Domino’s Pizza Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Domino’s Pizza Nutrition Facts: ​Established in 1960, Domino’s Pizza has significantly expanded its global presence, operating over 18,800 stores worldwide as of 2021. In the United States alone, the company recorded 6,686 stores in 2022. The financial performance in the fiscal year 2022 reflected a net income of USD 452.3 million.

Domino’s offers a diverse menu that includes pizzas, pastas, desserts, chicken wings, and submarine sandwiches. The nutritional content of each item varies; for instance, a slice of large hand-tossed cheese pizza contains approximately 270 calories, while a medium thin-crust veggie pizza slice has about 178 calories.

Additionally, a single Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake contains 690 calories. These figures highlight the importance of making informed choices when selecting from Domino’s menu to align with individual dietary preferences and requirements.

Domino’s Pizza Facts

Domino’s states that there are over 34 million ways to make a single Domino’s pizza.

In 1992, Breadsticks were the first ever items on the menu that were termed as non-pizza items.

Domino’s two-time World’s fastest Pizza maker, Zagros Jaff, can make three large pizzas in only 70 seconds.

As of Q2 of 2023, this restaurant chain had more than 20,000 stores in 90 different markets worldwide.

Every day, as of 2023, Domino’s is selling an average of 3 million pizzas.

In the United States of America, there are more than 700 independent franchise owners of Domino’s.

In the United States of America, pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping, followed by sausage, bacon, mushrooms, and pineapple.

This restaurant’s busiest days every year are the Super Bowl, Halloween, and New Year’s Eve.

On Super Bowl Sundays, Domino’s sells 30% more pizzas compared to normal days, for a total of 2 million.

Dominick’s was later renamed Domino’s after the purchase deal.

According to the country, the toppings on Pizza change.

Domino’s Pizza Nutrition Facts

Each 1 slice (107 g) of Domino’s Pizza contains 285 calories .

of Domino’s Pizza contains . The total fat content is 10 g , which represents 15% of the daily recommended value.

, which represents of the daily recommended value. Saturated fat is 4.8 g , accounting for 24% of the daily value.

, accounting for of the daily value. Trans fat is present in a regulated amount of 0.3 g .

. Cholesterol is measured at 18.2 mg , or 6% of the daily value.

, or of the daily value. Sodium content is 639.9 mg , contributing to 26% of the daily intake.

, contributing to of the daily intake. Potassium is 184 mg , equivalent to 5% of the daily value.

, equivalent to of the daily value. Total carbohydrates are 36 g , representing 12% of the recommended daily intake.

, representing of the recommended daily intake. Dietary fiber is provided at 2.5 g , which is 10% of the daily value.

, which is of the daily value. Total sugar content is 3.8 g .

. Protein is present at 12 g , contributing 24% to daily nutritional needs.

, contributing to daily nutritional needs. Vitamin C contributes 2% of the daily value.

of the daily value. Calcium is provided at 20% of the daily recommended intake.

of the daily recommended intake. Iron contributes 15% to the daily nutritional requirement.

to the daily nutritional requirement. Vitamin D is at 0% of the daily value.

of the daily value. Vitamin B6 is present at 5% of the daily recommended intake.

of the daily recommended intake. Cobalamin (Vitamin B12) contributes 6% to the daily value.

to the daily value. Magnesium is included at 6% of the recommended daily intake.

Nutritional Values and Calories in Domino’s Pizza

Pizza Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Margherita Pizza (Veg), regular, 52 gm 3.2 20.5 8.8 138.5 Margherita Pizza (Veg), medium, 69 gm 4.3 27.3 9.1 184.3 Margherita Pizza (Veg), large, 96 gm 6 38.00 12.7 254.4 Double Cheese Margherita, (Veg), regular, 56 gm 3.2 22.6 6.5 145.5 Double Cheese Margherita (Veg), medium, 64 gm 3.7 25.9 7.5 166.7 Double Cheese Margherita (Veg), large, 108 gm 6.2 43.4 12.5 279.3 Country Special, (Veg), regular , 70 gm 3.3 24.00 6.8 153.2 Country Special, (Veg), medium, 80 gm 3.8 27.5 7.8 175.5 Country Special, (Veg), large, 123 gm 5.8 42.1 11.9 268.1 14” Thin Crust Pacific Veggie Pizzas 12.50 20.00 10.00 230 16” Thin Crust Pepperoni Feast Pizza 25 28 17 405 Meat Pizza- Hand Tossed, large 18 34 16 370 16” Thin Crust Cheese Pizza, 1 slice 15 29 13 310 Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza, hand tossed (medium), per ⅕ pizza 22 38 18 420 12” Thin Crust Cheese Pizza, 1 slice 18 30 14 330 Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza – hand tossed, large, ⅛ slices 18 34 15 370 Deluxe Pizza, hand tossed, medium, ⅕ slices 16 39 14 360 12” Thin Crust Hawaiian Feast Pizza, 1 slice 9.50 17 8 170 12” Thin Crust Ham and Pineapple, ¼ pie 15 32 13 310 Wisconsin 6 Cheese Pizza, Hand tossed, medium. ⅕ pizza 18 39 17 390 12” Thin Crust Pepperoni and Ham Pizza, 1 slice 19 29 15 350 Buffalo Chicken Pizza, hand tossed, large, per ⅛ slices 15 34 15 340 Breakfast Pizza, 1 serving 10 23 12 230 Honolulu Hawaiian Pizza, hand tossed, medium,per ⅕ slices 17 40 17 380 Pacific Veggie Pizza, 1 slice 13 35 12 310 12” Thin Crust Veggie Feast Pizza, 1 slice 12.50 22.00 10 220 12” Thin Crust ExtravaganZZa Feast Pizza, 1 slice 15.50 17 11 252 Cali Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza, Hand tossed, large, per ⅛ pizza 23 33 16 410 Memphis BBQ Chicken Pizza, hand tossed, medium per ⅕ pizza 17 44 18 410 12” Thin Crust Bacon Cheeseburger Feast Pizza, 1 slice 14.50 15 10 231 Ham and Bacon Breakfast Pizza, large 1 serving 14 32 15 330 12” Thin Crust America’s Favorite Feast Pizza, 1 slice 13.50 16 8 218

