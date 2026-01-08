How Much Calories in Meat – Key Insights for You
Updated · Jan 08, 2026
Introduction
Calories in Meat: Millions of people in the world eat meat every day. This has been called the global Meat Market in 2023 to value at $1,378 billion, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% between 2023 to 2028. The global comparison states that the highest revenue in 2023 will be generated from China, resulting in $260 billion. Furthermore, the average volume per person is 20.4kg.
Meat is considered a heat-producing food in the body. In addition to this, the calories in red meat are also high. But, if you are following a weight loss diet, then lean meat and poultry foods are a great choice to cut down the desire and as well as increase the intake of protein.
What is Meat?
Meat is animal flesh that is eaten as food. Meat contains protein, healthy fat, and water, which are required for overall body growth. Meat is further divided into Pork from Pigs, Beef from Cattle, Mutton from Sheep, Veal from Calves, Poultry from domesticated animals, Chevon from Goats, and Venison from deer. In today’s world, people are giving utmost importance to animals and nature; thus, they are shifting to Vegan diets. Eating meat is fine to some extent, but are we going to kill every animal out there just to satisfy our hunger?
Health Benefits of Meat
- Controlled consumption of meat can aid in producing the required amounts of thyroid hormone.
- It carries oxygen around the body
- It is a good source of vitamin B12 and omega 3 that supports brain and heart health as well as the nervous system.
- Other essential nutrients, such as zinc, support healthy skin, a stronger immune system, and the growth and development of reproductive health.
Nutritional Values and Calories in Meat
|Beef
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Beef Steak, 4 oz boneless
|17.02
|–
|30.95
|286
|Beef Steak, 1 cup
|20.11
|–
|36.57
|338
|Beef Steak, 1 large steak
|40.83
|–
|74.23
|685
|Beef Steak, 1 small steak
|2.97
|–
|41.75
|386
|Beef Steak, 1 medium steak
|30.62
|–
|55.67
|514
|Roast Beef, 4 oz
|19.64
|–
|29.38
|303
|Roast Beef, 1 Cup
|23.91
|–
|34.72
|358
|Roast Beef, 1 medium slice
|7.27
|–
|10.88
|112
|Roast Beef, 1 thick slice
|10.91
|–
|16.32
|168
|Roast Beef, 1 thin slice
|3.64
|–
|5.44
|56
|Ground Beef, 1 small patty
|12.63
|–
|17.24
|188
|Ground Beef, 1 large patty
|21.00
|–
|28.65
|312
|Ground Beef, 1 medium patty
|15.79
|–
|21.55
|235
|Ground Beef, 4 oz
|20.81
|–
|28.39
|309
|Cooked Beef, 4 oz
|22.16
|–
|29.86
|327
|Cooked Beef, 1 cup diced
|26.18
|–
|35.28
|386
|Cooked Beef, ½ cup diced
|13.09
|–
|17.64
|193
|Cooked Beef, ¼ cup diced
|6.55
|–
|8.82
|96
|Beef Sausage, 1 sausage
|3.78
