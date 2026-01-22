AI In Robotics Statistics By Market, Robot Type, Country And Trend (2026)

Introduction

AI in Robotics Statistics: In recent years, robots have become increasingly intelligent, as AI enables them to interpret data collected from the world. With information from cameras, LiDAR, and touch sensors, a robot can determine what to do next, move with greater control, and operate without constant human intervention. Even with unclear sensor readings and a small amount of data, AI can still spot useful patterns.

It also helps robots behave more safely when working near people by signalling the robot’s confidence in its decisions. To achieve robust and consistent results, methods such as Bayesian filtering, SLAM, deep learning, and reinforcement learning must rely on high-quality data and be rigorously and fairly evaluated. As robots are increasingly used in settings such as factories, hospitals, and homes, statistics become particularly important.

It helps us assess how well a robot performs, identify unfair outcomes, measure trustworthiness, and identify potential problems before they lead to failures. This article elaborates on the role of AI in robotics through a simple, clear statistical perspective.

Editor’s Choice

The artificial intelligence in robotics market is projected to increase from USD 25.02 billion in 2025 to USD 126.134 billion by 2030.

in 2025 to by 2030. In 2025, AI-integrated robotics accounted for USD 23.01 billion , whereas traditional automation made up USD 38.90 billion .

, whereas traditional automation made up . Around 42% of all robots are used in the automotive industry.

of all robots are used in the automotive industry. A report from allaboutai.com stated that manufacturing and assembly account for 42%, with automotive accounting for 15% due to the high-precision work required.

with automotive accounting for due to the high-precision work required. The global market size of AI Robots is expected to reach approximately USD 22.7 billion by 2025, up from USD 18.6 billion in 2024.

by 2025, up from in 2024. In 2024, North America’s AI robot market was valued at USD 5.76 billion , accounting for the largest share (34.40%).

, accounting for the largest share The industrial robots shipped 542,000 units globally in 2024, according to Allaboutai, with a market value of USD 13.9 billion .

units globally in 2024, according to Allaboutai, with a market value of . In the United States, the AI robotics market is valued at USD 6.79 billion , with an 18.2% unit share and 98,700 units.

, with an unit share and units. In 2025, China leads the global AI robotics leaderboard with 1,501,535 operational robots and a robot density of 392.

operational robots and a robot density of More than 16 million service robots are operated worldwide, and AI-enabled models accounted for 57% of the fleet.

service robots are operated worldwide, and AI-enabled models accounted for of the fleet. The global use of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) had risen to 2.9 million units, representing 22% year-on-year growth.

units, representing year-on-year growth. By the end of 2024, Boston Dynamics had invested USD 400 million and partnered with the Toyota Research Institute to advance robotics research.

and partnered with the Toyota Research Institute to advance robotics research. By 2024, the automotive industry had 1,472 robots for every 10,000 workers, and AI robotics was used on 87% of production lines.

General Statistics of AI In Robotics

Allaboutai.com estimates that the AI-robotics market will be approximately USD 20.51 billion in 2025, with 68% of use in industrial applications.

In many factories, AI robots can increase efficiency by up to 40% compared with conventional automation.

Collaborative robots also jumped ahead in 2025: shipments grew 31%, adding 73,000 new cobots. In terms of innovation, China accounts for over 70% of AI-robotics patents, while the United States leads in private AI funding, with USD 471 billion invested since 2013.

In 2025, activity included more than 150 patent filings and 310 grants. By 2035, AI robotics may add USD 15.7 trillion to GDP, create 97 million jobs, and replace 85 million roles.

Nearly 79% of robots use computer vision and machine learning, and AI-based control systems grew 58% year over year.

Generative AI is used by 46% of product teams for design and simulation, cutting costs by 40% to 60% and boosting productivity up to 40%.

By 2030, the market may reach USD 124.26 billion, and 85% of new robots will ship with embedded AI.

AI In Robotics Market Analysis

(Source: mordorintelligence.com)

The artificial intelligence in robotics market is projected to increase from USD 25.02 billion in 2025 to USD 126.134 billion by 2030.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13.10% from 2025 to 2030.

According to a 2025 report by StartUs Insights, more than 69,000 people work in AI robotics, and about 8,000 new professionals joined the field last year.

The United States, India, the United Kingdom, Japan, and China are among the leading countries driving innovation and progress in AI and robotics.

Boston Dynamics, Oisix Ra Daichi Inc., BDC Capital, and others invested USD 750 million.

The AI and robotics market generates more than 13,300 publications.

In the last year, global searches for AI robotics rose by 64.4%.

The United States’ AI robotics market is projected to reach approximately USD 7.24 billion by 2025.

(Source: infogram.com)

In 2025, AI-integrated robotics accounted for USD 23.01 billion, whereas traditional automation made up USD 38.90 billion.

