19.76 0.53 74 Dried Apricot,1 oz serving 0.14 17.76 0.96 68 1 dried Lychee 0.03 1.77 0.10 7 1 strip dried Papaya 0.21 14.94 0.93 59 1 dried Fig 0.18 12.14 0.63 47 Dried Cranberries, ¼ cup 0.38 22.65 0.02 85 Dried Currants, ¼ cup 0.10 26.67 1.47 102 Raisins, ¼ Cup 0.17 28.70 1.11 108 Dried Pineapple, 1 piece 0.17 18.04 0.77 69 Dried Mango, 1 strip 0.04 4.08 0.07 16 Dried Pineapple, 1 piece 0.17 18.04 0.77 69 Dried Prunes, 1 serving 0.03 5.37 0.18 20 Dried Prunes, ½ cup with pits 0.31 51.42 1.75 193 Dried Prunes, ½ cup pitted 0.32 54.30 1.85 204 Dried Prunes, 1 oz with pits 0.10 15.97 0.54 60

Other Servings Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Almond Butter, 1 tbsp 9.46 3.40 2.41 101 Almond Granola bar, 1 serving 6.12 14.88 1.85 119 Almond cookies, 1 serving 3.07 5.16 0.95 51 Almond Butter Nuts, 1 tbsp 9.46 3.40 2.41 101 Pecan Pie, 1 piece 27.08 63.68 5.98 503 Pecan Shortbread Cookie, 1 serving 4.55 8.16 0.69 76 Dry roasted pecan nuts, 1 oz 21.06 3.84 2.69 201 Oil-roasted Pecan Nuts, 1 oz 21.33 3.69 2.61 203 Sugared pecan nut, ¼ cup 9.63 6.29 1.44 111 Fig bar, 1 serving 1.17 11.34 0.59 56 Fat Free Fig Bar, 1 serving 0.11 14.86 1.08 63 Dried Figs with sugar, 1 cup 0.97 91.64 3.51 356

Recipes

#1. Dry Fruit Ladoos

Ingredients: 4 dried figs, 7 dates, ¼ cup of walnuts, ¼ cup of cashews, ¼ cup of almonds, 6 dried apricots

Optional Ingredients: Sesame seeds, Poppy Seeds, dried coconut

Instructions

Take a small pan and roast ¼ cup cashews, ¼ cup almonds on medium heat for 2 minutes, and dry roast the nuts in the microwave for 1 minute. Set aside until cool. Then roast the seeds until they spread an aroma. Then heat 6 apricots, 4 figs, and 7 dates and set aside for cooling. Once cooled, add them to a blender and blend until the texture changes. Then add ¼ cup walnuts and blend again, then add cashews and almonds and repeat the process.

Then take the blended mixture and form it into small balls. If needed, garnish with sesame seeds and dried coconut.

#2. Dry Fruit Milkshake

Ingredients: 2.5 cups soy milk (chilled), 7 to 8 chopped dates, ¼ cup cashews, ¼ cup almonds, ¼ cup pistachios (unsalted, shelled), ¼ cup raisins, 3 to 4 dried figs, 1 tbsp almonds/ cashews/ pistachios for garnishing, 1 pinch saffron, raw sugar (optional)

Instructions

(For preparation)

Soak the figs in hot water until they soften. Similarly, soak other dry fruits unless they are not chewy and soft. Once the dry fruits are softened, roughly chop them.

(For Dry Fruits Milkshake)

Add chopped dates, figs, raisins, nuts, and saffron to a blender. Then add ½ cup soy milk. Blend until it forms a smooth paste. Then add the remaining 2 cups of soy milk as well as raw sugar. And blend again. Pour into a serving glass and top with pistachios on top. You can store the excess milkshake in the refrigerator, but make sure to finish it up within the same day.

#3. Dried fruit cake

Ingredients: 2 large eggs, ½ cup milk, ½ cup vegetable oil, 2 tsp baking powder, ¼ cup curd, 13/4 cup all-purpose flour, 1 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp baking soda, ¾ cup milk powder, 2 tsp vanilla extract, 1 cup mixed dried fruits and nuts.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees C. Take parchment paper and line it with a 20 cm cake pan, and set it aside. Take a small bowl and add baking soda, baking powder, milk powder, and flour, and mix well, then add dried fruits and nuts and mix again. And set aside.

Take another bowl and add eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, and blend well. Then add yoghurt, oil, and milk and mix again.

Mix both bowls and spread on the prepared pa,n and bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until the toothpick comes out clean. Once baked, let it cool and serve in slices.

Conclusion

Including healthy snacks is a requirement to stay healthy. While you keep a tab on your meal, you must also choose a healthy snack. If you are on a diet, you can consume dry fruits every day. But the amount should be limited as they can make you feel fuller in no time. Moreover, there’s a good amount of calories in dried fruits as well as dry fruits, which can aid in weight gain. You can either eat these as a snack or make a tasty recipe. Eating these every day is considered good for health.

FAQ . Which is better: dried fruits or dry fruits?



Dried fruits contain higher amounts of natural sugar, thus, making it less healthier than dry fruits. They are just fruits that are simply dried for consumption or cooking purposes. Dry fruits are processed as it is thus it is a better choice for daily consumption. How to store dry fruits at home?



The best way to store dry fruits are in a cool and dark place and in airtight containers. Keep them away from direct sunlight. Can I eat dry fruits or dried fruits while on a diet?



Dry fruits can be consumed everyday as they are considered healthy. Whereas dried fruits should be consumed with limited quantities because these contain high amounts of sugar. Each of these can be consumed everyday but with a limited quantity. How much quantity of dried or dry fruits is healthy in a day?



You can consume each of these about 30 grams a day or the amount that fits in the palm. When should I eat dry / dried fruits?



Eating dry or dried fruits early in the morning is the best way to support a healthy life. But it should be consumed with limited quantities, otherwise, you will experience weight gain and uncontrolled sugar levels. Are dry fruits helpful for weight loss?



Dry fruits are beneficial in weight loss. They are packed with protein, and fibre. Moreover, the amount of calories in dry fruits will make you feel full thus satisfying your hunger. However the consumption should be limited.

