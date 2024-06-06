Color Psychology Statistics – How To Use it in Marketing and Branding?

Introduction

Color Psychology Statistics: Colors are the basic and very first thing that we learn as we grow up. But it was unknown that the colors, in addition to making things look nice, can also make us dizzy and hungry. Colors can also make us probable to be hired for a job or not. Psychologists have long been captivated by the effects of colors on human psychology. Though thousands of research studies have already been successful on this topic, scientists are currently asking questions about how many humans are affected by colors. In this Statistics, we shed more light on color psychology statistics.

Editor’s Choice

What is Meant By Color Psychology?

Color psychology is connected to colors with behavior and emotions. It shows how colors play an important role in your moods and can also be part of a person’s wellness routine. For the market and industry, color psychology conveys decisions like the packing of the product or the logo of the brand. From ancient times, people have had a long fascination with colors and their power to change a person’s views and thoughts. Color was used in ancient China, Egypt, and Greece to induce emotions, assist in spiritual practices, and also treat many conditions.

Beyond color therapy, color psychology is also used in marketing and advertising a product or service. Product design and branding are also based on how people respond to a particular color.

General Color Psychology Statistics

Heinz, a ketchup brand, changed its brand color and witnessed an almost $23 million increase in overall sales.

According to color psychology statistics, orange, red, black, and royal blue fascinate passionate customers in the outlets of fast-food stations, clearance stores, and malls.

The calls to action buttons in red are almost 34% more likely to grow discussion and sales.

According to the Fortune 500 Logos, blue is a very famous color, and it is related to almost 40% of logos in the list.

(Source: pinterest.com)

In the above chart, we can see what the colors say about the business.

In the median, females are more liable to understand the differences in colors than males, whereas males are more likely to be related to color blindness.

1 out of 2 customers are credible to buy a particular item if it does not come in the color they like.

There are many people across the globe who have a color phobia; it is called Chrematophobia or Chromophobia.

The top five favored colors in the United States are 5% Yellow, 9% Red, 10% Purple, 16% Green and 35% Blue.

Roughly 62% to 90% of the customers decide on the brand in 90 seconds just by looking at the product’s color.

Nearly 39% of internet users are more captivated by the colors on the website than any other visuals.

The blue color is the most favored color across the globe for all generations and genders.

Wearing black-colored clothes makes you look more powerful and thin.

Virtually 83% of small-scale businesses think that the brand colors make them profitable.

Advertisements with colors get almost 42% more recognition than advertisements in Black and white.

90% of the first impression of a product and brand is dependent on colors.

Colors Specifications in Color Psychology

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

In the above chart, we can see the color preferences of top brands in 2023.

Purple—Purple is associated with wisdom, wealth, royalty, power, luxury, and magic. Its color suggests a powerful, strong, and calming mood.

Blue—Blue is associated with depth, stability, wisdom, trust, and confidence. Its mood is calming. Blue represents reflection and calmness. The sky and the sea are blue, which represents creating a space for people and calmness in life decisions.

Green—Green is associated with growth, health, harmony, safety, and nature. This color’s mood is refreshed and calm. Green generally represents anything related to nature, and that has to do with the betterment of the planet. Therefore, brands and products related to nature use green as a dominant color for their logo or website. It mostly shows serenity and growth.

Yellow—The color yellow is associated with attention, warmth, happiness, energy, and brightness. It represents happiness, a positive state of mind, and uplifts thinking outside the box.

Orange- Orange color is associated with success, creativity, enthusiasm, and heat. It encourages people to make the extra decisions that can change their thinking. This color means success, and the brands that have its knowledge often use this color.

Red- Red color is associated with passion, energy, strength, love, power, and determination. People decorate events of love with red color just because it is stated as the color of love. Even people use this red color to keep people out of the danger zone. The red color is like a hunger stimulator, so many fast-food brands use red color on their brand icon. E.g., KFC.