Together, these segments amounted to a robotics market value of USD 61.91 billion in 2025.

By Segments

Metrics Market Share

(2024) CAGR

(From 2025 to 2030) Geography Asia (47%) Asia (18%) Component Hardware (62%) Machine Learning & Deep Learning software (24%) Robot Type Industrial robots (68%) Medical & healthcare robots (26%) Application Manufacturing & assembly (41%) Logistics & warehousing (25%) End-user Automotive (28%) Healthcare (26%) Vendor concentration Fanuc + ABB + KUKA + Yaskawa (57%) –

Facts About Artificial Intelligence And Robotics

(Source: thrivemyway.com)

Around 42% of all robots are used in the automotive industry.

The industrial robotics sector is projected to reach USD 33.8 billion by 2025, 61% higher than in 2016.

By 2025, about 35% of industrial robots sold are expected to be collaborative robots designed to work alongside people.

China is projected to have the largest share of robotics at 22.1%.

The life sciences and pharmaceutical industries are also major adopters of robotics, with adoption rising by 70% from 2020 to 2021.

Industries Driving The AI Robotics Market

A report from allaboutai.com stated that manufacturing and assembly account for 42%, with automotive accounting for 15% due to the high-precision work required.

Furthermore, other sector shares are stated in the table below:

Sector Market Share Key Drivers Logistics & Warehousing 23% E-commerce uses autonomous sorting and fulfilment. Agriculture 8% AI-guided drones and smart harvesters.

AI Robots Market Statistics

(Source: roboticstomorrow.com)

The global market size of AI Robots is expected to reach approximately USD 22.7 billion by 2025, up from USD 18.6 billion in 2024.

The market is projected to reach approximately USD 27.7 billion by 2026, USD 33.8 billion by 2027, USD 41.2 billion by 2028, USD 50.4 billion by 2029, USD 61.5 billion by 2030, USD 75.1 billion by 2031, USD 91.7 billion by 2032, and USD 111.9 billion by 2033.

The compound annual growth rate of the market is expected to grow by 22.1% from 2025 to 2033.

By Region

(Reference: cervicornconsulting.com)

In 2024, North America’s AI robot market was valued at USD 5.76 billion, accounting for the largest share (34.40%).

It is projected to reach approximately USD 40.68 billion by 2034.

Furthermore, other regional analyses of the AI Robotics market are mentioned below:

Region Market Valuation

(USD billion) Market Share 2024 2034 Europe 4.84 34.18 28.9% Asia Pacific 4.39 30.99 26.2% LAMEA 1.76 12.42 10.5%

By Segmental Analysis

According to Precedence Research, North America was the leading region in the AI robot market in 2024, accounting for 33.14% of the global total.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region should post the fastest growth, at a 21.9% CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of offerings, services accounted for 37.14% of 2024 results, while hardware is projected to expand at a 22.69% CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

Industrial robots accounted for the largest share in 2024 at 60.48%.

Service robots are projected to grow at an annual rate of 22.3%.

Machine learning was the primary contributor in 2024, accounting for 35.06%.

Cloud deployment was also the largest that year at 53.88%, but on-premises installations may advance at a 21.1% CAGR through 2034.

Stock management was the primary application in 2024, accounting for 14.13%.

Overview of AI And Robotics Trends

Area Growth Rate Number of Companies Number of Employees New Hires (Last Year) Human-Robot Interaction 14.48% 126 972 972 Swarm Robotics 6.36% 53 800 105 Teleportation 34.45% 100 4000 730

AI In Robotics Statistics By Robot Type

The industrial robots shipped 542,000 units globally in 2024, according to Allaboutai, with a market value of USD 13.9 billion.

AI-enabled models accounted for 79% (428,180 units) in that year.

Other Types of analyses are mentioned in the table below:

Robot type Units

(2024) Revenue

(USD) CAGR to 2030 2030 Expected (units) 2030 Expected valuation (USD billion) Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) 145,000 4.2 billion 24.8% 485,000 14.8 Collaborative Robots (Cobots) 73,000 1.42 billion 18.9% 198,000 3.38 Humanoid Robots 8,200 890 million 52.3% 112,000 9.2

By Regional Analysis

In the United States, the AI robotics market is valued at USD 6.79 billion, with an 18.2% unit share and 98,700 units.

It is forecast to grow at a 20.8% CAGR through 2030, reaching an estimated USD 19.4 billion by that year.

Other regional analyses are mentioned below:

Region Market Value (USD billion) Unit Share Units CAGR

(From 2025 to 2030) Expected Valuation, 2030

(USD billion) European Union 3.81 16.4% 88,900 19.3% 10.8 Asia Pacific 7.23 35.1% 190,300 21.9% 21.6 Rest of World 2.68 30.3% 164,100 23.4% 8.9

Global AI Robotics Leaderboard Statistics By Country, 2025

In 2025, China leads the global AI robotics leaderboard with 1,501,535 operational robots and a robot density of 392.

