Wine Industry Statistics By Trends, Sales and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Wine Industry Statistics: The global wine industry has evolved into a significant economic sector, with a market size estimated at USD 515.1 billion in 2024. This industry encompasses various stages, including production, packaging, and distribution, and is influenced by cultural traditions in numerous regions worldwide. In 2023, global wine production reached 237.3 million hectolitres, a 10% decrease from the previous year, marking the lowest output since 1961.

Despite this decline, the industry continues to thrive, driven by factors such as premium wine demand, evolving consumer preferences, and the increasing popularity of wine tourism. The interplay of these elements underscores the dynamic nature of the global wine market.

Therefore, wine is a significant part of many rich cultural and social gatherings. Let’s take a look at the Wine Industry Statistics to understand the state of the wine industry today in depth.

According to a report by The Brands Men, rose wine consumption is expected to increase steadily by 25% over the next five years.

Wine Industry Statistics show that around 10% of wineries in California, USA, are owned by women.

Americans are the largest wine consumers, with 13% of the share in worldwide wine consumption.

As a fun fact, Spain accounts for 42% of certified female wine tasters.

According to a report by Zippia, the US wine industry is male-driven. There are 82.2% male winemakers, while the female workforce represents 17.8%.

According to the Wine Industry Statistics 2024, the revenue in the worldwide market is projected to reach $353.4 billion, out of which 184.3 billion will be generated from at-home, such as convenience stores and supermarkets, and out-of-home (bars and restaurants) will be $169.1 billion.

The wine packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2026.

In the USA in 2023, Barefoot was the best-selling table wine brand with 7.84 million sales.

58% of the winemakers are working in California, USA

Organic rose wine sales are likely to grow in demand by 33% within the next ten years.

General Wine Industry Statistics

As of 2023, there were more than 7,475 wine businesses located in the USA.

Wine Industry Statistics show that around 10% of wineries in California, USA, are owned by women.

As a fun fact, Spain accounts for 42% of certified female wine tasters.

According to a report by The Brands Men, rose wine consumption is expected to increase steadily by 25% over the next five years.

Furthermore, organic rose wine sales are likely to grow in demand by 33% within the next ten years.

In the USA,12% of global wine production is made.

Furthermore, 58% of the winemakers are working in California, USA.

In addition, California has grabbed 43% of the USA’s wine business.

49% of wine packaging consists of glass bottles.

As of today, wine grapes come in more than 10,000 varieties.

By 2025, Wine Industry Statistics estimates that the United States of America will become the world’s largest wine market, surpassing France and China, with a valuation of $76.2 billion.

Americans are the largest wine consumers, with 13% of the share in worldwide wine consumption.

By 2026, the worldwide online wine sales are estimated to reach $20.17 billion.

Furthermore, 55% of the worldwide wine market share is captured by Wine Market.

In addition, the wine packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2026.

Today, more than 10 million vineyards are built on around 10 million acres of land in the world.

Wine Industry By Regions

Worldwide

According to the Wine Industry Statistics 2024, the revenue in the worldwide market is projected to reach $353.4 billion, out of which 184.3 billion will be generated from at-home, such as convenience stores and supermarkets, and out-of-home (bars and restaurants) will be $169.1 billion.

Moreover, the at-home revenue is projected to grow by 4.72% between 2024 and 2028.

Comparing all countries, the United States of America is expected to generate the highest at-home revenue in 2024, resulting in $353.4 billion.

In 2024, the total volume, i.e., at-home and out-of-home, is projected to reach 25.3 billion L.

In the worldwide market, the at-home average volume per person is projected to amount to 2.50 L in 2024.

Furthermore, considering the total population of our planet, the average revenue per capita for the at-home segment is expected to reach $23.78.

Americas

As of 2024, the American Wine Market’s at-home and out-of-home segments are expected to contribute $61.1 billion and $37.7 billion, respectively, making it $98.8 billion collectively.

Concerning the total population in the USA, in 2024, Wine Industry Statistics estimates that the average revenue per capita for the at-home segment would be $60.08.

Moreover, the combined volume is projected to amount to 6.7 billion L in the current year.

By 2025, the American wine industry is projected to show a volume growth of 1.2%.

In 2024, the average volume per person for the at-home category is expected to be 5.53 L.

Asia

In connection with the total Asian population, the average revenue per capita in the at-home category is projected to amount to %5.86 in the current year.

Furthermore, the combined volume of at-home and out-of-home is expected to amount to 3,378.0 mL in 2024.

The average volume per person in the at-home segment of the Asian Wine Market in 2024 is projected to be 0.50L.

By 2025, the wine market is estimated to show a growth volume for the at-home category at 5.2%.