|0.52
|1.44
|42
|Beef Sausage, 4 oz
|32.57
|4.47
|12.36
|364
|Beef Sausage, 1 patty
|7.85
|1.08
|2.98
|88
|Beef Sausage, 1 cup diced
|40.13
|5.51
|15.24
|448
|In other related servings, 4 oz serving trimmed to ¼” fat
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|T-Bone Steak
|16.23
|–
|21.99
|240
|Sirloin Steak
|25.89
|–
|31.86
|369
|Skirt Steak
|14.90
|–
|22.76
|231
|Retail Cuts Composite
|21.82
|–
|20.68
|285
|Porterhouse Steak
|19.63
|–
|21.78
|270
|Rib Eye Steak
|25.03
|–
|19.86
|311
|Beef Top Loin
|20.32
|–
|21.55
|276
|Beef Top Round
|10.73
|–
|25.02
|204
|Beef Chuck
|22.79
|–
|19.32
|288
|Beef Tenderloin
|26.15
|–
|20.30
|322
|Beef Tip Round
|14.96
|–
|21.90
|228
|Lamb
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Lean Lamb Chop, 1 large
|10.90
|–
|29.30
|224
|Lean Lamb Chop, 1 medium
|8.17
|–
|21.97
|168
|Lean Lamb Chop, 1 small
|5.45
|–
|14.65
|112
|Lamb Chops with Fat, 1 large
|35.34
|–
|31.94
|455
|Lamb Chops with Fat, 1 small
|17.55
|–
|15.86
|226
|Lamb Chops with Fat, 1 medium
|26.56
|–
|24.01
|342
|Boneless Lamb, 4 oz
|23.55
|–
|27.58
|331
|Lamb Roast,4 oz
|20.58
|–
|27.14
|302
|Ground Lamb,4 oz
|26.55
|–
|18.78
|320
|Lamb with Bone,4 oz
|16.62
|–
|19.46
|234
|Lamb Ribs,4 oz
|25.93
|–
|19.40
|316
|Lean Lamb Loin,4 oz
|6.74
|–
|23.68
|162
|Lean Lamb Leg,4 oz
|5.76
|–
|23.30
|152
|Lamb Shoulder, 4 oz
|22.56
|–
|25.42
|312
|Lean Lamb Foreshank,4 oz
|3.73
|–
|23.90
|136
|Other Lamb related servings
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Lamb Hocks, 4 oz
|10.15
|–
|21.38
|183
|Lamb Liver, 4 oz
|9.98
|2.87
|34.65
|249
|Lamb Brain, 4 oz
|9.73
|–
|11.79
|138
|Lamb Heart, 4 oz
|8.96
|2.19
|28.30
|210
|Lamb Kidneys, 4 oz
|4.10
|1.12
|26.80
|155
|Lamb Stew, 1 cup
|7.75
|29.46
|22.23
|260
|Lamb Curry, 1 cup
|13.83
|3.71
|28.23
|257
|Lamb Shish Kabob with Vegetables, 1 serving
|1.05
|8.34
|26.36
|240
|Turkey
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Sliced Turkey, 1 thick
|2.95
|–
|12.14
|79
|Sliced Turkey, 1 thin
|0.98
|–
|4.05
|26
|Sliced Turkey, 1 medium
|1.97
|–
|8.09
|52
|Ground Turkey, 1 cup
|16.56
|–
|34.46
|296
|Ground Turkey, 3 oz
|10.95
|–
|22.79
|196
|Ground Turkey, 1 small patty
|6.26
|–
|13.02
|112
|Ground Turkey, 1 large patty
|10.43
|–
|21.70
|186
|Ground Turkey, 1 medium patty
|7.82
|–
|16.28
|140
|Turkey Breast Meat, 4 oz
|0.74
|–
|27.90
|126
|Turkey Breast Meat, 2 oz
|0.37
|–
|13.95
|63
|Turkey Breast Meat, 3 oz
|0.55
|–
|20.92
|94
|Turkey Breast Meat, 1 slice (97% Fat-Free)
|0.19
|0.37
|5.85
|27
|Other Turkey Servings
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Turkey Wing, 3 oz
|7.03
|–
|15.48
|129
|Turkey Thigh, 3 oz
|2.76
|–
|7.84
|58
|
Turkey Drumstick,3 oz
|6.14
|–
|17.41
|130
|Turkey sausage,3 oz
|6.87
|0.40
|15.98
|132
|Turkey Breast meat and Skin, 3 oz
|5.97
|–
|18.62
|134
