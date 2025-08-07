Toshiba Statistics By Financial Performance, Profitability, Market Position And Vision

Introduction

Toshiba Statistics: When you think of Toshiba, you might recall old-school televisions, laptops, or maybe the iconic logo on a washing machine. But Toshiba is way more than just consumer electronics; it’s a deep-rooted tech company with nearly a century of industrial evolution.

In this article, I want to walk you through Toshiba’s story, facts, and stats that reflect its growth, global influence, and massive transformation over the years. From its beginnings in Japan to becoming a global leader in semiconductors, energy systems, infrastructure, and digital solutions, Toshiba has seen it all.

Especially now, in 2025, after its full-scale privatization and restructuring, the company’s journey has taken a new turn. Whether you’re researching tech companies, analyzing industry trends, or just curious about how big Toshiba is today, this deep dive into Toshiba statistics is going to give you everything you need to know. Let’s break it down and explore how Toshiba stacks up in today’s competitive global market.

Toshiba was founded in the year 1939, evolving through mergers and restructuring from earlier roots dating back to 1875.

The company’s global headquarters is located in Minato City, Tokyo, Japan, a central hub for Japan’s industrial leaders.

In FY 2025, Toshiba reported a revenue of approximately JPY 3.2 trillion, which is around 22 billion USD, reflecting a solid recovery post-privatization.

The company achieved a net income of JPY 130 billion (roughly 900 million USD) in FY 2025, showcasing stronger financial stability.

Toshiba employs more than 110,000 people globally, operating across multiple business verticals and global markets.

people globally, operating across multiple business verticals and global markets. The business is mainly divided into four strategic segments: Energy, Infrastructure, Electronic Devices, and Digital Solutions.

It serves both domestic and international markets, with key business hubs in Japan, the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Toshiba remains one of the Top 10 semiconductor and infrastructure solution providers globally, holding a strong presence in industrial tech.

Major subsidiaries include Toshiba TEC, which handles printing and POS systems, and Toshiba Energy Systems, focused on nuclear and renewables.

One of the biggest changes in recent years was Toshiba’s privatization in 2023, followed by intense structural reorganization in 2024 to 2025 aimed at business optimization.

Category Details Founded Year 1939 Headquarters Minato, Tokyo, Japan Revenue (FY 2025) JPY 3.2 Trillion ( $22 Billion) Net Income (FY 2025) JPY 130 Billion ($900 Million) Employee Count (2025) 110,000+ Major Segments Energy, Infrastructure, Devices, Digital Solutions Key Markets Japan, USA, Asia-Pacific, Europe Global Rank in Semiconductors Top 10 globally Notable Subsidiaries Toshiba TEC, Kioxia (previously), Toshiba Energy Systems Major Transformation Privatized in 2023, restructuring underway

Origins and Corporate Overview

Toshiba traces its roots back to 1875, evolving through multiple mergers and collaborations with technology pioneers to become the modern conglomerate we know today. Its formal corporate identity began in 1939 as Tokyo Shibaura Electric Co., Ltd., later renamed Toshiba Corporation in 1978.



The company is headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, and has a legacy spanning power infrastructure, electronics, semiconductors, and IT solutions.



In 2023, Toshiba was privatized and delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange after 74 years, following acquisition by a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners.



The new ownership has accelerated corporate restructuring, including relocating operations from central Tokyo to Kawasaki.



Toshiba now aims to split into focused businesses, such as the Infrastructure Service Company and the Device & Storage Company, to sharpen strategic clarity.



CEO Taro Shimada leads the company, supported by a global leadership team emphasizing digital transformation and operational resilience.



The company has a broad business scope, including power generation, industrial systems, elevators, semiconductors, and IT solutions.



Toshiba remains a critical national asset in Japan, with its infrastructure and energy operations tied to long-term societal needs.



The transition under private ownership marks a turning point toward leaner, high-margin digital and energy-focused businesses.



Through these corporate changes, Toshiba maintains its brand legacy while redefining itself for the decade ahead.

