Alcoholism Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Alcoholism Statistics: Alcoholism, medically termed Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), remains a critical public health issue in the United States. According to the 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), approximately 28.9 million Americans aged 12 and older—representing 10.2% of this population—were diagnosed with AUD. Excessive alcohol consumption is responsible for about 178,000 deaths annually in the U.S., shortening the lives of those who die by an average of 24 years.

Economically, alcohol misuse cost the United States USD 249 billion in 2010, with three-quarters of this amount attributed to binge drinking. Notably, one in four U.S. children—approximately 19 million—lives with a parent who has a substance use disorder, with alcohol being the most commonly abused substance among these parents.

These statistics underscore the pervasive impact of alcoholism on individuals, families, and society at large. With insights on its prevalence, economic effects, and measures taken to address this growing concern.

People who drive while drunk kill 29 people daily in America; this must be about one dead every 50 minutes.

On the whole, alcohol-related crashes cost the nation $44 billion every year.

Currently, there are around 2.3 billion people who consume alcohol across the globe.

90% of all adults have either taken alcoholic beverages at some point in their lives.

In 2019, it was alcoholism statistics reported that more than 139 million individuals belonging to the aged group of 12 years and above drank in the past month in the United States.

In 2016 alone, 10,497 people lost their lives due to drunk driving situations, representing 28% of all traffic-related fatalities recorded then.

When it comes to children between 0-14 years of age who die in road accidents, 17% were caused by impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol.

In terms of drinking habits, 91% of people aged 18 years and above reported they had taken an alcoholic beverage at least once in their lifetime.

Out of these people, 70.4% said they consumed such beverages over the past year, while 56.7% admitted doing so during the past one-month period.

Around 15 million Americans aged 12 and over have been identified as having an alcohol use disorder according to criteria.

The population's alcohol consumption trends can be classified into thirds: 1/3rd are light to moderate drinkers; another third are unhealthy drinkers (binge drinking or heavy drinking); and lastly, there is a third who does not drink at all.

Global Death Rate Statistics Because of Alcoholism

According to an Alcoholism Statistics 2014 report from the World Health Organization (WHO), alcohol misuse was the leading cause of death and disability for those aged between 15 and 49 years.

In 2016, approximately 14% of all deaths among individuals aged 20-39 were a result of the over-consumption of alcohol.

This same year, alcohol consumption was responsible for 5.3% of the global disease burden and injury, which amounted to 134 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs).

In 2018, the alcoholism statistics WHO reported that alcohol contributed to more than 200 diseases and injury-related health conditions, including liver diseases, traffic accidents, violence, cancers etc., cardiovascular diseases, suicides, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS.

Among these deaths worldwide attributed to alcohol consumption in 2016, injuries contributed 28.7%, digestive diseases (mainly cirrhosis of the liver or pancreatitis) contributed 21.3%, while cardiovascular diseases accounted for 19%.

Additionally, infectious diseases accounted for 12.9%, including tuberculosis, pneumonia, or HIV/AIDS, whereas cancers (especially those affecting the upper aerodigestive tract) were responsible for the remaining 12.6%.

Cause Statistics of Alcoholism

There are several causes of alcohol consumption disorder, which include physical, mental, environmental, and hereditary factors. For example, the brain or nervous system can be affected because of alcohol usage over a long period, thereby leading to damage.

Alcohol Poisoning (14.85%): This is the number one cause of death related to alcoholic beverages. The condition occurs when too much alcohol is ingested, overwhelming the body's capacity for processing it and resulting in life-threatening abnormalities.

Suicide (10.44%): One of the most significant risk factors for suicide is hyposomnia due to Alcoholism; judgment is impaired, and there are problems with emotional control; therefore, individuals sometimes choose self-destruction.

Heart Disease (9.18%): High blood pressure and cardiomyopathy, among other cardiovascular problems, can be attributed to chronic intake of liquor, hence contributing to heart disease development.

Liver Disease (31.08%): Cirrhosis and hepatitis caused by excessive drinking are among the leading causes of death related to liver diseases; thus, the long-term consumption of liquor compromises the functionality of the organ, leading to several health issues.

Chronic Causes (8.05%): These include various health problems that develop as a result of drinking for long periods, resulting in different bodily dysfunctions over time due to consistent use of alcohol.

Homicide (7.86%): Alcohol consumption can increase the risk of violent behavior and alter social interactions, contributing to incidents of homicide.

Car Crashes (7.45%): Alcohol impairs driving ability, increasing the risk of fatal motor vehicle accidents.

Other Acute Causes (5.72%): This category includes other immediate or short-term health complications resulting from excessive alcohol use.