It also ranks #1 in the AI R&D Bank category.

Country Operational Robots Robot Density AI R&D Bank Japan 414,281 399 #2 United States of America 365,002 255 #3 South Korea 374,737 1,012 #4 Germany 245,000 371 #5

AI Integration In Service Robotics

According to a report in SQ Magazine, in 2025, more than 16 million service robots operated worldwide, and AI-enabled models accounted for 57% of the fleet.

Hospitals increased AI robot deployments for diagnostics and logistics by 38% compared with 2024.

Retail robots, which use AI for shelf scanning and customer interaction, now generate USD 3.6 billion in global revenue.

Hospitality experienced a 24% increase in AI concierges and room-service bots in 2025.

AI eldercare robots reached a total of 4.3 million units.

By mid-2025, sanitation robots were adopted in 58% of major U.S. airports.

Predictive maintenance algorithms embedded in service robots reduced operational downtime by 22% in 2025.

AI In Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) And Drones

By 2025, global use of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) will reach 2.9 million units, representing 22% year-on-year growth.

In North America, AMR-based warehouse systems are active in 61% of logistics hubs.

AI robotic drones for crop monitoring reached 420,000 units globally.

In building projects, the use of AI-enabled drones for 3D mapping and safety applications increased by 31%.

In logistics, AMRs with live path planning cut human intervention by 47% as of 2025.

Facial-recognition surveillance drones hit 620,000 units by mid-2025.

Drone fleet coordination software supports multi-agent synchronisation in 72% of large deployments, and disaster-response drones equipped with AI thermal imaging are used in 48 countries.

In the Investors of AI in Robotics Statistics

(Reference: startus-insights.com)

By the end of 2024, Boston Dynamics had invested USD 400 million and partnered with the Toyota Research Institute to advance robotics research.

Furthermore, other investors’ investing amounts are followed as Oisix Ra Daichi Inc. (USD 210 million), BDC Capital (USD 140 million), SoftBank Group Corp. (USD 139.1 million), Hongshan (USD 138.3 million), Samsung (USD 116.4 million), Brett Adcock (USD 107 million), Kohli Ventures (USD 100 million), SoftBank Vision (USD 96.3 million), and Thrive Capital (USD 81.7 million).

AI Robotics Adoption, Density, And Performance Gains

By 2024, the automotive industry had 1,472 robots for every 10,000 workers, and AI robotics was used on 87% of production lines.

After implementing AI, median OEE increased by 18.4%, whereas throughput typically increased by 23%-28%.

As a standout example, BMW’s Regensburg plant reports 99.2% quality accuracy using AI vision systems.

Industry Robot density (per 10,000 workers) Adoption rate Median OEE improvement Median throughput improvement Electronics 1,089 72% of assembly operations +22.1% 31% to 35% FMCG (Consumer Goods) 287 54% of packaging lines +15.7% 19% to 24%

AI Algorithm Use in Robotics, 2025

Metrics Numeric Data Computer vision embedded in robots 79% Reinforcement learning in control systems 58% Visual SLAM geographic spread 91 countries Object detection average accuracy 94.6% NLP is included in consumer AI robots 23% Multi-sensor fusion is used in navigation systems 67% Motion cycle time reduction via trajectory planning 15% More object types handled with adaptive control AI 22%

Conclusion

Ultimately, statistics play a key role in making AI robots more intelligent. With data, robots can learn what is happening around them rather than following only strict rules. They can recognise objects, travel to the appropriate place, and handle objects with greater care. Statistics also help a robot assess its confidence before it acts, thereby improving safety in situations involving confusion, noise, or sudden changes.

Simple trials and results reveal where a robot struggles and what needs fixing. As robots train on larger datasets and continue learning, Willingness, Hong Kong valuation, and clear standards will matter just as much as powerful hardware.

Shared On:



FAQ . How is a robot different from “just AI software”?



A robot is an AI system embodieandn hardware that senses and acts in the physical world, as opposed to software. What kinds of AI are used in robots?



Robots use machine learning, computer vision, speech recognition, planning algorithms, reinforcement learning, and natural language processing. Increases is “robot whereasption”?



Robot perception is a robot’s-lity to sense, interpret, and understand its environment using sensors. What does a typical robotics AI stack look like?



A typical robotics AI stack includes sensing, perception, localisation, mapping, planning, control, and safety/monitoring. How is robotics AI tested?



AI in robotics is evaluated through simulation and real-world trials, with metrics for safety, accuracy, robustness, and task performance. Does robotics AI run in the cloud or on the robot?



Robotic AI can run on the robot for real-time control or in the cloud for intensive processing.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey