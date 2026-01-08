How Much Calories in Meat – Key Insights for You

Introduction

Calories in Meat: Millions of people in the world eat meat every day. This has been called the global Meat Market in 2023 to value at $1,378 billion, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% between 2023 to 2028. The global comparison states that the highest revenue in 2023 will be generated from China, resulting in $260 billion. Furthermore, the average volume per person is 20.4kg.

Meat is considered a heat-producing food in the body. In addition to this, the calories in red meat are also high. But, if you are following a weight loss diet, then lean meat and poultry foods are a great choice to cut down the desire and as well as increase the intake of protein.

What is Meat?

Meat is animal flesh that is eaten as food. Meat contains protein, healthy fat, and water, which are required for overall body growth. Meat is further divided into Pork from Pigs, Beef from Cattle, Mutton from Sheep, Veal from Calves, Poultry from domesticated animals, Chevon from Goats, and Venison from deer. In today’s world, people are giving utmost importance to animals and nature; thus, they are shifting to Vegan diets. Eating meat is fine to some extent, but are we going to kill every animal out there just to satisfy our hunger?

Health Benefits of Meat

Controlled consumption of meat can aid in producing the required amounts of thyroid hormone.

It carries oxygen around the body

It is a good source of vitamin B12 and omega 3 that supports brain and heart health as well as the nervous system.

Other essential nutrients, such as zinc, support healthy skin, a stronger immune system, and the growth and development of reproductive health.

Nutritional Values and Calories in Meat

Beef Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Beef Steak, 4 oz boneless 17.02 – 30.95 286 Beef Steak, 1 cup 20.11 – 36.57 338 Beef Steak, 1 large steak 40.83 – 74.23 685 Beef Steak, 1 small steak 2.97 – 41.75 386 Beef Steak, 1 medium steak 30.62 – 55.67 514 Beef Steak, 4 oz boneless 17.02 – 30.95 286 Roast Beef, 4 oz 19.64 – 29.38 303 Roast Beef, 1 Cup 23.91 – 34.72 358 Roast Beef, 1 medium slice 7.27 – 10.88 112 Roast Beef, 1 thick slice 10.91 – 16.32 168 Roast Beef, 1 thin slice 3.64 – 5.44 56 Ground Beef, 1 small patty 12.63 – 17.24 188 Ground Beef, 1 large patty 21.00 – 28.65 312 Ground Beef, 1 medium patty 15.79 – 21.55 235 Ground Beef, 4 oz 20.81 – 28.39 309 Cooked Beef, 4 oz 22.16 – 29.86 327 Cooked Beef, 1 cup diced 26.18 – 35.28 386 Cooked Beef, ½ cup diced 13.09 – 17.64 193 Cooked Beef, ¼ cup diced 6.55 – 8.82 96 Beef Sausage, 1 sausage 3.78 0.52 1.44 42 Beef Sausage, 4 oz 32.57 4.47 12.36 364 Beef Sausage, 1 patty 7.85 1.08 2.98 88 Beef Sausage, 1 cup diced 40.13 5.51 15.24 448

In other related servings, 4 oz serving trimmed to ¼” fat Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories T-Bone Steak 16.23 – 21.99 240 Sirloin Steak 25.89 – 31.86 369 Skirt Steak 14.90 – 22.76 231 Retail Cuts Composite 21.82 – 20.68 285 Porterhouse Steak 19.63 – 21.78 270 Rib Eye Steak 25.03 – 19.86 311 Beef Top Loin 20.32 – 21.55 276 Beef Top Round 10.73 – 25.02 204 Beef Chuck 22.79 – 19.32 288 Beef Tenderloin 26.15 – 20.30 322 Beef Tip Round 14.96 – 21.90 228

Lamb Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Lean Lamb Chop, 1 large 10.90 – 29.30 224 Lean Lamb Chop, 1 medium 8.17 – 21.97 168 Lean Lamb Chop, 1 small 5.45 – 14.65 112 Lamb Chops with Fat, 1 large 35.34 – 31.94 455 Lamb Chops with Fat, 1 small 17.55 – 15.86 226 Lamb Chops with Fat, 1 medium 26.56 – 24.01 342 Boneless Lamb, 4 oz 23.55 – 27.58 331 Lamb Roast,4 oz 20.58 – 27.14 302 Ground Lamb,4 oz 26.55 – 18.78 320 Lamb with Bone,4 oz 16.62 – 19.46 234 Lamb Ribs,4 oz 25.93 – 19.40 316 Lamb Roast,4 oz 20.58 – 27.14 302 Lean Lamb Loin,4 oz 6.74 – 23.68 162 Lean Lamb Leg,4 oz 5.76 – 23.30 152 Lamb Shoulder, 4 oz 22.56 – 25.42 312 Lean Lamb Foreshank,4 oz 3.73 – 23.90 136

