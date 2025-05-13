Cancer Statistics By Types, Treatment And Facts (2025)

Updated · May 13, 2025

Introduction

Cancer Statistics: Cancer continues to be a major global health challenge, with significant increases in both incidence and mortality. In 2022, there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths worldwide. The most common cancers included lung, breast, colorectal, prostate, and stomach cancers. The global cancer burden is projected to rise substantially, with estimates suggesting 35.3 million new cases and 18.5 million cancer-related deaths by 2050.

This increase is attributed to factors such as population growth, aging, and exposure to risk factors like tobacco use, obesity, and environmental pollutants. The economic impact of cancer is also profound, with direct medical costs in the United States alone reaching nearly $209 billion in 2020.

These statistics underscore the urgent need for enhanced prevention, early detection, and treatment strategies to address the growing cancer burden globally. The information is presented from a market researcher’s point of view, incorporating the latest data and trends.

Editor’s Choice

  • Cancer Statistics show that in 2024, approximately 20 million new cancer cases are expected worldwide, reflecting a 5% increase from 2023.
  • In the same year, more than 10 million deaths are anticipated globally due to cancer, with lung cancer being the deadliest, causing around 1.8 million deaths.
  • The United States of America will see 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses.
  • Global cancer-related costs, including direct medical expenses and lost productivity, are projected to exceed USD 1.2 trillion by the end of 2024.
  • Around 30% of cancer patients will receive immunotherapy, a treatment method expected to generate USD 160 billion in global revenue.
  • From the very beginning, breast cancer has remained the most common cancer among women globally, resulting in 2.5 million new cases.
  • Cancer Statistics further states that lung cancer continues to be the most diagnosed and deadliest cancer, with 2.3 million new cases and an 80% mortality rate within five years.
  • The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, will account for nearly 40% of global cancer cases, with an estimated 8 million new diagnoses.
  • By 2024, 70% of girls globally are expected to receive the HPV vaccine, significantly reducing future cervical cancer cases.
  • Global funding for cancer research will reach USD 50 billion, with the U.S. and Europe leading the efforts.

General Cancer Statistics

  • As of 2024, cancer continues to be a major global health issue, with around 20 million new cases diagnosed each year, representing an increase of 5% from the previous year.
  • To date, the most common types of cancer include Lung, Breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer, which collectively account for nearly 50% of all cases worldwide.
  • The global cancer mortality rate is also a significant concern, resulting in over 10 million deaths expected by this year’s end.
  • Almost 40% of cancer cases are considered curable by changing lifestyle, such as quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy diet, and exercising regularly.
  • Cancer Statistics also show that in 2024, cancer is a major cause of death worldwide, responsible for approximately 1 in 6 deaths and impacting nearly every household.
  • In the U.S., approximately 611,720 people are expected to die because of cancer, which represents around 1,680 deaths per day.

(Source: cancerstatisticscenter.cancer.org)

Types Of Cancer Statistics

  • Lung cancer is termed the most commonly diagnosed cancer as of today, with approximately 2.3 million new cases expected globally in 2024.
  • Annually, the highest mortality rate accounted for 1.8 million deaths.
  • On the other hand, in 2024, the 5-year survival rate for lung cancer is less than 20% due to late-stage diagnosis.
  • Smoking remains the leading cause, though, in recent years, cancer cases among non-smokers are increasing.

Furthermore, the table below analyses other types of cancer cases, including incidence and mortality rates.

Cancer TypesIncidence (Expected new cases)Mortality RateKey Factors
Breast Cancer2.5 millionDespite high incidence rates, advancements in early detection and treatment have improved the 5-year survival rate to 90% in developed countries.Genetic predisposition, hormone replacement therapy, and lifestyle.
Colorectal Cancer1.9 millionIt will cause around 935,000 deaths by 2024.Diets high in red and processed meats, low physical activity, and obesity.
Prostate Cancer1.4 millionThe 5-year survival rate for prostate cancer is high at 98%Age, family history, and ethnicity (higher rates in African American men)
Stomach Canceraround 1 millionIt is responsible for approximately 770,000 deaths annually, with a 5-year survival rate of about 32% due to late diagnosis.Helicobacter pylori infection, diets high in salty and smoked foods, and smoking.
Liver Cancer900,000Eight hundred thirty thousand deaths with a 5-year survival rate of only 18%.Hepatitis B and C infections, heavy alcohol consumption, and obesity contribute to liver cancer risk.
Cervical Cancer600,000 women300,000 deaths each yearHuman papillomavirus (HPV) infection is the basic reason, and vaccination programs are key to prevention.
Pancreatic Cancer496,000This cancer has one of the lowest 5-year survival rates at around 10%, causing approximately 466,000 deaths in 2024.Smoking, chronic pancreatitis, and family history.
Ovarian Cancer313,000207,000 deaths, and 45% of 5-year survival rate.Age, genetics (BRCA mutations), and reproductive history play crucial roles in risk.
Esophageal Cancer570,000510,000 deaths and a 5-year survival rate of only 20%.Tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Advancement Statistics In Cancer Treatment

