Vitamin and Supplements Industry Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Vitamin and Supplements Industry Statistics: The global vitamin and supplements industry demonstrated robust growth in 2023, reaching an estimated market size of USD 170 billion. North America led with a 35% market share, while the Asia-Pacific region experienced rapid expansion with a projected CAGR of 9.5% through 2027.

The industry continues to benefit from increasing health consciousness, with personalized supplements, plant-based vitamins, and immunity-boosting products among the fastest-growing segments. Online sales surged, accounting for over 40% of total purchases, reflecting the shift towards digital shopping channels.

The global Vitamins & Minerals market is projected to reach USD 31.93 billion in revenue for 2024, with an expected CAGR of 6.71% from 2024 to 2029.

China leads the global market, generating the highest revenue of USD 5,328.00 million in the Vitamins & Minerals market in 2024.

The overall global Vitamins and Supplements Market is forecast to grow from USD 137.55 billion in 2022 to USD 221.40 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6%.

In the United States, 74% of adults reported taking dietary supplements in 2023, with 55% qualifying as "regular users".

The global dietary supplements market is projected to reach approximately USD 308 billion by 2028.

The Asia Pacific dietary supplements market is experiencing rapid growth, with an expected CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The global gummy vitamins market is anticipated to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2023 to USD 6.9 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The children's health supplement market is projected to reach USD 3,985.4 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034.

(Reference: statista.com)

General Vitamin And Supplements Industry Statistics

The global income generated by the vitamins and supplements industry is projected to reach an astounding USD 31.93 billion by 2024.

Forecasts based on figures from the vitamins and supplements industry state that the market will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.71% from 2024 to 2029.

The figures for the vitamins and supplements industry show that, when revenue is compared globally, China generates the most, with USD 5,328.00 million in 2024. To put this into context, the vitamins and supplements industry will generate USD 4.12 per person in sales by 2024.

According to recent figures from the vitamins and supplements industry, the market is expected to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% between 2024 and 2030.

Vitamins were the most profitable ingredient sector in 2023, with sales of USD 52,475.7 million; the ingredient segment with the highest increase throughout the projection period is proteins and amino acids. In terms of revenue generation, the Asia Pacific region led the way in 2023, with the United States predicted to have the greatest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2030.

(Reference: statista.com)

Estimated to be worth USD 129.6 billion in 2021, the global market for vitamins and supplements is expected to grow rapidly, with predicted values of USD 137.55 billion in 2022 and USD 221.40 billion by 2030.

This rise is the result of a 6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2030.

(Source: grandviewresearch.com)

(Reference: statista.com)

Based on estimations and predictions from 2016 to 2028, the global dietary supplements market is predicted to earn around USD 308 billion worldwide by 2028, according to figures from the vitamin and supplement industry.

(Reference: statista.com)

The U.S. dietary supplement market is expected to reach over USD 70 billion by 2031, a major rise from the USD 43 billion estimate in 2022, according to the most recent figures available for the vitamin and supplement business.

As the 2024 Kantar poll makes clear, data from the vitamin and supplement sector shows that 15.8 million individuals are classified as “Heavy users” and 1.7 million are classified as “Medium users”.

Intake Of Vitamins And Supplements

The most recent figures available from the vitamin and supplement industry show that 63.7% of adults and 44.9% of children who reported taking multivitamins (MVM) did so consistently throughout 30 days.

Of those who took vitamin D, 33.9% of children and 66.9% of adults continued to take it every day for the whole month.

With a predicted value of USD 2,520.1 million in 2024 and a CAGR of 4.7% through 2034, the children’s health supplement market is expected to be valued at USD 3,985.4 million by 2034, according to current figures from the vitamin and supplement industry.

Attributes Key Insights Global Children’s Health Supplement Market Size (2024E) USD 2,520.1 million Market Forecast for Children’s Health Supplement Industry (2034F) USD 3,985.4 million Value-based CAGR (2024 to 2034) 4.7%

With 74% of American adults using dietary supplements and 55% identifying as “regular users”, the topline results from the 2023 CRN Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements validate the mainstream position of supplements and the significant role they play in the lives of most Americans.

Health Purposes

Recent figures from the vitamin and supplement business show that 25% of customers worldwide have utilised supplements to improve their physical health.

22% of customers worldwide have used vitamins to improve their emotional and mental health. According to the most recent data from the vitamin and supplement business, key constituents in this category, such as omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, and adaptogenic botanicals, have been demonstrated to assist memory, stress management, and cognitive performance.

Gummy Vitamins

The global market for gummy vitamins is projected to be valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2023 and USD 6.9 billion by the end of 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the global market for gummy vitamins is expected to grow at a 4.8% compound annual growth rate.

