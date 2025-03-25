Domino’s Pizza Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits
Updated · Mar 25, 2025
Editor
Rohan is a senior editor at Sci-Tech Today with extensive knowledge of digital marketing, SEO,…... | See full bio
WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE
Introduction
Domino’s Pizza Nutrition Facts: Established in 1960, Domino’s Pizza has significantly expanded its global presence, operating over 18,800 stores worldwide as of 2021. In the United States alone, the company recorded 6,686 stores in 2022. The financial performance in the fiscal year 2022 reflected a net income of USD 452.3 million.
Domino’s offers a diverse menu that includes pizzas, pastas, desserts, chicken wings, and submarine sandwiches. The nutritional content of each item varies; for instance, a slice of large hand-tossed cheese pizza contains approximately 270 calories, while a medium thin-crust veggie pizza slice has about 178 calories.
Additionally, a single Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake contains 690 calories. These figures highlight the importance of making informed choices when selecting from Domino’s menu to align with individual dietary preferences and requirements.
Domino’s Pizza Facts
- Domino’s states that there are over 34 million ways to make a single Domino’s pizza.
- In 1992, Breadsticks were the first ever items on the menu that were termed as non-pizza items.
- Domino’s two-time World’s fastest Pizza maker, Zagros Jaff, can make three large pizzas in only 70 seconds.
- As of Q2 of 2023, this restaurant chain had more than 20,000 stores in 90 different markets worldwide.
- Every day, as of 2023, Domino’s is selling an average of 3 million pizzas.
- In the United States of America, there are more than 700 independent franchise owners of Domino’s.
- In the United States of America, pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping, followed by sausage, bacon, mushrooms, and pineapple.
- This restaurant’s busiest days every year are the Super Bowl, Halloween, and New Year’s Eve.
- On Super Bowl Sundays, Domino’s sells 30% more pizzas compared to normal days, for a total of 2 million.
- Dominick’s was later renamed Domino’s after the purchase deal.
- According to the country, the toppings on Pizza change.
Domino’s Pizza Nutrition Facts
- Each 1 slice (107 g) of Domino’s Pizza contains 285 calories.
- The total fat content is 10 g, which represents 15% of the daily recommended value.
- Saturated fat is 4.8 g, accounting for 24% of the daily value.
- Trans fat is present in a regulated amount of 0.3 g.
- Cholesterol is measured at 18.2 mg, or 6% of the daily value.
- Sodium content is 639.9 mg, contributing to 26% of the daily intake.
- Potassium is 184 mg, equivalent to 5% of the daily value.
- Total carbohydrates are 36 g, representing 12% of the recommended daily intake.
- Dietary fiber is provided at 2.5 g, which is 10% of the daily value.
- Total sugar content is 3.8 g.
- Protein is present at 12 g, contributing 24% to daily nutritional needs.
- Vitamin C contributes 2% of the daily value.
- Calcium is provided at 20% of the daily recommended intake.
- Iron contributes 15% to the daily nutritional requirement.
- Vitamin D is at 0% of the daily value.
- Vitamin B6 is present at 5% of the daily recommended intake.
- Cobalamin (Vitamin B12) contributes 6% to the daily value.
- Magnesium is included at 6% of the recommended daily intake.