Africa

Based on the Wine Industry Statistics 2024, the combined revenue in the Asian wine market is expected to amount to $10.2 billion.

Furthermore, considering Africa’s total population, the average revenue per capita for at-home will be $5.88 in 2024.

The average volume per person is projected to amount to 0.66 L in the current year for the at-home category.

Between 2024 and 2028, the revenue is expected to grow by 11.46%.

Australia And Oceania

As of today, the revenue at-home and out-of-home is projected to amount to $10.4 billion and $5.0 billion, respectively, in the Australia and Oceania Wine market.

Between 2024 and 2028, the revenue is estimated to grow annually by 4.48%

The combination of both segments, in terms of volume, is expected to amount to 695.0 mL in 2024.

By 2025, the Wine market is estimated to show growth for the at-home segment of 1.5%.

As of 2024, the average volume per person in a similar segment is projected to amount to 13.16 L.

Europe

According to Wine Industry Statistics 2024, the European wine market is projected to generate a combined revenue of $170.9 billion.

Furthermore, relating to the European population, the average revenue per capita for the home category is expected to amount to $92.95.

The Wine market is projected to grow in volume for the at-home segment by 0.6% by 2025.

The average volume per person in a similar segment is expected to be 11.91L in 2024.

Market Value Of Wine Worldwide By Country

The following chart shows the market value of wine worldwide in 2027, based on a report by Statista in 2024. According to Wine Industry Statistics, the United States, France, and China are projected to have the highest market values by the forecast year.

Country Market Value (in million US dollars) United States 71,110 France 33,190 China 31,700 Italy 27,120 United Kingdom 23,920 Canada 22,800 Germany 20,130 Indonesia 15,570 Australia 14,270 Japan 13,120 Spain 11,310 Russia 9,377 Sweden 7,936 Belgium 7,851 Netherlands 6,8,68 Switzerland 6,252 Portugal 5,803 Argentina 5,491 Chile 5,329 Austria 4,874

(Source: statista.com)

Revenue of Wine Market By Country

Wine Market Revenue in 2023:

Country Revenue (in million US dollars) United States 56,403.53 China 27,092.68 France 26,026.8 Italy 21,296.39 United Kingdom 20,877.15 Canada 17,268.02 Germany 15,542.81 Australia 11,691.33 Japan 10,078.54 Spain 8,889.89 Russia 7,140.96 Belgium 6,262.04 Sweden 5,949.06 Netherlands 5,638.35 Switzerland 5,135.8 Argentina 5,035.51 Portugal 4,351.49 Chile 4,151.02 Brazil 3,566.43 Indonesia 1,417.19

(Source: statista.com)

Top 10 Wine Importer Countries

Based on the Wine Industry Statistics provided by Tradeimex Solutions, the following are the largest wine-exporting countries in 2023.

Countries Total Import Value (in US dollars) France $12.92 billion Spain $3.20 billion Chile $1.52 billion Australia $1.38 billion New Zealand $1.29 billion United States of America $1.22 billion Germany $1.14 billion Portugal $1 billion Argentina $652.17 million South Africa $617.85 million

(Source: tradeimex.com)

In addition, the same Tradeimex Solution report lists the top 10 Wine Supply Companies in the world.

Brand Country Castel Freres France The Wine Group USA John Distilleries India Pernod Ricard France Constellation Wines Australia Asahi Group Holdings Ltd Japan Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd. India Beijing Yanjin Beer Group Corporation China Treasury Wine Estate Australia Accolade Wines Australia

(Source: tradeimex.com)

Statistics By Employee Demographics

By Gender

(Reference: zippia.com)

According to a report by Zippia, the US wine industry is male-driven. There are 82.2% male winemakers, while the female workforce represents 17.8%.

By Race

Wine Maker Race Percentages White 68.8% Hispanic or Latino 15.7% Black or African American 8.5% Unknown 4.9% Asian 1.5% American Indian and Alaska Native 0.6%

(Source: zippia.com)

Wine Industry Statistics show that most of the winemakers in the USA belong to the white race, representing 68.8% of the winemakers. Hispanic, or Latino, accounts for 15.7%, while black or African Americans represent 8.5%. There is a 1.5% Asian wine market, and 0.6% comes from American Indian and Alaska Native.

Top 10 Wine Producers In The World

According to Wine Industry Statistics, Italy is the largest wine producer in the world today. Of the worldwide wine business, 17% is made up of Italy’s wine industry.

