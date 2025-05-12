Fitbit Statistics By Website Traffic, Demographics, Market Share, Country And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Fitbit statistics: In today’s health-conscious society, monitoring personal wellness metrics has become increasingly important. Fitbit, a leader in wearable technology, offers users detailed insights into their daily activities, sleep patterns, and heart health. On average, Fitbit users take between 10,000 to 18,000 steps per day, aligning with general fitness recommendations.

Sleep tracking data reveals that users typically achieve about 6.5 hours of sleep each night, accompanied by an average Sleep Score of 77. Regarding cardiovascular health, the average resting heart rate among Fitbit users is approximately 65 beats per minute, with variations influenced by factors such as age and gender. These statistics underscore Fitbit’s role in providing users with actionable data to support their health and wellness goals.

Let’s delve into the fascinating insights through Fitbit statistics and explore what they can tell us about the brand’s performance in 2025.

General Fitbit Statistics

Recent Fitbit Statistics show that 25% of consumers around the world know about Fitbit as a brand.

In 2023, Fitbit’s revenue was estimated at 1 billion USD, a 10% decrease from the previous financial year.

In addition, in a similar year, the Fitbit Fitness Tracker had over 50 million downloads on the Android Google Play Store.

Fitbit Statistics By Consumer Usage Habit

Consumer Usage Habit reported that 72.87% of people use it to monitor their heart rate during exercise.

Furthermore, 65% mentioned using it to set personal goals, such as analyzing their progress report or receiving motivation notifications, while 86% said it helps them monitor their sleep.

96% of Fitbit consumers prefer to use this best wearable device for their activity tracking.

Fitbit Statistics By Website Traffic By Country

(Reference: semrush.com)

The United States of America has a major share in the website traffic of fitbit.com, contributing 53.29%. Other countries that follow are the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and Germany. Overall, most consumers prefer to access it from their smartphones rather than desktop devices. Mobile device traffic represents 78.82%, while desktop traffic represents 21.18%.

Number of Devices Sold Worldwide

Year Number of Fitbit devices sold (in 1,000s) 2010 58 2011 208 2012 1,279 2013 4,476 2014 10,904 2015 21,355 2016 22,295 2017 15,343 2018 13,939 2019 15,988 2020 10,800 2021 10,600 2022 9,200 2023 6,600

(Source: statista.com)

Compared to the last decade’s Fitbit performance, it has been performing well in the international markets. In 2016, the brand sold around 23 million units, which was drastically reduced to 6 million worldwide

(Reference: statista.com)

Based on the Statista survey findings in 2024, Apple Pay took the leading position in the biggest contactless payment brands at POS in the US. Cash App, PayPal, and Google Play followed the top brands with more than 30% of the share each.

Fitbit device US Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price

(Reference: statista.com)

Fitbit’s Sense 2 is the most expensive device, having the highest manufacturer’s suggested retail price at 299.95 US dollars, followed by Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Luxe (Gorjana special edition) equally at 199.95. On the other hand, the Fitbit Ace has been shown to have a lower US MSRP of 79.95.

Number of Monthly Active Users

(Reference: statista.com)

Over the last decade, the number of users has increased significantly. Even during COVID-19, the brand performed very well by reaching 40.2 million active users. However, since 2022, Fitbit Statistics analysis has revealed that the number has been notably decreasing.

Fitbit Statistics By Demographics

By Age

(Reference: media.market.us)

Fitbit Statistics by demographics mention that most wearable smartwatch users belong to the 25 to 34-year-old age group, representing 25.93%. In addition, users from other age groups contribute less than 20%. The lowest number of users is 65 years and older.

By Gender

(Reference: media.market.us)

In addition to the consumer age Fitbit usage report, Fitbit Statistics by Gender show that there are more male users than females, representing 55.34% and 44.66%, respectively.

Most Used eHealth Tracker/Smart Watches By Brand

Brand eHealth Tracker / Smart Watches Apple 59% Fitbit 26% Samsung 21% Google 11% Amazfit 8% ASUS 8% Garmin 8% LG 8% Fossil 6% Huawei 4% Honor 3% Xiaomi/Mi 3% Misfit 2% Moov 2% Polar 2% Tozo 2% Other 4%

(Source: statista.com)

Apple, Fitbit, Samsung, and Google are the top major brands that have captured the majority of the US eHealth tracker/smartwatch market in 2024. Other brands have less than 10% of the market share. Fitbit represents 26% popularity among US consumers.

Fitness Tracker Vendor Market Share

(Reference: statista.com)

In the US fitness vendor market, Fitbit is second, capturing a 16% market share. Apple took first place, having a nearly 40% vendor market share in 2023. Samsung, Amazfit, Fossil, Withings, and AGPTEK each gained less than 10% share.