You May Also Like to Read Below Nutrition Facts
- Oatmeal Nutrition Facts
- French Fries Nutrition Facts
- Burger and Hamburger Nutrition Facts
- Butter Nutrition Facts
- Orange Nutrition Facts
- Pancakes Nutrition Facts
- Ice Cream Nutrition Facts
- Indian Food Nutrition Facts
- Diet Coke Nutrition Facts
- Banana Nutrition Facts
- Banana Nutrition Facts
Nutritional Values and Calories in Domino’s Pizza
|Pizza
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
Margherita Pizza (Veg), regular, 52 gm
|3.2
|20.5
|8.8
|138.5
|Margherita Pizza (Veg), medium, 69 gm
|4.3
|27.3
|9.1
184.3
Margherita Pizza (Veg), large, 96 gm
|6
|38.00
|12.7
|254.4
|Double Cheese Margherita, (Veg), regular, 56 gm
|3.2
|22.6
|6.5
145.5
Double Cheese Margherita (Veg), medium, 64 gm
|3.7
|25.9
|7.5
|166.7
|Double Cheese Margherita (Veg), large, 108 gm
|6.2
|43.4
|12.5
279.3
Country Special, (Veg), regular , 70 gm
|3.3
|24.00
|6.8
|153.2
|Country Special, (Veg), medium, 80 gm
|3.8
|27.5
|7.8
175.5
Country Special, (Veg), large, 123 gm
|5.8
|42.1
|11.9
|268.1
|14” Thin Crust Pacific Veggie Pizzas
|12.50
|20.00
|10.00
230
16” Thin Crust Pepperoni Feast Pizza
|25
|28
|17
|405
|Meat Pizza- Hand Tossed, large
|18
|34
|16
370
16” Thin Crust Cheese Pizza, 1 slice
|15
|29
|13
|310
|Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza, hand tossed (medium), per ⅕ pizza
|22
|38
|18
420
12” Thin Crust Cheese Pizza, 1 slice
|18
|30
|14
|330
|Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza – hand tossed, large, ⅛ slices
|18
|34
|15
370
Deluxe Pizza, hand tossed, medium, ⅕ slices
|16
|39
|14
|360
|12” Thin Crust Hawaiian Feast Pizza, 1 slice
|9.50
|17
|8
170
12” Thin Crust Ham and Pineapple, ¼ pie
|15
|32
|13
|310
|Wisconsin 6 Cheese Pizza, Hand tossed, medium. ⅕ pizza
|18
|39
|17
390
12” Thin Crust Pepperoni and Ham Pizza, 1 slice
|19
|29
|15
|350
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza, hand tossed, large, per ⅛ slices
|15
|34
|15
340
Breakfast Pizza, 1 serving
|10
|23
|12
|230
|Honolulu Hawaiian Pizza, hand tossed, medium,per ⅕ slices
|17
|40
|17
380
Pacific Veggie Pizza, 1 slice
|13
|35
|12
|310
|12” Thin Crust Veggie Feast Pizza, 1 slice
|12.50
|22.00
|10
220
12” Thin Crust ExtravaganZZa Feast Pizza, 1 slice
|15.50
|17
|11
|252
|Cali Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza, Hand tossed, large, per ⅛ pizza
|23
|33
|16
410
Memphis BBQ Chicken Pizza, hand tossed, medium per ⅕ pizza
|17
|44
|18
|410
|12” Thin Crust Bacon Cheeseburger Feast Pizza, 1 slice
|14.50
|15
|10
231
Ham and Bacon Breakfast Pizza, large 1 serving
|14
|32
|15
|330
|12” Thin Crust America’s Favorite Feast Pizza, 1 slice
|13.50
|16
|8
218
|Cakes/ Brownies
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Marbled Cookies Brownie, 1 serving
|10
|26
|2.00
|200
|Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake, 1 serving
|17
|47
|4
|350
|Garlic Bread/ Bread products
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Cinnamon Bread Twists, 2 pieces
|12
|31
|5
|250
|Garlic Bread Twists, 2 pieces
|11
|27
|5
|220
|Spinach and Feta Stuffed Cheesy Bread, 1 piece
|7
|17
|6
|160
|Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich, 1 serving
|15
|38
|20
|380
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich, 1 serving
|22
|37
|23
|450
|Italian Sandwich, 1 serving
|20
|37
|22
|430
|Jalapeno Bacon Stuffed Cheesy Bread, 1 piece
|8
|17
|7
|170
|Parmesan Bread Twists, 2 pieces
|11
|27
|5
|230
|Chicken Parm Sandwich, 1 serving