|Light Turkey Meat, 3 oz
|0.42
|–
|20.57
|92
|
Dark Turkey Meat, 3 oz
|2.27
|–
|17.40
|94
|Turkey Breast Sandwich, 1 serving
|4.50
|46.00
|18.00
|280
|Turkey Nuggets 6 servings
|10.01
|18.60
|25.64
|274
|Canned Turkey, 1 cup
|9.26
|31.97
|220
|Turkey Burger, 1 serving
|9.00
|–
|19.00
|160
|Turkey Sandwich with Spread, 1 serving
|11.21
|26.36
|28.74
|329
|Turkey Bacon, 1 cup pieces
|22.88
|2.54
|24.27
|313
|Turkey Bacon, 1 oz
|7.81
|0.87
|8.29
|107
|Turkey Bacon, 1 thin slice
|2.23
|0.25
|2.37
|31
|Turkey Bacon, 1 medium
|3.07
|0.34
|3.26
|42
|Lean Turkey Bacon, 1 slice
|0.50
|–
|3.00
|20
|Organic Turkey Bacon, 1 slice
|1.50
|–
|6.00
|35
|Uncured Turkey Bacon, 1 slice
|1.00
|–
|6.0
|35
|Turkey Bacon Bits, 1 tbsp
|2.00
|–
|2.00
|25
|Smoked Turkey Bacon, 1 slice
|3.00
|–
|2.00
|35
|Extra Lean Turkey Bacon, 1 slice
|0.50
|–
|3.00
|20
|Ribs
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Goat Ribs, 3 oz
|1.99
|–
|17.81
|94
|Venison or Deer Ribs
|2.71
|–
|24.90
|131
|Regular Veal Ribs, 3 oz
|7.66
|–
|16.04
|138
|Lean Veal Ribs, 3 oz
|3.31
|–
|16.98
|102
|Lean Lamb Ribs, 3 oz with bone
|5.03
|–
|10.77
|91
|Lean Lamb Ribs, 1 rib
|3.22
|–
|6.90
|59
|Lamb Ribs, 1
|13.56
|–
|10.14
|165
|Lamb Ribs, 3 oz with bone
|19.45
|–
|14.55
|237
|Lean Beef short ribs, 1 cup
|24.09
|–
|40.87
|393
|Lean Beef short ribs, 1 large
|12.59
|–
|21.35
|149
|Lean Beef short ribs, 1 medium
|9.17
|–
|15.55
|149
|Lean Beef short ribs, 1 small
|3.96
|–
|6.71
|64
|Lean Beef short ribs, 3 oz with bone
|6.47
|–
|10.98
|105
|Beef Short ribs, 1 cup
|56.01
|–
|28.78
|628
|Beef Short ribs, 1 medium rib
|27.59
|–
|14.18
|310
|Beef Short ribs, 1 small
|11.70
|–
|6.01
|131
|Beef Short ribs, 3 oz with bone
|18.81
|–
|9.67
|211
|Beef Short ribs, 1 large
|38.46
|–
|19.76
|431
|Barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 cup
|43.68
|4.69
|22.77
|511
|Barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 3 oz with bone
|14.67
|1.57
|7.65
|171
|Barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 medium rib
|21.52
|2.31
|11.21
|251
|Barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 large
|29.99
|3.22
|15.63
|351
|Barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 small
|9.13
|0.98
|4.76
|107
|Lean barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 cup
|15.73
|7.64
|25.93
|283
|Lean barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 large
|8.22
|3.99
|13.55
|148
|Lean barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 3 oz with bone
|4.23
|2.05
|6.97
|76
|Lean barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 medium
|5.99
|2.91
|9.87
|108
|Lean barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 small
|2.58
|1.25
|4.26
|46
|Lean Country-Style Pork Ribs, 3 oz
|7.02
|–
|16.39
|134
|Whole Pork Spareribs, 3 oz
|20.07
|–
|14.54
|243
|Country Style Pork Ribs, 3 oz
