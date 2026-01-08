How Much Calories in Meat – Key Insights for You

How Much Calories in Meat – Key Insights for You

Introduction

Calories in Meat: Millions of people in the world eat meat every day. This has been called the global Meat Market in 2023 to value at $1,378 billion, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% between 2023 to 2028. The global comparison states that the highest revenue in 2023 will be generated from China, resulting in $260 billion. Furthermore, the average volume per person is 20.4kg.

Meat is considered a heat-producing food in the body. In addition to this, the calories in red meat are also high. But, if you are following a weight loss diet, then lean meat and poultry foods are a great choice to cut down the desire and as well as increase the intake of protein.

What is Meat?

Meat is animal flesh that is eaten as food. Meat contains protein, healthy fat, and water, which are required for overall body growth. Meat is further divided into Pork from Pigs, Beef from Cattle, Mutton from Sheep, Veal from Calves, Poultry from domesticated animals, Chevon from Goats, and Venison from deer. In today’s world, people are giving utmost importance to animals and nature; thus, they are shifting to Vegan diets. Eating meat is fine to some extent, but are we going to kill every animal out there just to satisfy our hunger?

Health Benefits of Meat

  • Controlled consumption of meat can aid in producing the required amounts of thyroid hormone.
  • It carries oxygen around the body
  • It is a good source of vitamin B12 and omega 3 that supports brain and heart health as well as the nervous system.
  • Other essential nutrients, such as zinc, support healthy skin, a stronger immune system, and the growth and development of reproductive health.

Nutritional Values and Calories in Meat

Beef Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
Beef Steak, 4 oz boneless 17.02 30.95 286
Beef Steak, 1 cup 20.11 36.57 338
Beef Steak, 1 large steak 40.83 74.23 685
Beef Steak, 1 small steak 2.97 41.75 386
Beef Steak, 1 medium steak 30.62 55.67 514
Roast Beef, 4 oz 19.64 29.38 303
Roast Beef, 1 Cup 23.91 34.72 358
Roast Beef, 1 medium slice 7.27 10.88 112
Roast Beef, 1 thick slice 10.91 16.32 168
Roast Beef, 1 thin slice 3.64 5.44 56
Ground Beef, 1 small patty 12.63 17.24 188
Ground Beef, 1 large patty 21.00 28.65 312
Ground Beef, 1 medium patty 15.79 21.55 235
Ground Beef, 4 oz 20.81 28.39 309
Cooked Beef, 4 oz 22.16 29.86 327
Cooked Beef, 1 cup diced 26.18 35.28 386
Cooked Beef, ½ cup diced 13.09 17.64 193
Cooked Beef, ¼ cup diced 6.55 8.82 96
Beef Sausage, 1 sausage 3.78 0.52 1.44 42
Beef Sausage, 4 oz 32.57 4.47 12.36 364
Beef Sausage, 1 patty 7.85 1.08 2.98 88
Beef Sausage, 1 cup diced 40.13 5.51 15.24 448

 

In other related servings, 4 oz serving trimmed to ¼” fat Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
T-Bone Steak 16.23 21.99 240
Sirloin Steak 25.89 31.86 369
Skirt Steak 14.90 22.76 231
Retail Cuts Composite 21.82 20.68 285
Porterhouse Steak 19.63 21.78 270
Rib Eye Steak 25.03 19.86 311
Beef Top Loin 20.32 21.55 276
Beef Top Round 10.73 25.02 204
Beef Chuck 22.79 19.32 288
Beef Tenderloin 26.15 20.30 322
Beef Tip Round 14.96 21.90 228

 

Lamb Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
Lean Lamb Chop, 1 large 10.90 29.30 224
Lean Lamb Chop, 1 medium 8.17 21.97 168
Lean Lamb Chop, 1 small 5.45 14.65 112
Lamb Chops with Fat, 1 large 35.34 31.94 455
Lamb Chops with Fat, 1 small 17.55 15.86 226
Lamb Chops with Fat, 1 medium 26.56 24.01 342
Boneless Lamb, 4 oz 23.55 27.58 331
Lamb Roast,4 oz 20.58 27.14 302
Ground Lamb,4 oz 26.55 18.78 320
Lamb with Bone,4 oz 16.62 19.46 234
Lamb Ribs,4 oz 25.93 19.40 316
Lean Lamb Loin,4 oz 6.74 23.68 162
Lean Lamb Leg,4 oz 5.76 23.30 152
Lamb Shoulder, 4 oz 22.56 25.42 312
Lean Lamb Foreshank,4 oz 3.73 23.90 136