Country Total Production (litres per year) Expected Wine Market Size in 2024 (in US dollars) Total Grape Production Popular Wine Type Italy 4,250,000 $6.5 billion 248,000 metric tons Brunello di Montalcino, Barolo, Chianti France 3,641,900 $12.4 billion 619,995,000 tonnes Burgundy, Bordeaux, Champagne Spain 3,248,000 $2.4 billion 300,000 tonnes Tempranillo, Rioja, Cava United States 2,333,900 $39 billion 5.92 million tonnes Oregon Pinot Noir, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma County Chardonnay Australia 1,369,000 $8,960 million 1.75 million metric tonnes Hunter Valley Semillon, Barossa Valley Shiraz, Shiraz (Syrah) Argentina 1,182,100 $2,909.0 million 15.4 million tonnes Torrontés, Mendoza Malbec, Malbec China 1,163,600 $10.3 billion 420,000 tons Great Wall Dry Red, Changyu Cabernet South Africa 1,080,100 $1,448.0 million 13,75,937 tonnes Chenin Blanc, Stellen Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinotage Chile 949,200 $369.10 million 720,000 metric tons Concha y Toro Cabertnet Sauvignon, Carménère, Casillero del Diablo Cbernet Sauvignon Germany 746,200 $8.2 billion 9.25 million hectoliters Spätburgunder (Pinot Noir), Riesling, Gewürztraminer

(Source: geeksforgeeks.com)

Leading Table Wine Brands By Sales

(Reference: statista.com)

In the USA in 2023, Barefoot was the best-selling table wine brand with 7.84 million sales. Bota Box and Sutter Home ranked second and third with 5.66 and 5.21 million sales, respectively. Franzia Box and Josh Cellars generated 5.21 million and 2.75 million in sales, respectively.

Calories In Wine

Red Wine (5 fl oz glass serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Zinfandel – 4.20 0.10 131 Syrah – 3.79 0.10 >123 Red Table – 3.84 0.10 125 Pinot noir – 3.40 0.10 122 Sangiovese – 3.85 0.10 128 Merlot – 3.69 0.10 123 Cabernet Sauvignon – 3.82 0.10 123 Cabernet Franc – 3.60 0.10 125 Burgundy – 5.46 0.10 129 Chianti – 4.01 0.10 124 Gewurztraminer – 3.82 0.10 121

White Wine (5 fl oz glass serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories White Table – 3.82 0.10 122 Sauvignon Blanc – 3.01 0.10 121 Pinot Gris (Grigio) – 3.03 0.10 123 Chenin Blanc – 4.90 0.10 120 Chardonnay Wine – 3.43 0.10 122 Riesling – 5.54 0.10 121 Semillon – 4.59 0.10 122

Other Suggestions Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Port, 2 fl oz – 8.08 0.12 94 Wine Cooler, 1 0.04 13.69 0.13 118 Table Wine, 5 fl oz – 4.03 0.10 124 Wine Spritzer,1 – 2.38 0.06 73 Sweet Dessert Wine, 1 glass – 14.10 0.21 165 Light Wine, 5 fl oz – 1.73 0.10 74 Cooking Wine, 1 fl oz – 1.83 0.14 14

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Wine Trends 2024 – Consumption, History, and Winemaker Perspectives

Wine, a beverage steeped in history and culture, continues to evolve alongside consumer preferences. As we navigate 2024, let’s delve into the fascinating world of wine, exploring its ancient origins, intriguing facts, and the ever-changing landscape for winemakers.

A Toast To The Past: A Brief History of Wine stretches back millennia, with evidence of grape cultivation and fermentation dating back to 8,000 BC in Georgia. Early civilizations in Mesopotamia, Egypt, and Greece all embraced winemaking, using it for both religious ceremonies and everyday consumption. As empires rose and fell, so too did viticulture (grape cultivation) and winemaking techniques spread throughout Europe and beyond.

The Romans played a significant role in the development of wine. They introduced viticulture to Gaul (modern-day France) and perfected techniques like aging in oak barrels, which continue to shape wine styles today. With the rise of Christianity, wine became deeply intertwined with religious practices, further solidifying its cultural importance.

The Middle Ages saw a decline in European wine production due to political instability. However, by the Renaissance, winemaking flourished once again. New grape varieties were introduced, and techniques like cork stoppers improved storage and transportation. The Age of Exploration further expanded the reach of wine, with European colonists bringing grapevines to new continents like North and South America.

The 19th and 20th centuries witnessed significant advancements in viticulture and winemaking. Louis Pasteur’s invention of pasteurization helped prevent spoilage, and the development of new technologies like temperature-controlled fermentation allowed for more precise winemaking.

Fascinating Wine Facts For Every Enthusiast

Whether you’re a seasoned sommelier or a curious novice, here are some intriguing facts about wine to impress your fellow wine lovers:

The oldest known winery: Located in Armenia, the Areni-1 winery dates back to around 4,100 BC and includes a fermentation vat, storage jars, and even grape seeds.

Located in Armenia, the Areni-1 winery dates back to around 4,100 BC and includes a fermentation vat, storage jars, and even grape seeds. The most expensive bottle of wine ever sold: In 2020, a bottle of Chateau Margaux 1787 fetched a staggering $575,000 at auction.

Left vs. Right Bank Bordeaux: In Bordeaux, France, the left bank is known for elegant Cabernet Sauvignon-dominant wines, while the right bank features Merlot-based blends with a softer style.

The “Bordeaux Blend”: This classic blend typically combines Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Malbec grapes.

The “Rhone Blend”: This blend from the Rhone Valley in France often features Syrah and Grenache grapes, creating bold and spicy wines.

The Evolving Consumer: What’s On Tap For Wine Consumption In 2024?

The landscape of wine consumption is constantly shifting. Let’s explore some key trends shaping the market in 2024:

Rise of Premiumization: Consumers are increasingly willing to spend a little more on high-quality wines with a focus on unique varietals and sustainable practices.

Sustainability Focus: Eco-conscious consumers are driving the demand for organic, biodynamic, and natural wines produced with minimal intervention.

Experience Over Price: Millennial and Gen Z consumers are more interested in the overall wine experience, seeking out new and exciting varieties and regions beyond traditional favorites.

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Sales: With the rise of e-commerce, wineries are increasingly selling directly to consumers, offering greater variety and convenience.

Demand for Sparkling Wines: From Prosecco to Champagne, sparkling wines continue to enjoy a surge in popularity, particularly for celebratory occasions and casual drinking.

Wine by the Glass: Restaurants offering a wider selection of wines by the glass cater to those who want to explore different styles without committing to a full bottle.

The Future Of Winemakers: Embracing Innovation And Sustainability

As consumer preferences evolve, so too must the strategies of winemakers. Here’s what the future holds for this dynamic industry:

Focus on Innovation: Winemakers are experimenting with new grape varietals, fermentation techniques, and aging methods to create unique and appealing wines.

Climate Change Adaptation: With rising temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns, winemakers are adopting sustainable practices like water conservation and drought-resistant grape varietals to ensure long-term success.

Embrace Technology Advancements in technology, including precision viticulture and artificial intelligence, are enabling winemakers to optimize grape growing and wine production processes for better quality and efficiency.

Building Brand Loyalty: Wineries are increasingly focused on building strong brand identities that resonate with their target audience. This includes storytelling, engaging social media presence, and offering unique experiences like winemaker dinners and vineyard tours.

Wineries are increasingly focused on building strong brand identities that resonate with their target audience. This includes storytelling, engaging social media presence, and offering unique experiences like winemaker dinners and vineyard tours. Direct Engagement with Consumers: With the rise of DTC sales, wineries are forging closer relationships with consumers, offering subscription services, personalized recommendations, and virtual tasting experiences.

With the rise of DTC sales, wineries are forging closer relationships with consumers, offering subscription services, personalized recommendations, and virtual tasting experiences. Collaboration and Community: Winemakers are recognizing the power of collaboration, sharing knowledge and best practices to navigate challenges and promote their regions.

Challenges And Opportunities: A Look Ahead

Despite the exciting opportunities, winemakers also face significant challenges:

Global Competition: The wine market is highly competitive, with producers from new and established regions vying for consumer attention.

The wine market is highly competitive, with producers from new and established regions vying for consumer attention. Economic Fluctuations: Economic downturns impact consumer spending, potentially leading to decreased demand for premium wines.

Economic downturns impact consumer spending, potentially leading to decreased demand for premium wines. Climate Change: The aforementioned challenges posed by climate change require continuous adaptation and innovation from winemakers.

However, these challenges also present opportunities for forward-thinking winemakers. By embracing sustainable practices, focusing on quality and innovation, and building strong relationships with consumers, the industry can ensure a vibrant future.

Conclusion

Wine is much more than just a beverage; it’s a cultural touchstone with a rich history and ever-evolving future. As consumer preferences shift and winemakers adapt, the industry continues to offer exciting discoveries for enthusiasts around the globe. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or just starting your wine journey, there’s a world of flavors and experiences waiting to be explored.

So, raise a glass to the future of wine, a future brimming with innovation, sustainability, and the enduring passion of winemakers worldwide. Hope these Wine Industry Statistics have filled you with a glass full of chilled wine.

FAQ . Which type of wine is good for health?



Red wine is a healthy wine to drink. How many glasses of wine is good to drink in a day?



One glass of wine (148ml) for women and two glasses for men in a day is a good drink. In which colors do Wine come?



Wine is available in the following colors. Depending on the colors, the style and percentage of acidity changes. Wine is available in purpose, garnet, tawny, ruby, lemon, gold, amber, lemon-green, pale pink, salmon, and deep pink.

Tajammul Pangarkar Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.