Cakes/ Brownies Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Marbled Cookies Brownie, 1 serving 10 26 2.00 200 Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake, 1 serving 17 47 4 350

Garlic Bread/ Bread products Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Cinnamon Bread Twists, 2 pieces 12 31 5 250 Garlic Bread Twists, 2 pieces 11 27 5 220 Spinach and Feta Stuffed Cheesy Bread, 1 piece 7 17 6 160 Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich, 1 serving 15 38 20 380 Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich, 1 serving 22 37 23 450 Italian Sandwich, 1 serving 20 37 22 430 Jalapeno Bacon Stuffed Cheesy Bread, 1 piece 8 17 7 170 Parmesan Bread Twists, 2 pieces 11 27 5 230 Chicken Parm Sandwich, 1 serving 15 38 25 400 Sweet and Spicy Chicken Habanero Sandwich, 1 serving 14 44 22 390

Other Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Honey BBQ Wings,

4 pieces 20 22 15 310 Chicken Alfredo Pasta, 1 serving 29 60 25 600 Cheddar Bacon Loaded Tots, 1 serving 16 17 7 240 Chicken Caesar Salad, 1 serving 8 14 19 220 Classic Garden Salad, 1 serving 4 8 3 80 Garlic Parmesan Wings, 4 pieces 34 10 15 390 Garlic Dipping cup, 1 Serving 28 – – 250 Ranch Dipping Cup, 1 serving 17 1 – 160 Mild Buffalo Wings, 4 pieces 20 10 15 260 Philly Cheese Steak Loaded Tots, 1 serving 12 18 6 200 Marinara Dipping Cup – 6 – 30 Chicken Carbonara Pasta, 1 dish 34 63 30 690 Sweet Mango Habanero Wings, 4 pieces 20 21 15 310 Pasta Primavera Pasta, 1 dish 26 62 15 530 Italian Sausage Marinara Pasta, 1 dish 36 68 27 700 Pasta Primavera Pasta, 1 dish 26 62 15 530 Sweet Icing dipping Cup, 1 serving 4 52 – 220 Melty 3 Cheese Loaded Tots, 1 serving 13 17 6 210 5 Cheese Dip, 1 serving 10 3 6 130 Ken’s Caesar Dressing, 1 serving 23 1 1 210 Blue Cheese Dipping Cup, 1 serving 21 2 1 200 Nacho Cheese Dipping Cup, 1 serving 8 5 6 120 Extra Italian Meat, 1 serving 7 – 4 80 Marzetti Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing, 1 serving 12 4 – 130

Domino’s Pizza Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2022, 95% of consumers in the United States were aware of the Domino’s Pizza brand.

of consumers in the United States were of the Domino’s Pizza brand. In the same year, the popularity of Domino’s Pizza in the U.S. stood at less than 50% .

of Domino’s Pizza in the U.S. stood at . The consumer base for Domino’s Pizza in 2022 accounted for 40% of the U.S. population.

for Domino’s Pizza in 2022 accounted for of the U.S. population. A majority of these consumers were loyal to the brand.

of these consumers were to the brand. The buzz around Domino’s Pizza contributed to 37% of the brand’s overall success.

Domino’s Recipes

#1. Chocolate Lava Cake

(Source: preppykitchen.com)

Equipments: Mixing Bowls, Double boiler, Ramekins, Baking Sheet, Electric or Stand Mixer

Ingredients: 2 large egg yolks, ½ cup unsalted butter (113), 2 tbsp all-purpose flour, ⅛ tsp salt, 2 large eggs, 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped (168g), ⅛ tsp salt

Instructions: Preheat the oven to 450F. Spread butter and flour on a baking sheet and place 6 ramekins on it. Then, melt chocolate and butter in a double boiler over medium heat, stirring until smooth.