  • Immunotherapy:
    – Cancer Statistics also elaborates that nearly 30% of cancer patients will receive some form of immunotherapy by 2024.
    – Meanwhile, the global market for immunotherapy drugs will reach around USD 160 billion by the end of the year.
  • Targeted Therapy Growth: These therapies are focused on specific molecules involved in cancer growth and are expected to generate USD 120 billion in global revenue.
  • Precision Medicine: The treatment based on an individual’s genetic profile is utilized by over 50% of cancer patients in developed countries.
  • CAR-T Cell Therapy: Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy is a form of immunotherapy, and the market is supposed to reach USD 8 billion.
  • AI in Oncology: By 2024, AI-driven oncology tools will improve diagnosis accuracy by 20%, leading to more personalized and effective treatment plans.

Advancement Statistics in Cancer Treatment

(Source: cancerstatisticscenter.cancer.org)

Estimated New Cancer Cases Statistics by States, 2024

Estimated New Cancer Cases Statistics by States, 2024

(Source: cancer.org)

StatesFemale BreastColon & rectumLeukaemiaLung & bronchusMelanoma of the skinNon-Hodgkin lymphomaProstateUrinary bladderUterine cervixUterine corpus
United States310,720152,81062,770234,580100,64080,620299,01083,19013,82067,880
Washington745031401480478026501890635019102901,490
California32,66016,170570016,92010,570832026,350733015607140
Alabama4800257078042301400100051801190230840
Colorado5150213094026601990118044901200190870
New York19,1608780386014,2004050501020,63053308404610
Texas23,29012,260494014,4305340576020790472014504790
Virginia818036401320598024801920920019303101690
Pennsylvania13,3706550271011,2003870361013,01042905103460
New Jersey888042401940560023302490986025403702230
Utah220095049081014906002,380510100510
Massachusetts7150279013005620153017906,4201,9502101600
Michigan94104640188086903080257010,4802,8703902470
Ohio11,5005890205010,3904290288010,6703,3805102,680
Florida23,16011,920642018,5809880794024,09075201,1704,860

Estimated Cancer Death Cases Statistics By States, 2024

StatesBrain & other nervous systemFemale BreastColon & rectumLeukaemiaLiver & intrahepatic bile ductLung & bronchusNon-Hodgkin lymphomaOvaryPancreasProstate
United States18,76042,25053,01023,67029,840125,07020,14012,74051,75035,250
Washington480960107052072025804903201240880
California2,1504,57055002,3303,58093202,160141051204200
Alabama3107109003605102550280200850560
Colorado3007008203703701290280200730630
New York940208027001,050126061001,0007803,0101630
Texas1,3303,28044101,63029608050143096036002360
Virginia4601160139061073033805003401,380970
Pennsylvania820182022301,0701310557093057024001500
New Jersey5001170133063062027005203401440740
Utah160330320190190460140110310330
Massachusetts44073086048060024903802901140700
Michigan610135018808301000492076044019001130
Ohio70016302070960100056708104801,9101,250
Florida1,4603,16039802,020218010,2301,56010504,0702,800

Cancer Statistics By Gender

Developing Cancer

(Reference: cancerstatisticscenter.cancer.org)

  • The above graph explains that 41.6% of cancers will develop in males in 2024, compared to 39.6% in females, whereas the overall cancer-developing share is 40.5%.
  • The top five types of developing cancer shared by gender are Breast (female: 13%), Prostate (male: 12.9%), Lung and bronchus (male: 6.3%, female: 5.9%, and total: 6.1%), Colorectum (male: 4.3%, female: 3.9%, and total: 6.1%), and Melanoma of the skin (male: 3.6%, female: 2.5%, and total: 3.0%).

Dying Of Cancer

Probability By Sex

(Reference: cancerstatisticscenter.cancer.org)

  • A report published by the American Cancer Society further detailed that the death rate of cancer in 2024 remained highest in males at 19%, followed by females (17%) and sex combined (18%).
  • Similarly, Cancer Statistics also ensure the top dying cancer type by gender includes Lung and bronchus (male: 4.4%, female: 3.8%, and total: 4.1%), Breast (female: 2.5%), Colorectum (male: 1.6%, female: 1.5%, and total: 1.6%), Prostate (male: 2.3%), and Liver and intrahepatic (male: 1%, female: 0.5%, and total: 0.8%).