|15
|38
|25
|400
|Sweet and Spicy Chicken Habanero Sandwich, 1 serving
|14
|44
|22
|390
|Other
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Honey BBQ Wings,
4 pieces
|20
|22
|15
|310
|Chicken Alfredo Pasta, 1 serving
|29
|60
|25
|600
|Cheddar Bacon Loaded Tots, 1 serving
|16
|17
|7
|240
|Chicken Caesar Salad, 1 serving
|8
|14
|19
|220
|Classic Garden Salad, 1 serving
|4
|8
|3
|80
|Garlic Parmesan Wings, 4 pieces
|34
|10
|15
|390
|Garlic Dipping cup, 1 Serving
|28
|–
|–
|250
|Ranch Dipping Cup, 1 serving
|17
|1
|–
|160
|Mild Buffalo Wings, 4 pieces
|20
|10
|15
|260
|Philly Cheese Steak Loaded Tots, 1 serving
|12
|18
|6
|200
|Marinara Dipping Cup
|–
|6
|–
|30
|Chicken Carbonara Pasta, 1 dish
|34
|63
|30
|690
|Sweet Mango Habanero Wings, 4 pieces
|20
|21
|15
|310
|Pasta Primavera Pasta, 1 dish
|26
|62
|15
|530
|Italian Sausage Marinara Pasta, 1 dish
|36
|68
|27
|700
|Pasta Primavera Pasta, 1 dish
|26
|62
|15
|530
|Sweet Icing dipping Cup, 1 serving
|4
|52
|–
|220
|Melty 3 Cheese Loaded Tots, 1 serving
|13
|17
|6
|210
|5 Cheese Dip, 1 serving
|10
|3
|6
|130
|Ken’s Caesar Dressing, 1 serving
|23
|1
|1
|210
|Blue Cheese Dipping Cup, 1 serving
|21
|2
|1
|200
|Nacho Cheese Dipping Cup, 1 serving
|8
|5
|6
|120
|Extra Italian Meat, 1 serving
|7
|–
|4
|80
|Marzetti Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing, 1 serving
|12
|4
|–
|130
Domino’s Pizza Statistics
(Reference: statista.com)
- In 2022, 95% of consumers in the United States were aware of the Domino’s Pizza brand.
- In the same year, the popularity of Domino’s Pizza in the U.S. stood at less than 50%.
- The consumer base for Domino’s Pizza in 2022 accounted for 40% of the U.S. population.
- A majority of these consumers were loyal to the brand.
- The buzz around Domino’s Pizza contributed to 37% of the brand’s overall success.
Domino’s Recipes
#1. Chocolate Lava Cake
(Source: preppykitchen.com)
Equipments: Mixing Bowls, Double boiler, Ramekins, Baking Sheet, Electric or Stand Mixer
Ingredients: 2 large egg yolks, ½ cup unsalted butter (113), 2 tbsp all-purpose flour, ⅛ tsp salt, 2 large eggs, 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped (168g), ⅛ tsp salt
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 450F. Spread butter and flour on a baking sheet and place 6 ramekins on it. Then, melt chocolate and butter in a double boiler over medium heat, stirring until smooth.
Then, take a large bowl and add egg yolks, eggs, salt and sugar. Beat on medium speed until thick and pale yellow. Transfer the mixture into the chocolate mixture and mix until well combined. Then add the mixture into prepared ramekins. Put it in the oven and bake. Only the sides of the cake are firm but the centre is wobbly. Place a small dessert plate on top of the ramekin and turn over the cake on the plate. Sprinkle some powdered sugar and top with berries if desired.
#2. Margherita Pizza
(Source: cookieandkate.com)
Instructions: 1 large can of whole San Marzano tomatoes (28 ounces), 1 batch of easy whole wheat pizza dough, 12 ounces of provolone type mozzarella (dry weight), fresh basil (thinly sliced small leaves), extra virgin olive oil, kosher salt, and red pepper flakes for garnishing.
For Pizza dough: 1 cup water heated to 110 degrees, 2 ¾ cups regular white whole wheat flour, ¼ cups grated Parmesan cheese, 1 tsp fine salt, 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 1 tbsp sugar/honey, and 2 ¼ tsp instant yeast.
