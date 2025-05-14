Bicycle Industry Statistics By Industry Trends And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Bicycle Industry Statistics: The demand in the bicycle industry has witnessed eminent growth over the past few years due to the growing awareness about being health-sensitive among people across the world. People generally use bicycles for activities like sports, hiking, exercise, commuting, and others. Thus, the product manufacturers give a variety of designs for these applications to cover a larger customer base.

Some of the sections given by the manufacturers also involve road, hybrid, and mountain bikes. Factors like growing traffic congestion, growing surrounding problems, and urbanization are driving industrial growth. This article will shed more light on “Bicycle Industry Statistics.”

What is The Bicycle Industry?

The bicycle market involves bicycles and cycling. It also involves bicycle manufacturers, retailers, bicycle companies, bicycle promoters, equipment manufacturers, and distributors. The worldwide bicycle market has already become a billion-dollar market. There are many types of bicycles, such as women’s and men’s bikes, folding bicycles, gravel road bikes, mountain bikes, and road bikes.

General Bicycle Industry Statistics

By 2027, the worldwide electric cargo bikes market is estimated to rise to $1.60 billion.

Till 2026, the worldwide bicycle tire market is estimated to rise by $9.16 billion.

In 2020, the indoor cycling industry was estimated to have a revenue of $2.7 billion.

Denmark had the highest bicycle market, with almost 5.3 bicycles per capita.

In 2021, the United Kingdom’s bicycle industry was valued at a revenue of GBP 3.3 billion.

The worldwide bicycle-sharing industry has been valued at $3.1 billion in the past years.

In 2024, the estimated revenue in the Bicycle industry globally is expected to reach $62.80 billion.

By 2027, the adoption of electric bikes in the US is estimated to reach 7 million units.

In 2021, the French bicycle industry had a revenue of 1.053 euros.

Worldwide e-bike sales are estimated to reach 40 million units by 2023, with China being the essential industry.

Around 2.6% of the professionals from England have said that they generally spend almost 60-89 minutes cycling for leisure, whereas 2% of the survey respondents from the region cycled for the same time for traveling purposes.

The worldwide kids’ bicycle industry was predicted to be $17.5 billion in 2021.

If we look forward, the industry is predicted to witness a steady yearly growth rate of 2.19%.

The above chart shows the premium bicycle market size by type from 2021 to 2032.

By 2029, the growth will result in an estimated market volume of $70.00 billion.

In 2029, the unit sales of the Bicycle industry are projected to reach almost 138.30 million bicycles.

When inspecting the pricing section of the Bicycle industry, the volume-weighted median price in 2024 is expected to be $0.45k.

In 2024, taking an international view, China will generate the maximum revenue in the Bicycle market, with a predicted $12,370 million.

The worldwide bicycle industry is witnessing a surge in value because of the increasing popularity of e-bicycle cycling as a leisure activity and the surrounding friendly mode of transportation.

Benefits Of Cycling

Cycling daily and regularly with high intensity can help lower body fat, which develops healthy weight management.

Regular cycling can help increase your metabolism and muscle building, which will also allow you to burn more calories while resting.

Cycling develops overall functioning in the lower body and strengthens the leg muscles without stressing the joints. It targets calves, hamstrings, glutes, and quads.

Cycling is a very good exercise for beginners as it increases the intensity or continues to cycle at a normal pace.

Cycling’s health-developing effects may help improve cholesterol levels, which can boost cardiovascular health and lower the possibility of stroke and heart attacks.

Cycling can ease the feelings of depression, anxiety, and stress. Keeping a focus on the road can help you develop awareness and concentration of the current moment.

As per a study, cycling outside improves cognitive functioning.

Cycling also helps cancer patients overcome their stress.

Cycling can help prevent and manage medical conditions. Regular exercise can also help prevent heart problems, such as heart attack, high blood pressure, and stroke.

Cycling is a good replacement for transportation, and it includes sitting in traffic.

Cycling improves posture, coordination, and body balance.

Cycling burns more than 50% more calories than walking.

Depending on a person’s type of body type, moderate cycling can burn almost 300 calories every hour.

On average, a 60kg person biking for an hour at a speed of 8 to 10 mph can burn almost 365 calories.

The same person riding for almost 1 hour at a fast speed of 14 to 16 mph can burn almost 630 calories.

Cycling at a fast speed of more than 18 mph can make a 60kg person born almost 995 calories.

