FedEx Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

FedEx Statistics: FedEx, a global transportation and logistics powerhouse, remains key in the international shipping and delivery landscape. In 2024, it will operate in over 220 countries and territories around the globe, with its services being an integral aspect of the supply chain of services offered by companies and consumers.

Employing about 547,000 people, FedEx Holdings ranks as the fifth largest corporation in America. This report will feature a detailed analysis of FedEx statistics.

Editor’s Choice

FedEx statistics reveal that FedEx Corporation, Domiciled in Delaware, surpassed US$90 billion in revenue during the fiscal year 2023 and accounted for roughly $34 billion of the total package revenue.

in revenue during the fiscal year 2023 and accounted for roughly $34 billion of the total package revenue. The enterprise was first known as FDX Corporation, though in January 2000, the enterprise changed its name to FedEx since this also meant an expansion from only express shipping to rebranding its subsidiaries.

FedEx Corporation’s main operational segments are FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Custom Critical plant and equipment, and FedEx Services.

In 2023, FedEx Express’s fleet of 700 aircraft contributed freight revenues of more than US$7.6 billion.

aircraft contributed freight revenues of more than The Services section of FedEx comprises many subsidiaries such as the FedEx Offices (previously known as Kinko’s), Ship Centers, and office and print centres, which provide overseeing, printing, and internet services or supplies.

FedEx statistics indicate that in 2023, total assets exceeded US$87 billion , and this shows that FedEx Corporation is already maturing.

, and this shows that FedEx Corporation is already maturing. To enhance its operations in Europe, the Group undertook the acquisition of a Dutch courier company called TNT Express in May 2016.

The International Express Transport and Logistics markets are characterized by high competition with major sharing in the market, as well as in Dasios, 2023. The primary competitors of FedEx apart from ODM and Deutsche Post DHL Group in 2023 include United Parcel Service (UPS).

For example, UPS earned around 100 billion US dollars in revenue in 2023, while DHL’s revenues were approximately 81.8 billion euros.

Back in 2014, FedEx Ground Dealt with Roughly 10 Million Packages Every Single Day, and Currently, This Figure Of Internal Deliveries Handled By FedEx Stands At 6.6 Million.

The airline has a base of more than 670 signed aircraft and receives orders for over 125 million tracking every other day.

signed aircraft and receives orders for over tracking every other day. FedEx statistics show that during the past 2023 fiscal year, 57167729334 of which was earned from parcel (holder) delivery services, FedEx has reported collecting about US$ 94 billion in revenues.

of which was earned from parcel (holder) delivery services, FedEx has reported collecting about in revenues. The company divides its activities into FedEx Express, Ground, Freight, Services, and Custom Critical parts.

In 2022, freight revenue surpassed the US$8.7 billion mark thanks to a fleet of 675 aircraft operated by FedEx Express.

mark thanks to a fleet of 675 aircraft operated by FedEx Express. Also, FedEx’s assets significantly increased and amounted to almost US$86 billion .

. In May 2016, FedEx took over the operations of Netherlands-based TNT Express to enhance its presence in Europe.

FedEx’s competitors, UPS and DHL, registered revenues of US $97.3 billion and €81.7 billion, respectively, in the year 2021.

and respectively, in the year 2021. FedEx statistics estimated that 850,000 people are employed by FedEx, with a turnover rate of 4.6 years and salary costs averaging US$35,274 per employee.

FedEx Market Revenue

(Reference:statista.com)

FedEx statistics reveal that in the year ending May 2022, the FedEx Corporation had annual revenues surpassing ninety billion US dollars.

FedEx ranks among the top logistics companies in the US. FedEx and other private parcel services grew in popularity as a result of dissatisfaction with the deliverance of the United States Postal Service (USPS).

FedEx Express, based in Memphis, Tennessee, provides air, ground, and third-party logistics services. The firm faces competition from insiders such as UPS, which is based in Georgia, YRC Worldwide, and Deutsche Post DHL.

In 2021, FedEx was ranked as the second-largest for-hire carrier and even the largest less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier in the country.

Due to the ongoing digitisation of the world, the sector has experienced several innovative curves, including new developments such as the integration of GPS* and RFID** of vehicles and parcels.

Nevertheless, while the increasing use of electronic mailing may be a thorn in the flesh for the USPS, it is the routing services that are reaping, thanks to the continuous growth in online shopping or retailing: Physical items are being purchased more and more by end consumers as well as businesses and those things being purchased need to be delivered somehow.

In addition, a processor capable of handling 20000 parcels per hour has also contributed to the cost-effectiveness of the business solution.

The surveillance of vehicles carrying parcels both through the air and land using the internet has also been made better through the use of satellite computers.

The Total Vehicle Fleet of FedEx

(Reference:statista.com)

FedEx statistics show that the number of vehicles in the FedEx Express fleet has varied over the years, hitting a high of 95,000 registered in the fiscal year 2017. As of the fiscal year 2023, the fleet had gone down to nearly 82,000 vehicles.

FedEx Express is the division of FedEx that provides worldwide time-critical delivery services for parcels and freight.

Besides ground vehicles, FedEx Express also uses about 700 freighters. In 2020, the company became known as the leading cargo airline and had a massive fleet compared to other commercial airlines.

FedEx Express is a subsidiary of the parent company, FedEx Corporation. The other significant organisations include FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services, in addition to the head office.

FedEx Ground is involved in the markets for the transport of small packages by surface for delivery within the continental United States and Canada, and FedEx Freight is dedicated to LTL operations within North America as well.

FedEx Services complements these transport divisions by providing support services, such as sales, marketing, information technology, customer service, technical support, and billing.

For the financial year 2023, the entire FedEx Corporation recorded sales of more than $90 billion.

(Reference:statista.com)

According to FedEx statistics, in the fiscal year 2023, FedEx Corporation’s revenue amounted to around 90.16 billion U.S. dollars. This figure encompasses the total income generated from all the business activities of FedEx and its respective segments, such as FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Freight.

The company achieved a consolidated operating income of 4.9 billion U.S. dollars for the year under review.

Operating income is the income that FedEx earns after all items involved in performing normal business operations (salaries, transportation, upkeep, etc.) within its total revenue are deducted.

It is this operating income that indicates the efficiency with which FedEx’s services are performed in terms of operations without factoring in the effect of taxes and other financial charges.

FedEx Total Packages Delivered

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

FedEx statistics indicate that the CEP revenue forecast as of 2025 indicates that the Asia-Pacific region will have the biggest share of the market.

The size of the market is forecasted to nearly double, reaching almost 200 billion euros by that time.

In 2018, United Parcel Service of America Inc., or UPS, had a 22% global market share, making it the third-ranked company in terms of both domestic and global delivery services.

The assets of FedEx Corporation were noted at 86 billion U.S. dollars. It is anticipated that the value of the global CEP market will surpass 50 billion U.S. dollars by the year 2024.

FedEx Daily Packages

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

According to FedEx statistics, in 2022, FedEx Express transported an average of 1.954 million international packages per day (excluding the U.S.), compared to 2.362 million in 2021.

The volume of packages analysed below for international and domestic deliveries also had a daily average of 1.95 million packages.

In the year of the Lord 2000, however, the international package volume export was at 1.06 million packages a day.

FedEx Salary Range Statistics

The compensation report for FedEx workers presents insight into the hierarchy and concentration of compensation across the various job roles within the organisation.

Most of the employees, close to 70%, receive an annual payout in the range of $25,000 to $40,000.

FedEx statistics indicate that the larger part of the employees in this organisation are paid within this range, which is likely to be entry and middle management positions.

Just a meagre 3% of the total workers in the organisation are compensated between the range of $60,000 to $100,000 in a year, which can be classified as high or specialised positions.

The salary range extends from $24,000, the average income of the lower tenth percentile, to $51,000 of the uppermost income percentile, demonstrating that salary differences are highly dependent on the nature of the job, the person’s experience, and the department.

Lead consultants, on average, earn $86,495 annually, while senior technologists earn an approximate annual income of $58,929.

On average, operations managers are paid $55,130.

FedEx Job Listings By Salary Range

Salary range FedEx UPS <$25k 35,490 jobs 6,763 jobs $25k-$40k 375,597 jobs 134,328 jobs $40k-$60k 109,317 jobs 104,552 jobs $60k-$100k 13,908 jobs 27,367 jobs $100k-$200k 638 jobs 6,449 jobs >$200k 0 jobs 214 jobs

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Approximately 18% of FedEx employees possess a commercial land carrier’s license, which is the most widespread certification among FedEx employees.

Federick Smith is an employee of FedEx Corporation who made the largest political contribution of $962,900 to the Republican Party.

In the United States, the average hourly wage for FedEx workers stands at $16.96, which translates to an average yearly wage of $35,274.

The average salary for FedEx parcel assistants is $29,137, which demonstrates a rather significant salary difference for different roles within the company.

Additionally, the engineering department employs the highest-paid batch of employees on average, who earn about $77,091 per annum.

In comparison to that, the average salaries earned by employees in lower positions, such as warehouse operator and customer agent, are $32,867 and $36,111, respectively.