Attribute Details Founding 1875 (merged in 1939) Renamed Toshiba 1978 HQ Minato, Tokyo Privatized/Delisted December 2023 Ownership Japan Industrial Partners-led CEO Taro Shimada Core Businesses Energy, Infrastructure, Devices Strategic Shift Restructuring under JIP Global Reach Major international operations

Financial Performance (FY2024 / FY2025)

(Source: marketscreener.com)

Toshiba reported consolidated net sales of ¥3,513.9 billion in FY2024 (ending March 31 2025), marking its highest revenue since shedding the memory business.



Operating income surged to approximately ¥198.5 billion, nearly five times the prior year, due to efficient cost reduction and business reforms.



Net income reached ¥279.0 billion, signaling a strong recovery in profitability and affiliate earnings.



In Q3 FY2024 (first nine months), operating income was ¥114.3 billion, the highest in that period since FY2018. Net income rose to ¥184.8 billion, driven by equity earnings from affiliates.

The turnaround reflects the success of the “Revitalization Plan” launched in FY2023, focused on operational discipline and risk reduction.



Toshiba targets a 10% operating margin by FY2026, leveraging momentum gained in FY2025.



The company says growth was also powered by large-scale orders in infrastructure and energy systems globally.



Equity gains, particularly from Kioxia Holdings, significantly boosted earnings in FY2025.



Revenue growth circa 18.6% YoY, operating profit up 3.6%, ordinary profit up 3.8%, and net profit up 4.9%, as per guidance data.



Toshiba is shifting from recovery to growth, cementing its path toward strategic stability.

Metric Value (¥ billion) YoY Change Net Sales 3,513.9 to Operating Income 198.5 5× vs prior year Net Income 279.0 +40 to 50% YoY Q3 Operating Income 114.3 Highest since FY2018 Operating Margin Target 10% by FY2026 In progress

Business Segments Breakdown

(Reference: statista.com)

Energy Systems & Solutions drives revenues through large projects in power transmission, renewable energy, and utilities infrastructure. Order backlog hit its highest since FY2018.



Infrastructure Systems & Building Solutions include elevators, smart buildings, and public works, which saw improved profitability due to reforms.



Digital Solutions, which blend semiconductors, power electronics platforms, and industrial automation, saw strong results from embedded systems demand.



Toshiba still maintains its semiconductor and storage device business, benefiting from strong HDD sales despite the broader memory exit.



The HDD segment remains competitive, with users sharing positive feedback on support and reliability in 2025.



Consumer electronics and PCs have largely been divested, including the sale of its Dynabook PC business to Sharp in 2020.



Toshiba’s industrial and IoT services are geared toward automation, smart infrastructure, and critical infrastructure projects.



The storage & device segment includes Kioxia affiliate equity income, adding robustness to performance.



The company continues focusing on high-margin sectors like power solutions, semiconductors, and digital.



This multi-segment strategy helps Toshiba balance cyclical risks and position for sustainable growth.

Segment Core Activities Current Strength Energy Systems Power, utilities, grid infrastructure Growing order backlog Infrastructure / Building Elevators, smart public works Profit improvement Digital Solutions Embedded systems, power platforms, IoT Strong embedded demand Storage & Devices HDD, semiconductors, equity in Kioxia Profit support from affiliates Consumer Electronics PC and consumer goods (divested) Closed/divested units

Workforce and Global Reach

(Source: statista.com)

As of FY2025, Toshiba employs approximately 128,697 people globally, unchanged year-over-year.



This workforce includes regional distribution: 70,461 in Japan, 45,763 overseas, ensuring global operations coverage.



About 52% of employees work in infrastructure and devices businesses, reflecting the core operational focus.



Gender distribution shows 75% male and 25% female employees across the group.



Average employee age stands at 46.7 years, with mean tenure around 20.5 years, highlighting long-term workforce commitment.



Non-regular employees represent a small proportion, with 760 part-time staff in FY2025.



Revenue per employee isn’t publicly detailed for the group level, but Toshiba Tec alone earned ¥37.21M in revenue per employee.



Toshiba Tec had 15,509 employees as of March 2025, down nearly 19% year-over-year.



Toshiba maintains R&D centers and manufacturing across Japan, the US, and Asia, supporting infrastructure and technology.