White—The color white is associated with light, cleanliness, sterility, innocence, spaciousness, and purity. Many home décor companies use white to highlight decency in their products.

Black- Black color is associated with power, death, mourning, evil, elegance, and mystery. Therefore, no one generally uses black color for their brand’s promotions.

Color Psychology in Marketing

According to color psychology statistics, black and white mean honesty, and grey is usually complex.

For many more people, white connects with purity, positivity, and peace. This approach has spread from the different cultures, genders, ages, and many other factors that show the meaning of colors.

(Source: marketing.expertjournals.com)

The above pie chart shows the color often used by advertisers to promote products.

Many people agree that colors create the first image of certain things. A funny color combination can make people hate a space or product before they understand what it offers.

Almost 93% of the people globally will buy a product because of the color.

Many youngsters, whether female or male, prefer pink as their favorite color; almost 57% of males say blue is their favorite color.

Just 35% of the females select blue color as their favorite color, and less than 10% of men select pink as their favorite color.

Roughly 14% of the males select green color as their favorite, and 9% choose black.

According to the current survey, many people have distinct meanings based on the color of their culture and religion. People who consider brown a pure color in their religion will think of it as purity wherever they go.

As per statistics, color makes up almost 80% of a brand’s recognition.

Around 60% of the population will reduce products because of the colors they come in.

(Source: nictecreativedesign.com)

Orange is the most favored color worldwide, but it is also the least popular.

According to Techreport, people are more attracted to bright and fresh colors than plain black and white. Combining colors is essential.

According to a survey, young people between the ages of 1 and 35 have shown many bright colors, such as orange and red. This is because bright colors are attractive and energetic.

Almost 76% of the people think that the red color is for danger and speed.

(Source:enterpriseappstoday.com)

Almost 26% of the population thinks that yellow is a symbol of fun and happiness. Therefore, most of the “sale” boards show yellow.

Virtually 43% of the people think that black is the color that shows high quality.

Almost 29% of the people think that purple color is a color of bravery.

Nearly 39% of the global population thinks that the most important element of a website is color.

The most observed color in the world is white.

Market researchers use the psychology of color to understand how it influences consumer behavior.

Colors can affect how people feel about brands and whether they decide to buy something. For example, some colors might make people feel happy or excited, while others might make them feel calm.

Different factors, like gender and nationality, can also affect how people react to colors. For instance, studies show that both men and women like the color blue, but men tend to like it more.

Similarly, people from different countries might see colors differently. So, market researchers need to consider these differences when they plan their studies or design marketing campaigns.

(Source:enterpriseappstoday.com)

Choosing the right colors for branding is crucial. Colors can convey important information about a brand and make it stand out from competitors.

Research suggests that people make quick decisions about products based on their first impression, and color plays a big role in that decision. Color can provide up to 90% of the information that people use to decide on a product.

It’s not just about choosing any color, though. Colors need to fit with the brand’s message and identity.

If a color doesn’t match what people expect from a brand, they might not like it as much. So, market researchers need to make sure the colors they choose are appropriate for the brand they’re working with.

Using color psychology can also help drive sales. When people see colors that they like and that fit with a brand, they’re more likely to buy something.

Brands can take advantage of this by making their products stand out with unique colors. For example, using a bright color for a call-to-action button on a website can make it more noticeable and encourage people to click on it.

In summary, understanding the psychology of color is important for market researchers. It helps them understand how colors influence consumer behavior, choose the right colors for branding, and drive sales.

By considering factors like gender, nationality, and brand identity, market researchers can create more effective marketing campaigns that resonate with consumers.

Color Psychology Statistics by Demographic

According to color psychology statistics, almost 0.5% of women and 8% of men are color blind, but everyone sees blue. This also includes people who are struggling with color blindness issues.

(Source:enterpriseappstoday.com)

Males prefer bright shades of color, whereas females prefer light colors.

In the median, females generally understand the differentiations in the colors than males, while men are more likely to be related to color blindness.