Instructions
Prepare the pizza dough, preheat the oven to 500 degrees F along with a rack in the upper third of the oven. Take a medium mixing bowl, add canned tomatoes with juice. Crush it by hand. Then spread the sauce-like mixture over the prepared dough leaving 1 inch around the edges. Then, distribute the mozzarella cheese all over the dough but spread more in the centre. If you are using mozzarella cheese balls, cut them into 1-inch balls, and if it is packed mozzarella cheese, remove the water and dry it out using a clean tea towel.
Transfer the dough to the oven and cook until the crust turns golden brown. Once cooked, top with fresh basil, salt, pepper flakes. And drizzle some olive oil. And serve it hot.
#3. Cheesy Garlic Bread
(Source: indianveggiedelight.com)
Ingredients:
(For Garlic Butter)
3 minced garlic cloves, 2 tbsp butter, 1 tbsp coriander leaves (chopped)
(For Stuffed Garlic Bread Dough)
1 cup all-purpose flour, ¾ tsp dried oregano, 1 tsp sugar, 1 tsp active dry yeast, ½ tbsp unsalted butter at room temperature, 1 tbsp oil, 4 garlic cloves, ¼ cup + 1 tbsp extra warm milk / warm water
Instructions
(For Garlic Butter)
Combine melted butter, minced garlic, parsley and coriander in a small bowl and keep it aside.
(For Garlic Dough)
Take a large bowl and combine well warm milk, active dry yeast and sugar. To activate yeast, let it rest for 10 minutes in a warm place.
Then, in the same bowl, add all-purpose flour, butter, oil, salt, red chilli flakes, minced garlic, and oregano. Mix the dough well until smooth and stretchy, and set aside for 10 minutes.
Then, for proofing, lightly spray some oil on a bowl and dough, cover it with a towel, and set it aside for 2 hours in a warm place.
(For Stuffed Garlic Bread)
After 1 hour of resting, the dough should be doubled in size and raised in an instant pot. Sprinkle a good amount of cornmeal on a flat surface and roll the dough into a circle.
Take a baking tray and spray some butter on it. Put the prepared dough onto the tray and spread some butter garlic over the dough. Then spread some mayonnaise and add boiled sweet corn and mozzarella cheese on one half of the circle. Then fold the dough in a semicircle and seal the edges. Then again spread some prepared garlic butter along with oregano seasoning and chilli flakes. Without cutting the breadsticks completely, mark them into a desired shape. Transfer them into a preheated oven and let it cook until golden brown. Once cooked, cut the breadsticks and serve with cream cheese or mayonnaise.
Conclusion
Domino’s is one of the leading Pizza restaurants around the world. And Pizza is the most delicious food easily available at the doorstep. There are around 40 million people who said they eat pizza every day. But do you know the side effects of this? The calories in Pizza will increase your weight, make you obese, and the body will find it difficult to balance the sugar.
These will lead to increased risk of cancer, diabetes, heart related diseases and high blood pressure. Rather, consuming pizza once a month is considered healthy. Don’t listen to those who say pizzas can help you reduce weight; it’s not true!
Sources
FAQ.
The most expensive Pizza ever made was by the restaurateur named Domenico Crolla who created a $2,745 pizza which was named as Valentine Pizza. These pizzas included ingredients such as edible gold, sunblush tomatoes, scottish smoked salmon, lobster marinated in finest champagne -soaked caviar and cognac.
Majority of Domino’s Pizzas are made using yeast, enriched flour, oil and salt, including regular flour, malted or wheat barley.
As of 2022, Domino’s has around 20,000 chains spread across the world.
If you order 4 or more pizzas and if they are qualified for bulk order, then delivery after 30 minutes will be free.
Pizzas are made from unhealthy ingredients as well as they are heavy to digest. This increases the calories in pizza resulting in health issues such as weight gain, belly fat, constipation etc. Thus, eating pizza daily is not healthy, rather it is okay to consume once a month.
Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.