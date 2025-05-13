Cancer Statistics By Types, Treatment And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Cancer Statistics: Cancer continues to be a major global health challenge, with significant increases in both incidence and mortality. In 2022, there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths worldwide. The most common cancers included lung, breast, colorectal, prostate, and stomach cancers. The global cancer burden is projected to rise substantially, with estimates suggesting 35.3 million new cases and 18.5 million cancer-related deaths by 2050.

This increase is attributed to factors such as population growth, aging, and exposure to risk factors like tobacco use, obesity, and environmental pollutants. The economic impact of cancer is also profound, with direct medical costs in the United States alone reaching nearly $209 billion in 2020.

These statistics underscore the urgent need for enhanced prevention, early detection, and treatment strategies to address the growing cancer burden globally. The information is presented from a market researcher’s point of view, incorporating the latest data and trends.

Editor’s Choice

Cancer Statistics show that in 2024, approximately 20 million new cancer cases are expected worldwide, reflecting a 5% increase from 2023.

new cancer cases are expected worldwide, reflecting a increase from 2023. In the same year, more than 10 million deaths are anticipated globally due to cancer, with lung cancer being the deadliest, causing around 1.8 million deaths.

deaths are anticipated globally due to cancer, with lung cancer being the deadliest, causing around deaths. The United States of America will see 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses.

new cancer diagnoses. Global cancer-related costs, including direct medical expenses and lost productivity, are projected to exceed USD 1.2 trillion by the end of 2024.

by the end of 2024. Around 30% of cancer patients will receive immunotherapy, a treatment method expected to generate USD 160 billion in global revenue.

of cancer patients will receive immunotherapy, a treatment method expected to generate in global revenue. From the very beginning, breast cancer has remained the most common cancer among women globally, resulting in 2.5 million new cases.

new cases. Cancer Statistics further states that lung cancer continues to be the most diagnosed and deadliest cancer, with 2.3 million new cases and an 80% mortality rate within five years.

new cases and an mortality rate within five years. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, will account for nearly 40% of global cancer cases, with an estimated 8 million new diagnoses.

of global cancer cases, with an estimated new diagnoses. By 2024, 70% of girls globally are expected to receive the HPV vaccine, significantly reducing future cervical cancer cases.

of girls globally are expected to receive the HPV vaccine, significantly reducing future cervical cancer cases. Global funding for cancer research will reach USD 50 billion, with the U.S. and Europe leading the efforts.

You May Also Like To Read

General Cancer Statistics

As of 2024, cancer continues to be a major global health issue, with around 20 million new cases diagnosed each year, representing an increase of 5% from the previous year.

To date, the most common types of cancer include Lung, Breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer, which collectively account for nearly 50% of all cases worldwide.

The global cancer mortality rate is also a significant concern, resulting in over 10 million deaths expected by this year’s end.

Almost 40% of cancer cases are considered curable by changing lifestyle, such as quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy diet, and exercising regularly.

Cancer Statistics also show that in 2024, cancer is a major cause of death worldwide, responsible for approximately 1 in 6 deaths and impacting nearly every household.

In the U.S., approximately 611,720 people are expected to die because of cancer, which represents around 1,680 deaths per day.

(Source: cancerstatisticscenter.cancer.org)

Types Of Cancer Statistics

Lung cancer is termed the most commonly diagnosed cancer as of today, with approximately 2.3 million new cases expected globally in 2024.

Annually, the highest mortality rate accounted for 1.8 million deaths.

On the other hand, in 2024, the 5-year survival rate for lung cancer is less than 20% due to late-stage diagnosis.

Smoking remains the leading cause, though, in recent years, cancer cases among non-smokers are increasing.

Furthermore, the table below analyses other types of cancer cases, including incidence and mortality rates.

