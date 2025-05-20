UC Browser Statistics By Revenue, Market Share And Website Traffic (2025)

Introduction

UC Browser Statistics: UC Browser is a widely used mobile web browser developed by the Chinese mobile Internet company UCWeb, a subsidiary of Alibaba Group. It is popular for its speed, data-saving features, and support for various platforms, including Android, iOS, and Windows Phone. In recent years, the UC Browser has continued to hold a notable market share, especially in countries where mobile internet infrastructure is still developing.

Its ability to handle large amounts of traffic while maintaining speed and efficiency has contributed to its wide acceptance. This overall article has covered all effective analyses and current trends in the market that will guide you accordingly.

As of 2024, UC Browser has over 500 million monthly active users globally, along with a strong presence in India and Southeast Asia.

monthly active users globally, along with a strong presence in India and Southeast Asia. In India, UC Browser holds around 20% of the mobile browser market share, followed by China ( 48.6% ).

of the mobile browser market share, followed by China ( ). UC Browser Statistics show that this browser has been downloaded more than 1.5 billion times worldwide from various app stores, positioning it among the most popular mobile browsers.

times worldwide from various app stores, positioning it among the most popular mobile browsers. One of the main reasons for its popularity is its advanced compression technology, which reduces data usage by up to 50% , saving users’ mobile data.

, saving users’ mobile data. Meanwhile, 40% of UC Browser users actively use the platform for streaming or downloading video content, showing a trend towards media consumption via the browser.

of UC Browser users actively use the platform for streaming or downloading video content, showing a trend towards media consumption via the browser. They have partnerships with over 200 local content providers globally, allowing users to access news, videos, and entertainment directly from their home country.

local content providers globally, allowing users to access news, videos, and entertainment directly from their home country. The average user spends approximately 12 minutes per session on the UC Browser, reflecting its engagement power for quick browsing and content consumption.

minutes per session on the UC Browser, reflecting its engagement power for quick browsing and content consumption. UC Browser Statistics further states that advertising revenue has increased, with projected earnings exceeding USD 200 million in 2024 from digital ads placed within the browser.

in 2024 from digital ads placed within the browser. UC Browser has updated its security features to address privacy concerns, including the addition of incognito mode and built-in ad blockers for safer browsing experiences.

General UC Browser Statistics

This browser compresses data by up to 60%, allowing users to save on mobile data costs.

UC Browser holds the 798th position in the global ranking for overall usage across all categories worldwide in 2024.

Similarly, the usage rank of UC Browser in communication secured rank 63.

UC Browser provides extensive local language support, offering browsing in over 30 languages.

UC Browser also includes a “Turbo Mode” for even faster browsing by reducing the amount of data downloaded.

They allow users to download videos directly from various websites for offline viewing, making it a popular choice in regions with limited internet connectivity.

UC Browser is known for its data compression technology, which reduces data usage by up to 50%.

UC Browser Revenue Statistics

UC Browser is expected to make about USD 400 million in 2024, mainly through its advertising services and revenue.

UC Browser earns about 80% of its revenue, or USD 320 million, from advertising, mainly due to users in emerging markets.

UC Browser added premium features in 2024, earning about USD 30 million, which is 7.5% of its total revenue.

India is UC Browser’s biggest market, making about 45% of its revenue, or around USD 180 million in total.

UC Browser Statistics further states that the average revenue per user is around USD 0.67, which is lower than competitors like Google Chrome.

In the same year, UC Browser’s ARPU was around USD 0.67, lower than competitors like Google Chrome.

Search engine partnerships and display ads bring in about USD 250 million, while affiliate marketing earns around USD 50 million.

UC Browser Speed Statistics

UC Browser Statistics also reports that it compresses data by up to 90%, which speeds up browsing by reducing the amount of data that needs to be downloaded.

On a 3G network, the UC Browser can load a webpage in around 2.5 seconds.

This is up to 40% faster than some of its competitors, like Chrome or Firefox, in similar conditions.

UC Browser’s data compression feature allows users to save up to 60% of data compared to other browsers.

Based on user feedback, it has a speed rating of 4.3 out of 5. It is particularly praised for its ability to load webpages swiftly, even in slow or unstable network environments.

However, in tests on 4G networks, UC Browser was found to be up to 30% faster than Chrome.

UC Browser tends to perform better on 3G and slower networks compared to Opera Mini, with load times being around 1 second faster on average.

Mobile Browser Market Share Statistics

As of August 2024, Chrome remains the top mobile browser, holding a strong market share of 66.17%, making it the most popular choice.

Furthermore, other mobile browser market share in the same duration is followed by Safari (23.28%), Samsung Internet (4.13%), Opera (2.04%), UC Browser (1.77%), and Firefox (0.58%).

Global UC Browser Statistics (2023 to 2024)

Date Market Share (2023) Market Share (2024) January 1.47% 1.36% February 1.46% 1.33% March 1.53% 1.44% April 1.71% 1.45% May 1.53% 1.48% June 1.82% 1.59% July 1.79% 1.66% August 1.79% 1.75% September 1.63% – October 1.47% – November 1.45% – December 1.36% –

UC Browser Market Share In The United States Statistics

As of early 2024, UC Browser’s market share in the United States is estimated to be around 1 to 2% of the mobile browser market.