FedEx Share Repurchase Program

In the quarter, the company executed a fast-tracked $1 billion share buyback (ASR) commitment, under which approximately 3.4 million shares were delivered.

This transfer of shares caused an increase of $0.03 per diluted share in results for the first quarter.

FedEx intends to buy back an extra common stock worth $1.5 million in the financial year that ends in 2025, bringing the total buyback to $2.5 million.

As of 31 August 2024, the firm had a balance of $4.1 billion related to its 2024 share repurchase plan.

At the same time, cash on hand was recorded at $5.9 billion.

Workforce, Sustainability Initiatives, and Key Revenue Segments

By the beginning of 2024, the number of employees within FedEx Corporation is projected to total approximately 545,000 people in a few countries, making it one of the largest employers in the logistics industry. This also includes full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers to balance out the variation in shipping volumes.

In the United States alone, FedEx has more than 290,000 employees, while the other number is spread out in other countries.

By the year 2040, the corporation has set a target of embarking on carbon-free operations. As of 2024, the company indicates that it has cut down its carbon emissions by 15 % from that of 2020, mainly by utilising electric vans and sustainable jet fuel investments.

FedEx statistics forecast is that by the end of 2024, 20% of the ground fleet will consist of electric vehicles, putting the total at 25,000.

FedEx Express, which is the express transportation service offered by the company, is still able to provide the majority of the company’s revenues, which in the year 2024 accounts for nearly 50% of total revenues.

FDX Ground, orientated towards e-commerce vendors, has recorded a 9% influx in the number of parcels transported on an annual basis due to the increasing trend of shopping through the Internet.

FedEx’s LTL unit generated 15% of total revenues in 2024, with $15 billion in revenue from FedEx Freight.

Outlook

At present, FedEx cannot estimate the fiscal year 2025 mark-to-market (MTM) accounting adjustments of its retirement benefits plans nor the expenses that will be needed for the financial year 2025 earnings per share (EPS) or effective tax rate (ETR) outlook on a GAAP basis as the Company is using a waiver from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to this. These MTM retirement plan adjustments are expected to have a moderate effect on FedEx’s consolidated financial results and ETR in the fiscal year 2025.

Year-on-year revenue growth in the low single-digit percentage bracket, which has dropped from the earlier prediction of low to mid-single-digit growth;

Diluted earnings per share between $ 17.90 and $ 18.90, in advance of any MTM retirement plan-related adjustments, against the previous guidance of $ 18.25 to $ 20.25 per share;

Diluted earnings per share before MTM adjustments and costs for business restructuring are anticipated in the range of $20.00 to $21.00, contrasting the previous estimate of $20.00 to $22.00 per share.

Conclusion

In summary, FedEx statistics show that it is still the leader in the logistics sector, showing increasing trends in revenue, the number of shipments, and even the level of environmental responsibility. FedEx is luckily ridden with a bull’s eye after its major rivals as fast and efficient delivery of goods and services becomes a global norm; orders in the form of innovations and restructuring based on businesses that will target these markets are already on the way.

Sources Statista Pymnts Newsroom Enterpriseappstoday q4cdn Wallstreetzen Fedex

FAQ . What are, in 2024, the main segments of FedEx’s revenues?



The basic ingredients for FedEx’s revenue generation in 2024 are composed of the FedEx Express Account, which accounts for roughly half of the total revenue, and FedEx Ground, the development of which has recorded a 9% year-over-year growth in the parcel volume engineered by the rise of e-commerce, and FedEx Freight, which makes up about 15% of the firm, with a total provision of services amounting to approximately $15 billion other than express and ground services. How was FedEx rated regarding the degree of environmental sustainability in 2024?



In 2024, FedEx reportedly cut down its carbon emissions by 15% since the carbon output was recorded in 2020. This stemmed from the progressive purchase of electric vehicles and sustainable aviation fuel. What is FedEx’s total number of employees, and how is this number spread throughout nations in 2024?



Roughly 545,000 employees are working for FedEx in 2024, and they are considered to be located all over the globe. This workforce is comprised of full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers. More than 290,000 women and men are to be found working in the United States, and the other portion is found in the international sector of FedEx employees. How did FedEx’s share repurchase program progress in 2024?



In the first quarter of 2024, FedEx completed a $1 billion accelerated share repurchase (ASR), buying back approximately 3.4 million shares. By the end of fiscal year 2025, the company plans to repurchase an additional $1.5 billion in common stock, bringing the total planned buyback to $2.5 billion. What was FedEx’s financial performance in fiscal year 2023?



FedEx reported revenue of $90.16 billion and an operating income of $4.9 billion in fiscal year 2023. The company continues to generate strong revenues across its various segments despite facing competitive pressures and market fluctuations.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