Cancer Statistics By Age Group, 2024

Developing Cancer

Probability By Age

(Reference: cancerstatisticscenter.cancer.org)

Cancer Type0-49 years50-64 years65-84 years85 years+All Ages
Prostate0.2%3.9%10.4%3.1%12.9%
Breast2.1%4%7.2%2.6%13%
Lung and bronchus0.1%4%7.2%2.6%13%
Colorectum0.4%1%2.4%1.7%4.1%
Melanoma of the skin0.5%0.8%1.7%0.9%3%

Dying Of Cancer

Probability By Age

(Reference: cancerstatisticscenter.cancer.org)

Cancer Type0-49 years50-64 years65-84 years85 years+All Ages
Lung and bronchus0.1%0.7%3.1%1.9%4.1%
Prostate0.0%0.2%1.5%2.9%2.3%
Breast0.2%0.5%1.3%1.3%2.5%
Colorectum0.1%0.3%0.9%1.1%1.6%
Pancreas0.0%0.2%1.0%0.7%1.4%

Cancer Risk Factor Statistics 2024

Tobacco Use

  • Cancer Statistics further show that tobacco use remains the main preventable cause of cancer, responsible for approximately 22% of cancer deaths globally in 2024.
  • Annually, over 1 billion people globally use tobacco, with about 8 million tobacco-related deaths and 1.8 million suffering from lung cancer alone.

Alcohol Consumption

  • In the same duration, alcohol use is responsible for about 5% of global cancer cases (740,000 cases) and 4% of cancer deaths.

Obesity And Overweight

  • Excess body weight is associated with 7-8% of all cancer cases, resulting in 600,000 cases.

On the other hand, other key risk factors, by share of cancer cases in 2024, are a lack of physical activity (3-4%), unhealthy diet (5-10%), infections (15%), environmental and occupational exposures (5-10%), ultraviolet radiation (90% of non-melanoma skin cancers and 86% of melanomas), genetic factors (5-10%), and hormonal factors (5-7%).

Cancer Statistics By Prevention And Early Detection

  • Around 40% of cancer cases are considered curable by changing lifestyle, such as quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy diet, and exercising regularly.
  • In the U.S., mammography screening has led to a 30% reduction in breast cancer deaths since its implementation.
  • Cancer Statistics also show that 70% of girls worldwide will receive the HPV vaccine by the age of 15, which will significantly decrease the incidence rate of cervical cancer in the coming decades.

By Economic Impacts

  • As of 2024, the United States of America has faced the highest economic burden as cancer-related costs will reach around USD 250 billion.
  • This represents USD 180 billion in direct medical costs and USD 70 billion in lost productivity.
  • Cancer Statistics further elaborates that the economic impact of cancer will be up to USD 200 billion in Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific (USD 150 billion).

Challenges And Opportunities Of Cancer

  • In 2024, only 30% of low-income countries will have comprehensive cancer treatment facilities, compared to 90% of high-income countries.
  • Many patients face financial hardship due to the expense of drugs, therapies, and hospital stays. In the U.S., 25% of cancer patients report struggling to afford treatment.
  • As mentioned in Cancer Statistics, the global funding for cancer research will reach USD 50 billion, with the U.S. and Europe leading in research efforts.

Conclusion

In 2024, cancer remains a major global health challenge, with millions of new cases and deaths occurring annually. The burden of cancer is influenced by a variety of risk factors, including lifestyle choices such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, poor diet, and physical inactivity, as well as environmental exposures and genetic predispositions.

This Cancer Statistics article includes current data and trends from different insights that will approach tackling cancer, one that combines medical advancements with public health efforts to reduce risk factors and promote early detection. By continuing to invest in research and public health, the global community can work towards reducing the incidence rate and impact of cancer in the coming year.

Sources

Wiley
Cancer
Who
Cancer
Who
Cancer

FAQ.

How effective are prevention and early detection efforts in 2024?



Prevention and early detection are very important, as 40% of cancer cases can be avoided by making healthier lifestyle choices.

What role does technology play in cancer care in 2024?



Technology is important. AI makes cancer diagnosis 20% more accurate, and precision medicine helps create treatments based on a person’s genetic profile. This approach benefits over 50% of cancer patients in developed countries.

What is the future outlook for cancer statistics?



Better treatments and prevention will continue to improve the fight against cancer. However, challenges like access to care and the high cost of treatment must be solved to ensure that everyone benefits equally worldwide.

Saisuman is a professional content writer specializing in health, law, and space-related articles. Her experience includes designing featured articles for websites and newsletters, as well as conducting detailed research for medical professionals and researchers. Passionate about languages since childhood, Saisuman can read, write, and speak in five different languages. Her love for languages and reading inspired her to pursue a career in writing. Saisuman holds a Master's in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and has worked in a Human Resources firm for a year. She was previously associated with a French international company. In addition to writing, Saisuman enjoys traveling and singing classical songs in her leisure time.