Top Health and Fitness Apps in the Google Play Store

In the worldwide Google Play Store’s leading health and Fitness market, Fitbit generated most of the revenue at 6,019,822 US dollars. MyFitness Pal and All Trails collectively generated more than 3 million USD in revenue.

App Revenue (in US dollars) Fitbit 6,019,822 MyFitness Pal: Calorie Counter 2,549,626 AllTrails: Hike, Bike, and Run 1,498,588 Komoot – Hike, bike & Run 1,249,701 Strava: Run, Bike, Hike 1,130,248 YAZIO Fasting & Food Tracker 805,792 Flo Ovulation & Period Tracker 721,217 Calm – Sleep, Meditate, Relax 683,536 WeightWatchers 559,625 Headspace: Mindful Meditation 526,315 Calorie Counter by Lose It! 452,747 Geocaching 438,343 BetterMe: Health Coaching 390,392 Replika: My AI Friend 374,387 Peloton- Fitness & Workouts 367,335 Yoga-Go: Yoga for Weight Loss 344,090 Muscle Booster Workout Planner 292,353 Feelsy: Stress Anxiety Relief 289,146 Paired: Couples & Relationships 266,559 FitCoach: Fitness Coach & Diet 256,834

(Source: statista.com)

Leading Wearable Brands By Brand Awareness

Fitbit’s wearable brand popularity by usage rate in 2024, in the previous year, the brand awareness for the same recorded pretty low at 74% among US consumers.

Brands Brand Awareness (in %) Apple 91 Samsung 90 Sony 89 Adidas 89 LG 85 Fitbit 74 Michael Kors 61 Garmin 57 Fossil 52 ASUS 50 Huawei 49 Amazfit 32 Xiaomi 29 Oppo 24 Fitpolo 22 Honor 22 Realme 22 Blackview 19 Withings 19

(Source: statista.com)

Fitbit Statistics By Country

#1. United Arab Emirates

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, Fitbit became the leading digital health brand in the United Arab Emirates, holding 12% of the market share. Surprisingly, other top brands performing well in other developed countries have been identified to have less than 10% of the market share in the UAE.

#2. United Kingdom

(Reference: statista.com)

PayPal, BARCLAYS, and Apple Pay are the most well-known digital payment brands worldwide in the United Kingdom. Fitbit Pay is still in an emerging phase, with a popularity rate of merely 27%.

By Brand Awareness

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, 83% of the consumers in the United Kingdom knew about the Fitbit brand. However, it was popular with less than 40% of consumers. The usage rate for the same was reported to be 28%, while 22% of consumers were loyal to the brand. Fitbit Statistics studied to have a buzz in the UK market at 24%

#3. China

Based on the Statista survey, Apple is the most used eHealth tracker/smartwatch brand in the USA, with 42% of the usage rate. However, Fitbit has made up to 4%, landing itself in the top 10 eHealth tracker brands in China.

Brand Share of Respondents Apple 42% Huawei 35% Xiaomi/Mi 16% Amazfit 13% Garmin 5% Honor 5% Fitbit 4% Lenovo 4% Dido 3% Samsung 3% Google 2% OPPO 2% Meizu 1% Polar 1% Ticwatch 1% Vivo 1% Xiao XUN 1% Other 1%

(Source: statista.com)

#4. France

(Reference: statista.com)

As of March 2024, Apple was the leading eHealth tracker in France. However, its usage rate is still less than 40%. Furthermore, among French consumers, Garmin and Samsung equally shared the market at 18%, followed by Fitbit at 14%.

#5. Denmark

Leading Health and Fitness Apps in the Google Play Store by Revenue

App Revenue (in US dollars) Lifesum: Food Tracker & Diet 14,337 Strava: Run, Bike, Hike 13,648 Headspace: Sleep & Meditation 4,815 Fitbit 4,447 MyFitnessPal: Calorie Counter 4,196 YAZIO Calorie Counter & Diet 3,309 Clue Period Tracker & Calendar 2,490 Flo Period & Pregnancy Tracker 2,338 Calm 2,304 BetterMe: Health Coaching 1,041

(Source: statista.com)

By revenue, Lifesum is the leading health and fitness app in the Google Play store in Denmark, generating 14,337 US dollars. However, only 2 apps made more than 10,000 US dollars in revenue. Other apps performed significantly better but could generate barely 5,000 US dollars in the Denmark market.

Range of Fitbit Wearable Devices

Fitbit offers a variety of wearable devices designed for different user needs:

Fitbit Charge 5: An advanced fitness tracker with built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, stress management tools, and sleep tracking. Price: approx. $179.95.

An advanced fitness tracker with built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, stress management tools, and sleep tracking. Price: approx. $179.95. Fitbit Luxe: This fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker costs approximately $149.95 and features sleep tracking, stress management, and heart rate monitoring.

This fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker costs approximately $149.95 and features sleep tracking, stress management, and heart rate monitoring. Fitbit Inspire 3: This is a basic and affordable fitness tracker with essential health-tracking features like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. It costs approximately $99.95.

This is a basic and affordable fitness tracker with essential health-tracking features like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. It costs approximately $99.95. Fitbit Versa 4: This is a smartwatch with advanced health and fitness tracking, built-in GPS, music control, and a voice assistant. It costs approximately $229.95.

This is a smartwatch with advanced health and fitness tracking, built-in GPS, music control, and a voice assistant. It costs approximately $229.95. Fitbit Sense 2: This is a premium health smartwatch with advanced health features like ECG, stress management, skin temperature monitoring, and built-in GPS. Its price is approximately $299.95.

This is a premium health smartwatch with advanced health features like ECG, stress management, skin temperature monitoring, and built-in GPS. Its price is approximately $299.95. Fitbit Ace 3: This is a kids’ activity tracker with features tailored for children, including activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and parental controls. It costs approximately $79.95.

Fitbit Health Tracker Devices Trends

In 2024, demand for Fitbit health trackers continues to grow due to several factors:

Increased Health Awareness: Post-pandemic, consumers are more health-conscious, leading to higher demand for devices that monitor fitness and well-being.

Post-pandemic, consumers are more health-conscious, leading to higher demand for devices that monitor fitness and well-being. Remote Health Monitoring: The growing acceptance of remote health monitoring is driving demand for wearables that can track vital signs and share data with healthcare providers.

The growing acceptance of remote health monitoring is driving demand for wearables that can track vital signs and share data with healthcare providers. Integration with Health Ecosystems: Fitbit’s integration with Google’s health ecosystem and other platforms makes its devices more appealing to tech-savvy users.

Fitbit’s integration with Google’s health ecosystem and other platforms makes its devices more appealing to tech-savvy users. Corporate Wellness Programs: Companies are increasingly incorporating fitness trackers into their employee wellness programs to promote healthier lifestyles.

Fitness Wearable Technology Industry

The fitness wearable technology industry is experiencing robust growth in 2024:

Market Size: The global market for fitness wearables is projected to reach $40 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%.

The global market for fitness wearables is projected to reach $40 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. Key Regions: North America remains the largest market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Emerging markets in Latin America and Africa are showing significant growth potential.

North America remains the largest market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Emerging markets in Latin America and Africa are showing significant growth potential. Popular Features: Key features driving sales include heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, sleep analysis, and stress management.

Key features driving sales include heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, sleep analysis, and stress management. Consumer Preferences: Consumers prefer devices that offer a blend of style, functionality, and accurate health tracking.

Upcoming or New Launches of Fitbit

Fitbit is expected to introduce several new products and updates in 2024:

Fitbit Charge 6: An anticipated upgrade to the Charge series with improved sensors, longer battery life, and enhanced health tracking features.

An anticipated upgrade to the Charge series with improved sensors, longer battery life, and enhanced health tracking features. Fitbit Luxe 2: A successor to the Luxe with additional wellness features and customizable fashion accessories.

A successor to the Luxe with additional wellness features and customizable fashion accessories. Software Updates: Existing devices receive regular firmware updates to enhance functionality and introduce new features, such as improved sleep tracking and stress management tools.

Existing devices receive regular firmware updates to enhance functionality and introduce new features, such as improved sleep tracking and stress management tools. New Health Metrics: Introduction of new health metrics and insights, leveraging Google’s AI and machine learning capabilities to provide more personalized health recommendations.

Conclusion

Fitbit Statistics offer valuable insights into both population health trends and individual wellness. Studies indicate Fitbit users tend to be more active, suggesting these devices can be effective motivators. Individual users can leverage Fitbit data to track progress, set goals, and identify areas for improvement in their activity levels, sleep, and overall health.

However, it’s important to consider potential limitations in data accuracy due to step counting errors and user adherence. Fitbit’s worldwide market share in 2024 reflects a competitive landscape. While Fitbit was once a leader, data suggests they’ve lost ground. Their market share is likely below 5%, with Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi currently holding larger portions.

The overall fitness tracker market is still growing, but Fitbit may not be keeping pace. This suggests Fitbit needs to adapt and innovate to remain competitive in the wearables market.

Sources Gitnux Semrush Businessofapps

FAQ . What is Fitbit used for?



Fitbit monitors daily activities, including step count, heart rate, and calories burned. It is a smartwatch that can be worn on the wrist. Is Fitbit losing the market in 2024?



Yes. The brand has been experiencing a notable decline in sales and revenue, as seen in these Fitbit Statistics. Market researchers believe that it is overpriced compared to its features, and the brand has been going through some controversies about handling sensitive health data. How to connect Fitbit to Smartphone?



Initially, you need to download the Fitbit App from the App Store or Google Play Store. Once you sign in to your account, the screen will guide you through pairing the device with your smartphone

Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives.