The company is consolidating operations, moving admin roles from Tokyo to Kawasaki as part of cost optimization.

Metric Value Total Employees (FY2025) 128,697 YoY Change 0% Employees in Japan 70,461 Overseas Employees 45,763 Avg Age / Tenure 46.7 yrs / 20.5 yrs Gender Ratio 75% male / 25% female Toshiba Tec Employees 15,509 (−18.8%) Revenue per Emp. (Toshiba Tec) ¥37.21M

Financial Ratios and Profitability

(Source: business-essay.com)

Operating margin has rebounded significantly, reaching around 5 to 6% in FY2025, aided by management reforms.



Net margin surged to approximately 8% to 9%, supported by affiliate gains and cost improvements.



Revenue growth exceeded 5% YoY, showing improved top-line performance post-structuring.



Earnings per share jumped to ¥107.5 in FY2025, up 5.7% from FY2024.



Consolidated net profit saw a staggering 733% increase, reflecting embedded value recovery.



Interest expense remains manageable, with YoY growth of approximately 18%, indicative of stable financing costs.



Gross profit margin improved, signaling better operational efficiency across segments.



Future profitability target: a 10% operating margin by FY2026 aligns with turnaround goals.



Toshiba’s high-margin digital and infrastructure business lines lay the groundwork for stable earnings ahead.



The company’s financial ratios reflect a successful return from restructuring into high-value operations.

Metric FY2025 Value Revenue Growth 5% YoY Operating Margin 5 to 6% Net Margin 8 to 9% EPS ¥107.5 (YoY +5.7%) Net Profit Growth 700% YoY Interest Expense Growth 18%

Sustainability and ESG Commitments

(Source: toshiba.com)

Toshiba is recognized as a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader for the third consecutive year in 2025.



It was listed as an A List company for both Climate Change and Water Security in the CDP 2024 assessments.



Toshiba has SBTi‑approved net-zero targets, aiming to reach carbon neutrality across operations.



Environmental efforts include beach and marine ecosystem conservation led by its Lighting division in 2024.



The company integrates sustainability into core strategic frameworks across Energy, Devices, and Infrastructure.



Toshiba tracks ESG performance metrics, including climate risk, human rights, and supply chain governance.



It emphasizes renewable energy procurement via off-site PPA models in semiconductor operations.



Toshiba’s corporate site regularly publishes sustainability updates, including COP28 participation.



ESG initiatives are aligned across operations, governance, and social outreach programs.



Sustainability metrics form a strategic pillar supporting investor confidence and long-term growth.

Focus Area Achievement CDP Recognition Supplier Engagement, Climate & Water A List Net‑Zero Commitment SBTi‑approved targets Environmental Projects Coastal conservation by business units Renewable Energy Model PPA model in semiconductor operations ESG Reporting Integrated into corporate governance

Market Position and Peer Context

(Source: statista.com)

In 2025, Toshiba was ranked among Japan’s top 3 most valuable companies, with a market value near USD 221.6 billion.



Despite delisting, Toshiba remains a key player across energy, digital infrastructure, and industrial tech sectors.



Its infrastructure and energy systems operations often land major global contracts with governments and utilities.



Digital Solutions, including embedded systems and automation platforms, compete with industrial IoT providers globally.



Toshiba still holds relevance in storage, particularly HDD products, competing with global OEMs like Seagate and WD.



The company is now better positioned than before to focus on high-value, recurring revenue businesses.



Peer comparisons show Toshiba rebounding faster than many legacy Japanese electronics firms post-restructuring.



Toshiba’s diversified infrastructure and device mix offer resilience in fluctuating market conditions.



The company is preparing to pivot into next-gen markets like smart grids, EV infrastructure, and digital control systems.



Its strong balance sheet and expanding order backlog position position Toshiba well among global engineering and tech firms.

Area Toshiba’s Status Market Value 2025 US$221.6 B (Top-3 in Japan) Key Segments Energy, Digital Solutions, Storage Competitive Strength Infrastructure contracts, IoT platforms HDD Business Still active; service positively reviewed Strategic Focus Smart infrastructure, IoT, digital systems

Strategic Outlook and Vision

(Source: global.toshiba)

Toshiba is executing its Revitalization Plan, targeting sustained profitability and structural simplification under private ownership.



