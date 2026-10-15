Introduction

Sales Rep Statistics: Sales representatives in the year 2026 are experiencing a productivity paradox, with artificial intelligence becoming ubiquitous and yet sales professionals not spending enough time in front of their clients. The survey conducted by Salesforce, covering the entire globe in its search for 4050 sales professionals, shows that an average sales professional is spending only 40% of his or her work time on sales, while 87% of organizations are using artificial intelligence for tasks such as prospecting, sales forecasting, lead evaluation, and drafting emails. RepVue presents benchmarks for the roles of sales professionals in the year 2026 and shows that fewer than 50% of account managers achieved their quota.

The statistics below combine research published in 2026 with late-2025 benchmarks still relevant to 2026 sales planning.

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Sales professionals spend only 40% of their time on selling activities, while 60% of their working time goes to other kinds of activities, according to the 2026 report published by Salesforce. Gen Z sales professionals are spending only 35% of their time selling and losing 2 hours of their time every week doing calculations manually. Salesforce’s research has found that 48% of sales professionals believe they don’t have enough time for cold outreach. According to RepVue statistics, Account Executives have a median base salary of US$100,000 and median OTE of US$200,000, while only 40.6% of Account Executives reach their quota. Moreover, the median OTE of Enterprise Account Executives is US$275,000, whereas only 38% of sales representatives reach their sales quotas. 76% of sales representatives want more transparency about what goes into determining their compensation. 32% of sales leaders report that their tech stacks don’t include compensation management capabilities. Sales representatives with some of the most impressive performance stats are 3.2 times more likely to join external professional sales communities than low-achieving professionals. According to Salesforce statistics, 55% of sales representatives have implemented AI for prospecting and 38% are ready to use it. According to Salesforce predictions, the use of AI will help reduce the time spent on prospect research by 34% as well as on email drafting by 36%.

Sales Rep Time and Capacity Benchmarks

Sales success is driven by how productive the salespeople are and how much time they are able to allocate to selling.

In the report by Salesforce, State of Sales (7th edition) published in 2026, sales representatives spend about 40% of their working week on selling.

In fact, 60% of the time is spent on administrative tasks, such as entering data, preparing reports, and other internal activities.

Consequently, it is clear that the automation of processes and proper management of workflow can contribute to the improvement of sales effectiveness.

The data are based on the double-anonymous survey conducted among 4,050 sales experts from 22 countries in the period between August and September of 2025.

Furthermore, Gen Z representatives are concerned that they spend only about 35% of their working time on selling.

Gen Z experience a loss of two hours of work since they have to enter data manually, while their more experienced colleagues can spend this time searching for potential consumers and creating effective ties with them.

Preparation and planning account for another 16% of sales professionals’ time, according to Salesforce’s 2026 report.

Although planning supports better sales execution, AI-powered tools could help reduce repetitive work and make preparation more efficient.

Salesforce reports that representatives spend nearly one full workday each week prospecting, yet 48% say they lack sufficient time for cold outreach. The report’s full PDF puts this figure at 47%, a small but important source discrepancy.

Salesforce’s State of Sales, 6th Edition (2024) found that representatives spent 70% of their time on non-selling activities, and the double-anonymous survey covered 5,500 professionals across 27 countries between March 8 and April 18, 2024.

According to Microsoft’s Work Trend Index 2025, employees face interruptions every two minutes during working hours, meaning that the top 20% of employees by ping volume receive 275 interruptions each day.

Moreover, 48% of employees and 52% of leaders view their work as chaotic, which means that Microsoft used anonymized Microsoft 365 signals until February 15, 2025, in addition to conducting a research survey involving full-time workers.

Workplace interruptions add further pressure. Microsoft’s Work Trend Index 2025 found that employees experience interruptions every two minutes during core working hours, equivalent to 275 daily interruptions among the top 20% of users by ping volume.

Additionally, 48% of employees and 52% of leaders described their work as chaotic and fragmented.

Microsoft’s analysis used anonymized Microsoft 365 signals through February 15, 2025, alongside a global survey of full-time workers.

Sales Rep Earnings Statistics

Role Median Base Median OTE Top Performer % Hitting Quota Sales Development Representative US$60,000 US$85,000 US$131,280 54.30% Sales Development Manager US$110,000 US$160,000 US$226,842 59.40% Account Executive US$100,000 US$200,000 US$500,807 40.60% Account Manager US$101,000 US$180,000 US$433,433 47.80% Customer Success Manager US$105,000 US$140,000 US$246,778 57.80% Sales Engineer US$145,000 US$205,000 US$342,727 57.10% Sales Manager US$150,000 US$275,000 US$516,739 53.40% VP of Sales US$200,000 US$380,000 US$779,934 65.40% SMB Account Executive US$70,000 US$135,000 US$280,947 42% Mid Market Account Executive US$95,000 US$180,000 US$416,618 40% Enterprise Account Executive US$140,000 US$275,000 US$671,111 38% Strategic Account Executive US$150,000 US$300,000 US$801,453 42% Key Account Executive US$160,000 US$310,000 US$784,207 40% Federal Account Executive US$150,000 US$275,000 US$623,451 46% SLED Account Executive US$110,000 US$210,000 US$566,386 45%

Sales Factors in Rep Retention

Sales performance is influenced by a variety of factors, including salaries and commissions.