 

Other Lamb related servings Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
Lamb Hocks, 4 oz 10.15 21.38 183
Lamb Liver, 4 oz 9.98 2.87 34.65 249
Lamb Brain, 4 oz 9.73 11.79 138
Lamb Heart, 4 oz 8.96 2.19 28.30 210
Lamb Kidneys, 4 oz 4.10 1.12 26.80 155
Lamb Stew, 1 cup 7.75 29.46 22.23 260
Lamb Curry, 1 cup 13.83 3.71 28.23 257
Lamb Shish Kabob with Vegetables, 1 serving 1.05 8.34 26.36 240

 

Turkey Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
Sliced Turkey, 1 thick 2.95 12.14 79
Sliced Turkey, 1 thin 0.98 4.05 26
Sliced Turkey, 1 medium 1.97 8.09 52
Ground Turkey, 1 cup 16.56 34.46 296
Ground Turkey, 3 oz 10.95 22.79 196
Ground Turkey, 1 small patty 6.26 13.02 112
Ground Turkey, 1 large patty 10.43 21.70 186
Ground Turkey, 1 medium patty 7.82 16.28 140
Turkey Breast Meat, 4 oz 0.74 27.90 126
Turkey Breast Meat, 2 oz 0.37 13.95 63
Turkey Breast Meat, 3 oz 0.55 20.92 94
Turkey Breast Meat, 1 slice (97% Fat-Free) 0.19 0.37 5.85 27

 

Other Turkey Servings Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
Turkey Wing, 3 oz 7.03 15.48 129
Turkey Thigh, 3 oz 2.76 7.84 58

Turkey Drumstick,3 oz

 6.14 17.41 130
Turkey sausage,3 oz 6.87 0.40 15.98 132
Turkey Breast meat and Skin, 3 oz 5.97 18.62 134
Light Turkey Meat, 3 oz 0.42 20.57 92

Dark Turkey Meat, 3 oz

 2.27 17.40 94
Turkey Breast Sandwich, 1 serving 4.50 46.00 18.00 280
Turkey Nuggets 6 servings 10.01 18.60 25.64 274
Canned Turkey, 1 cup 9.26 31.97 220
Turkey Burger, 1 serving 9.00 19.00 160
Turkey Sandwich with Spread, 1 serving 11.21 26.36 28.74 329
Turkey Bacon, 1 cup pieces 22.88 2.54 24.27 313
Turkey Bacon, 1 thick slice 3.91 0.43 4.14 53
Turkey Bacon, 1 oz 7.81 0.87 8.29 107
Turkey Bacon, 1 thin slice 2.23 0.25 2.37 31
Turkey Bacon, 1 medium 3.07 0.34 3.26 42
Lean Turkey Bacon, 1 slice 0.50 3.00 20
Organic Turkey Bacon, 1 slice 1.50 6.00 35
Uncured Turkey Bacon, 1 slice 1.00 6.0 35
Turkey Bacon Bits, 1 tbsp 2.00 2.00 25
Smoked Turkey Bacon, 1 slice 3.00 2.00 35
Extra Lean Turkey Bacon, 1 slice 0.50 3.00 20

 