Bicycle Lane Statistics

Having a bike lane on a heavy traffic road results in a 285% lower injury risk.

The bicycle lane attracts almost 2.5 times as many cycle riders as compared to the absence of cycling facilities.

The presence of the bike lane has decreased the number of bikers who don’t feel safe cycling by 10%.

The building and development of cycling facilities can result in a 45% reduction in traffic issues.

Almost half of the females in the United States will be motivated to bike more when bike lanes are installed.

In South Carolina, almost 67% of the population developed their action levels depending on the installation of bike and pedestrian lanes.

In New Orleans, around 57% more of the population became cyclists after the bike lane was installed.

Even though cars are the main way Americans get to work, bicycles are becoming more popular in many places.

Several US cities are working to shed their image of being difficult for cyclists by adding numerous bike lanes.

San Diego has the highest number of on-street bike lanes in the country, with 620 miles. Tucson follows close behind, with 610 miles of bike lanes. These two cities are making cycling easier and safer.

Tucson has been actively promoting cycling since 2009. The city introduced a regional plan that includes.

These events close off certain streets to cars, allowing tens of thousands of people to bike freely on specific days.

New York City is also making progress in supporting cyclists. The city has 338 miles of on-street bike lanes, placing it in the top 10 nationwide. Interestingly, New York had America’s first bike lane, which was established back in 1894.

Cities like San Diego, Tucson, and New York are investing heavily in bike lanes, signaling a shift towards more bike-friendly urban environments.

This investment not only promotes healthier lifestyles but also supports environmental sustainability and can contribute to economic growth by attracting cycling tourism and reducing traffic congestion.

This trend reflects a growing market opportunity for businesses related to biking, such as bike sales, maintenance, and accessories.

As more cities follow this trend, the demand for biking infrastructure and related products is likely to increase, making it a promising area for future investment.

Bicycle Industry Trends

The sales of bicycles increased almost 40% between 2019 to 2021.

On average, two per every rider; the above statistics show that there are many bicycle riders either not in use or even used by those who prefer to have many bikes for different occasions.

Brand Market Share Trek Bikes 22.5% Giant Bicycle 10.5% Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc 9.5% Redline 6% Raleigh 5% Haro Bicycle 4% Electra Bicycle Company 3.5% Cannondale 3% Sun Bicycles 2.5% Schwinn 2%

After the COVID-19 pandemic, bicycles have seen a notable positive increase in sales in the last few years.

It is predicted that 17.4 million bicycles were sold before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The count of bicycle riders grew in the United States from almost 43 million to 52 million in 2022.

By 2025, it is predicted that the worldwide sales of e-bikes will reach almost $27 billion.

By 2028, the worldwide bicycle market will reach $92 billion.

Global Bicycle Industry Statistics

It is predicted that there are almost 1 billion bicycles across the globe.

The above chart shows the global bicycle market size from 2023 to 2033.

The Bicycle Industry shows a considerable increase, estimated to shoot up from $67.40 billion in 2023 to $130.1 billion in 2033, with a 6.80% CAGR.

Road bikes had a sustainable 39.1% share, which indicates their generality and popularity among bicycle consumers.

Conventional technology has a noteworthy 74.8% share, which emphasizes the widespread use of the traditional bicycle technique.

People with a notable 46.7% share highlight the need for bicycles among male customers.

The top three nations with the most bicycles are China, with 450 million; the United States, with 100 million; and Japan, with 72 million.

The European nations’ top list of bicycles per capita. The top three nations with a bicycle per capita are 99% the Netherlands, Denmark, 80%, and Germany, 76%.

Country Cyclists Population Bicycles Netherlands 99.10% 16,652,800 16,500,000 Denmark 80.10% 5,560,628 4,500,000 Germany 75.80% 81,802,000 62,000,000 Sweden 63.70% 9,418,732 6,000,000 Norway 60.70% 4,943,000 3,000,000

The top five bike-friendly cities in the United States are Minneapolis, Portland, Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco.

According to the Bicycle Guide, about 28.20% of specialized brands are often stolen.

The Trek bicycles have registered the stolen result by almost 17%.

Carrerra and Giant Bicycle have a stolen rate of 8.80% and 14.40%.

The Ridge Bicycles has a record of stolen surveys at 8% as of 2022.

The above chart shows us the statistics of the world’s most bicycle-friendly cities as of 2022.

As we can see, Utrecht is the most bicycle-friendly city, ranking at almost 77.84.