Aiming for an operating margin of 10% by FY2026, aligning with long-term corporate health goals.



The company is accelerating projects in renewable energy and infrastructure to capture global demand for clean technology.



Digital Solutions is a priority area, with investments toward embedded systems, industrial automation, and smart city platforms.



Toshiba continues to optimize its cost structure, including relocating offices and reducing workforce in non-core segments.

The company may eventually spin off or separate distinct businesses to accelerate decision-making and growth.



Recovery in affiliate Kioxia boosts Toshiba’s equity earnings and financial flexibility.



Sustainability initiatives are integrated into core operations, reinforcing ESG credibility and brand value.



Toshiba’s roadmap includes expansion into smart grid, EV charging, and urban infrastructure solutions.



In summary, Toshiba is transforming from a legacy giant into a modern infrastructure and tech-oriented company positioned for long-term growth.

Pillar Strategic Focus Revitalization Plan Profit recovery and operational efficiency Profitability Target 10% operating margin by FY2026 Growth Areas Renewable energy, IoT, automation Cost Optimization Relocation and restructuring Business Realignment Potential spin-offs ESG Integration Sustainability in core strategy

Conclusion

So, after walking through all these numbers, it’s clear that Toshiba isn’t just a name from the past; it’s a company that’s constantly evolving, backed by a legacy of development and a future built on smart transformation. Whether it’s leading the way in infrastructure development, energy solutions, data storage, or industrial digitalization, the data shows just how deeply Toshiba is embedded in global technology and manufacturing ecosystems.

From its 19th-century origins to its restructuring in 2025, Toshiba’s statistics tell a story of resilience, reinvention, and real-world impact. With thousands of patents, billions in revenue, and a global presence in over 100 countries, Toshiba continues to make big moves in sectors that matter.

Understanding Toshiba statistics isn’t just about knowing how much they earn or how many products they sell; it’s about grasping how a tech giant adapts to challenges, changes its goals, and keeps pushing forward even after setbacks.

As Toshiba steps into the next phase of its journey as a fully private company, these numbers will likely keep shifting, reflecting new strategies and ambitions. I hope you like this article. If you have any questions, kindly let me know in the comments section. Thanks.

FAQ . What is Toshiba’s net worth in 2025?



Toshiba’s estimated market value in 2025 is around $15.2 billion, following its privatization and corporate restructuring, showing its rebound in strategic sectors like energy, infrastructure, and technology. How many employees does Toshiba have worldwide?



As of 2025, Toshiba employs approximately 106,000 people globally, down from previous years due to strategic spin-offs and business streamlining efforts. What are the main business segments of Toshiba?



Toshiba now focuses on energy systems, infrastructure, electronic devices, and digital solutions, moving away from its past involvement in consumer electronics and laptops. How much revenue did Toshiba generate in 2024?



Toshiba reported a consolidated revenue of ¥3.3 trillion (about $23.1 billion USD) for FY 2024, a slight decline due to divestments but steady performance in core sectors. Why did Toshiba go private in 2023?



Toshiba was privatized in a $14 billion buyout led by Japan Industrial Partners to stabilize operations, improve governance, and restructure for long-term growth. How many countries does Toshiba operate in?



Toshiba has a business presence in over 100 countries, with key operations in Japan, the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia. What happened to Toshiba’s PC and TV businesses?



Toshiba exited the PC business in 2020 and sold its TV division earlier, focusing instead on B2B markets like energy infrastructure and semiconductors. How is Toshiba performing in the semiconductor sector?



Toshiba remains a strong player in power semiconductors and storage devices, with growing demand from the EV and renewable energy industries. What are Toshiba’s sustainability and ESG goals?



Toshiba aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, investing in clean energy, hydrogen power, and smart grid infrastructure as part of its long-term ESG commitments. Is Toshiba still a relevant tech brand in 2025?



Yes, Toshiba has shifted its focus to industrial and infrastructure technologies, playing a major role in Japan’s clean energy, smart city, and semiconductor initiatives, making it highly relevant in today’s market.

Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D'Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