Other Lamb related servings Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Lamb Hocks, 4 oz 10.15 – 21.38 183 Lamb Liver, 4 oz 9.98 2.87 34.65 249 Lamb Brain, 4 oz 9.73 – 11.79 138 Lamb Hocks, 4 oz 10.15 – 21.38 183 Lamb Heart, 4 oz 8.96 2.19 28.30 210 Lamb Kidneys, 4 oz 4.10 1.12 26.80 155 Lamb Stew, 1 cup 7.75 29.46 22.23 260 Lamb Curry, 1 cup 13.83 3.71 28.23 257 Lamb Shish Kabob with Vegetables, 1 serving 1.05 8.34 26.36 240

Turkey Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Sliced Turkey, 1 thick 2.95 – 12.14 79 Sliced Turkey, 1 thin 0.98 – 4.05 26 Sliced Turkey, 1 medium 1.97 – 8.09 52 Ground Turkey, 1 cup 16.56 – 34.46 296 Ground Turkey, 3 oz 10.95 – 22.79 196 Ground Turkey, 1 small patty 6.26 – 13.02 112 Ground Turkey, 1 large patty 10.43 – 21.70 186 Ground Turkey, 1 medium patty 7.82 – 16.28 140 Turkey Breast Meat, 4 oz 0.74 – 27.90 126 Turkey Breast Meat, 2 oz 0.37 – 13.95 63 Turkey Breast Meat, 3 oz 0.55 – 20.92 94 Turkey Breast Meat, 1 slice (97% Fat-Free) 0.19 0.37 5.85 27

Other Turkey Servings Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Turkey Wing, 3 oz 7.03 – 15.48 129 Turkey Thigh, 3 oz 2.76 – 7.84 58 Turkey Drumstick,3 oz 6.14 – 17.41 130 Turkey sausage,3 oz 6.87 0.40 15.98 132 Turkey Breast meat and Skin, 3 oz 5.97 – 18.62 134 Light Turkey Meat, 3 oz 0.42 – 20.57 92 Dark Turkey Meat, 3 oz 2.27 – 17.40 94 Turkey Breast Sandwich, 1 serving 4.50 46.00 18.00 280 Turkey Nuggets 6 servings 10.01 18.60 25.64 274 Canned Turkey, 1 cup 9.26 31.97 220 Turkey Burger, 1 serving 9.00 – 19.00 160 Turkey Sandwich with Spread, 1 serving 11.21 26.36 28.74 329 Turkey Bacon, 1 cup pieces 22.88 2.54 24.27 313 Turkey Bacon, 1 thick slice 3.91 0.43 4.14 53 Turkey Bacon, 1 oz 7.81 0.87 8.29 107 Turkey Bacon, 1 thin slice 2.23 0.25 2.37 31 Turkey Bacon, 1 medium 3.07 0.34 3.26 42 Turkey Bacon, 1 thick slice 3.91 0.43 4.14 53 Lean Turkey Bacon, 1 slice 0.50 – 3.00 20 Organic Turkey Bacon, 1 slice 1.50 – 6.00 35 Uncured Turkey Bacon, 1 slice 1.00 – 6.0 35 Turkey Bacon Bits, 1 tbsp 2.00 – 2.00 25 Smoked Turkey Bacon, 1 slice 3.00 – 2.00 35 Extra Lean Turkey Bacon, 1 slice 0.50 – 3.00 20

Ribs Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Goat Ribs, 3 oz 1.99 – 17.81 94 Venison or Deer Ribs 2.71 – 24.90 131 Regular Veal Ribs, 3 oz 7.66 – 16.04 138 Lean Veal Ribs, 3 oz 3.31 – 16.98 102 Lean Lamb Ribs, 3 oz with bone 5.03 – 10.77 91 Lean Lamb Ribs, 1 rib 3.22 – 6.90 59 Lamb Ribs, 1 13.56 – 10.14 165 Lamb Ribs, 3 oz with bone 19.45 – 14.55 237 Lean Beef short ribs, 1 cup 24.09 – 40.87 393 Lean Beef short ribs, 1 large 12.59 – 21.35 149 Lean Beef short ribs, 1 medium 9.17 – 15.55 149 Lean Beef short ribs, 1 small 3.96 – 6.71 64 Lean Beef short ribs, 3 oz with bone 6.47 – 10.98 105 Beef Short ribs, 1 cup 56.01 – 28.78 628 Beef Short ribs, 1 medium rib 27.59 – 14.18 310 Beef Short ribs, 1 small 11.70 – 6.01 131 Beef Short ribs, 3 oz with bone 18.81 – 9.67 211 Beef Short ribs, 1 large 38.46 – 19.76 431 Barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 cup 43.68 4.69 22.77 511 Barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 3 oz with bone 14.67 1.57 7.65 171 Barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 medium rib 21.52 2.31 11.21 251 Barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 large 29.99 3.22 15.63 351 Barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 small 9.13 0.98 4.76 107 Lean barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 cup 15.73 7.64 25.93 283 Lean barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 large 8.22 3.99 13.55 148 Lean barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 3 oz with bone 4.23 2.05 6.97 76 Lean barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 medium 5.99 2.91 9.87 108 Lean barbecued Beef Short ribs with sauce, 1 small 2.58 1.25 4.26 46 Lean Country-Style Pork Ribs, 3 oz 7.02 – 16.39 134 Whole Pork Spareribs, 3 oz 20.07 – 14.54 243 Country Style Pork Ribs, 3 oz 15.91 – 14.45 205 Pork Back Ribs, 3 oz 20.05 – 13.71 240 Pork Spare ribs, 1 cup 40.43 – 38.78 529 Pork Spare ribs, 1 large cut (3 ribs) 40.73 – 15.63 213 Pork Spare ribs, 1 small cut (3 ribs) 22.63 – 21.71 296 Pork Spare ribs, 1 medium (3 ribs) 31.68 – 30.39 415 Pork Spare ribs, 1 medium 10.56 – 10.13 138 Pork Spare ribs, 1 small 7.54 – 7.24 99 Pork Spare ribs, 1 large 13.58 – 13.02 178 Lean pork Spare ribs, 1 small 1.68 – 5.08 37 Lean pork Spare ribs, 1 cup 12.54 – 37.83 275 Lean pork Spare ribs, 3 oz with bone 3.93 – 11.86 86 Lean pork Spare ribs, 1 large cut (3 ribs) 9.36 – 28.23 205 Lean pork Spare ribs, large 3.09 – 9.32 68 Lean pork Spare ribs, 1 small 1.68 – 5.08 37 Lean pork Spare ribs, 1 large 3.09 – 9.32 68 Lean pork Spare ribs, 1 medium (3 ribs) 7.30 – 22.02 160 Lean Barbecued Pork Spareribs with Sauce, 1 cup 15.75 5.63 30.69 296 Lean Barbecued Pork Spareribs with Sauce, 3 oz with bone 5.64 2.02 10.99 106 Lean Barbecued Pork Spareribs with Sauce, 1 small 2.47 0.88 4.81 46 Lean Barbecued Pork Spareribs with Sauce, 1 large 4.47 1.60 8.70 84 Lean Barbecued Pork Spareribs with Sauce, 1 medium 3.53 1.26 6.87 66 Barbecued Pork Spare ribs with Sauce, 1 cup 29.92 5.63 28.73 415 Barbecued Pork Spare ribs with Sauce, 1 large 11.61 2.18 11.15 161 Barbecued Pork Spare ribs with Sauce, 3 oz with bone 14.07 2.65 13.51 195 Barbecued Pork Spare ribs with Sauce, 1 small 6.48 1.22 6.22 90

Ground Beef Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Ground Beef, 95% lean 5.65 – 24.19 155 Ground Beef, 90% lean 11.30 – 22.60 199 Ground Beef, 85% lean 16.95 – 21.01 243 Ground Beef, 80% lean 22.60 – 19.40 287 Ground Beef, 75% lean 28.85 – 17.81 331 Ground Beef, 70% 33.90 – 16.22 375 Ground Beef Patties, 1 large 19.44 – 28.85 298 Ground Beef Patties, 1 medium 14.62 – 21.70 224 Ground Beef Patties, 1 small 11.70 – 17.36 180 Breaded Ground Beef Patties, 1 large 28.32 20.18 22.53 431 Breaded Ground Beef Patties, 1 medium 21.19 15.10 16.86 322 Breaded Ground Beef Patties, 1 small 16.99 12.11 13.52 258 Cooked Ground Beef, 3 oz 15.61 – 21.29 232 Ground Beef Hamburger, 1 lb 105.19 – 77.61 1279 Beef Ribeye Steak, 4 oz 20 – 22 280

Ground Turkey Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Ground Turkey, 3 oz cooked 10.95 – 22.79 196 Ground Turkey, 1 large 10.43 – 21.70 186 Ground Turkey, 1 cup cooked 16.56 – 34.46 296 Ground Turkey, 1 medium 7.82 – 16.28 140 Ground Turkey, 1 small 6.26 – 13.02 112 Breaded and Fried Turkey Patties, 1 patty 16.92 14.76 13.16 266 Breaded and Fried Turkey Patties, 1 medium slice 5.04 4.40 3.92 79 Breaded and Fried Turkey Patties, 1 thick slice 7.56 6.59 5.88 119 Ground Turkey, 3 oz 93/7 7.00 – 21.00 140 Lean Ground Turkey, 4 oz 7.00 – 22.00 150 Fat-Free Ground Turkey, 4 oz 99% fat-free 0.50 – 28.00 120 Lean Ground Turkey Breast, 4 oz 0.50 – 28.00 120

Steak Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Outside Round Steak, 3 oz lean serving 6.04 – 23.39 155 Inside Skirt Steak, 3 oz lean serving 10.24 – 22.21 187 Outside Skirt Steak, 3 oz lean serving 12.21 – 20.55 198 Tip Side Steak, 3 oz lean serving 4.11 – 24.72 143 Tip Center Steak, 3 oz lean serving 5.76 – 23.05 150 Clod Steak, 3 oz lean serving 6.10 – 25.39 163 Mock Tender Steak, 3 oz lean serving 4.61 – 22.02 136 Regular Steak, 1 slice 3.15 – 5.73 53 Regular Steak, 3 oz boneless 12.77 – 23.21 214 Regular Steak, 1 large steak 40.83 – 74.23 685 Regular Steak, 1 medium steak 30.62 – 55.67 514 Regular Steak, 1 small 22.97 – 41.75 386 Lean Steak, 1 slice 1.39 – 6.26 39 Lean Steak, 3 oz boneless 5.64 – 25.35 159 Lean Steak, 1 medium 10.34 – 46.50 292 Lean Steak, 1 small 7.76 – 34.88 219

Ham (1 slice serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Regular Ham 2.41 1.07 4.65 46 Deli Sliced Ham 1.76 0.48 3.83 34 Spiced Ham 3.82 0.49 3.74 52 Chopped Ham 2.88 1.18 4.62 50 Low-Sodium Smoked Ham 3.23 0.21 9.24 69 Extra Lean Ham 0.60 0.55 3.63 23

Bacon Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Canadian Bacon, 1 oz 12.77 0.19 3.29 130 Canadian Bacon, 1 medium slice 10.21 0.15 2.63 104 Canadian Bacon, 1 thick slice 17.12 0.25 4.41 174 Cured Bacon, 1 oz 12.77 0.19 3.29 130 Cured Bacon, 1 medium slice 10.21 0.15 2.63 104 Cured Bacon, 1 thick slice 17.12 0.25 4.41 174 Bacon, 1 cup pieces 33.42 1.14 29.63 433 Bacon, 1 thick slice 5.01 0.17 4.44 65 Bacon, 1 oz 11.70 0.40 10.37 151 Bacon, 1 thin slice 2.09 0.07 1.85 27 Bacon, 1 medium slice 3.34 0.11 2.96 43 Pan Fried Bacon, 1 slice 3.18 0.12 3.03 42 Microwaved Bacon, 1 slice 2.80 0.08 2.90 38 Broiled or Roasted Bacon, 1 slice 3.34 0.11 2.96 43 Baked Bacon, 1 slice 3.50 0.11 2.89 44 Bacon Fat, 1 oz 28.21 – 0.02 255 Bacon Grease, 1 tsp 4.28 – – 39 Lower Sodium smoked or cured bacon, 1 slice 3.34 0.11 2.96 43 Real Bacon Bits, 1 tbsp 1.50 – 3.00 25

Healthy Meat-Included Recipes

#1. Spicy Sausage Pasta with Tomatoes and Squash

(Source: foodandwine.com)

Ingredients: ⅓ cup dry white wine, 3 tbsp spicy harissa, 2 tbsp divided olive oil, 1 package orecchiette or small shells pasta, 12 ounces fresh merguez or spicy Italian sausage (casings removed), 1 cup very thinly sliced zucchini, ¼ cup thinly sliced fresh mint, 4 ounces feta cheese (crumbled), ½ tsp kosher salt, 1-pint multi-colored cherry tomatoes (halved).

Instructions

Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the package. Once cooked, drain the water but keep ¾ cup aside.

Take a large skillet, add 1 tbsp oil, and heat over medium-high. Then add the sausage in 1-inch clumps and cook until browned. Drain and discard the dripping, but reserve 1 tbsp of the dripping in the skillet. Add the harissa and cook over medium-high heat. Then add wine and cook for 2 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add cooked pasta, tomatoes, salt, and ½ cup previously reserved cooking liquid. Combine everything and cook until it forms a creamy sauce. Once cooked, remove from heat and top with squash and mint over pasta. Drizzle some olive oil and serve hot.

#2. Air Fryer Pork Chops

(Source: crunchycreamysweet.com)

Ingredients: 1 tsp smoked paprika, ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper, 1 tsp garlic powder, 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 4 boneless pork chops, ½ cup finely grated parmesan, 1 tsp onion powder.

Instructions

Dry out the pork using paper towels and coat it with oil on both sides. Take a medium bowl and combine paprika, garlic powder, parmesan, salt, onion, and black pepper. Coat the pork from both sides using the mixture.

In an air fryer, transfer the pork to a single layer. Then cook at 375° and flip halfway through. Cook until the thickest part of the pork reads 145°.

Set the recently cooked pork aside for 10 minutes before serving.

#3. Garlic Butter Meatballs and Zoodles

(Source: pinterest.com)

Ingredients: 1 lb zoodles, 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 4 tbsp butter, 2 tbsp crushed red pepper flakes, ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan, 1 large beaten egg, 5 minced and divided garlic cloves, 1 lb ground chicken, kosher salt, lemon juice ½, 4 tbsp butter, freshly ground black pepper, 1 lb zoodles.

Instructions

Take a large bowl and combine 2 garlic cloves (2 tsp), ground chicken, egg, parsley, red pepper, parmesan, and salt. Mix well and form into tablespoon-sized meatballs.

Then take a large skillet and add oil, once heated transfer the meatball and cook until golden brown. Once cooked, transfer the meatballs onto a plate and wipe the skillet with a paper towel. Then, melt butter in a skillet and add the remaining garlic, and cook until fragrant. Add zoodles and lemon juice, combine well, then add meatballs and heat until thoroughly warmed.

Garnish with Parmesan cheese and serve.

Conclusion

Having a low-calorie meat diet will help you achieve your weight loss goals. But it is heavy to digest and therefore should be consumed in limited quantities.

There’s always a natural substitute for meat lovers. Moreover, you can also consume chicken, eggs, and fish for your diet plans. Although the calories in meat will aid in weight loss, it will also generate a good amount of heat in the body.

Shared On:



Sources Fatsecret Professionalsecrets Paullewis Nhs Betterhealth Statista

FAQ . Which is the lowest calorie meat?



The best lowest calorie meats are Turkey breast (104 calories), Guinea Fowl (105 calories), Duck Breast (123 calories), Chicken breast (124 calories), Partridge (127 calories), Beef (130 calories), Rabbit (136 calories), Lamb (136 calories), Pork Loin (143 calories) and Venison (150 calories). These lowest calorie meats will aid in weight loss as well as maintain your weight loss diet plan. How to prepare meat?



Initially wash the meat and pat it dry. Then make some fresh marinade using onion, ginger, yoghurt, scotch bonnet and garlic. Spray some dry spices, and combine with meat. Keep it aside for half an hour then use it for cooking. How to store meat at home?



Store that means in the refrigerator. To keep it for a longer period of time, use a piece of cloth but the healing and chilling must be done as soon as possible. Can I eat meat during my diet?



A healthy diet can include fish, eggs, meat, and other sources such as pulses, beans. These are rich in b vitamins, iron, zinc and protein. Thus consuming these food items regularly will perfectly balance the diet and keep the overall health healthy. Who should eat meat?



Meat can be consumed by everyone, but the quantity should be limited. Meat can be a part of a well maintained healthy diet plan as it is a good source of natural nutrients, and contains good fat. Which type of meat is best for health?



Meats such as lamb, beef, and pork are some better types of meat as they are packed with zinc, iron, protein as well as Vitamin B.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey