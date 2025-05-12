Fitbit Statistics By Website Traffic, Demographics, Market Share, Country And Facts (2025)
Updated · May 12, 2025
Editor
Rohan is a senior editor at Sci-Tech Today with extensive knowledge of digital marketing, SEO,…... | See full bio
WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE
- Introduction
- Editor’s Choice
- General Fitbit Statistics
- Fitbit Statistics By Consumer Usage Habit
- Fitbit Statistics By Website Traffic By Country
- Number of Devices Sold Worldwide
- Biggest Contactless Payment Brands at POS
- Fitbit device US Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price
- Number of Monthly Active Users
- Fitbit Statistics By Demographics
- Most Used eHealth Tracker/Smart Watches By Brand
- Fitness Tracker Vendor Market Share
- Top Health and Fitness Apps in the Google Play Store
- Leading Wearable Brands By Brand Awareness
- Fitbit Statistics By Country
- By Brand Awareness
- Range of Fitbit Wearable Devices
- Fitbit Health Tracker Devices Trends
- Fitness Wearable Technology Industry
- Upcoming or New Launches of Fitbit
- Conclusion
Introduction
Fitbit statistics: In today’s health-conscious society, monitoring personal wellness metrics has become increasingly important. Fitbit, a leader in wearable technology, offers users detailed insights into their daily activities, sleep patterns, and heart health. On average, Fitbit users take between 10,000 to 18,000 steps per day, aligning with general fitness recommendations.
Sleep tracking data reveals that users typically achieve about 6.5 hours of sleep each night, accompanied by an average Sleep Score of 77. Regarding cardiovascular health, the average resting heart rate among Fitbit users is approximately 65 beats per minute, with variations influenced by factors such as age and gender. These statistics underscore Fitbit’s role in providing users with actionable data to support their health and wellness goals.
Let’s delve into the fascinating insights through Fitbit statistics and explore what they can tell us about the brand’s performance in 2025.
Editor’s Choice
- In 2023, Fitbit’s revenue was approximately $1 billion, a 10% decrease from the previous year.
- Fitbit had over 50 million downloads on the Android Google Play Store in 2023.
- 72.87% of Fitbit users use it to monitor their heart rate during exercise.
- 65% of users utilize Fitbit to set personal goals, analyze progress, and receive motivational notifications.
- 86% of users use Fitbit to monitor their sleep.
- Fitbit had 38 million weekly active users and 128 million registered users by the end of 2023.
- During COVID-19, Fitbit reached 40.2 million active users.
- 96% of Fitbit consumers prefer it for activity tracking.
- The United States accounts for 53.29% of the website traffic to fitbit.com, followed by the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and Germany.
- Most Fitbit users are aged 25 to 34, representing 25.93% of the user base. Users aged 65 and older constitute the smallest group.
- In 2023, Fitbit had a brand awareness rate of 74% among US consumers.
- Major brands in the US eHealth tracker/smartwatch market in 2024 include Apple, Fitbit, Samsung, and Google.
You May Also Like To Read
- Mental Health Statistics
- AI in Healthcare Statistics
- Abortion Statistics
- Vegan Statistics
- Fitness Industry Statistics
- Color Psychology Statistics
- Fitbit Statistics
- Health and Wellness Industry Statistics
- Phobia Statistics
- Sleep Statistics
- Depression Statistics
- Social Anxiety Disorder Statistics
- Vitamin and Supplements Industry Statistics
- Breast Cancer Statistics
- Cancer Statistics
- Weight Loss Statistics
General Fitbit Statistics
- Recent Fitbit Statistics show that 25% of consumers around the world know about Fitbit as a brand.
- In 2023, Fitbit’s revenue was estimated at 1 billion USD, a 10% decrease from the previous financial year.
- In addition, in a similar year, the Fitbit Fitness Tracker had over 50 million downloads on the Android Google Play Store.
Fitbit Statistics By Consumer Usage Habit
- Consumer Usage Habit reported that 72.87% of people use it to monitor their heart rate during exercise.
- Furthermore, 65% mentioned using it to set personal goals, such as analyzing their progress report or receiving motivation notifications, while 86% said it helps them monitor their sleep.
- 96% of Fitbit consumers prefer to use this best wearable device for their activity tracking.
Fitbit Statistics By Website Traffic By Country
(Reference: semrush.com)
The United States of America has a major share in the website traffic of fitbit.com, contributing 53.29%. Other countries that follow are the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and Germany. Overall, most consumers prefer to access it from their smartphones rather than desktop devices. Mobile device traffic represents 78.82%, while desktop traffic represents 21.18%.
Number of Devices Sold Worldwide
|Year
|Number of Fitbit devices sold (in 1,000s)
2010
|58
|2011
208
2012
|1,279
|2013
4,476
2014
|10,904
|2015
21,355
2016
|22,295
|2017
15,343
2018
|13,939
|2019
15,988
2020
|10,800
|2021
10,600
2022
|9,200
|2023
6,600
(Source: statista.com)
Compared to the last decade’s Fitbit performance, it has been performing well in the international markets. In 2016, the brand sold around 23 million units, which was drastically reduced to 6 million worldwide
Biggest Contactless Payment Brands at POS
(Reference: statista.com)
Based on the Statista survey findings in 2024, Apple Pay took the leading position in the biggest contactless payment brands at POS in the US. Cash App, PayPal, and Google Play followed the top brands with more than 30% of the share each.
Fitbit device US Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price
(Reference: statista.com)
Fitbit’s Sense 2 is the most expensive device, having the highest manufacturer’s suggested retail price at 299.95 US dollars, followed by Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Luxe (Gorjana special edition) equally at 199.95. On the other hand, the Fitbit Ace has been shown to have a lower US MSRP of 79.95.
Number of Monthly Active Users
(Reference: statista.com)
Over the last decade, the number of users has increased significantly. Even during COVID-19, the brand performed very well by reaching 40.2 million active users. However, since 2022, Fitbit Statistics analysis has revealed that the number has been notably decreasing.
Fitbit Statistics By Demographics
By Age
(Reference: media.market.us)
Fitbit Statistics by demographics mention that most wearable smartwatch users belong to the 25 to 34-year-old age group, representing 25.93%. In addition, users from other age groups contribute less than 20%. The lowest number of users is 65 years and older.
By Gender
(Reference: media.market.us)
In addition to the consumer age Fitbit usage report, Fitbit Statistics by Gender show that there are more male users than females, representing 55.34% and 44.66%, respectively.
Most Used eHealth Tracker/Smart Watches By Brand
|Brand
|eHealth Tracker / Smart Watches
Apple
|59%
|Fitbit
26%
Samsung
|21%
11%
Amazfit
|8%
|ASUS
8%
Garmin
|8%
|LG
8%
Fossil
|6%
|Huawei
4%
Honor
|3%
|Xiaomi/Mi
3%
Misfit
|2%
|Moov
2%
Polar
|2%
|Tozo
2%
Other
4%
(Source: statista.com)
Apple, Fitbit, Samsung, and Google are the top major brands that have captured the majority of the US eHealth tracker/smartwatch market in 2024. Other brands have less than 10% of the market share. Fitbit represents 26% popularity among US consumers.
(Reference: statista.com)
In the US fitness vendor market, Fitbit is second, capturing a 16% market share. Apple took first place, having a nearly 40% vendor market share in 2023. Samsung, Amazfit, Fossil, Withings, and AGPTEK each gained less than 10% share.
Top Health and Fitness Apps in the Google Play Store
In the worldwide Google Play Store’s leading health and Fitness market, Fitbit generated most of the revenue at 6,019,822 US dollars. MyFitness Pal and All Trails collectively generated more than 3 million USD in revenue.
|App
|Revenue (in US dollars)
Fitbit
|6,019,822
|MyFitness Pal: Calorie Counter
2,549,626
AllTrails: Hike, Bike, and Run
|1,498,588
|Komoot – Hike, bike & Run
1,249,701
Strava: Run, Bike, Hike
|1,130,248
|YAZIO Fasting & Food Tracker
805,792
Flo Ovulation & Period Tracker
|721,217
|Calm – Sleep, Meditate, Relax
683,536
WeightWatchers
|559,625
|Headspace: Mindful Meditation
526,315
Calorie Counter by Lose It!
|452,747
|Geocaching
438,343
BetterMe: Health Coaching
|390,392
|Replika: My AI Friend
374,387
Peloton- Fitness & Workouts
|367,335
|Yoga-Go: Yoga for Weight Loss
344,090
Muscle Booster Workout Planner
|292,353
|Feelsy: Stress Anxiety Relief
289,146
Paired: Couples & Relationships
|266,559
|FitCoach: Fitness Coach & Diet
256,834
(Source: statista.com)
Leading Wearable Brands By Brand Awareness
Fitbit’s wearable brand popularity by usage rate in 2024, in the previous year, the brand awareness for the same recorded pretty low at 74% among US consumers.
|Brands
|Brand Awareness (in %)
Apple
|91
|Samsung
90
Sony
|89
|Adidas
89
LG
|85
|Fitbit
74
Michael Kors
|61
|Garmin
57
Fossil
|52
|ASUS
50
Huawei
|49
|Amazfit
32
Xiaomi
|29
|Oppo
24
Fitpolo
|22
|Honor
22
Realme
|22
|Blackview
19
Withings
19
(Source: statista.com)
You May Also Like To Read
- Alcoholism Statistics
- Energy Drink Statistics
- Food Truck Statistics
- Tea Statistics
- Wine Industry Statistics
- Yoga Industry Growth Statistics
Fitbit Statistics By Country
#1. United Arab Emirates
(Reference: statista.com)
In 2023, Fitbit became the leading digital health brand in the United Arab Emirates, holding 12% of the market share. Surprisingly, other top brands performing well in other developed countries have been identified to have less than 10% of the market share in the UAE.
#2. United Kingdom
(Reference: statista.com)
PayPal, BARCLAYS, and Apple Pay are the most well-known digital payment brands worldwide in the United Kingdom. Fitbit Pay is still in an emerging phase, with a popularity rate of merely 27%.
By Brand Awareness
(Reference: statista.com)
In 2023, 83% of the consumers in the United Kingdom knew about the Fitbit brand. However, it was popular with less than 40% of consumers. The usage rate for the same was reported to be 28%, while 22% of consumers were loyal to the brand. Fitbit Statistics studied to have a buzz in the UK market at 24%
#3. China
Based on the Statista survey, Apple is the most used eHealth tracker/smartwatch brand in the USA, with 42% of the usage rate. However, Fitbit has made up to 4%, landing itself in the top 10 eHealth tracker brands in China.
|Brand
|Share of Respondents
Apple
|42%
|Huawei
35%
Xiaomi/Mi
|16%
|Amazfit
13%
Garmin
|5%
|Honor
5%
Fitbit
|4%
|Lenovo
4%
Dido
|3%
|Samsung
3%
|2%
|OPPO
2%
Meizu
|1%
|Polar
1%
Ticwatch
|1%
|Vivo
1%
Xiao XUN
|1%
|Other
1%
(Source: statista.com)
#4. France
(Reference: statista.com)
As of March 2024, Apple was the leading eHealth tracker in France. However, its usage rate is still less than 40%. Furthermore, among French consumers, Garmin and Samsung equally shared the market at 18%, followed by Fitbit at 14%.
#5. Denmark
Leading Health and Fitness Apps in the Google Play Store by Revenue
|App
|Revenue (in US dollars)
Lifesum: Food Tracker & Diet
|14,337
|Strava: Run, Bike, Hike
13,648
Headspace: Sleep & Meditation
|4,815
Fitbit
4,447
|MyFitnessPal: Calorie Counter
4,196
YAZIO Calorie Counter & Diet
|3,309
|Clue Period Tracker & Calendar
2,490
Flo Period & Pregnancy Tracker
|2,338
|Calm
2,304
BetterMe: Health Coaching
1,041
(Source: statista.com)
By revenue, Lifesum is the leading health and fitness app in the Google Play store in Denmark, generating 14,337 US dollars. However, only 2 apps made more than 10,000 US dollars in revenue. Other apps performed significantly better but could generate barely 5,000 US dollars in the Denmark market.
