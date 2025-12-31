Pasta Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Introduction

Pasta Nutrition Facts: One of the most consumed types of traditional dish, made from eggs, water, and durum wheat, is Pasta. The terms pasta and noodles are almost synonymous. Since both dishes are made using durum wheat and other similar ingredients, they fall under the same category. Around the world, multiple types of mouth-watering pasta dishes are made and consumed every day.

Reports say that between 2023 to 2028, the Pasta market in the United States of America is expected to grow at a 7.96% CAGR of reaching $8.86 billion by the year-end of 2023. We have identified how many calories are in pasta while cooking Macaroni and Cheese Pasta for our dinner.

Types of Pasta

#1. Ziti

The word Ziti has been derived from the Italian word for single women, zitelle. Having a meaning of such importance, this type of pasta is often offered during weddings. Ziti is commonly served with meat ragù. It has a long, noodle-like shape but is hollow in the center.

#2. Vermicelli

Vermicelli is a type of pasta which has a noodle-like shape and is made from rice noodles, eggs and durum wheat. The shape of this pasta is much thicker than spaghetti. The word Vermicelli is derived from southern Italy meaning little worms.

#3. Spaghetti

Spaghetti is one of the most popular types of pasta around the world. The texture of this type is neither too thin nor too thick. Spaghetti is a great combination for sauces that are olive oil-based.

#4. Spiralini

As the name suggests, this type of pasta has a spiral shape and is greatly compatible with meat or vegetable cubes. The shape of the internal part of this pasta has a capacity to hold a good amount of sauces, which gives a great taste to the final dish.

#5. Tagliatelle

The texture of this pasta is tougher than other types. Thick sauces are a great match for Tagliatelle.

#6. Testaroli

Originating from Liguria, Italy has a pancake-like texture.

#7. Tortellini

This type of pasta has a ring-shaped, small texture and is greatly paired with cheese, meat, or vegetables. It originated from Emilia-Romagna, Italy.

#8. Rotini

Rotini has a twisted spiral shape that gives a chewy texture and has the capacity to hold sauces as well. It originated in Southern Italy.

#9. Rigatoni

Rigatoni comes with a tube-like shape, just like other round-shaped pasta, which can hold sauces. Rigatoni originated from Central and Southern Italy.

#10. Rotelle

In Italian, Rotelle refers to a small wagon wheel, and this pasta has a similar shape to that of has been named after. It gives a chewy texture and can be a great fit with salads and soups.

#11. Ravioli

Ravioli pasta has a square shape and is tender as well as smooth texture. It can be paired with meat, vegetables, and cheese.

#12. Pici

Pici Pasta has a thick and fat spaghetti-like texture. It also feels chewy. It originated from Pici, Italy.

#13. Radiatori

The shape of this pasta is similar to radiator fins, and it has a chewy and firm texture. It can perfectly hold sauces for a greater taste.

#14. Passatelli

This pasta originated from Emilia-Romagna, Italy. It is a unique type because it’s made from nutmeg, breadcrumbs, eggs, and Parmesan cheese. It comes with a dumpling-like texture.

#15. Pastina

Patina can be identified by the shape of small stars. It has a smooth and tender texture.

#16. Penne

Another most consumed type of pasta around the world is Penne pasta. It has a small tube-like shape and a firm and moderately chewy texture.

#17. Mezzelune

Derived from Italian wod, Mezzeline bears the meaning of half moons. It has a half-moon shape and is a great pair for vegetables, cheese, and meat.

#18. Orzo

Orzo has a chewy texture and is commonly used for pilafs, salads, and soups. It has a rice shape and appears small in size.

#19. Orecchiette –

Comes ear shaped and small sizes. It also has a chewy texture. It originated from Apulia, Italy, and is compatible with vegetable-based sauces.

#20. Pappardelle

It hails from Tuscany, Italy. This type of pasta has a wide and ribbon-like but flat shape. It is a great fit for meaty sauces and provides a chewy texture.