Ribs Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
Goat Ribs, 3 oz 1.99 17.81 94
Venison or Deer Ribs 2.71 24.90 131
Regular Veal Ribs, 3 oz 7.66 16.04 138
Lean Veal Ribs, 3 oz 3.31 16.98 102
Lean Lamb Ribs, 3 oz with bone 5.03 10.77 91
Lean Lamb Ribs, 1 rib 3.22 6.90 59
Lamb Ribs, 1 13.56 10.14 165
Lamb Ribs, 3 oz with bone 19.45 14.55 237
Lean Beef short ribs, 1 cup 24.09 40.87 393
Lean Beef short ribs, 1 large 12.59 21.35 149
Lean Beef short ribs, 1 medium 9.17 15.55 149
Lean Beef short ribs, 1 small 3.96 6.71 64
Lean Beef short ribs, 3 oz with bone 6.47 10.98 105
Beef Short ribs, 1 cup 56.01 28.78 628
Beef Short ribs, 1 medium rib 27.59 14.18 310
Beef Short ribs, 1 small 11.70 6.01 131
Beef Short ribs, 3 oz with bone 18.81 9.67 211
Beef Short ribs, 1 large 38.46 19.76 431
Barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 cup 43.68 4.69 22.77 511
Barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce,  3 oz with bone 14.67 1.57 7.65 171
Barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 medium rib 21.52 2.31 11.21 251
Barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 large 29.99 3.22 15.63 351
Barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 small 9.13 0.98 4.76 107
Lean barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 cup 15.73 7.64 25.93 283
Lean barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 large 8.22 3.99 13.55 148
Lean barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 3 oz with bone 4.23 2.05 6.97 76
Lean barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 medium 5.99 2.91 9.87 108
Lean barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 small 2.58 1.25 4.26 46
Lean Country-Style Pork Ribs, 3 oz 7.02 16.39 134
Whole Pork Spareribs, 3 oz 20.07 14.54 243
Country Style Pork Ribs, 3 oz 15.91 14.45 205
Pork Back Ribs, 3 oz 20.05 13.71 240
Pork Spare ribs, 1 cup 40.43 38.78 529
Pork Spare ribs, 1 large cut (3 ribs) 40.73 15.63 213
Pork Spare ribs, 1 small cut (3 ribs) 22.63 21.71 296
Pork Spare ribs, 1 medium (3 ribs) 31.68 30.39 415
Pork Spare ribs, 1 medium 10.56 10.13 138
Pork Spare ribs, 1 small 7.54 7.24 99
Pork Spare ribs, 1 large 13.58 13.02 178
Lean pork Spare ribs, 1 small 1.68 5.08 37
Lean pork Spare ribs, 1 cup 12.54 37.83 275
Lean pork Spare ribs, 3 oz with bone 3.93 11.86 86
Lean pork Spare ribs, 1 large cut (3 ribs) 9.36 28.23 205
Lean pork Spare ribs, large 3.09 9.32 68
Lean pork Spare ribs, 1 small 1.68 5.08 37
Lean pork Spare ribs, 1 medium (3 ribs) 7.30 22.02 160
Lean Barbecued Pork Spareribs with Sauce, 1 cup 15.75 5.63 30.69 296
Lean Barbecued Pork Spareribs with Sauce, 3 oz with bone 5.64 2.02 10.99 106
Lean Barbecued Pork Spareribs with Sauce, 1 small 2.47 0.88 4.81 46
Lean Barbecued Pork Spareribs with Sauce, 1 large 4.47 1.60 8.70 84
Lean Barbecued Pork Spareribs with Sauce, 1 medium 3.53 1.26 6.87 66
Barbecued Pork Spare ribs with Sauce, 1 cup 29.92 5.63 28.73 415
Barbecued Pork Spare ribs with Sauce, 1 large 11.61 2.18 11.15 161
Barbecued Pork Spare ribs with Sauce, 3 oz with bone 14.07 2.65 13.51 195
Barbecued Pork Spare ribs with Sauce, 1 small 6.48 1.22 6.22 90

 

Ground Beef Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
Ground Beef, 95% lean 5.65 24.19 155
Ground Beef, 90% lean 11.30 22.60 199
Ground Beef, 85% lean 16.95 21.01 243
Ground Beef, 80% lean 22.60 19.40 287
Ground Beef, 75% lean 28.85 17.81 331
Ground Beef, 70% 33.90 16.22 375
Ground Beef Patties, 1 large 19.44 28.85 298
Ground Beef Patties, 1 medium 14.62 21.70 224
Ground Beef Patties, 1 small 11.70 17.36 180
Breaded Ground Beef Patties, 1 large 28.32 20.18 22.53 431
Breaded Ground Beef Patties, 1 medium 21.19 15.10 16.86 322
Breaded Ground Beef Patties, 1 small 16.99 12.11 13.52 258
Cooked Ground Beef, 3 oz 15.61 21.29 232
Ground Beef Hamburger, 1 lb 105.19 77.61 1279
Beef Ribeye Steak, 4 oz 20 22 280

 