Then, take a large bowl and add egg yolks, eggs, salt and sugar. Beat on medium speed until thick and pale yellow. Transfer the mixture into the chocolate mixture and mix until well combined. Then add the mixture into prepared ramekins. Put it in the oven and bake. Only the sides of the cake are firm but the centre is wobbly. Place a small dessert plate on top of the ramekin and turn over the cake on the plate. Sprinkle some powdered sugar and top with berries if desired.

#2. Margherita Pizza

(Source: cookieandkate.com)

Instructions: 1 large can of whole San Marzano tomatoes (28 ounces), 1 batch of easy whole wheat pizza dough, 12 ounces of provolone type mozzarella (dry weight), fresh basil (thinly sliced small leaves), extra virgin olive oil, kosher salt, and red pepper flakes for garnishing.

For Pizza dough: 1 cup water heated to 110 degrees, 2 ¾ cups regular white whole wheat flour, ¼ cups grated Parmesan cheese, 1 tsp fine salt, 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 1 tbsp sugar/honey, and 2 ¼ tsp instant yeast.

Instructions

Prepare the pizza dough, preheat the oven to 500 degrees F along with a rack in the upper third of the oven. Take a medium mixing bowl, add canned tomatoes with juice. Crush it by hand. Then spread the sauce-like mixture over the prepared dough leaving 1 inch around the edges. Then, distribute the mozzarella cheese all over the dough but spread more in the centre. If you are using mozzarella cheese balls, cut them into 1-inch balls, and if it is packed mozzarella cheese, remove the water and dry it out using a clean tea towel.

Transfer the dough to the oven and cook until the crust turns golden brown. Once cooked, top with fresh basil, salt, pepper flakes. And drizzle some olive oil. And serve it hot.

#3. Cheesy Garlic Bread

(Source: indianveggiedelight.com)

Ingredients:

(For Garlic Butter)

3 minced garlic cloves, 2 tbsp butter, 1 tbsp coriander leaves (chopped)

(For Stuffed Garlic Bread Dough)

1 cup all-purpose flour, ¾ tsp dried oregano, 1 tsp sugar, 1 tsp active dry yeast, ½ tbsp unsalted butter at room temperature, 1 tbsp oil, 4 garlic cloves, ¼ cup + 1 tbsp extra warm milk / warm water

Instructions

(For Garlic Butter)

Combine melted butter, minced garlic, parsley and coriander in a small bowl and keep it aside.

(For Garlic Dough)

Take a large bowl and combine well warm milk, active dry yeast and sugar. To activate yeast, let it rest for 10 minutes in a warm place.

Then, in the same bowl, add all-purpose flour, butter, oil, salt, red chilli flakes, minced garlic, and oregano. Mix the dough well until smooth and stretchy, and set aside for 10 minutes.

Then, for proofing, lightly spray some oil on a bowl and dough, cover it with a towel, and set it aside for 2 hours in a warm place.

(For Stuffed Garlic Bread)

After 1 hour of resting, the dough should be doubled in size and raised in an instant pot. Sprinkle a good amount of cornmeal on a flat surface and roll the dough into a circle.

Take a baking tray and spray some butter on it. Put the prepared dough onto the tray and spread some butter garlic over the dough. Then spread some mayonnaise and add boiled sweet corn and mozzarella cheese on one half of the circle. Then fold the dough in a semicircle and seal the edges. Then again spread some prepared garlic butter along with oregano seasoning and chilli flakes. Without cutting the breadsticks completely, mark them into a desired shape. Transfer them into a preheated oven and let it cook until golden brown. Once cooked, cut the breadsticks and serve with cream cheese or mayonnaise.

Conclusion

Domino’s is one of the leading Pizza restaurants around the world. And Pizza is the most delicious food easily available at the doorstep. There are around 40 million people who said they eat pizza every day. But do you know the side effects of this? The calories in Pizza will increase your weight, make you obese, and the body will find it difficult to balance the sugar.

These will lead to increased risk of cancer, diabetes, heart related diseases and high blood pressure. Rather, consuming pizza once a month is considered healthy. Don’t listen to those who say pizzas can help you reduce weight; it’s not true!

FAQ . Which is the most expensive Domino’s pizza?



The most expensive Pizza ever made was by the restaurateur named Domenico Crolla who created a $2,745 pizza which was named as Valentine Pizza. These pizzas included ingredients such as edible gold, sunblush tomatoes, scottish smoked salmon, lobster marinated in finest champagne -soaked caviar and cognac. What flour do they use in Domino’s menu items?



Majority of Domino’s Pizzas are made using yeast, enriched flour, oil and salt, including regular flour, malted or wheat barley. How big is Domino’s restaurant chain?



As of 2022, Domino’s has around 20,000 chains spread across the world. How to get free Domino’s?



If you order 4 or more pizzas and if they are qualified for bulk order, then delivery after 30 minutes will be free. Can I eat pizza daily?



Pizzas are made from unhealthy ingredients as well as they are heavy to digest. This increases the calories in pizza resulting in health issues such as weight gain, belly fat, constipation etc. Thus, eating pizza daily is not healthy, rather it is okay to consume once a month.