Cancer Types Incidence (Expected new cases) Mortality Rate Key Factors Breast Cancer 2.5 million Despite high incidence rates, advancements in early detection and treatment have improved the 5-year survival rate to 90% in developed countries. Genetic predisposition, hormone replacement therapy, and lifestyle. Colorectal Cancer 1.9 million It will cause around 935,000 deaths by 2024. Diets high in red and processed meats, low physical activity, and obesity. Prostate Cancer 1.4 million The 5-year survival rate for prostate cancer is high at 98% Age, family history, and ethnicity (higher rates in African American men) Stomach Cancer around 1 million It is responsible for approximately 770,000 deaths annually, with a 5-year survival rate of about 32% due to late diagnosis. Helicobacter pylori infection, diets high in salty and smoked foods, and smoking. Liver Cancer 900,000 Eight hundred thirty thousand deaths with a 5-year survival rate of only 18%. Hepatitis B and C infections, heavy alcohol consumption, and obesity contribute to liver cancer risk. Cervical Cancer 600,000 women 300,000 deaths each year Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is the basic reason, and vaccination programs are key to prevention. Pancreatic Cancer 496,000 This cancer has one of the lowest 5-year survival rates at around 10%, causing approximately 466,000 deaths in 2024. Smoking, chronic pancreatitis, and family history. Ovarian Cancer 313,000 207,000 deaths, and 45% of 5-year survival rate. Age, genetics (BRCA mutations), and reproductive history play crucial roles in risk. Esophageal Cancer 570,000 510,000 deaths and a 5-year survival rate of only 20%. Tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Advancement Statistics In Cancer Treatment

Immunotherapy:

– Cancer Statistics also elaborates that nearly 30% of cancer patients will receive some form of immunotherapy by 2024.

– Meanwhile, the global market for immunotherapy drugs will reach around USD 160 billion by the end of the year.

– Cancer Statistics also elaborates that nearly 30% of cancer patients will receive some form of immunotherapy by 2024. – Meanwhile, the global market for immunotherapy drugs will reach around USD 160 billion by the end of the year. Targeted Therapy Growth: These therapies are focused on specific molecules involved in cancer growth and are expected to generate USD 120 billion in global revenue.

These therapies are focused on specific molecules involved in cancer growth and are expected to generate USD 120 billion in global revenue. Precision Medicine: The treatment based on an individual’s genetic profile is utilized by over 50% of cancer patients in developed countries.

The treatment based on an individual’s genetic profile is utilized by over 50% of cancer patients in developed countries. CAR-T Cell Therapy: Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy is a form of immunotherapy, and the market is supposed to reach USD 8 billion.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy is a form of immunotherapy, and the market is supposed to reach USD 8 billion. AI in Oncology: By 2024, AI-driven oncology tools will improve diagnosis accuracy by 20%, leading to more personalized and effective treatment plans.

(Source: cancerstatisticscenter.cancer.org)

Estimated New Cancer Cases Statistics by States, 2024

(Source: cancer.org)

States Female Breast Colon & rectum Leukaemia Lung & bronchus Melanoma of the skin Non-Hodgkin lymphoma Prostate Urinary bladder Uterine cervix Uterine corpus United States 310,720 152,810 62,770 234,580 100,640 80,620 299,010 83,190 13,820 67,880 Washington 7450 3140 1480 4780 2650 1890 6350 1910 290 1,490 California 32,660 16,170 5700 16,920 10,570 8320 26,350 7330 1560 7140 Alabama 4800 2570 780 4230 1400 1000 5180 1190 230 840 Colorado 5150 2130 940 2660 1990 1180 4490 1200 190 870 New York 19,160 8780 3860 14,200 4050 5010 20,630 5330 840 4610 Texas 23,290 12,260 4940 14,430 5340 5760 20790 4720 1450 4790 Virginia 8180 3640 1320 5980 2480 1920 9200 1930 310 1690 Pennsylvania 13,370 6550 2710 11,200 3870 3610 13,010 4290 510 3460 New Jersey 8880 4240 1940 5600 2330 2490 9860 2540 370 2230 Utah 2200 950 490 810 1490 600 2,380 510 100 510 Massachusetts 7150 2790 1300 5620 1530 1790 6,420 1,950 210 1600 Michigan 9410 4640 1880 8690 3080 2570 10,480 2,870 390 2470 Ohio 11,500 5890 2050 10,390 4290 2880 10,670 3,380 510 2,680 Florida 23,160 11,920 6420 18,580 9880 7940 24,090 7520 1,170 4,860