Other types of pastas include Paccheri, Manicotti, Mafaldine, Lasagne, Linguine, Gnocchi, Gemelli, Gigli, F ileja, Garganelli, Fusilli, Fettuccine, Farfalle, Egg Noodles, Elbows, Ditalini, Cavatappi, Colonne, Pompeii, Conchiglie, Casarecce, Cannelloni, and Capellini.

Calories in Pasta by Type

By Dry Pasta

By Cooked Pasta

The above chart explains the nutrients in pasta in various cooked forms in 1 1-cup serving

Regular Pasta – Fats (1.30g), Carbohydrates (43.20g), Protein (8.12g), and Calories (221g)

Whole Wheat Pasta – Fats (0.76g), Carbohydrates (37.16g), Protein (7.46g), and Calories (174g)

Spinach Pasta – Fats (0.88g), Carbohydrates (36.61g), Protein (6.41g), and Calories (182g)

Corn Pasta – Fats (1.02g), Carbohydrates (39.07g), Protein (3.68g), and Calories (176g)

By canned pasta

Canned Pasta with variations in a 1-cup serving includes the following nutrients

Pasta with Tomato Sauce – Fats (3.01g), Carbohydrates (36.43g), Protein (6g), and Calories (194g)

Pasta with Tomato Sauce and Meatballs – Fats (10.16g), Carbohydrates (36.43g), Protein (6g), and Calories (194g)

Pasta with tomato sauce and Frankfurters – Fats (11.64g), Carbohydrates (30.11g), Protein (9.36g), and Calories (263g)

Meat-filled Pasta with Gravy – Fats (7.73g), Carbohydrates (51.08g), Protein (11.95g), and Calories (327g)

By pasta with sauce

According to the above chart, Pasta with sauce variants with 1 cup serving has the following nutrients.

Pasta with Tomato sauce – Fats (1.17g), Carbohydrates (41.56g), Protein (7.56g), and Calories (206g)

Pasta with Cheese and Tomato Sauce – Fats (3.39g), Carbohydrates (39.57g), Protein (8.91g), and Calories (223g)

Pasta with Meat Sauce – Fats (13.06g), Carbohydrates (33.33g), Protein (20.22g), and Calories (329g)

Pasta with Cheese and Meat Sauce – Fats (16.99g), Carbohydrates (31.41g), Protein (19.75g), and Calories (361g)

Pasta with Carbonara Sauce – Fats (10.67g), Carbohydrates (51.70g), Protein (16.18g), and Calories (384g)

Pasta with Pesto Sauce – Fats (25.66g), Carbohydrates (28.66g), Protein (11.27g), and Calories (384g)

Pasta with Vegetables – Fats (3.67g), Carbohydrates (57.71g), Protein (11.18g), and Calories (310g)

By types

Various types of pasta have the following nutrients

Fettuccine – Fats (1.29g), Carbohydrates (42.95g), Protein (8.07g), and Calories (220g)

Flavoured Pasta – Fats (8.42g), Carbohydrates (26.68g), Protein (6.86g), and Calories (211g)

Lasagna with Meat – Fats (15.02g), Carbohydrates (43g), Protein (24.90g), and Calories (408g)

Linguine – Fats (1.29g), Carbohydrates (42.95g), Protein (8.07g), and Calories (220g)

Macaroni – Fats (1.30g), Carbohydrates (43.20g), Protein (8.12g), and Calories (221g)

Macaroni and Cheese – Fats (22.84g), Carbohydrates (52.15g), Protein (19.29g), and Calories (493g)

Penne – Fats (1.29g), Carbohydrates (42.95g), Protein (8.07g), and Calories (220g)

Potato Gnocchi – Fats (11.73g), Carbohydrates (32.04g), Protein (4.44g), and Calories (250g)

Ravioli with Cheese Filling – Fats (10.72g), Carbohydrates (32.35g), Protein (13.58g), and Calories (285g)

Rigatoni – Fats (1.29g), Carbohydrates (42.95g), Protein (8.07g), and Calories (220g)

Tortellini with Cheese Filling – Fats (7.81g), Carbohydrates (50.76g), Protein (14.58g), and Calories (332g)

Vermicelli – Fats (1.29g), Carbohydrates (42.95g), Protein (8.07g), and Calories (220g)

Ziti – Fats (1.29g), Carbohydrates (42.95g), Protein (8.07g), and Calories (220g)

By Pasta Salad

Regular Pasta Salad – Fats (18.82g), Carbohydrates (40.67g), Protein (6.66g), and Calories (358g)

Pasta Salad with Cheese – Fats (19.51g), Carbohydrates (36.76g), Protein 10.21g) and Calories (359g)

Pasta Salad with Chicken -Fats (23.61g), Carbohydrates (26.55g), Protein (17.89g), and Calories (391g)

Pasta Salad with Crab meat- Fats (16.69g), Carbohydrates (35.17g), Protein (10.62g), and Calories (333g)

Pasta Salad with Egg – Fats (22.82g), Carbohydrates (32.50g), Protein (9.35g), and Calories (372g)

Pasta Salad with Meat – Fats (14.43g), Carbohydrates (31.75g), Protein (11.79g), and Calories (304g)

Pasta Salad with Oil and Vinegar Dressing – Fats (10.09g), Carbohydrates (34.25g), Protein (5.82g), and Calories (250g)

Pasta Salad with Shrimp – Fats (16.69g), Carbohydrates (35.42g), Protein (10.48g), and Calories (335g)

Pasta Salad with Tuna – Fats (16.18g), Carbohydrates (34.50g), Protein (12.51g), and Calories (335g)

Pasta Salad with Tuna and Egg – Fats (19.20g), Carbohydrates (27.01g), Protein (15.40g), and Calories (343g)

Calories in Pasta by Serving Size

Cannelloni – 2 oz (56g) – 82 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 82 calories Capellini – 2 oz (56g) – 198 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 198 calories Cappelletti – 2 oz (56g) – 92 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 92 calories Cellophane Noodles 1 cup (140g) – 491 calories

– 491 calories Cheese Tortellini – 1 cup (113g) – 329 calories

– 1 cup (113g) – 329 calories Dampfnudel – 1 dampfnudel (85g) – 233 calories

– 1 dampfnudel (85g) – 233 calories Dumpling Dough – 2 oz (56g) – 82 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 82 calories Durum Wheat Semolina – 2 oz (56g) – 222 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 222 calories Egg Noodles – 1 cup (38g) – 146 calories

– 1 cup (38g) – 146 calories Farfalle – 2 oz (56g) – 200 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 200 calories Fettuccine – 2 oz (56 g) – 198 calories

– 2 oz (56 g) – 198 calories Fusilli – 2 oz (56g) – 197 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 197 calories Glass Noodles – 2 oz (56g) – 108 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 108 calories Lasagne Sheets – 1 sheet (21g) – 57 calories

– 1 sheet (21g) – 57 calories Linguine – 2 oz (56g) – 200 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 200 calories Low-carb pasta – 2 oz (56g) – 200 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 200 calories Macaroni – 1 cup (114g) – 422 calories

– 1 cup (114g) – 422 calories Manicotti – 2 oz (56g) – 200 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 200 calories Mostaccioli – 2 oz (56g) – 103 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 103 calories Orecchiette – 2 oz (56 g) – 207 calories

– 2 oz (56 g) – 207 calories Orzo – 2 oz (56g) – 200 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 200 calories Penne – 2 oz (56g) – 197 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 197 calories Penne Rigate – 2 oz (56g) – 207 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 207 calories Pierogi – 3 pierogi (100g) – 200 calories

– 3 pierogi (100g) – 200 calories Ravioli – 2 oz (56g) – 43 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 43 calories Rigatoni – 2 oz (56g) – 198 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 198 calories Rotini – 2 oz (56g) – 198 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 198 calories Shells – 1 cup (85g) – 300 calories

– 1 cup (85g) – 300 calories Spaetzle – 2 oz (56g) – 206 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 206 calories Spaghetti – 2 oz (56g) – 207 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 207 calories Spinach Tortellini – 1 cup (102g) – 320 calories