Munster at 65.93 rank, Antwerp at 60.51 rank, Copenhagen at 60.46 rank, Amsterdam at 60.24, Malmö at 55.88 rank, Hangzhou at 52.55 rank, and Bern at 48.76 rank.

Technology Analysis

In 2023, traditional bicycles (non-electric) held a strong position in the market, capturing over 74.8% of the total market share. This shows that many people still prefer regular bikes over electric ones.

Traditional bikes are cheaper compared to electric bikes, making them affordable for a wider range of people.

Regular bikes are simpler and easier to maintain, which helps keep costs down.

These bikes are suitable for various types of riders, from casual users to serious cycling enthusiasts.

Additionally, in developing countries, conventional bikes are very popular. The lower cost and simpler infrastructure needed for these bikes make them a practical choice where financial resources and developed bike paths may be limited.

Although electric bikes (e-bikes) currently hold a smaller portion of the market, they are growing quickly. Several factors contribute to this rapid growth:

Improvements in battery life, motor efficiency, and overall design make e-bikes more attractive.

More people are looking for eco-friendly transportation options to reduce their carbon footprint.

Policies and incentives from governments promote the use of sustainable transport, like e-bikes.

E-bikes offer several advantages, especially for specific groups of people:

E-bikes provide pedal assistance, making it easier to travel longer distances and navigate difficult terrain.

These bikes reduce the physical strain of cycling, allowing older adults to stay active and mobile.

In cities, e-bikes are popular for commuting as they offer a green alternative to cars and public transport.

Overall, while traditional bicycles remain the preferred choice for many due to their affordability and ease of use, the market for e-bikes is expanding rapidly, driven by technological improvements, environmental concerns, and supportive government policies. This trend suggests a promising potential for growth in the e-bike sector, particularly in urban settings where eco-friendly transportation is increasingly valued.

Bicycling Riding To Work Statistics

The Western region had the highest rate of bikers going to work at 1.1%, and the South had the lowest rate at 0.3%.

Among the big cities, Portland, Oregon, had the highest bicycle commuting rate at 6.1%.

The average communication time for the people who ride bicycles was almost 19.3 minutes.

Males are more prone to riding bicycles to work than females. The rate of bicycle commuting for males was double that of the females at 0.8% as compared to 0.3%.

Those with a professional degree, a graduation degree, or even a high school degree, and those with less than a high school degree had the highest rates of bike riders to work, at around 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

Almost 1.5% of the people with an income of $10,000 or less commuted to work by bicycle, a high rate of bicycle buying in this income section.

African Americans had a low rate of bikers working, at 0.3%, compared to some other religions or races; the highest rate was 0.8%.

The Northeast has the highest percentage of people walking to work, with 4.7% of workers choosing this mode of commute.

Notably, college towns like Ithaca, N.Y., show exceptionally high rates, with about 42.4% of residents walking to their jobs.

The South has the lowest rate, with only 1.8% of workers walking to work.

Workers living in the heart of cities are more likely to walk to work (4.3%) compared to those in suburban areas (2.4%).

Among larger cities, Boston stands out with a high walking-to-work rate of 15.1%.

People who walk to work have a median commute time of 11.5 minutes.

These individuals typically leave their homes later than those using other forms of transportation.

Men and women walk to work at nearly the same rate, with men at 2.9% and women at 2.8%.

Workers with less than a high school diploma have the highest walking rate at 3.7%.

Those with graduate or professional degrees also show a significant rate of 2.7%.

The rate of walking to work is highest among individuals earning $10,000 or less annually, with 8.2% in this income group walking to their jobs.

Asians and individuals identifying as some other race or two or more races have the highest walking rates at 4.0% and 4.2%, respectively.

This data provides valuable insights for urban planners, policymakers, and businesses.

Understanding who walks to work and why can help design better city infrastructure, create targeted marketing campaigns, and address the needs of specific demographic groups. For instance, improving walkability in city centers and college towns could further encourage walking as a sustainable mode of transportation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the bicycle industry is growing and profitable. By 2027, the global bicycle market is expected to reach $64.2 billion, with an annual growth rate of 4.3%. This growth is driven by more people choosing cycling for transportation, fun, and exercise.

The industry is also seeing a rise in the popularity of electric bikes, which is expected to boost growth even more. With increasing demand for bicycles, the industry is likely to remain profitable and continue expanding for many years.