Estimated Cancer Death Cases Statistics By States, 2024

States Brain & other nervous system Female Breast Colon & rectum Leukaemia Liver & intrahepatic bile duct Lung & bronchus Non-Hodgkin lymphoma Ovary Pancreas Prostate United States 18,760 42,250 53,010 23,670 29,840 125,070 20,140 12,740 51,750 35,250 Washington 480 960 1070 520 720 2580 490 320 1240 880 California 2,150 4,570 5500 2,330 3,580 9320 2,160 1410 5120 4200 Alabama 310 710 900 360 510 2550 280 200 850 560 Colorado 300 700 820 370 370 1290 280 200 730 630 New York 940 2080 2700 1,050 1260 6100 1,000 780 3,010 1630 Texas 1,330 3,280 4410 1,630 2960 8050 1430 960 3600 2360 Virginia 460 1160 1390 610 730 3380 500 340 1,380 970 Pennsylvania 820 1820 2230 1,070 1310 5570 930 570 2400 1500 New Jersey 500 1170 1330 630 620 2700 520 340 1440 740 Utah 160 330 320 190 190 460 140 110 310 330 Massachusetts 440 730 860 480 600 2490 380 290 1140 700 Michigan 610 1350 1880 830 1000 4920 760 440 1900 1130 Ohio 700 1630 2070 960 1000 5670 810 480 1,910 1,250 Florida 1,460 3,160 3980 2,020 2180 10,230 1,560 1050 4,070 2,800

Cancer Statistics By Gender

Developing Cancer

(Reference: cancerstatisticscenter.cancer.org)

The above graph explains that 41.6% of cancers will develop in males in 2024, compared to 39.6% in females, whereas the overall cancer-developing share is 40.5%.

The top five types of developing cancer shared by gender are Breast (female: 13%), Prostate (male: 12.9%), Lung and bronchus (male: 6.3%, female: 5.9%, and total: 6.1%), Colorectum (male: 4.3%, female: 3.9%, and total: 6.1%), and Melanoma of the skin (male: 3.6%, female: 2.5%, and total: 3.0%).

Dying Of Cancer

(Reference: cancerstatisticscenter.cancer.org)

A report published by the American Cancer Society further detailed that the death rate of cancer in 2024 remained highest in males at 19%, followed by females (17%) and sex combined (18%).

Similarly, Cancer Statistics also ensure the top dying cancer type by gender includes Lung and bronchus (male: 4.4%, female: 3.8%, and total: 4.1%), Breast (female: 2.5%), Colorectum (male: 1.6%, female: 1.5%, and total: 1.6%), Prostate (male: 2.3%), and Liver and intrahepatic (male: 1%, female: 0.5%, and total: 0.8%).

Cancer Statistics By Age Group, 2024

Developing Cancer

(Reference: cancerstatisticscenter.cancer.org)

Cancer Type 0-49 years 50-64 years 65-84 years 85 years+ All Ages Prostate 0.2% 3.9% 10.4% 3.1% 12.9% Breast 2.1% 4% 7.2% 2.6% 13% Lung and bronchus 0.1% 4% 7.2% 2.6% 13% Colorectum 0.4% 1% 2.4% 1.7% 4.1% Melanoma of the skin 0.5% 0.8% 1.7% 0.9% 3%

Dying Of Cancer

(Reference: cancerstatisticscenter.cancer.org)

Cancer Type 0-49 years 50-64 years 65-84 years 85 years+ All Ages Lung and bronchus 0.1% 0.7% 3.1% 1.9% 4.1% Prostate 0.0% 0.2% 1.5% 2.9% 2.3% Breast 0.2% 0.5% 1.3% 1.3% 2.5% Colorectum 0.1% 0.3% 0.9% 1.1% 1.6% Pancreas 0.0% 0.2% 1.0% 0.7% 1.4%

Cancer Risk Factor Statistics 2024

Tobacco Use

Cancer Statistics further show that tobacco use remains the main preventable cause of cancer, responsible for approximately 22% of cancer deaths globally in 2024.

Annually, over 1 billion people globally use tobacco, with about 8 million tobacco-related deaths and 1.8 million suffering from lung cancer alone.

Alcohol Consumption

In the same duration, alcohol use is responsible for about 5% of global cancer cases (740,000 cases) and 4% of cancer deaths.

Obesity And Overweight

Excess body weight is associated with 7-8% of all cancer cases, resulting in 600,000 cases.

On the other hand, other key risk factors, by share of cancer cases in 2024, are a lack of physical activity (3-4%), unhealthy diet (5-10%), infections (15%), environmental and occupational exposures (5-10%), ultraviolet radiation (90% of non-melanoma skin cancers and 86% of melanomas), genetic factors (5-10%), and hormonal factors (5-7%).

You May Also Like To Read

Cancer Statistics By Prevention And Early Detection

Around 40% of cancer cases are considered curable by changing lifestyle, such as quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy diet, and exercising regularly.

In the U.S., mammography screening has led to a 30% reduction in breast cancer deaths since its implementation.

Cancer Statistics also show that 70% of girls worldwide will receive the HPV vaccine by the age of 15, which will significantly decrease the incidence rate of cervical cancer in the coming decades.

By Economic Impacts

As of 2024, the United States of America has faced the highest economic burden as cancer-related costs will reach around USD 250 billion.

This represents USD 180 billion in direct medical costs and USD 70 billion in lost productivity.

Cancer Statistics further elaborates that the economic impact of cancer will be up to USD 200 billion in Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific (USD 150 billion).

Challenges And Opportunities Of Cancer

In 2024, only 30% of low-income countries will have comprehensive cancer treatment facilities, compared to 90% of high-income countries.

Many patients face financial hardship due to the expense of drugs, therapies, and hospital stays. In the U.S., 25% of cancer patients report struggling to afford treatment.

As mentioned in Cancer Statistics, the global funding for cancer research will reach USD 50 billion, with the U.S. and Europe leading in research efforts.

Conclusion

In 2024, cancer remains a major global health challenge, with millions of new cases and deaths occurring annually. The burden of cancer is influenced by a variety of risk factors, including lifestyle choices such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, poor diet, and physical inactivity, as well as environmental exposures and genetic predispositions.

This Cancer Statistics article includes current data and trends from different insights that will approach tackling cancer, one that combines medical advancements with public health efforts to reduce risk factors and promote early detection. By continuing to invest in research and public health, the global community can work towards reducing the incidence rate and impact of cancer in the coming year.

Shared On:



Sources Wiley Cancer Who Cancer Who Cancer

FAQ . How effective are prevention and early detection efforts in 2024?



Prevention and early detection are very important, as 40% of cancer cases can be avoided by making healthier lifestyle choices. What role does technology play in cancer care in 2024?



Technology is important. AI makes cancer diagnosis 20% more accurate, and precision medicine helps create treatments based on a person’s genetic profile. This approach benefits over 50% of cancer patients in developed countries. What is the future outlook for cancer statistics?



Better treatments and prevention will continue to improve the fight against cancer. However, challenges like access to care and the high cost of treatment must be solved to ensure that everyone benefits equally worldwide.

Saisuman Revankar Saisuman is a professional content writer specializing in health, law, and space-related articles. Her experience includes designing featured articles for websites and newsletters, as well as conducting detailed research for medical professionals and researchers. Passionate about languages since childhood, Saisuman can read, write, and speak in five different languages. Her love for languages and reading inspired her to pursue a career in writing. Saisuman holds a Master's in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and has worked in a Human Resources firm for a year. She was previously associated with a French international company. In addition to writing, Saisuman enjoys traveling and singing classical songs in her leisure time.

More Posts By Saisuman Revankar