Neurological Disease (5.37%): Alcohol can cause neurological problems such as alcohol-related dementia and other brain disorders, leading to death.

Alcoholic Consumption Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

By 2024, India’s alcoholism statistics are expected to rise to around 6.21 billion liters from the approximately five billion liters consumed in 2020. This growth can be attributed to factors like rising disposable incomes and a growing urban population.

The Indian alcohol market is exclusively made up of two types of liquor: Indian-made Indian Liquor (IMIL) and Indian-made foreign Liquor (IMFL), as well as other imported beverages such as beer and wine. Overall, spirits dominate, while country liquor holds the largest market share.

Despite the low average per adult alcoholism statistics levels in India compared to the United States, for instance, heavy drinking patterns have been reported among young people, such that men are more likely than women to indulge in binge-drinking behaviors.

It was shown through a study that over 88% of people under 25 years old can purchase or consume alcoholic drinks even though it isn’t legal for them. Then, some states have banned the sale of alcohol, while some places have imposed restrictions.

Health Effects Statistics Of Alcoholism

(Reference: ourworldindata.org)

The chart results indicate that the risk of alcohol dependency has increased (we present results for illicit drug dependence in our topic page on drug use) for individuals with mental health disorders (compared to people without such disorders).

Higher chance of acquiring addiction or misuse of alcohol by people suffering from mental health disorders compared to those without such problems. For instance, if PTSD had a score of 3.2, this would mean that an individual with PTSD is 3.2 times more likely to become addicted to alcohol than someone who does not have this condition.

A person who suffers from intermittent explosive disorder, dysthymia, odd, bipolar disorder, or social phobia is most likely to develop a substance abuse problem.

Country Demographic Alcoholism Statistics

(Reference: ourworldindata.org)

Global Alcoholism Statistics on the prevalence and effectiveness of alcohol use disorder treatment are incomplete.

In the chart, we see Alcoholism Statistics across some countries on the share of people with an alcohol use disorder who received treatment. This data is based on estimates of prevalence and treatment published by the World Health Organization (WHO).

New Zealand showed the highest percentage of Alcohol use disorder, which is 30%.

COVID-19 Impact On Alcoholism

(Reference: drugabusestatistics.org)

Online liquor sales in the first three weeks of March 2020 saw a staggering 262% growth rate compared to the same period last year, which coincided with the onset of lockdowns in several states across the US. Meanwhile, liquor store sales for the same period increased by 54% YoY.

In fact, by April 2020, alcohol sales had increased by 234% compared to the same month last year.

According to an alcoholism statistics report, 60.1% of people surveyed said they drank more alcohol after March 1st2020.

Additionally, as much as 34.1% admitted binge drinking once, while 7.0% took part in extreme binge drinking as well. Increased stress accounted for this increase in alcohol consumption, according to 45.7% of responders, while other factors were also pointed out by them, like more access to alcohol (34.4%) and boredom (30.1%).

In March 2020, there was an incident in Iran where 180 people died from ingesting homemade alcoholic beverages after a false rumor spread that it could help protect one from the COVID-19 virus infection.

Age Group Demographics Of Alcoholism Statistics

Alcoholism statistics deaths were accounted for mostly by men (69.1%), this being a decrease of 3.2% in comparison to the previous five-year average.

Annually, poor drinking habits kill 3,983 Americans aged below 21 years, of whom 75.1% are male.

The majority (31.8%) of these fatalities arise from people whose ages ranged from 50-64 years, while others (16.1%) were under the age bracket of 35 years; moreover, on certain occasions, young individuals who succumb to alcohol-related traffic accidents in the United States make up about 37.2%, aged between 20 – 34 years.

Acute incidents tend to put an individual at more risk of dying than chronic effects during this age range (50-64).

When it comes to teenage women who die due to excess amount consumption, only 3.5% suffer long-term conditions such as liver failure more than they do acute ones like suicide and road accidents; the opposite is true for the aged (65+) with chronic diseases being responsible for 85%, acute causes only accounting for 15%.

State-Wise Alcoholism Statistics

One of the most serious issues facing the nation is Alcoholism, and some states feel this issue harder than others.

While 7% of U.S. adults report heavy drinking, nearly 17% indulge in binge drinking (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration).

In other words, except for a few states, the Midwest generally has the highest rate of alcoholism all.

According to the latest Alcoholism Statistics from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), some states have the most binge-drinking adults aged 18 or over.

Drunk Driving Statistics

In 2019, alcohol-related driving incidents led to 10,142 deaths in the United States.

The highest number of deaths attributed to alcohol-impaired driving was recorded in Texas, which had 1,332 fatalities in that year.

An average of about 28 Americans die every single day because of drunk driving.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2020), men are 50% more likely to be alcohol-impaired and drive in fatal car accidents than women.