UC Browser’s challenges include entering a U.S. market dominated by Google Chrome, which has a 60% market share, and Safari, which controls around 33%, unlike its success in India and China.

UC Browser has been criticized in the past for security issues, which makes it less appealing to privacy-conscious users in the U.S.

Share of UC Browser in the Browser Market in India

A report published by Statista in July 2024 found that UC Browser held around 1.35% of the browser market share in India, reflecting its limited presence.

In 2024, another monthly share of UC Browser in the browser market across India was in January (1.77%), February (1.58%), March (1.5%), April (1.51%), May (1.52%), and June (1.48%).

Besides, in 2023, the UC Browser market share includes Jan (1.94%), Feb (2.08%), Mar (2.05%), Apr (1.97%), May (1.66%), Jun (2.04%), Jul (2.1%), Aug (2.16%), Sep (2.21%), Oct (2.11%), Nov (2.05%) and Dec (2.07%).

Market Share Of Leading Web Browsers In China

In August 2024, Chrome Browser made up about 48.6% of all web traffic within the Chinese market, followed by Safari (16.33%) and Edge (10.29%).

Moreover, the UC Browser secured a popular share of 8.54% at the same time.

Moreover, QQ Browser captured a share of 6.91%, followed by 360 Sfe Browser (5.67%), Android (1.1%), Firefox (0.98%), Sogou Explorer (0.6%), and others (1%).

UC Browser Website Traffic Statistics

As of August 2024, the total number of website visits to ucbrowser.net had reached 53.9 thousand, up by 50.37% from last month and securing a 42.48% bounce rate.

In the past three months, ucbrowser.net’s global ranking improved from 859,537 to 700,019, showing a significant rise in its position.

UC Browser Statistics further show that ucbrowser.net’s desktop traffic went up by 50.37% this month compared to the previous month.

By Country

UC Browser Statistics 2024: India had 21.55% of the website’s total traffic, which has increased by 137.4%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: Indonesia: 16.35% (+14.09%), Pakistan: 8.64% (+64.24%), the United States: 7.09% (+205%), and Egypt: 6.7% (193.2%).

Other countries together made up around 39.67% of visitors shared on ucbrowser.net.

By Device

In August 2024, the traffic to UC Browser’s official website was largely driven by mobile devices, with 85.35% of visitors using mobile devices, while desktop users accounted for 14.65% of the total visits.

UCbrowser.io users make up around 75.14% of the Indian user base, which is 313.02 thousand. Of these, 3.75% have access to the desktop version, and 96.25% have mobile devices.

In the United States, the website secured 30.49 thousand users and 7.32% user traffic, with desktop and mobile users being 19.34% and 80.66%, respectively.

Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates each have around 10.7 thousand and 8.08 thousand users, and their website traffic accounts for 2.57% and 1.94%.

In Bangladesh, around 23.8% and 76.2% of people accessed ucbrowser.io on desktops and mobile devices.

Moreover, in the UAE, around 8.47% of users accessed the website via desktop and 91.53% via mobile devices.

Besides, Pakistan had 6.68 thousand users on the UC Browser website, with a user share of 1.6%, while 68.44% of these came via desktop and 31.56% on mobile devices.

By Demographics

In August 2024, male and female users of ucbrowser.net were 85.01% and 14.99%, respectively.

Similarly, UC Browser Statistics by age group states that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, which is 29.52%.

23.69% of the UC Browser website users are aged 18 to 24 years.

In contrast, 20.21% and 10.5% belong to individuals aged 35 to 44 and 45 to 54, respectively.

Around 8.57% of website users are aged between 55 to 64 years.

Users 65 years and above contributed 7.52% of user shares of ucbrowser.net.

By Traffic Source

UC Browser Statistics 2024 also shows that organic search generated the highest traffic rate to ucbrowser.net, accounting for 62.5%.

Almost 26.04% of the share comprises direct traffic searches, while 6.92% is from referrals.

Others are followed by social media (3.49%), mail (0.1%), and display (0.86%).

Conclusion

UC Browser is widely recognized for its fast browsing experience, particularly in regions with slower internet speeds. Its compression technology reduces data usage, resulting in quicker load times. With over 500 million downloads worldwide, UC Browser holds a strong presence in markets like India and Southeast Asia.

Despite competition from browsers like Chrome, its lightweight design and adaptability to low-end devices make it a popular choice. However, concerns over privacy and security persist. Overall, UC Browser excels in speed, but users must weigh these benefits against potential privacy issues when choosing the platform.

FAQ . What is UC Browser?



UC Browser is a fast mobile web browser made by UCWeb, which is part of Alibaba and is popular in Asia for saving data. How fast is the UC Browser?



UC Browser is a fast mobile web browser made by UCWeb, which is part of Alibaba. It is popular in Asia for saving data. Does UC Browser support ad blocking?



Yes, UC Browser has an ad blocker that stops annoying ads, making browsing faster and more enjoyable for users. What is UC Browser Mini?



UC Browser Mini is a smaller version of UC Browser for slow phones and the internet, using less data and memory.