Range of Fitbit Wearable Devices
Fitbit offers a variety of wearable devices designed for different user needs:
- Fitbit Charge 5: An advanced fitness tracker with built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, stress management tools, and sleep tracking. Price: approx. $179.95.
- Fitbit Luxe: This fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker costs approximately $149.95 and features sleep tracking, stress management, and heart rate monitoring.
- Fitbit Inspire 3: This is a basic and affordable fitness tracker with essential health-tracking features like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. It costs approximately $99.95.
- Fitbit Versa 4: This is a smartwatch with advanced health and fitness tracking, built-in GPS, music control, and a voice assistant. It costs approximately $229.95.
- Fitbit Sense 2: This is a premium health smartwatch with advanced health features like ECG, stress management, skin temperature monitoring, and built-in GPS. Its price is approximately $299.95.
- Fitbit Ace 3: This is a kids’ activity tracker with features tailored for children, including activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and parental controls. It costs approximately $79.95.
Fitbit Health Tracker Devices Trends
In 2024, demand for Fitbit health trackers continues to grow due to several factors:
- Increased Health Awareness: Post-pandemic, consumers are more health-conscious, leading to higher demand for devices that monitor fitness and well-being.
- Remote Health Monitoring: The growing acceptance of remote health monitoring is driving demand for wearables that can track vital signs and share data with healthcare providers.
- Integration with Health Ecosystems: Fitbit’s integration with Google’s health ecosystem and other platforms makes its devices more appealing to tech-savvy users.
- Corporate Wellness Programs: Companies are increasingly incorporating fitness trackers into their employee wellness programs to promote healthier lifestyles.
Fitness Wearable Technology Industry
The fitness wearable technology industry is experiencing robust growth in 2024:
- Market Size: The global market for fitness wearables is projected to reach $40 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%.
- Key Regions: North America remains the largest market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Emerging markets in Latin America and Africa are showing significant growth potential.
- Popular Features: Key features driving sales include heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, sleep analysis, and stress management.
- Consumer Preferences: Consumers prefer devices that offer a blend of style, functionality, and accurate health tracking.
Upcoming or New Launches of Fitbit
Fitbit is expected to introduce several new products and updates in 2024:
- Fitbit Charge 6: An anticipated upgrade to the Charge series with improved sensors, longer battery life, and enhanced health tracking features.
- Fitbit Luxe 2: A successor to the Luxe with additional wellness features and customizable fashion accessories.
- Software Updates: Existing devices receive regular firmware updates to enhance functionality and introduce new features, such as improved sleep tracking and stress management tools.
- New Health Metrics: Introduction of new health metrics and insights, leveraging Google’s AI and machine learning capabilities to provide more personalized health recommendations.
Conclusion
Fitbit Statistics offer valuable insights into both population health trends and individual wellness. Studies indicate Fitbit users tend to be more active, suggesting these devices can be effective motivators. Individual users can leverage Fitbit data to track progress, set goals, and identify areas for improvement in their activity levels, sleep, and overall health.
However, it’s important to consider potential limitations in data accuracy due to step counting errors and user adherence. Fitbit’s worldwide market share in 2024 reflects a competitive landscape. While Fitbit was once a leader, data suggests they’ve lost ground. Their market share is likely below 5%, with Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi currently holding larger portions.
The overall fitness tracker market is still growing, but Fitbit may not be keeping pace. This suggests Fitbit needs to adapt and innovate to remain competitive in the wearables market.
Sources
FAQ.
Fitbit monitors daily activities, including step count, heart rate, and calories burned. It is a smartwatch that can be worn on the wrist.
Yes. The brand has been experiencing a notable decline in sales and revenue, as seen in these Fitbit Statistics. Market researchers believe that it is overpriced compared to its features, and the brand has been going through some controversies about handling sensitive health data.
Initially, you need to download the Fitbit App from the App Store or Google Play Store. Once you sign in to your account, the screen will guide you through pairing the device with your smartphone
Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.