However, less than 1% of 111 million self-reported episodes of drunk driving result in an arrest for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Urgency Of Mental Care Due To Alcoholism

(Reference: ukhsa.blog.gov.uk)

About 55% of individuals belonging to alcoholic patients reported a need for mental healthcare, according to a survey conducted last year; among them, four out of five were receiving some kind of assistance (79%).

Academic evidence indicates that it is probably true that there are more co-occurring psychiatric diseases than expected among people accessing alcohol treatment programs.

Nevertheless, more than half (56%) of those who disclosed mental health issues in the alcohol treatment system indicated that they obtained assistance via primary care.

In comparison, 20% opted for community or other forms of mental health facilities.

For communication therapists’ aid regarding substance abuse problems, only 2% were recorded as using these services in their own words.

Using Alcohol During Pregnancy

Rather than depicting alcoholism as predominantly a male vice, analyze also the unique situation of females who may become pregnant while drinking.

Among other things, mothers who consume alcoholic beverages during pregnancy are exposing their unborn babies to harmful effects that eventually lead to developmental complications in children.

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) encompasses a variety of conditions exhibited by individuals whose mothers drank alcohol during gestation.

In the year 2018, 11.3% of females aged 18 to 44 years reported binge drinking while they were pregnant. This was an increase from 9.2% in 2011.

Even so, the number of women who reported binge drinking in the past thirty days increased from 2.5% to 4.0%.

On average, Pregnant Women have recorded a consumption rate of 4.5 drinks for every event or instance of bingeing.

To make matters worse, it is hard to determine exactly how many children are born with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASDs).

However, some estimates say anywhere between 1 and 5% may affect US school-going children.

Cost of Alcohol Consumption

Personal Spending: It is known that the average American expenditure on alcohol was about $478 in 2020 alone. However, this is just a representation of how much money individuals spend on alcoholic drinks throughout the entire year.

Alcohol-Related Accidents: The economic toll of alcohol-related car crashes in a given year costs more than $44 billion. Costs stemming from these accidents include medical expenses, court costs, damage to property, and production losses due to injuries or deaths caused by them.

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome: In America, every year, more than $4 billion is spent on tackling fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) arising from drinking any form of alcoholic beverage during pregnancy. As of 2002, it was estimated that taking care of someone with FAS would cost around $2 million over their lifetime.

Healthcare Expenditures: Substance abuse, comprising both opioids and alcohol, contributes to approximately 15% of national healthcare spending as a whole. This includes medical care, rehabilitation, and counseling services for people impacted by addiction.

Conclusion

One of the greatest problems in public health today is alcoholism, with a high prevalence and financial consequences. According to alcoholism statistics, about 5.3% of all adults worldwide had alcoholism in 2023, and this number is likely to increase slightly in 2024. The global alcoholism statistics cost exceeds $1 trillion US dollars, an indicator that shows how serious this issue is for us.

However, through public health initiatives, stricter regulations, and better access to treatment, we can make alcohol use disorder less harmful and improve individuals’ health around the world.

FAQ . What are the most frequent reasons for death related to alcohol?



Alcohol poisoning (14.85%), suicide (10.44%), heart disease (9.18%), liver disease (31.08%), and car crashes (7.45%) are the leading causes of alcohol-related deaths among Americans. Excessive alcohol consumption brings with it a variety of health and safety concerns, as reflected in these statistics. What is the prevalence of alcohol abuse in the United States?



Approximately 17% of adults in the U.S. drink heavily, with 7% describing themselves as heavy drinkers. In fact, the Midwest is where rates for alcohol abuse are quite high, although there are significant differences between different parts of the country. What is the percentage of pregnant women who drink alcohol, and how does it affect them?



According to recent research, 11.3% of pregnant women aged 18-44 reported having consumed alcohol within the last 30 days, as per 2018 surveys. Roughly one out of nine expectant mothers used alcohol, while about one–third of them binge drank during pregnancy (Jasper et al.). Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs) result from alcohol consumption during pregnancy, leading to many affected children. What are some effects of drinking alcohol on the economy?



In 2020, Americans were spending an average of $478 each person on alcohol alone. Also, it is recorded that the total yearly expenses involved in alcohol-related car crashes go beyond $44 billion, while over $4 billion worth of funds goes towards fetal alcohol syndrome. On average, substance abuse costs approximately 15% of all healthcare costs in the country. What gender and income groups suffer from the effects of increased alcohol consumption?



The impact of alcoholic beverages varies from one group to another based on their background. For instance, statistics show that men are 50% more likely than females to operate vehicles while intoxicated, eventually leading them to tragic collisions with fatalities involved.

Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles.