The teenage boys prefer denim black, splashed white, and charcoal black, whereas the teenage girls prefer tangerine orange, jade black, and crimson red.

The young males aged 20 to 30 prefer Carolina blue, hickory brown, and quartz silver, whereas the young females prefer cherry red, eggplant purple, and sand gold.

For adults between 30 and 40, males prefer Earl Grey, powder Blue, and Oxford Blue, whereas females prefer dull magenta, Heather purple, and emerald green.

For middle-aged adults between 40 years and 55 years, males prefer misty grey, Smokey teal, and pebble black, whereas females prefer Pantone plum, pie green, and apricot pink.

Senior citizens between 55 years and above: males prefer pale beige, snow blue, and suave mauve, whereas females prefer crepe pink, candle white, and frosty lime.

Statistics About The Most Loved and Hated Colors

Market researchers study how people feel about colors and how colors affect their choices.

A study by the Pantone Color Institute found that 42% of people say blue is their favorite color.

Red catches people’s attention fast. Colour Pop reported this.

A Mars Discovery survey showed that 50% of label notices are liked more when they’re red.

Shutterstock says yellow is noticed the most in bright sunlight.

Dulux found that people see warm colors like red before cool colors like blue.

Color Matters says the human eye likes green colors the most.

According to Adobe, babies see yellow first.

WebFX found that people like websites with blue more, about 57% of them.

InfoTrends/CAP Ventures found that using color can make people recognize a brand 80% better.

QuickSprout says 90% of people make quick decisions about products based on color.

Buffer says social media posts with red or pink get twice as many likes.

Emerald Insight discovered that wearing black makes teams look more aggressive.

Wellesley College found that people relax more in green or blue places.

The Journal of Experimental Psychology discovered that seeing red before a test makes people do worse.

The University of Georgia found that red and orange signs are easier to see from far away.

Psychology Today says red can make men like women more.

These studies show that color is important in marketing and branding. It affects how people feel and what they do. Companies can use this to make their products and brands more popular.

Market researchers have discovered some interesting facts about people’s favorite and least favorite colors.

In a survey from 2022, Pantone 448C was voted as the most disliked color, with 26% of respondents saying they didn’t like it. Neon Green came in second place, with 22% of people not liking it.

Beige is also one of the most hated colors, even though some people do like it. Many find it dull.

Pantone 448C, also known as “Opaque Couche,” is considered the world’s most hated color. In Australia, it’s even been called “dirty” or “tar.”

A survey found that 53% of people find Pantone 448C depressing. This suggests that many associate this color with negative feelings.

Another study showed that lime green could be more appealing to most people’s eyes.

On the other hand, green is liked by many. 82% of people have positive feelings toward brands that use green.

While red is eye-catching, only some people like it. It’s one of the least favorite colors for some people.

Pale pink and dark yellow aren’t popular choices for ice cream colors.

Over 200,000 people had negative reactions to the color brown in a psychology study.

In surveys by Joe Hallock, orange, brown, and yellow were found to be the least favorite colors globally.

In the United States, 27% of people in a survey said pink was the least attractive color.

And over 20% of Millennials don’t like the color Baby Puke Green.

In a UK survey, almost 15% of male participants said Neon Fuchsia was their least-liked color.

Understanding these preferences can help businesses make better decisions about branding, marketing, and product design. It’s important to consider how colors can impact people’s emotions and perceptions.

Conclusion

Colors play a big role in making brands memorable. Even if you forget the name of a brand, you might still recognize it just by its colors. Research shows that people tend to remember colors more than words. Choosing the right colors for a brand is important. Each color has its meaning, so it’s crucial to pick ones that fit well with what the brand represents. The goal is to make a positive impression right away. Colors can make people feel certain emotions or think about specific things. Red, for instance, is often linked to energy and excitement. That’s why it works so well for Coca-Cola’s branding. So, when companies decide on their branding colors, they’re not just picking random shades. They’re choosing colors that will help customers remember them and feel a certain way about their products or services.”