– 1 cup (102g) – 320 calories Spirelli – 2 oz (56g) – 206 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 206 calories Tagliatelle – 2 oz (56 g) – 207 calories

– 2 oz (56 g) – 207 calories Tortellini – 1 cup (113g) – 329 calories

– 1 cup (113g) – 329 calories Vermicelli – 2 oz (56g) – 206 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 206 calories Whole Grain Spaghetti – 2 oz (56g) – 197 calories

– 2 oz (56g) – 197 calories Ziti – 2 oz (56g) – 197 calories

Some Statistics on Pasta

As of March 2023, in the United States of America, the top 6 regularly consumed groceries include Fruit and Vegetables (66%), Eggs (62%), Meat and Sausages (58%), Dairy Products (57%), Bread and bakery products (55%), and Pasta (55%).

Homemade Easy Pasta Recipes

#1. Fettuccine with Meatballs and Tomato Sauce

Ingredients (serves 4)-

(Meatballs)

¾ white onion, 1 beaten egg, 1lb ground beef, 4 cloves garlic, ¼ cup vegetable oil, 2 tbsp plain greek Yogurt, 1 tbsp ground Cumin, Ground black pepper, salt, 2 tbsp breadcrumbs

(Pasta)

¼ cup salt, 1 ¼ cups Parmesan grated Cheese, 16 cups Water, 1 lb Fettuccine

(Tomato Sauce)

2 tbsp Olive Oil, ¼ White Onion, 2 cloves garlic, 1 tube (130g) tomato paste

Instructions:

Finely chop white onion and 4 garlic cloves. Take a frying pan and on a medium-high flame heat 2 tbsp vegetable oil, then saute garlic, onion, and ground cumin until golden brown. Add Salt and Ground black pepper according to taste and set it aside.

Take a big bowl, and mix 2 tbsp breadcrumbs, cooked onions and garlic, 1 egg, 1 lb ground beef, salt according to taste, and 2 tbsp plain Greek yoghurt. And shape the mixture into golf-sized balls. Heat the pan and put 2 tbsp vegetable oil, shallow fry the balls until they turn brown.

In another pot, put 16 cups of water, add fettuccine 1 lb, and bring it to a boil according to the instructions on the package. Remove 1 cup of water from the pasta. In the same pan, saute ¼ onion and 2 garlic cloves in 2 tbsp of olive oil, and the entire tomato paste, and fry for 5 more minutes. Once it is cooked, add pasta water and make it smooth. Then add meatballs, pasta, salt, and ground black pepper according to taste. Spread grated Parmesan cheese and serve the dish hot.

What do you get?

102.5 g carbs, 49.3g fats, 1079 Calories, and 58.4g fat.

Conclusion

Concluding how many calories in pasta sheds light on pasta is the 6th most commonly purchased type of grocery in the United States of America. Although calories in pasta are high, people enjoy a wide variety in their lunch and dinner. If you are on a diet, there are some controversies that pasta is helpful in reducing weight, but there are no scientific studies, and only theories exist. Consumption of such traditional dishes should be once a month to have a fit and healthy life. Pasta is generally considered in fast food because of its ingredients as well as nutrients.

FAQ . Which type of pasta is low in calories?



Depending on the ingredients, the low calories in pasta are in Shirataki Noodles pasta. Why is it called pasta?



The word pasta is derived from the Italian word which means dough. Further shaping the dough into pasta is a creation of food that resembles some objects. Therefore, it is called pasta. Which country invented pasta?



The exact origin of pasta is yet unknown, but Italy was the first country to serve pasta dishes from long before Marco Polo went to explore the world. Should you eat pasta regularly?



To follow a healthy lifestyle you should avoid eating pasta too frequently, once in a month should be considered a moderate amount of consumption. Regular consumption may lead to extra calories in the body, which causes obesity and excessive fats in the stomach. Moreover, they are heavy to digest, therefore can cause gas problems or constipation. Which is the most popular type of pasta around the world?



Spaghetti is the most popular type of pasta around the world.