Weight Loss Supplements

By 2032, the value-based compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the weight loss dietary supplement market is projected to reach USD 55,574.6 million, representing a rise in revenue from USD 31,032.6 million in 2032.

Region-wise Market

Asia

The Asia Pacific dietary supplements market size was valued at USD 57.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2023 to 2030.

(Source: grandviewresearch.com)

Africa

In South Africa, the vitamins and minerals industry is expected to reach USD 200.10 million in sales by 2024.

The market is anticipated to increase at a pace of 2.47% per year (CAGR 2024-2029). In this market, China leads the world in revenue generation, expected to reach USD 5,328.00 million in 2024.

In 2024, per-person revenues of USD 3.28 are earned relative to the entire population.

Europe

The vitamins and minerals industry in Europe is expected to bring in USD 5.12 billion in sales by 2024.

Forecasts indicate that the market will expand at a pace of 5.81% per year (CAGR 2024-2029).

The predicted revenue per person in Europe in 2024, when accounting for the whole population, is USD 6.07.

America

Overview Of The Vitamin And Supplement Industry

Vitamin and supplements industry statistics show the global market size reached USD 151.9 billion in 2023, with projections to grow to USD 220.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

According to the vitamin and supplements industry statistics, North America held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for approximately 34% of the global market.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the vitamin and supplements industry, with a projected CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2027.

Vitamin and supplements industry statistics reveal that online sales channels experienced significant growth, with e-commerce sales increasing by 43% in 2023 compared to the previous year.

The global vitamin D supplements market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Vitamin and supplements industry statistics indicate that probiotics supplements saw a surge in demand, with the market size reaching USD 6.5 billion in 2023 and expected to grow to USD 10.4 billion by 2027.

The herbal supplements segment accounted for 26% of the total vitamin and supplements market in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 7.8% through 2027.

Vitamin and supplements industry statistics show that 77% of U.S. adults reported using dietary supplements in 2023, up from 71% in 2020.

The gummy vitamin market experienced rapid growth, with sales increasing by 25% in 2023 compared to the previous year.

According to the vitamin and supplements industry statistics, the sports nutrition segment reached USD 17.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% through 2027.

The global omega-3 supplements market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Vitamin and supplements industry statistics reveal that the personalized nutrition market reached USD 8.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% through 2027.

The global immune health supplements market size was valued at USD 20.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3%.

Vitamin and supplements industry statistics show that the beauty supplements market reached USD 3.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% through 2027.

The global prenatal vitamin supplements market was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7%.

According to vitamin and supplements industry statistics, the plant-based supplements market experienced significant growth, reaching USD 7.2 billion in 2023 with a projected CAGR of 10.5% through 2027.

The global multivitamin market size was valued at USD 18.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 25.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Vitamin and supplements industry statistics indicate that the pet supplements market reached USD 2.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027.

The global collagen supplements market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7%.

According to the vitamin and supplements industry statistics, the men’s health supplements market reached USD 9.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027.

The global women’s health supplements market was valued at USD 14.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 20.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Vitamin and supplements industry statistics show that the children’s supplements market reached USD 4.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027.

The global vitamin C supplements market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.

According to the vitamin and supplements industry statistics, the cognitive health supplements market reached USD 7.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% through 2027.

The global weight management supplements market was valued at USD 33.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 46.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Vitamin and supplements industry statistics reveal that the bone and joint health supplements market reached USD 9.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2027.

The global eye health supplements market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.9%.

According to the vitamin and supplements industry statistics, the sleep supplements market reached USD 1.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% through 2027.

The global vegan supplements market was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Vitamin and supplements industry statistics show that the digestive health supplements market reached USD 5.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% through 2027.

The global vitamin B complex supplements market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.

According to the vitamin and supplements industry statistics, the organic supplements market reached USD 11.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% through 2027.

The global antioxidant supplements market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Vitamin and supplements industry statistics reveal that the energy supplements market reached USD 15.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027.

The global hair, skin, and nail supplements market was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.

According to the vitamin and supplements industry statistics, the protein supplements market reached USD 21.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2027.

The global amino acid supplements market was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9%.

Vitamin and supplements industry statistics show that the heart health supplements market reached USD 11.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2027.

The global mood support supplements market was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Conclusion

The vitamin and supplements industry in 2023 showcased significant growth, driven by rising consumer health awareness and demand for innovative, personalized products. Despite challenges such as regulatory scrutiny and competition from emerging markets, the industry’s future looks promising with a projected CAGR of 6-7% over the next five years.

Sustainability, natural ingredients, and digital health integration will continue to shape market trends, while expanding consumer bases in emerging regions will contribute to sustained global growth.