Transparency, growth opportunities, and a good professional network have an impact on the opinions of sales representatives about their jobs and on their decision on whether to stay with the company or leave.

Organizations that invest in transparency and opportunities for growth can create stronger bonds with their employees and cultivate an environment that will enable their workforce to perform.

According to Salesforce research on sales, 76% of sales personnel are interested in transparency of the compensation calculation process.

If employees do not understand how their compensation is calculated, it might lead to mistrust of the compensation system. Therefore, offering easy access to commission calculations and clear explanations of incentive programs can help overcome this problem.

As Salesforce reports, 32% of sales leaders believe their systems lack a compensation management component.

Incentive compensation management software can eliminate this gap by providing employees with access to commission calculations at various points of the deal-making process.

According to Salesforce, lack of career growth is the main reason sales professionals choose to change jobs.

Companies can take action by having clear career advancement plans, providing skill development options, and utilizing AI tools to automate routine tasks so that their employees can concentrate on strategic thinking and personal development.

Communities also play a significant role in developing salespeople. According to Salesforce’s data, top-performing sales representatives are 3.2 times more likely to belong to sales communities than low performers.

Communities allow sales professionals to obtain valuable information, useful tips, and contact with other professionals.

Besides, 81% of sales staff claim that being part of a sales community boosts their productivity.

There are three important conclusions for sales leaders: simplifying compensation, establishing career development paths, and motivating sales professionals to join professional communities.

AI and automation

AI is transforming the manner in which representatives conduct account research, create communications, summarize calls, refresh CRM information, score leads, and evaluate opportunities.

According to Salesforce, 55% of salespeople have already utilized AI in prospecting, while another 38% will do so.

After full integration, sellers anticipate a decrease of 34% in research time and 36% in drafting time, suggesting expectations rather than audited time studies; thus, sales organizations need to create baseline measures for prospective savings.

AI performance is still dependent on data quality, as 51% of sales executives who use AI claim that disconnected systems impede their projects, with 74% of sales departments using AI focusing on data health.

Representatives should have a strict scheme for verification of accounts, contacts, activities, and opportunities, rather than rely on automated advice without any scrutiny.

The goal of AI should be to increase the pertinence of messages rather than merely increase the volume of communication.

According to a LinkedIn study published in 2026, around 75% of sellers contend that sending numerous irrelevant messages can compromise the credibility of a buyer, noting also that targets exceeded by quotas are generally better at giving meaning to buying signals.

Human judgment is still essential, because there are many issues concerning politics, finance, technology, and organizations inside the buying committee that AI cannot solve independently.

Representatives make more significant contributions to the process if they rely on AI to develop relevant questions, identify people who have not been involved, and customize proofs, compared with their colleagues who apply AI only for the sake of automating basic patterns.

Priorities for sales leaders

Instead of focusing solely on the amount of activity, sales management should look at some important metrics like the length of time spent selling, the stage of the sales cycle, conversion rate, and so on.

Sales activities can be differentiated on the basis of the ramp-up stage, territory potential, customer segment, product, sales technique, and lead source.

Analyzing the performance of a newly hired representative in an undeveloped market alongside the performance of a highly experienced seller working in a market with stable inbound activity leads to incorrect conclusions regarding their performance level.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems should begin working according to a documented time frame and prescribed workflows regarding the process of market research, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system management, and writing follow-up emails.

The purpose of AI’s work of AI is not to create bigger amounts of low-quality activities but to use time effectively.

In coaching, it is important to concentrate on aspects such as selection of opportunities, quality of discovery, access to decision-makers, coverage of stakeholders, creation of a business case, and follow-up with buyer-based next steps.

As indicated by Ebsta’s performance data, these behaviors can distinguish between high achievers more than mere activity counts do.

If assessing a sales position, one should consider the percentage of ramped peers who achieved quota, method of territory assignment, average actual earnings, proportion of self-generated pipeline, frequency of changes to quota, and support available for data, enablement, and prospecting.

Conclusion

In 2026, the performance of sales representatives will depend on how successfully companies utilize their time to build meaningful connections with clients. Data from Salesforce indicates that sales representatives spend less than half of their time on sales, while issues related to administrative tasks and prospecting affect their effectiveness. In addition to compensation transparency, professional development and community are essential factors for retaining employees.

Although AI can solve many communication problems, its effectiveness depends on accurate information and responsible supervision of its use. From the analyst’s perspective, companies should focus on working time for selling, setting quotas that can be achieved with the help of providing training and studying the results of AI usage.

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