|15.91
|–
|14.45
|205
|Pork Back Ribs, 3 oz
|20.05
|–
|13.71
|240
|Pork Spare ribs, 1 cup
|40.43
|–
|38.78
|529
|Pork Spare ribs, 1 large cut (3 ribs)
|40.73
|–
|15.63
|213
|Pork Spare ribs, 1 small cut (3 ribs)
|22.63
|–
|21.71
|296
|Pork Spare ribs, 1 medium (3 ribs)
|31.68
|–
|30.39
|415
|Pork Spare ribs, 1 medium
|10.56
|–
|10.13
|138
|Pork Spare ribs, 1 small
|7.54
|–
|7.24
|99
|Pork Spare ribs, 1 large
|13.58
|–
|13.02
|178
|Lean pork Spare ribs, 1 cup
|12.54
|–
|37.83
|275
|Lean pork Spare ribs, 3 oz with bone
|3.93
|–
|11.86
|86
|Lean pork Spare ribs, 1 large cut (3 ribs)
|9.36
|–
|28.23
|205
|Lean pork Spare ribs, large
|3.09
|–
|9.32
|68
|Lean pork Spare ribs, 1 large
|3.09
|–
|9.32
|68
|Lean pork Spare ribs, 1 medium (3 ribs)
|7.30
|–
|22.02
|160
|Lean Barbecued Pork Spareribs with Sauce, 1 cup
|15.75
|5.63
|30.69
|296
|Lean Barbecued Pork Spareribs with Sauce, 3 oz with bone
|5.64
|2.02
|10.99
|106
|Lean Barbecued Pork Spareribs with Sauce, 1 small
|2.47
|0.88
|4.81
|46
|Lean Barbecued Pork Spareribs with Sauce, 1 large
|4.47
|1.60
|8.70
|84
|Lean Barbecued Pork Spareribs with Sauce, 1 medium
|3.53
|1.26
|6.87
|66
|Barbecued Pork Spare ribs with Sauce, 1 cup
|29.92
|5.63
|28.73
|415
|Barbecued Pork Spare ribs with Sauce, 1 large
|11.61
|2.18
|11.15
|161
|Barbecued Pork Spare ribs with Sauce, 3 oz with bone
|14.07
|2.65
|13.51
|195
|Barbecued Pork Spare ribs with Sauce, 1 small
|6.48
|1.22
|6.22
|90
|Ground Beef
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Ground Beef, 95% lean
|5.65
|–
|24.19
|155
|Ground Beef, 90% lean
|11.30
|–
|22.60
|199
|Ground Beef, 85% lean
|16.95
|–
|21.01
|243
|Ground Beef, 80% lean
|22.60
|–
|19.40
|287
|Ground Beef, 75% lean
|28.85
|–
|17.81
|331
|Ground Beef, 70%
|33.90
|–
|16.22
|375
|Ground Beef Patties, 1 large
|19.44
|–
|28.85
|298
|Ground Beef Patties, 1 medium
|14.62
|–
|21.70
|224
|Ground Beef Patties, 1 small
|11.70
|–
|17.36
|180
|Breaded Ground Beef Patties, 1 large
|28.32
|20.18
|22.53
|431
|Breaded Ground Beef Patties, 1 medium
|21.19
|15.10
|16.86
|322
|Breaded Ground Beef Patties, 1 small
|16.99
|12.11
|13.52
|258
|Cooked Ground Beef, 3 oz
|15.61
|–
|21.29
|232
|Ground Beef Hamburger, 1 lb
|105.19
|–
|77.61
|1279
|Beef Ribeye Steak, 4 oz
|20
|–
|22
|280
|Ground Turkey
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Ground Turkey, 3 oz cooked
|10.95
|–
|22.79
|196
|Ground Turkey, 1 large
|10.43
|–
|21.70
|186
|Ground Turkey, 1 cup cooked
|16.56
|–
|34.46
|296
|Ground Turkey, 1 medium
|7.82
|–
|16.28
|140
|Ground Turkey, 1 small
|6.26
|–
|13.02
|112
|Breaded and Fried Turkey Patties, 1 patty
|16.92
|14.76
|13.16
|266
|Breaded and Fried Turkey Patties, 1 medium slice
|5.04
|4.40
|3.92
|79
|Breaded and Fried Turkey Patties, 1 thick slice
|7.56
|6.59
|5.88
|119
|Ground Turkey, 3 oz 93/7
|7.00
|–
|21.00
|140
|Lean Ground Turkey, 4 oz
|7.00
|–
|22.00
|150
|Fat-Free Ground Turkey, 4 oz 99% fat-free
|0.50
|–
|28.00
|120
|Lean Ground Turkey Breast, 4 oz
|0.50
|–
|28.00
|120
|Steak
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Outside Round Steak, 3 oz lean serving
|6.04
|–
|23.39
|155
|Inside Skirt Steak, 3 oz lean serving
|10.24
|–
|22.21
|187
|
Outside Skirt Steak, 3 oz lean serving
|12.21
|–
|20.55
|198
|
Tip Side Steak, 3 oz lean serving
|4.11
|–
|24.72
|143
|Tip Center Steak, 3 oz lean serving
|5.76
|–
|23.05
|150
|
Clod Steak, 3 oz lean serving
|6.10
|–
|25.39
|163
|Mock Tender Steak, 3 oz lean serving
|4.61
|–
|22.02
|136
|Regular Steak, 1 slice
|3.15
|–
|5.73
|53
|Regular Steak, 3 oz boneless
|12.77
|–
|23.21
|214
|Regular Steak, 1 large steak
|40.83
|–
|74.23
|685
|Regular Steak, 1 medium steak
|30.62
|–
|55.67
|514
|Regular Steak, 1 small
|22.97
|–
|41.75
|386
|Lean Steak, 1 slice
|1.39
|–
|6.26
|39
|Lean Steak, 3 oz boneless
|5.64
|–
|25.35
|159
|Lean Steak, 1 medium
|10.34
|–
|46.50
|292
|Lean Steak, 1 small
|7.76
|–
|34.88
|219
|Ham (1 slice serving)
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Regular Ham
|2.41
|1.07
|4.65
|46
|Deli Sliced Ham
|1.76
|0.48
|3.83
|34
|Spiced Ham
|3.82
|0.49
|3.74
|52
|Chopped Ham
|2.88
|1.18
|4.62
|50
|Low-Sodium Smoked Ham
|3.23
|0.21
|9.24
|69
|Extra Lean Ham
|0.60
|0.55
|3.63
|23
|Bacon
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Canadian Bacon, 1 oz
|12.77
|0.19
|3.29
|130
|Canadian Bacon, 1 medium slice
|10.21
|0.15
|2.63
|104
|Canadian Bacon, 1 thick slice
|17.12
|0.25
|4.41
|174
|Cured Bacon, 1 oz
|12.77
|0.19
|3.29
|130
|Cured Bacon, 1 medium slice
|10.21
|0.15
|2.63
|104
|Cured Bacon, 1 thick slice
|17.12
|0.25
|4.41
|174
|Bacon, 1 cup pieces
|33.42
|1.14
|29.63
|433
|Bacon, 1 thick slice
|5.01
|0.17
|4.44
|65
|Bacon, 1 oz
|11.70
|0.40
|10.37
|151
|Bacon, 1 thin slice
|2.09
|0.07
|1.85
|27
|Bacon, 1 medium slice
|3.34
|0.11
|2.96
|43
|Pan Fried Bacon, 1 slice
|3.18
|0.12
|3.03
|42
|Microwaved Bacon, 1 slice
|2.80
|0.08
|2.90
|38
|Broiled or Roasted Bacon, 1 slice
|3.34
|0.11
|2.96
|43
|Baked Bacon, 1 slice
|3.50
|0.11
|2.89
|44
|Bacon Fat, 1 oz
|28.21
|–
|0.02
|255
|Bacon Grease, 1 tsp
|4.28
|–
|–
|39
|Lower Sodium smoked or cured bacon, 1 slice
|3.34
|0.11
|2.96
|43
|Real Bacon Bits, 1 tbsp
|1.50
|–
|3.00
|25
Healthy Meat-Included Recipes
#1. Spicy Sausage Pasta with Tomatoes and Squash
(Source: foodandwine.com)
Ingredients: ⅓ cup dry white wine, 3 tbsp spicy harissa, 2 tbsp divided olive oil, 1 package orecchiette or small shells pasta, 12 ounces fresh merguez or spicy Italian sausage (casings removed), 1 cup very thinly sliced zucchini, ¼ cup thinly sliced fresh mint, 4 ounces feta cheese (crumbled), ½ tsp kosher salt, 1-pint multi-colored cherry tomatoes (halved).
Instructions
Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the package. Once cooked, drain the water but keep ¾ cup aside.
Take a large skillet, add 1 tbsp oil, and heat over medium-high. Then add the sausage in 1-inch clumps and cook until browned. Drain and discard the dripping, but reserve 1 tbsp of the dripping in the skillet. Add the harissa and cook over medium-high heat. Then add wine and cook for 2 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add cooked pasta, tomatoes, salt, and ½ cup previously reserved cooking liquid. Combine everything and cook until it forms a creamy sauce. Once cooked, remove from heat and top with squash and mint over pasta. Drizzle some olive oil and serve hot.
#2. Air Fryer Pork Chops
(Source: crunchycreamysweet.com)
Ingredients: 1 tsp smoked paprika, ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper, 1 tsp garlic powder, 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 4 boneless pork chops, ½ cup finely grated parmesan, 1 tsp onion powder.
Instructions
Dry out the pork using paper towels and coat it with oil on both sides. Take a medium bowl and combine paprika, garlic powder, parmesan, salt, onion, and black pepper. Coat the pork from both sides using the mixture.
In an air fryer, transfer the pork to a single layer. Then cook at 375° and flip halfway through. Cook until the thickest part of the pork reads 145°.
Set the recently cooked pork aside for 10 minutes before serving.
#3. Garlic Butter Meatballs and Zoodles
(Source: pinterest.com)
Ingredients: 1 lb zoodles, 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 4 tbsp butter, 2 tbsp crushed red pepper flakes, ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan, 1 large beaten egg, 5 minced and divided garlic cloves, 1 lb ground chicken, kosher salt, lemon juice ½, 4 tbsp butter, freshly ground black pepper, 1 lb zoodles.
Instructions
Take a large bowl and combine 2 garlic cloves (2 tsp), ground chicken, egg, parsley, red pepper, parmesan, and salt. Mix well and form into tablespoon-sized meatballs.
Then take a large skillet and add oil, once heated transfer the meatball and cook until golden brown. Once cooked, transfer the meatballs onto a plate and wipe the skillet with a paper towel. Then, melt butter in a skillet and add the remaining garlic, and cook until fragrant. Add zoodles and lemon juice, combine well, then add meatballs and heat until thoroughly warmed.
Garnish with Parmesan cheese and serve.
Conclusion
Having a low-calorie meat diet will help you achieve your weight loss goals. But it is heavy to digest and therefore should be consumed in limited quantities.
There’s always a natural substitute for meat lovers. Moreover, you can also consume chicken, eggs, and fish for your diet plans. Although the calories in meat will aid in weight loss, it will also generate a good amount of heat in the body.
FAQ.
The best lowest calorie meats are Turkey breast (104 calories), Guinea Fowl (105 calories), Duck Breast (123 calories), Chicken breast (124 calories), Partridge (127 calories), Beef (130 calories), Rabbit (136 calories), Lamb (136 calories), Pork Loin (143 calories) and Venison (150 calories). These lowest calorie meats will aid in weight loss as well as maintain your weight loss diet plan.
Initially wash the meat and pat it dry. Then make some fresh marinade using onion, ginger, yoghurt, scotch bonnet and garlic. Spray some dry spices, and combine with meat. Keep it aside for half an hour then use it for cooking.
Store that means in the refrigerator. To keep it for a longer period of time, use a piece of cloth but the healing and chilling must be done as soon as possible.
A healthy diet can include fish, eggs, meat, and other sources such as pulses, beans. These are rich in b vitamins, iron, zinc and protein. Thus consuming these food items regularly will perfectly balance the diet and keep the overall health healthy.
Meat can be consumed by everyone, but the quantity should be limited. Meat can be a part of a well maintained healthy diet plan as it is a good source of natural nutrients, and contains good fat.
Meats such as lamb, beef, and pork are some better types of meat as they are packed with zinc, iron, protein as well as Vitamin B.