Ground Turkey Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
Ground Turkey, 3 oz cooked 10.95 22.79 196
Ground Turkey, 1 large 10.43 21.70 186
Ground Turkey, 1 cup cooked 16.56 34.46 296
Ground Turkey, 1 medium 7.82 16.28 140
Ground Turkey, 1 small 6.26 13.02 112
Breaded and Fried Turkey Patties, 1 patty 16.92 14.76 13.16 266
Breaded and Fried Turkey Patties, 1 medium slice 5.04 4.40 3.92 79
Breaded and Fried Turkey Patties, 1 thick slice 7.56 6.59 5.88 119
Ground Turkey, 3 oz 93/7 7.00 21.00 140
Lean Ground Turkey, 4 oz 7.00 22.00 150
Fat-Free Ground Turkey, 4 oz 99% fat-free 0.50 28.00 120
Lean Ground Turkey Breast, 4 oz 0.50 28.00 120

 

Steak Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
Outside Round Steak, 3 oz lean serving 6.04 23.39 155
Inside Skirt Steak, 3 oz lean serving 10.24 22.21 187

Outside Skirt Steak, 3 oz lean serving

 12.21 20.55 198

Tip Side Steak, 3 oz lean serving

 4.11 24.72 143
Tip Center Steak, 3 oz lean serving 5.76 23.05 150

Clod Steak, 3 oz lean serving

 6.10 25.39 163
Mock Tender Steak, 3 oz lean serving 4.61 22.02 136
Regular Steak, 1 slice 3.15 5.73 53
Regular Steak, 3 oz boneless 12.77 23.21 214
Regular Steak,  1 large steak 40.83 74.23 685
Regular Steak,  1 medium steak 30.62 55.67 514
Regular Steak,  1 small 22.97 41.75 386
Lean Steak, 1 slice 1.39 6.26 39
Lean Steak, 3 oz boneless 5.64 25.35 159
Lean Steak, 1 medium 10.34 46.50 292
Lean Steak, 1 small 7.76 34.88 219

 

Ham (1 slice serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
Regular Ham 2.41 1.07 4.65 46
Deli Sliced Ham 1.76 0.48 3.83 34
Spiced Ham 3.82 0.49 3.74 52
Chopped Ham 2.88 1.18 4.62 50
Low-Sodium Smoked Ham 3.23 0.21 9.24 69
Extra Lean Ham 0.60 0.55 3.63 23

 

Bacon Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
Canadian Bacon, 1 oz 12.77 0.19 3.29 130
Canadian Bacon, 1 medium slice 10.21 0.15 2.63 104
Canadian Bacon, 1 thick slice 17.12 0.25 4.41 174
Cured Bacon, 1 oz 12.77 0.19 3.29 130
Cured Bacon, 1 medium slice 10.21 0.15 2.63 104
Cured Bacon, 1 thick slice 17.12 0.25 4.41 174
Bacon, 1 cup pieces 33.42 1.14 29.63 433
Bacon, 1 thick slice 5.01 0.17 4.44 65
Bacon, 1 oz 11.70 0.40 10.37 151
Bacon, 1 thin slice 2.09 0.07 1.85 27
Bacon, 1 medium slice 3.34 0.11 2.96 43
Pan Fried Bacon, 1 slice 3.18 0.12 3.03 42
Microwaved Bacon, 1 slice 2.80 0.08 2.90 38
Broiled or Roasted Bacon, 1 slice 3.34 0.11 2.96 43
Baked Bacon, 1 slice 3.50 0.11 2.89 44
Bacon Fat, 1 oz 28.21 0.02 255
Bacon Grease, 1 tsp 4.28 39
Lower Sodium smoked or cured bacon, 1 slice 3.34 0.11 2.96 43
Real Bacon Bits, 1 tbsp 1.50 3.00 25

Healthy Meat-Included Recipes

#1. Spicy Sausage Pasta with Tomatoes and Squash

Spicy-Sausage-Pasta-with-Tomatoes-and-Squash

(Source: foodandwine.com)

Ingredients: ⅓ cup dry white wine, 3 tbsp spicy harissa, 2 tbsp divided olive oil, 1 package orecchiette or small shells pasta, 12 ounces fresh merguez or spicy Italian sausage (casings removed), 1 cup very thinly sliced zucchini, ¼ cup thinly sliced fresh mint, 4 ounces feta cheese (crumbled), ½ tsp kosher salt, 1-pint multi-colored cherry tomatoes (halved).

Instructions

Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the package. Once cooked, drain the water but keep ¾ cup aside.

Take a large skillet, add 1 tbsp oil, and heat over medium-high. Then add the sausage in 1-inch clumps and cook until browned. Drain and discard the dripping, but reserve 1 tbsp of the dripping in the skillet. Add the harissa and cook over medium-high heat. Then add wine and cook for 2 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add cooked pasta, tomatoes, salt, and ½ cup previously reserved cooking liquid. Combine everything and cook until it forms a creamy sauce. Once cooked, remove from heat and top with squash and mint over pasta. Drizzle some olive oil and serve hot.

#2. Air Fryer Pork Chops

Air-Fryer-Pork-Chops

(Source: crunchycreamysweet.com)

Ingredients: 1 tsp smoked paprika, ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper, 1 tsp garlic powder, 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 4 boneless pork chops, ½ cup finely grated parmesan, 1 tsp onion powder.

Instructions

Dry out the pork using paper towels and coat it with oil on both sides. Take a medium bowl and combine paprika, garlic powder, parmesan, salt, onion, and black pepper. Coat the pork from both sides using the mixture.

In an air fryer, transfer the pork to a single layer. Then cook at 375° and flip halfway through. Cook until the thickest part of the pork reads 145°.

Set the recently cooked pork aside for 10 minutes before serving.

#3. Garlic Butter Meatballs and Zoodles

Garlic-Butter-Meatballs-and-Zoodles

(Source: pinterest.com)

Ingredients: 1 lb zoodles, 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 4 tbsp butter, 2 tbsp crushed red pepper flakes, ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan, 1 large beaten egg, 5 minced and divided garlic cloves, 1 lb ground chicken, kosher salt, lemon juice ½, 4 tbsp butter, freshly ground black pepper, 1 lb zoodles.

Instructions

Take a large bowl and combine 2 garlic cloves (2 tsp), ground chicken, egg, parsley, red pepper, parmesan, and salt. Mix well and form into tablespoon-sized meatballs.

Then take a large skillet and add oil, once heated transfer the meatball and cook until golden brown. Once cooked, transfer the meatballs onto a plate and wipe the skillet with a paper towel. Then, melt butter in a skillet and add the remaining garlic, and cook until fragrant. Add zoodles and lemon juice, combine well, then add meatballs and heat until thoroughly warmed.

Garnish with Parmesan cheese and serve.

Conclusion

Having a low-calorie meat diet will help you achieve your weight loss goals. But it is heavy to digest and therefore should be consumed in limited quantities.

There’s always a natural substitute for meat lovers. Moreover, you can also consume chicken, eggs, and fish for your diet plans. Although the calories in meat will aid in weight loss, it will also generate a good amount of heat in the body.

Sources

Fatsecret
Professionalsecrets
Paullewis
Nhs
Betterhealth
Statista

FAQ.

Which is the lowest calorie meat?



The best lowest calorie meats are Turkey breast (104 calories), Guinea Fowl (105 calories), Duck Breast (123 calories), Chicken breast (124 calories), Partridge (127 calories), Beef (130 calories), Rabbit (136 calories), Lamb (136 calories), Pork Loin (143 calories) and Venison (150 calories). These lowest calorie meats will aid in weight loss as well as maintain your weight loss diet plan.

How to prepare meat?



Initially wash the meat and pat it dry. Then make some fresh marinade using onion, ginger, yoghurt, scotch bonnet and garlic. Spray some dry spices, and combine with meat. Keep it aside for half an hour then use it for cooking.

How to store meat at home?



Store that means in the refrigerator. To keep it for a longer period of time, use a piece of cloth but the healing and chilling must be done as soon as possible.

Can I eat meat during my diet?



A healthy diet can include fish, eggs, meat, and other sources such as pulses, beans. These are rich in b vitamins, iron, zinc and protein. Thus consuming these food items regularly will perfectly balance the diet and keep the overall health healthy.

Who should eat meat?



Meat can be consumed by everyone, but the quantity should be limited. Meat can be a part of a well maintained healthy diet plan as it is a good source of natural nutrients, and contains good fat.

Which type of meat is best for health?



Meats such as lamb, beef, and pork are some better types of meat as they are packed with zinc, iron, protein as well as Vitamin B.

